We’re thrilled to welcome James Scott Bell back to WU today! James writes thrillers and books on the craft of fiction. He has been a finalist for an International Thriller Writers Award, and served as the fiction columnist for Writer’s Digest magazine A sampling of his books may be found here. He lives and writes in Los Angeles.
Is Your Fiction Big Enough?
I love the craft of fiction––the tools and techniques we apply to the parts or the whole of our stories. To help the books live and breathe and connect with readers.
There are techniques that apply to the things we can do, and others that help us identify things we ought to avoid. I call this latter group “speed bumps.” The reader may not notice them consciously, but in subtle ways they interrupt the fictive dream. They are often the difference between a reader thinking, “That book was pretty good” and “Wow! That blew me away!’
And then there’s a quality we can bring to our fiction that I haven’t really seen addressed before. It came to me one day when reading a story by the famous (and doomed) pulp writer Robert E. Howard.
For want of a better term, I call it the quality of bigness.
Maybe the best way to explain it is through examples.
In an unpublished story written shortly before his death, “Sword Woman,” Howard introduces Agnes, who might have become a character as popular as his most famous creation, Conan the Cimmerian.
Written in first person POV, the story begins with Agnes escaping from her father and the loveless marriage he has consigned her to. She enters a tavern, dressed in men’s clothes. There she meets the leader of a group of mercenaries, Guiscard de Clisson, and expresses a desire to join his band.
Guiscard answers, “By Saint Denis, girl, you have a proper spirit, but it takes more than a pair of breeches to make a man. … Don thy petticoats and become a proper woman once more.”
Ripping out an oath that made him start, I sprang up, knocking my bench backward so it fell with a crash. I stood before him, clenching and unclenching my hands, seething with the rage that always rose quickly in me.
“Ever the man in men!” I said between my teeth. “Let a woman know her proper place: let her milk and spin and sew and bake and bear children, nor look beyond her threshold or the command of her lord and master. Bah! I spit on you all! There is no man alive who can face me with weapons and live, and before I die, I’ll prove it to the world. Women! Cows! Slaves! Whimpering, cringing serfs, crouching to blows, revenging themselves–– among men? By God, I’ll live as I please and die as God wills, but if I’m not fit to be a man’s comrade, at least I’ll be no man’s mistress. So go ye to hell, Guiscard de Clisson, and may the devil tear your heart!”
Howard, a boxing fanatic, does not pull his punches, does he?
When a group of thieves, led by a man named Tristan, bursts into a room to kill a wounded man Agnes is protecting, Howard gives us this:
With a fierce exultant cry I ran at Tristan, and he wheeled, bellowing, fumbling at his sword. I cut that bellow short as my sword sheared through his thick neck muscles and he went down, spouting blood, his head hanging by a shred of flesh. The other ruffians gave tongue like a pack of hounds and turned on me in fear and fury. And remembering suddenly the pistol in my girdle, I plucked it forth and fired point-blank into the face of Jacques, blasting his skull into a red ruin. In the hanging smoke the others made at me, bawling foul curses.
This is not the stuff of a category romance. It’s action, and as in all of Howard’s fiction, it’s just plain big.
But does that mean bigness is only for pulp-style action? Quite the contrary. Interior-driven should go big, too.
Which brings me to the intriguing case of Theodore Dreiser. H. L. Mencken, a Dreiser contemporary and critic, once said readers of Dreiser had to wade through “specimens of awkward, platitudinous marginalia, of whole scenes spoiled by bad writing, of phrases as brackish as so many lumps of sodium hyposulphite.”
No one reads Mencken anymore, but Dreiser’s Sister Carrie (1900) and An American Tragedy (1925) still sell. How can that be? I’ll tell you. Despite a sometimes clunky style, there is a bigness about Dreiser. Not the page count, which is auspicious. But a bigness of reach, of depth, and (this is key) of compassion.
No less a literary light than Joan Didion once said: “[A]nother writer I read in high school who just knocked me out was Theodore Dreiser. I read An American Tragedy all in one weekend and couldn’t put it down—I locked myself in my room. Now that was antithetical to every other book I was reading at the time because Dreiser really had no style, but it was powerful.”
I well remember the first time I read An American Tragedy (basis of the 1951 film classic, A Place in the Sun). The writer part of my brain was thinking things like He just used that word in the last paragraph! and That sentence should be cut in half! At the same time, however, I felt myself drawn in deeper and deeper to the story.
Naturally, I had to find out why.
First of all, Dreiser’s theme is big––no less than the soul of man (and I use the gender pronoun advisedly, for while Dreiser wrote about women in Sister Carrie and Jennie Gerhardt (1911), Tragedy is about the dark side of the American male psyche).
There is no reason the fiction you write must settle for a lower bar. If Blake could see the world in a grain of sand, surely the writer can see it in a character.
Dreiser does with Clyde Griffiths. The smallest swirl of Clyde’s inner life is enlarged by Dreiser’s insight. When Clyde, working as a naïve young bellhop, hears about his fellows going to a “joint” (whorehouse) after hours:
For the first time in his life now, he found himself confronted by a choice as to his desire for the more accurate knowledge of the one great fascinating mystery that had for so long confronted and fascinated and baffled and yet frightened him a little. For, despite all his many thoughts in regard to all this and women in general, he had never been in contact with any one of them in this way. And now––now ––
All of a sudden he felt faint thrills of hot and cold racing up and down his back and all over him. His hands and face grew hot and became moist––then his cheeks and forehead flamed. He could feel them. Strange, swift, enticing and yet disturbing thoughts raced in and out of his consciousness. His hair tingled and he saw pictures––bacchanalian scenes––which swiftly, and yet in vain, he sought to put out of his mind. They would keep coming back. And he wanted them to come back. Yet he did not. And through it all he was now a little afraid. Pshaw! Had he no courage at all? … But what would his mother think if she knew? His mother! He dared not think of his mother or his father either at this time, and put them both resolutely out of his mind.
It’s that last line that haunts the book, for it is here that Clyde begins his long descent into darkness.
Let me quickly add that even a lean-and-mean style of fiction can go big. Every plot and main character present opportunities to widen scope. I’ve seen this in Mike Hammer (Mickey Spillane), Mac Bolan (Don Pendleton), Parker (Richard Stark), and a fellow named Reacher (Lee Child).
So! How does one write big? Here’s the good news: you’ve already got what it takes. It’s inside you. Every writer has the capacity for bigness. What we need are ways to get it out of ourselves and onto the page. Here are a few suggestions:
- Open Your Chest
You’ve no doubt heard the writing axiom that counsels sitting down at the typewriter and opening a vein. But I say bleeding is not enough. You’ve got to crack open your chest. You’ve got to create the feeling that you’re letting everything in and not holding anything back when you write.
Don’t think your way through a scene; explode your way through it. You’ll have plenty of time for editing later.
(By the way, Hemingway never said anything remotely like, “Sit down at the typewriter and bleed.” So don’t forward that meme! It was actually the great sportswriter Red Smith who said it).
- Live Large
I don’t mean striking out to the Yukon, like Jack London––though that’s always an option! I mean being open to life, and finding compassion even for those with whom you violently disagree. This compassion will show in your writing and create powerful cross-currents of emotion in the reader.
Try writing a “closing argument” for your villains, as if they were trying to persuade a jury of readers of the rightness of their actions. You don’t have to use this verbatim in the book, though you might end up using a lot of it. But just knowing what drives their actions––and finding a sympathy factor in it––will take your antagonists out of the realm of the mundane and set them unforgettably in your readers’ minds (Hannibal Lecter, anyone?).
- Draft Page-Long Sentences
This is one of my favorite exercises. When you come to a place in a scene where a character is registering significant emotion, pause and do the following: open up a new document and write a long, run-on sentence (at least 250 words) in the character’s voice. Let the character burst with verbal feeling about what’s going on, and why, and what it all may mean. Follow wherever that sentence leads you––to new and unexpected emotions and expressions. Write fast and loose and if you’re going good, keep on with it.
Take a break, then come back and highlight what is most compelling and memorable. You’ll always find something that is fresh, unanticipated.
Competent fiction will get you an appreciate nod. Big fiction will build you a loyal following. Fiction that’s good enough is ultimately forgotten. Big fiction stays with us long after the final page. Sometimes forever.
Go big.
Have thoughts on writing big, or tips to share? Up against a story you’re not sure is quite big enough and want to discuss? The floor is yours.
About James Scott Bell
Comments
James Fox says
Welcome back Mr. Bell and thank you for your post.
I’m working on a story that takes an unusual turn more than half way through. It’d be like reading any of the early H. Rider Haggard novels and then turning the page to find yourself reading the start of Allan and the Ice Gods. Like Quartermain, my character visits the past to reaffirm their beliefs having been directed to do so by the antagonist.
So, now I’ll ask for your opinion. Do you think it’d be better to have a character spend a short amount of time visiting the past like Ebenezer, or force that same character to have a short adventure while there?
I’ve seen both in fiction, sometimes it works to have a character fighting briefly in the past, but it’s tough to keep tension when the reader knows this part doesn’t have the same stakes as the rest of the story.
James Scott Bell says
James, boy, I’m going to have to cop out on this one. There is just not enough information here for me to render an opinion. You can always write the full adventure scene and get feedback from an editor. Even if you cut it, the writing of the scene gives you a fuller understanding of it in the character’s life…so nothing’s wasted. Good luck!
James Fox says
I should have asked which story you liked better, A Christmas Carol or The Time Machine and why.
Thanks for your post Mr. Bell.
James Scott Bell says
I like ’em both! But they are not the same.
A Christmas Carol is a frame story, with the visits to past and future serving to influence the character of Scrooge..
The Time Machine is fully about time travel, and a speculation about our future. Thus, that picture is rendered completely for that purpose.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I discovered and fell for Howard’s stories when I was in college. After being disappointed by the Conan movie with Arnold, a friend told me I should read him. Years later I went back to study Howard when I started to write. I was trying to figure out how he created his scene settings so brilliantly. I mean, two paragraphs in, and you’re there (wherever, or whenever, he wanted you). He so quickly created not just a physical setting, but a mood – and often, a pathos. It wasn’t just description, but something visceral.
What I finally came away with was that his settings were woven with the characters themselves. It wasn’t just who, where, when, but what, how, and why, as they pertain to the POV character. And all in a few sentences, or fragments, woven into the first few paragraphs. I can see now how his big thinking had everything to do with this. Something worth emulating, indeed. Thanks for a thought-provoking essay.
James Scott Bell says
Vaughn, I recommend the Howard biography by Mark Finn. It’s a compelling study of a small-town man who lived via a big imagination. Fearless, in many ways.
Donald Maass says
Jim-
A couple of things strike me about those passages from Howard and Dreiser.
Howard’s character Agnes believes herself to be as big as his theme. She embodies it. Dreiser’s character Clyde is small but infected with Dreiser’s theme in a big way.
In Agnes, “big” bursts from inside. In Clyde, “big” blasts him from without.
Howard’s language is big. Why do authors today shy from that? Because it feels pulpy? Sure enough, it is. And yet, Agnes’s is free to rage. Hers is no carefully considered examination of feminist principles. Nope. “Women! Cows! Slaves!” Agnes tells it like it is.
In Clyde we see bigness conveyed through heightened inner conflict. His sexual urge and its repression are no different than anyone’s, but in Clyde it is magnified to an extreme. This inner torment is missing from much contemporary fiction, and yet it is compelling.
I love your page-long sentence! In workshops I set a similar exercise in rant. These work because they set free characters and let their language loose.
There is nothing to fear. Big hearts, big conflict and big words aren’t pulpy unless an author makes them so. They are, however, human.
Taking ownership is the key. Is it old-fashioned when characters own their largeness, or authors do the same? I say not. We seek bigness in summer movies and winter elections. We feel it in ourselves. Why not let it loose?
Bigness isn’t just for Howard and Dreiser, it’s for everyone. Outstanding post, Jim.
James Scott Bell says
Thanks, Don. I love your slant on those passages. And the admonition “Nothing to fear.” Especially in the first draft. Don’t pull punches. “Let it loose” as you say. The art of the edit is what helps us strike the right note. But you can’t edit what isn’t there!
Donald Maass says
Well said.
David Corbett says
As I so often tell my students: Writing is rewriting. And you can’t revise what you haven’t written.
barryknister says
James Scott Bell–I follow what you say in your post, but I don’t exactly know why you choose “big” to characterize what you mean. I would think “high energy” or even “passion” might work better.
But something that often goes un-mentioned in Writer Unboxed posts is the great variety of taste among readers. Your example taken from an unpublished pulp story isn’t so much big for me as an illustration of melodrama: material designed to strong-arm the reader into feeling something out of all proportion to the moment. As a reader, when I know I’m being manipulated, I resist.
But I really like “The other ruffians gave tongue like a pack of hounds….” I can see myself enjoying this story, not because it’s big, but because it’s funny. As for Dreiser, I have never read him, but I have read and still read H.L.Mencken.
James Scott Bell says
Barry, I chose “big” because it includes a bigness of vision and heart, something “energy” and “passion” don’t quite capture (though I’m for those things, too).
So you’re the one who still reads Mencken? We’ve been looking for you!
Steve Fey says
I came to this same conclusion recently, which enabled me to restart a moribund project. Long sentences, yes, emotion, yes, heavy things happening, oh, yes. Excellent advice!
James Scott Bell says
Always glad to hear about dead projects raised to new life. BTW, I just watched Young Frankenstein again. :-)
Diane Holcomb says
Fascinating. I realized, reading your post, that many of my characters hold their emotions close. Like me, in real life. But as an actress on stage, I have permission to be “big”; in fact, it’s what audiences want, so I let ‘er rip, which is cathartic (and somewhat draining) for me. Readers want the same thing! So I’m going to let ‘er rip in my prose and see where it leads. I’ll try your run-on sentence exercise in a short story I’m revising. Wonderful!
James Scott Bell says
There’s a lot of crossover between acting and writing (says this former thespian and, er, trial lawyer). Go for it, Diane.
Kathy Holzapfel says
James, terrific and timely post. I’m pretending you wrote it just for me. ;) I’m eager to play with the closing argument and page-long sentences exercises. Could you expand on going big in a genre that already feels too familiar to the writer? I’ve written romantic suspense for years, and a scene I’m tackling this week on unrequited love feels, well, trite. I’m wanting to apply the “Big” concept to tap new/different angles. Is it just a matter of doing the pages-long sentences until the new/different is discovered? PS – love the unpublished Howard excerpts! Thanks for sharing those.
James Scott Bell says
Follow Dreiser…and go for conflicting emotions. Let surprises happen, too, emotions you did not expect. This is where infinite complexity comes from. No character ever needs to be hackneyed. Great question, Kathy.
Kathy Holzapfel says
Infinite complexity…good one! Thanks!
linneaheinrichs says
Thoroughly enjoyed your post. Thanks so much. I like your challenge – is your fiction big enough? Not by half. But I’d like it to be. I took particular note of your suggestion that a bigness of compassion is key and that one way to ‘open your chest’ and not hold back is to just go for it, ‘open up a new document and write a long, run-on sentence in the character’s voice’. I’ve found one of the most stifling things to be self-censorship and I believe this would do the trick for me. Thanks again.
James Scott Bell says
Yes indeed, these exercises are what the doctor ordered for “self-censorship.” Just remember the advantage we writers have over brain surgeons. When we make a mistake, no one dies.
Lara Schiffbauer says
I love the page long sentence and plan to use it when I’m editing to get in touch with my non-main character’s feelings. When writing in first person, I am intensely aware of the Main’s thoughts/feelings and the struggle is to make them outwardly available. When I write the other characters, the struggle is to be in touch w/ their feelings, like trying to understand a stranger. I think the page exercise for what the character is going through in a scene might be one of the best helps I’ve read of in a while. Thanks!
James Scott Bell says
Right, April. I think you hit on the solution. A page-long sentence doesn’t have to be limited to the POV character. It can give us much-needed insight into other Cs as well. Have fun!
David Corbett says
Hey Jim:
I think it was Laura Lippmann who said Sister Carrie was the greatest bad novel in American literature.
I think the two main trends mitigating against bigness are irony and realism.
We’ve kinda beaten irony to death here, so I won’t belabor that one, except to paraphrase a line from Conrad: An ironic disposition is no defense for a tender heart.
Speaking of big, btw: Conrad.
I think one of the reasons we see such a surge in supernatural and fantasy fiction is precisely because readers were craving a bigness that realism has difficulty delivering. But I think that’s a fault of execution, not a fault of the realistic mode itself.
For Whom the Bell Tolls is plenty big and plenty realistic. I’ve been dipping back into Katherine Anne Porter and Conrad and Somerset Maugham to try to rediscover that capacity for largeness of scope and theme and passion with no absence of intelligence, craft, or care — or realism.
Which brings me back to your second bit of advice: Live Large. As a lawyer, you knew someone else’s livelihood, freedom, or even life lay in your hands. Mistakes were no minor matter. I became a private investigator precisely to leave the Ivory Tower and go out into the world to get my nose bloodied and my heart broken.
I think that living large, even if in terms of the human heart and imagination, can teach you that the stakes in almost all our decisions are ultimate. There are a thousand ways to die — in spirit, in emotion, in occupation, in one’s relationships, in psyche, in the flesh — and as good old Bobby D once put it: He who’s not busy being born is busy dying.
I’m rambling. Time to stop. I have to go open my chest now.
James Scott Bell says
Good thoughts, David. You bring up Hemingway, and what a study he is. IMO, he is “bigger” in his short stories than his novels, which I find problematic. That was his genius. What Hemingway could do in 2000 words Wolfe doesn’t do in 200,000.
Speaking of the greatest “bad” novel, I know what Lippman means. I’ve often wondered what the greatest mediocre film is. Right now I have Ryan’s Daughter at the top of the list.
David Corbett says
I agree re: Hemingway’s stories. I was actually thinking of “In Another Country” as I was writing my comment.
Vijaya says
Jim, I really enjoyed your piece and couldn’t help but think about a marvelous memoir about a cat named Cleo. I loved how this little creature transformed a family, brought healing. She’s BIG. Makes me want to write a book about my first cat, who acted very much like an Indian husband :)
ETA: to whet your appetite http://vijayabodach.blogspot.com/2010/10/reading_11.html