Casting the Spell

Once upon a time…
Is there any better opening than that? Fairy tales are the first stories we hear. Even now, as grown-ups, we associate those four words with coziness and bedtime. From the safety of our parents’ laps or with the comforting weight of Mom or Dad next to us on the mattress, as children we embarked on voyages. We experienced peril and magic. We were both scared and safe. We got happy endings every time.
We were under a spell.
Technically speaking, once upon a time is an authorial voice speaking directly to us. It is saying pay attention. It is saying I have a story to tell you, and it’s important. It’s saying dream with me. It’s an invitation from a warm and confident voice, one we can trust, one in charge of the tale just as surely as our parents were, slowly turning the pages before our wide and sleepy eyes.
Every novel begins with a narrative voice that pulls us into the dream state in which stories instantly come alive—or not. Sadly, not every narrative voice quickly takes charge and assures us that it is okay to dream. All should. From the darkest horror to the frothiest comedy, novels can immediately put us under a spell but too often they don’t. The voice relating the tale is far off, timid, or false; a huckster’s voice selling us a sideshow trick or the phony intimacy of a presumptuous stranger.
What narrative voice will most effectively lull us into your particular dream? Regardless of your story type, setting, style, choices of tense and person, or your chosen distance from your characters, what does it mean for you to say to the rest of us, in your own fashion, once upon a time…
The most common narrative voice I hear in slush pile manuscripts is one that is documentary, objective, wholly visual in nature, reporting the movie in the author’s mind. This voice is cold; indeed, it is barely a voice at all. It may cause readers to “see” what is happening, but readers will not feel much with their yearning hearts. How can they? In a dry report, what is there to care about?
More experienced writers can be more artful but almost always default to the voice that they believe is required for their type of story. Thriller writers begin by evoking an air of menace. Mystery writers present us with puzzles. Spec fiction writers let us know that their story world is different. Romance writers jump into a pool of feelings. Regardless of story type, almost all authors strive to create some kind of worry or tension, for characters or readers, because after all what is a story but a problem?
More advanced narrative voices can be canny, grabbing our attention with something puzzling or unique about the story situation. This “hook” entices the reader onward with what is intriguing. That approach is fine enough, I have no quarrel with it, yet it appeals mostly to the mind. Hooks have a short half-life. Reader interest quickly dims because that level of intrigue is impossible to sustain.
What about warm and chatty first person voices? Intimate ones? Witty ones? Ones that talk directly to us, treating us like old friends who share everything with us? Is intimacy the key?
There’s no doubt that a close point-of-view, whether in first person or third, is the dominant narrative voice of our times. An intimate voice that reveals not just a character’s thoughts and feelings, but their whole experience of things, is hard to ignore. Intimacy may seem like an arm around our shoulders, an instant friend, but when that voice we hear is reticent, sour, snide, dire, ironic, or self-doubting we may be interested but we are not lulled. Intimacy by itself doesn’t relax us. We cannot be disarmed when we are uneasy.
That last point runs counter to our understandings. Creating tension is imperative, is it not? Grabbing the reader with a hook, a problem or if nothing else a voice that commands our attention ought to be the strongest choice, right? Not necessarily. Grabbing our attention is one thing. Lulling us into the dream state is another.
What, then, creates an instant lulling of the reader, but without sacrificing the intrigue or intimacy that makes us want to read on?
Let’s go back to once upon a time and what those four words convey. Pay attention! I have a story. It’s important. A lulling narrative voice takes charge in a welcoming way but doesn’t waste time. It presumes our willingness to engage, skips the set up, and goes straight to something critical. We are inducted into a privileged circle and are right away trusted with important information. We are off and running not with the plot, or even the person, but with our processing of what’s going on and what it may mean.
Have a look at some narrative voices, recent and not. As we meet them, how do they say to us…once upon a time?
By 1927 there were twelve girls who danced all night and never gave names, but by then the men had given up asking and called them all Princess.
“Hey, Princess, dust off your shoes? It’s the Charleston!”
Note the first two words: By 1927…it’s as if the author has been talking with us for a while already and we’ve finally reached the time in question. The narrative voice is authorial and the situation is magical: there are nameless girls called “Princess” who dance all night! They may be dancing the Charleston instead of a Chaconne, true, but we’re sipping bathtub gin in a what can only be some sort of speakeasy fairy tale.
I’d seen him before. Old guy was probably seventy-five. Maybe eighty. Gnarled, arthritic fingers. Four-packs-a-day voice. Cottony-white hair with yellowed ends. Wrinkled ebony skin. A high-mileage chassis. He wore threadbare, blue-and-gray striped pants that had previously belonged to a wool suit and a soiled white button-down that he’d fastened clear to the top. To complete the ensemble, he wore two-toned classic oxfords. The white was dull and cracked, but what remained of the black had been polished to a spit shine.
And his guitar was as road-worn as he. It was a Gibson J-45 and he’d strummed holes both above and below the sound hole, exposing some kind of bracing.
A reportorial opening? Yes, but one that is warmly observant. What does this first-person narrator feel he must tell us right away? I’d seen him before. In another tale that might have been a menacing statement but it is quickly followed by folksy observation: Old guy was probably seventy-five. This voice isn’t condescending, it’s compassionate. More than that, it’s the voice of someone keenly interested in a street musician as crumpled as a used-up cigarette pack, and a narrator who thinks we might be a little bit interested in that old guy too.
The first time Caesar approached Cora about running north, she said no.
A grabber? Definitely. There is tension. She said no. Questions are raised. Running north? From what? Also, things have already happened, we are only jumping in. Caesar has been provoked to approach Cora. How? We don’t yet know but we certainly are going to find out. This is a hook opening with an underlying urgency. Look closer, though. This opening line has more than plot intrigue. Something—or rather someone—is important. Cora. Caesar wouldn’t be urging her to run north if she didn’t matter.
In my younger and more vulnerable days my father gave me some advice that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since.
“Whenever you feel like criticizing any one,” he told me, “just remember that all the people in this world haven’t had the advantages you’ve had.”
No plot grabber there. No action. Nothing to see. No enchantment, either, though the narrator’s “advantages” may promise us a story set among the wealthy. There’s a smidgen of tension but what tension exists is mildly expressed: Advice that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since. There is, however, a presumption of interest. The narrator is in no hurry to start the story. What he first imparts to us what is most on his mind: his father’s advice and believe it, advice from our fathers is to be heeded.
Pay attention! I have a story. It’s important. In some way or other those narrative voices are immediately telling us that the story to be imparted matters. It matters to the narrator and because the narrator begins with what is most significant, the tale becomes important to us too.
What lulls us into the dream isn’t magic, visuals, plot hook, or intimacy, though none of those things are bad. What lulls us is a narrator who is committed to the tale, confident in its telling, placing priority on what’s important, and who cares.
Pay attention! I have a story to tell. It’s important. Once upon a time…
What about your WIP? How does your narrative voice lull us into your dream? Care to share your opening? We’re in our pajamas and ready…
The narrative voices in order:
The Girls at the Kingfisher Club by Genevieve Valentine
Long Way Gone by Charles Martin
Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
About Donald Maass
Donald Maass is president of the Donald Maass Literary Agency. He has written several highly acclaimed craft books for novelists including The Breakout Novelist, The Fire in Fiction, Writing the Breakout Novel and The Career Novelist.
Kat magendie says
I went straight to my poor long-suffering WIP that’s a mess mess mess! It’s the first novel since the first one I wrote that’s all out of order, all jumbled and rumpled. And what I read from the very first paragraph was in the POV of a Crow. *laugh* Or seemingly a crow.
“Crow circle the cabin on silent darkling wing. The scent of death-blood tangled the air. Crow circled, lower, lower, landed on a branch outside her opened window, peered inside with a black bright sees-all eye. There. The woman lay still, eyes staring at the ceiling, arms cradling goo and innards. Dark blood covered her nightdress, pooled on the floor, soaked into the white sheets . She turned her head to Crow, and smiled, held out the gooey innards . . . .” Blah blah blah etc etc etc.
And as I write that there, and look at it, and go “huh” I know how removed it is from the reader – unlike my published novels that start out in a conversation with the reader – character “talking” to the reader. But here, I have this Crow thing who is the watcher – so it’s more of an Image than a Conversation. Ungh.
But I’m feeling rather brave being the first one to put something here. I NEVER do that – ever. My first struggling words are always my secret.
Donald Maass says
I see why you’re struggling with this opening. The problem is not the crow POV or the gooey innards, but–as you note–the objective reporting. This passage is visually striking but it’s not involving.
To get out of your morass, first decide whose POV we are reading, crow or woman’s. Then ask, in this moment what does that character urgently feel we must know, see, get or understand?
What matters?
Kathryn magendie says
I took a long walk, because this has me thinking –
Where I need to start with this book, is the next chapter. But I know I’ll fight this – want that dreamy snapshot image in the front of the book.
Thank you for this post and your comment. It has given me a lot to think about. I know this book is a mess and I’m actually glad it is – for the first time since I wrote that first book, I’m struggling with the writing and sequence and etc – and that’s a good thing for me – it’s going to make me dig very deep.
Ray Rhamey says
Don, I think the last line of your comment above is key to any opening and is a most valuable tool for judging the effectiveness of an opening: “What matters?”
Anna says
I am extraordinarily fond of crows and even more so of their intelligent cousins, ravens. If you keep the crow’s POV (or maybe change the crow to a raven–can you do that within your premise?) I guarantee to keep reading.
Ryan says
Steven King’s “Needful Things” has a great opening that lures readers in with a welcoming voice that just instantly makes me feel like I am part of the story and even the town.
Donald Maass says
Yes, the narrator has a lot to tell us about his town. A LOT. And it’s dang important that we hear it all, too. We’ve got to KNOW. We’ve got to GET IT. Yes, sir.
King’s voice in Needful Things is friendly and folksy, but what lulls us into the tale is not the tone but the urgency the narrator feels in the telling.
Laura Drake says
Every King book does this, in my opinion.
Long live the King!
James Fox says
Good Morning Don, and please pass along my congratulations to Yoon Ha Lee and Ada Palmer for their Hugo Nominations.
I’ll put the ‘kick me’ sign on and post my WIP’s current opening. Feel free to tear it apart.
The Monstrosity
The needle tears a hole into your neck. You are so new to feeling your own skin that you can’t fathom the pain of it being pierced; it is like this. Pressure builds as the fine metal point pushes against your throbbing skin a half-second before the hollow shaft plunges deep into your tissue. Another half-second passes before the faint push of liquid enters in to mix with the blood in your thundering artery. Were you normal, and had your wits, you might’ve turned and lashed out at the man behind you. Instead, you look at him with a grim recognition,
Donald Maass says
James-
Vivid stuff and yet–as you’ve realized–not stuff to lull us into the dream. You could do the same thing, approaching it to show us not what to see but what your POV character believes we urgently need to know.
“When the needle tears a hole in your neck the pain is good, even welcome, because you are feeling your own skin for the first time.”
Still not loving that, but I think you can see the difference.
James Fox says
Thanks Don
I’ll work on it.
linneaheinrichs says
I’m not comfortable sharing the still very raw opening of my current WIP but best to whip off the Band-Aid fast I guess.
A flock of pelicans drift across the river and a sadness, deep as hunger, gnaws at my stomach. Despite the intense heat and incessant drone of insects, I will miss my little tent beside the Euphrates. I will miss the man-sized herons standing in the shallows on long knock-kneed legs, fishermen’s keen eyes fixed on the water at their feet. I will miss the marshland villages and their tunnel-shaped reed houses perched on small, high-point islands strewn across the wetlands. I will miss the morning ‘chaar’ of reed warblers. But the trucks are here, the artifact preservation team already unloading hermetically sealed crates. If I want a last look at our finds, I need to go now.
Donald Maass says
A simplified version would provide a bit of a hook:
“I will miss my little tent beside the Euphrates, but the trucks are here.”
Even a hook doesn’t lull us, though. For that we need to see not pretty images of herons, reed houses and warblers, but for your narrator to tell us what is important to know at this moment of departure.
linneaheinrichs says
Thanks for your thoughts. Back to the drawing board I go!
Susan Setteducato says
Call me boring, but one of my favorite opening lines will always be “In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit.”
Donald Maass says
That’s a hook. I think it works because it has the tone of fairy tale. That said, that little hole in the ground isn’t going to lead onward for very long. Luckily, Tolkien knew that.
He also knew that in 1937 readers were less familiar with fantasy, more so with fairy tales, Peter Rabbit and Peter Pan, and that he would have to make us feel safe in what eventually will become a tale, and a world. decidedly unsafe.
The next line is…
“Not a nasty, dirty, wet hole, filled with the ends of worms and an oozy smell, nor yet a dry, bare, sandy hole with nothing in it to sit down on or to eat: it was a hobbit-hole, and that means comfort.”
Comfort. That’s what we need to know. Hobbits are nice. Hobbits are cute. Hobbits are clean and have good food to eat. We’re safe here. For now.
barryknister says
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2003
Jimmy, they’re going to love you. You’re going to be their
favorite grandson, the beautiful young man who helps them. I see it, I really do. If you go to the other coast, you’ll be a sensation. The hair, the teeth, perfect English better even than Harvard—they won’t know what hit ’em!
Donald Maass says
That’s what’s important to know. They’re going to love you, Jimmy. And I’m loving this opening. Dreaming already.
Densie Webb says
Awesome post, Don! More writerly wisdom to cram into my stubborn brain. Okay, here goes:
It was the muffled sounds of despair that roused me.
A woman called my name, summoning me as if we were lovers.
“Vincent, mon cherie, I have a treat for you. Come, I think you will be pleased.”
Her voice was alcohol poured over a glistening, gaping wound.
I was not awake, but in the midst of a nightmare. A nightmare from which there would be no awakening, no relief, no respite.
As I opened my eyes, my consciousness clarified. Flashes of fear, anguish, pain flooded in, yet I felt more alive than ever before, my senses heightened—a blast of color from the tapestry hanging on the wall, the amplified sound of the wind flowing through the trees like a stream. Unidentifiable odors mingled with the sight of my unfamiliar surroundings. It felt as if a thousand tiny spiders raced through my veins.
Donald Maass says
To me, that’s a somewhat reportorial opening. It’s vivid and full of both fear and excitement, but I’m neither excited nor lulled into the nightmare.
Try asking, what does this dreamer feel is most important for the reader to know? The reason to report this nightmare to us is–?
Deb Lacativa says
Someone was fighting for her life and losing.
Although her mouth was clamped shut by her attacker, nothing could stifle the psychic shrieking that doubled Jack over as his foot hit the broad sidewalk and the cab sped away. A streetlight jittered on and threw his hunched-over shadow across the pavement and up the mossy stone wall like a black beacon, not that he needed help to find her. It was happening so close. He had to stop it. Had to try. His brain was splitting with the fury and pain of her terror when the silent shrieking stopped and fell away, like a feather drifting down into a well. One word.
Mama.
It’s what they all said.
Donald Maass says
“Mama. It’s what they all said.” That’s a grabber opening, textbook correct for a thriller.
The intent of a thriller opening, classically speaking, is not to lull us but to jolt. I’m okay with that but this approach–despite the chilly last two lines–intrigues me only mildly. It’s good yet so familiar.
Just another routine killing? I wonder. If he could speak with us, what would this killer want us to know is not only different about this one but important? Play around with it. I suspect you could transcend the stock thriller shock opening.
Deb Lacativa says
This post is gold. Thanks so much for this insight. It’s troubled me since I wrote it, but I needed to cover ground. The first revision is underway and nothing will be spared.
Charles McNamara says
1906 — In the grim dawn light around Mineville, Alice St. Germain stood half-awake holding the cold hand of her husband Emile. She looked along the bleak row of concrete block company houses, made from iron ore tailings, all the same. The morning air was filled with the constant rumble of skips bringing ore to the surface. A mournful locomotive whistle drifted up from the road crossing below.
Donald Maass says
Reportorial opening, almost all pictures, the movie in the mind. Nicely written but not lulling me into the story dream. Try a different approach?
Cat Moleski says
Thanks for the challenge. Here’s my entry:
Few things make my granddad appear approachable; even in a wheelchair he still commands any room he enters. But every once in a while, I catch him staring at the ocean like he is today, as if he’s confessed a failing and is waiting for its absolution. Now, I think, now is the moment to ask him for what I want.
Donald Maass says
This works for me because there’s something I need to know, and it explains why this is the right moment to importune: grandfather is unapproachable, even in a wheelchair–but today is different.
If I may, this clause to me feels a tad forced: “…as if he’s confessed a failing and is waiting for its absolution.” It’s the kind of grandeur, gravitas and elevated language that I expect here.
What if you played against that? Instead of contemplating his sin and mortality, what if grandfather was instead remembering his childhood of sand castles and cotton candy? Just a thought.
Cat Moleski says
Thanks, Don! Great suggestion about reversing the expected.
Anna says
“You are being well paid for this expedition, as I need not remind you,” said Martin Foster, looking around the table at his three guests. “So even though the results will eventually be published, I ask that you not mention its true purpose to anyone beforehand. Even the pilot who flies you north to the site has been told that you are collecting geological specimens.”
Foster paused. He caressed the smooth curved edge of the mahogany table, sawn and carved and polished by hands long dead. Two and a half centuries old, it was the magnificent survivor of two sea voyages, from tropical forest to European castle and thence to his New York office. All his visitors noticed its beauty and antiquity. Only a few made the mental connection to the royal family in whose castle it had once stood, or surmised the series of murky transactions by which it had been conveyed to his office. None ever spoke their suspicions aloud.
Donald Maass says
Well, I like the secrecy and intrigue of this opening. It’s got hook.
That said, I’m not yet lulled into the story dream. For that we need more of Foster, and what he (and therefore we) realizes is important in this moment.
The mahogany table is a nice image but it doesn’t accomplish that, ask me.
Maggie Smith says
Is there any paragraph we writers revise more than the first one? For now, mine is the below. But I think once I get to the end of the novel, I’m likely to go back and revise it.
My training taught me to notice clues—a man whose pupils dilated when I asked if he had a drug problem, a woman who professed to love her husband but didn’t touch him, a boy who insisted he wasn’t angry but clenched his fists throughout our session. But when it came to my own family, I had a blind spot the size of New Jersey. So that spring, when I learned the truth about my parents, it was like whiplash. I never saw it coming.
Donald Maass says
Hi Maggie! Honestly, I prefer your original opening. This conveys surprise yet, paradoxically, not a sense of urgent importance. It forces the surprise too hard for that.
Got some further thoughts for you, but that’s a separate conversation. Got your e-mail from Lorin, so more later.
Tara says
Thanks for this post. It’s hard to judge what pulls people in sitting on this side of the page. It’s interesting to read about this perspective on hooks since as a newbie I read all the time about hooks and how vital they are. I love this idea of lulling a reader off into story land. As a former journalist I am so guilty of this cold and reporting approach! Eek!
From my WIP:
The caller ID said ‘unavailable’ and it was perhaps the most appropriate label that existed for Trent. Grace crossed her arms at the phone as if it had been the one to stand her up. He was probably sitting there, grinning, thinking he was so clever. As if anyone else would call this late.
Donald Maass says
That’s a cute and loaded first line. Grace has something to tell us about Trent, the jerk, so I must say I found myself lulled into her story. Probably better for Trent not to pick up the phone right now, eh?
Meghan Masterson says
Thanks for such a great post, Don. Last month, Kathryn Craft’s ‘The Power of Unexpected Elements’ made me realize that the first chapter of my WIP was backwards. I’d been sitting on that knowledge ever since though, just working on the rest of the WIP, because I hadn’t figured out exactly how to start it. And now your post has given me another ‘light bulb’ moment for the first paragraphs. I guess I’d be lost without Writer Unboxed!
I’m really enjoying reading everyone’s first lines in these comments, as well. Lots of interesting ideas here.
Donald Maass says
Awesome, Meghan. Kathryn’s got some great ideas, don’t you think?
Veronica Knox says
[Yes, those are definitely my shoes, there in the museum case. Who would have thought I’d be famous for my shoes. And such a sad pair as that. I wore them the day I stepped onto the Titanic and the day I floated free of it, April 15, 1912. As if no-one else ever had shoes!]
Actually, I cheated, that was the third paragraph. The very first line is [I drowned three times. First, in the relentless rain of Ireland, second, in the deep gloom of mourning that settled over my mother, and third, in the freezing waters of the North Atlantic.] But I wanted to semi-lull you.
Kim Bullock says
Thanks so much for this post. Openings are torture for me!
Here’s mine:
My impending widowhood was never in doubt. By the time I promised to love, honor, and argue with Carl until death us do part, he had already outlived all doctors’ predictions. Since then, I’d been told to ‘prepare myself’ seventeen times. Upon hearing the news, I invariably turned to Carl and said, “Don’t you dare.”
“Well, there you have it, then,” he’d tell the doctor before offering a wry smile, closing his eyes, and commencing an internal battle of wills against the infection that gnawed at his bones. Sometimes it took days to overcome, sometimes months; he always won.
I’d tethered myself to a porous anchor, though, and all the ropes and knots in the world were no match for erosion. We both knew he’d eventually disintegrate.
Donald Maass says
That is a hook opening, but what a hook! I don’t think it illustrates the principle I’m discussing today, but I certainly would read on. For a bit.
Ray Rhamey says
Agreed. Whatever principle it illustrates, I’d sure read more. For me, a strong character opening.
Kim Bullock says
Thanks! It swiftly transforms into actual story.
Natalie Hart says
I love this — especially the idea of being tethered to a porous anchor. Fantastic!
Erin Bartels says
“The narrator is in no hurry to start the story.”
I appreciate this observation, especially in light of our monthly Flog a Pro exercises. There’s a tension between being lulled into another state of mind in a first page and getting straight to the action in the first page, which is more of what it seems is looked for in Flog a Pro. I like being lulled, provided the voice is engaging in some way. Just a whisper of a hint at the story to come is enough for me, as long as the voice is there, setting some sort of scene or just evoking some kind of feeling.
Yet the pressure of that first page when we write is strong. You’re competing with too many other entertainment options. Gotta hook ’em. Easiest way to do that? Tease plot somehow. Say something intriguing about a character or relationship. Peer critique often reinforces this, with all of us trading the same advice over and over again, not always stopping to consider if that advice is best for this story. In a recent critique workshop, I had mostly positive reactions to the following opening, but there were still a number of people who wanted something else established first (setting was a main complaint). Your first sentences can’t do everything. And as I read critique of (and added my critique to) many other writers’ openings, it became clear that if we all took everyone’s advice, all our openings would sound the same and say nothing interesting whatever!
Anyway, here’s my first page and a half (a little over 500 words), trying to set a tone and a hook:
The summer you chopped off all your hair I asked your dad what the point of being a novelist was. He said it was to tell the truth, which I thought was a pretty bullshit answer.
“Nothing you write is real,” I said. “You tell stories about made-up people in made-up places with made-up problems. Essentially, you’re a professional liar.”
“Oh, Kendra,” he said, just like he said “Oh, Cami” any time you did something stupid you knew would get you in trouble. “You know better than that.” Then he started typing again, as if that had settled things.
I do know better now. In ideal conditions, a work of fiction does tell the truth. Probably your dad knew when he’d hit on it, the same way he’d know if he got stung by a bee. For me it was more like the mosquito I didn’t know to slap until I was scratching at an angry red welt behind my knee.
And by then, it was too late.
There was a lot I didn’t know then. Maybe it should have been obvious. There was a lot you didn’t know either. Which is why I’m telling you now, though I know you’ll never read this. One thing I know for sure is that I was lying to myself about why I decided to spend last summer back up on Hidden Lake. Which makes perfect sense in hindsight. After all, novelists are liars.
I told myself it was for Grandpa. He willed the cabin to me, which you would have known if you’d been at the funeral. And if you’d been there, I would have forgiven you on the spot. But when I searched the crowd for your oil slick hair, all I saw were the dull grays and browns and blondes of my European kin.
Anyway, it wasn’t Grandpa. It was the letter. One letter. Out of all the reviews and emails and tweets, one letter had worked its way into my psyche like a splinter digging into the soft flesh beneath my fingernail.
Maybe it was because the writer hadn’t had the courage to sign his name—it had to be a him. Maybe it was because it had been mailed directly to me rather than forwarded on from my publisher, which could only mean that the writer either knew me personally or had done a bit of stalking in order to retrieve my address. Either possibility set me on edge. It hurt to think of any of my friends calling me a hack or liar. But to think of a total stranger taking the trouble to track me down in order to criticize my debut novel gave me the absolute creeps.
The letter was the real reason for moving into the cabin for the summer. Both to take myself out of harm’s way, should Anonymous turn out to be some sort of whacko who might one day break in and hack me to death with my own butcher knife, and also to investigate if any of its wild claims were true. After all, it’s hard to be told in so many words that you’re the antagonist of your own story.
Donald Maass says
Yes, I fully expect Ray to weigh in–and I see his comment coming up next!
So here’s what happened when I read your voice-saturated, hook heavy, intriguing, Holden Caulfield-like opening: The first few paragraphs grabbed me, but by the time I hit “I told myself it was for Grandpa” I found myself drifting away from the page. I lost interest. As I said, the intrigue of a hook is impossible to sustain.
Sharp writing, I have to say. Great voice, and I like the narrative address to another character. I just wish I was more effectively lulled into the story dream.
Erin Bartels says
Yeah…I’m not sure just how to do that at this point.
Ray Rhamey says
Okay, I’ll bite. The opening paragraph from the WIP:
I hate to admit this, but there are times when my natural cat modus operandi—you know, I-am-an-independent-entity-who-doesn’t-give-a-meow-what-you-think—is, shall we say, less than productive. Like tonight, when Meg let me out for a prowl. She ruffled my fur and said, “Be careful, Patch. They say a coyote never met a cat it didn’t like.” What did I do? Roll my eyes.
Donald Maass says
What? I get to flog the flogger? Happy day!
I think this works because the way it introduces what is important for us to know is sneaky.
What’s lulls us is not the disdainful cat voice, nor the hungry coyote that may be outside, but what is important for us to know: Patch is not as satisfied with his (her?) independence as we might expect.
I like it. Here’s my thirty cents.
Ray Rhamey says
Whew!
Wila says
Thank you for this opportunity, Don!
It was morning when mother and daughter began digging the hole. They’d worked up a sweat and shed their coats, but with the work nearly finished, the November sun was setting and a chill had crept in. They looked at each other across the gap in the ground, but there was no acknowledgement of a job well done, just a silent agreement that it was deep enough.
Erin Bartels says
Oh, I like that.
Donald Maass says
Oh, that’s a grabber! I’d definitely read on, though with a caution: the intrigue you’ve created isn’t going to last long. I’m jolted rather than lulled.
That’s not wrong, I’d just say be aware: I’m not yet sunk in your story’s dream.
Wila says
Thank you, perhaps if I included a bit more to the section I submitted.
It was morning when mother and daughter began digging the hole. They’d worked up a sweat and shed their coats, but with the work nearly finished, the November sun was setting and a chill had crept in. They looked at each other across the gap in the ground, but there was no acknowledgement of a job well done, just a silent agreement that it was deep enough.
The daughter reached for her jacket but her mother stopped her, “Blood seeped through. Just burn it.”
The John Deere sat under the low hanging limbs of the peach trees, safeguarding its appalling load. Backs aching, they walked to the tractor and the mother cut the rope with the sharpened blade of a Swiss Army knife. The rug-wrapped body dropped to the ground.
Rebeca Schiller says
This has gone through numerous rewrites, but because it deals with political and historical obsessions, watching and surveillance both in the past and the present. I thought it would be best to have my MC’s guardian angel open the story. His role as an Abraham Lincoln Brigades veteran and blacklisted screenwriter is big part of the story.
This in essence is the prologue that sets the tone of the story.
Okay, big breath…
The Lower Eastside, November 2008
I am watching you. I have been for a long time.
You sit in the redwood gazebo in the small, neighborhood park that preserves the memory of the late Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr, glancing over your shoulder, you notice the two men in dark overcoats sitting at the plaza across the street. A sigh escapes from your lips as you contemplate your decision.
I am tempted to make my presence known. However, the time isn’t right to offer my counsel. Soon I will be there to guide you. To be your confidant. Your friend.
We are kindred spirits—you and I—no matter how far we’ve been kept apart by decades, distance, and death.
We are fellow travelers—comrades.
You scan the horizon. It is a typical New York winter; the sky is flat, gray-white.
It looks like it might snow.
And you remember.
A day so much like today—a cold Sunday with a flat, gray-white sky.
It’s 1980: Israel and Egypt established diplomatic relations. President Jimmy Carter boycotted the Moscow Olympics. The US minimum wage was $3.10.
Yet, none of this mattered because you were only ten-years-old.
What mattered was the story your grandfather told you that day and how one man’s name would change the course of your life.
Donald Maass says
Great opening lines, but I must say I quickly lost interest. That’s a disappointment because your story idea and choice of guardian angel POV are so cool.
There’s a lot of information here but less sense that there is something that we urgently need to understand. I’d trade a lot of the intrigue for a little bit of what truly matters in this moment to this angel.
Rebeca Schiller says
Thank you! You confirmed what I’ve been feeling after the last Uncon. Back to the drawing board!
Vijaya Bodach says
Great post on casting that spell!
Here’s my opening. And I’m terribly self conscious of opening with the weather. How many times have I been told not to?
It began like any other monsoon afternoon in July. The heavens opened and washed everything clean, but the earth couldn’t contain it, so abundantly the rain fell. Rivulets formed into the dirt as we waited to board the school bus home. I could only think of sheltering my new books, so buttoned my raincoat over my canvas satchel. I lifted my face upwards to enjoy the refreshing sheets of warm rain.
Donald Maass says
Nice rainy opening–with books!–and yet I’m not lulled into the story dream. Not yet.
John Robin says
Thanks for this post Don. I believe in the power of opening lines not just for the start of a book, but the start of every chapter. Better yet, why not cultivate such spells throughout a scene. At least, that’s the intention I bring to my WIP. If the reader can feel a shiver of wonder at some point every page turn, and not only renew their interest in the story they are trusting me to tell, but deepen that interest as well, then I’ll consider my job done.
My opening line in my WIP, at least this for this draft:
“In the last three years, Jak grew ever more curious about the woman who had burned before his eyes.”
Keith Cronin says
Some wonderful food for thought here, Donald (and some wonderful openings in the comments). I’ve always understood the importance of an opening passage, but hadn’t looked at it from this angle. VERY helpful.
As for my own WIP opening, it’s not ready for primetime, so I won’t be sharing it until I’ve turned the “Suck” dial down a few more notches!
Artemis Crow says
I’ll throw mine out as well.
“It really wasn’t a proper paranorm party until a troll took a dump in the middle of the room. Or blood was spilled. The great cavern was huge, but distance couldn’t protect the throng from the tear-inducing odor of the steamer in their midst, yet they stood in thrall as two males stalked each other in a circle. Blood always won out with this crowd, but times were changing—brut force and savagery could no longer be the norm, not if the paranormal world wanted to reveal their existence to the flighty humans and survive.”
Natalie Hart says
Thank you so much for this post, and for the opportunity to test out our work! You are a generous, generous soul. I was Flogged for the opening of my previous WIP and it was instrumental in getting me to stop the start-cute. Anyway, here is the beginning of my current WIP:
David was the one thing no good Israelite ever was: alone. He had no mission. No orders. No flock to care for—either human or animal. No home he could return to.
And no options.
Saul’s men were probably waiting for him in Bethlehem, so he couldn’t go back to his father.
His great-grandmother Ruth had been a Moabitess, so he could head east and throw himself on the mercy of their king. David snorted. How ridiculous would he sound: “I’m a twenty-year-old nobody from nowhere with nothing to offer you, but my god told me I’m going to be king of Israel someday, so I need protection because the current king is trying to kill me.”
Throw him in a cave with other howlers at the moon, more likely.
Too bad Jonathan was in Naphtali. David obviously couldn’t hide out with him in the royal quarters, but skipping out on his best friend without a word felt more wrong than leaving his own wife behind.
Veronica Knox says
I guess I can't post today. I've tried a few times and it's not showing
Veronica Knox says
‘I drowned three times. First in the relentless rain of Ireland, second, in the deep gloom that settled over my mother, and third, in the cold waters of the North Atlantic.’
Kim Bullock says
Veronica, I took a look and found the spam filter got overzealous. I approved one of your comments.
Don, you may have to scroll up a bit to find it or you'll overlook her accidentally.
Veronica Knox says
Thanks Kim. I've been trying to send the second paragraph but had no luck.
Beth Havey says
Hi Don, I cannot tell you how many times I have changed it. This one has some backstory and I was warned away from it. Your thoughts. Thanks.
When Ella married David Singleton she had never seen a real marriage.
Parental death, some botched trick, was her singular childhood experience. One day her father, a not-so-familiar presence, was alive, the next day he’d vanished. She did have her taciturn mother, Cecile, but no memories of two people pressed together in a kiss, of bedroom doors closed to suppressed laughter or whispered arguments.
Life was an angry slap: the cavernous house of thick rugs and heavy furniture, the thudding of the grandfather clock when the pendulum descended—why had he left her? Was the answer hidden, like a game, a mystery she was charged to solve? While Cecile napped Ella searched closets and drawers, uncertain of what she was looking for—the house curtains now permanently closed, allowing only narrow knives of sunlight to slice through.
“Find something to do.” Cecile. All day. Every day.
Ella found the cracked and abandoned foundation across her backyard. She found tender breezes and the neighborhood kids playing there. And during high school, she found and eventually married David Singleton, who encouraged her desire to follow the specter of her father into medicine.
The two welcomed each day with a kiss and steaming coffee, ignoring guidance the past might offer—theirs being a love blinded to family history which is rarely able to affect a lover’s choice. Instead, the future was malleable and shiny bright. If a problem arose, they’d acknowledge it and adjust. “We have a situation,” David might say, Ella’s face registering concern while he revealed her car had a flat tire or three-year-old Sarah had vomited her breakfast—the plan for the day stolen. But her consistent reply was reassuring: “We’ll figure it out. Things will be okay.” This was minor stuff.
Clara @ Scribblings says
Thank you for the post and the chance, Donald…
I remember being especially spell-bound by George Garrett’s opening for Entered From the Sun (Laughing aloud, he turned away from laughing faces and the noise of voices, all of them talking again all at once…). It is the rhythm, I think, and the vivid image. But then again, George Garrett was a poet…
That said, I take a deep breath, and… here is my beginning-in-progress:
“You are a fool.” The old eyes, glittering from amidst a ruin of creased paint, rake Ned head to toe. “A handsome fool – but a fool nonetheless.”
Ned bows, uncertain. Answer quickly and to the point, instructed the harried Maid of Honour now mounting silent guard behind the Queen. Never contradict Her Majesty, say nothing foolish. All of it excellent counsel – but what do you say, that is neither contrary nor foolish, when Gloriana herself calls you a fool?
“Your Majesty,” is what he settles for, still bent in his best non-stage bow, eyes on the matting of woven rushes.
The Queen rattles an impatient sigh, and “Rise, rise, Master Alleyn,” she commands, to the tapping of beringed fingers on the chair’s arm.
Two words, and I already made her cross. Ned straightens, and finds the magpie gaze still fastened on him, though not half unkind.
And then, thinking perhaps she has not discomposed him enough, “A fool, malcontent with what he has made of himself,” the Queen says. “Angling for the Mastership of our Bears.”
Erika Harlitz Kern says
Thank you for this post! In my last WIP, I was struggling with the opening sentences. Then I read Lauren Groff’s Fates and Furies. Even though the novel itself didn’t appeal to me in the end, I’m happy I read it because her very first sentence unlocked so much for me in how to write that very first line. Now I’m working on my next WIP, and I’m trying to return to the epiphany that Groff gave me. So, challenge accepted. These are my opening lines:
“They arrived in Yesh with nothing to go on but an address scribbled on a piece of paper and vague instructions about what they were supposed to do once they got here. Fourteen days of crossing the Kemet desert, and it was with a sense of trepidation that Lara greeted the sight of the city in the distance, rising out of the sand. Tired to the bone after scaling the massive dunes on foot, for a moment she doubted her senses, afraid that the city outline was yet another mirage playing tricks on her.”
Brenda Felber says
Thank you for sharing your thoughts on all the spells the words…once upon a time…have cast over readers. I will remember this way of approaching openings for whichever audience I’m trying to reach. I’m currently working on my fourth book in a middle-grade mystery series but am also starting the process of an adult novel written under a pen name. First time I’ve confessed this to anyone! Love reading through the WIP openings and comments.