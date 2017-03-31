Writer Shame vs. Writer Guilt

I recently found myself on Oprah.com listening to Dr. Brené Brown explain the difference between guilt and shame. If you have two minutes and fifty-two seconds, this video is worth your while.
In summary: Guilt is the recognition that we made a mistake and we need to do better. Shame is a label or identity we take on as a result of a mistake. For example, if I lose my temper with my teenaged son and end up calling him an idiot (hypothetically speaking, of course), guilt would lead me to recognize it wasn’t my best parenting moment, and I need to apologize. Shame would lead me to call myself a bad mother. It’s clear which is the desired state.
What is frightening, however, is not only how easy it is to slip into a “shame cycle,” but also the correlation between shame and addiction, mental illness, and other serious issues. Examining how we cope with problems when they arise in every aspect of our lives is critical to our relationships and mental health. As writers, it is also important we examine our reaction to setbacks in the creative realm with a healthy response.
Rejection
If you are a writer, rejection is a certainty. Every single writer at every single step of the process has and will experience it. From teachers, to critique partners, to agents, editors, reviewers, and the reading public, wanted and unwanted feedback is as ingrained in the work as pen and paper. Those authors who make a career out of writing aren’t necessarily more talented than unpublished writers, but they are more stubborn. More positively: they adapt and move on. They understand rejection is not personal, or the work isn’t ready, or the timing isn’t right. Instead of labeling themselves “bad writers,” they revise the work, make changes in their presentation, or write a new book.
History
Our internal voices probably have a lot to do with how we were raised. Were our parents, teachers, and other adults in our lives encouraging, open, honest, and trustworthy, or did we grow up in a home where we were put down, told we were no good, or witnesses to bullies and victims? I was fortunate. My parents were supporting and loving people. It is likely easier for me to understand failure is a detour and not a stop sign. But during periods of darkness, the demons of shame are hard for anyone to overcome.
Navigation
There is nothing like that last copy edit before going to press to convince a writer she is a fraud and her work is trash—hypothetically speaking, of course. We wouldn’t be human if we didn’t experience doubt. Writers need a trusted friend or two who can provide the support necessary at those times. My critique partner and I often say that we simply repeat encouragement back and forth when the other needs it. I’m not speaking of empty praise or flattery, but reminders of healthy and honest thinking patterns. Cultivate a tribe to help you navigate through the shame.
Guilt
I’m Catholic. Guilt is something woven into the fabric of my existence. Until seeing Dr. Brown’s video, I did not fully understand the positive outcome guilt has had on my life, and the power derived from knowing I can and will do better. That sense that there are forces in the universe wishing for my good, and that naming shame exposes and withers it, has served me well.
Ritual
When I sit down to write, I think of two rejections. The first is from a well-respected editor at a major house. He said, “We all laughed in our editorial meeting about your little Nancy Drew protagonist. She finds a problem; she fixes it. Finds a problem and fixes it.”
Then I think of a reviewer’s words. “Ughhhhh….Chick Lit dressed up as Historical Fiction.”
Humiliating thought it is, I’m naming my shame. Some of those books have gone onto become regional and national bestsellers, and have reaped warm and wonderful reader emails and letters, but I still think about the criticism every time I sit down to write.
To move forward, I created a ritual. I stare at the labels and criticisms for a moment, consider how they were accurate and how they were not, and how I can use them to improve my craft.
Then I turn on classical music and light a candle. I imagine the flame burning the shame, the doubt, and the hurt to ashes.
From those, I rise up and begin again.
What are your rituals to move past shame and self-doubt? What can you do to encourage healthy responses to rejection in your writing life?
*Photo by denizaybar at DeviantArt.com
About Erika Robuck
Erika Robuck (@ErikaRobuck) self-published her first novel, RECEIVE ME FALLING. Penguin Random House published her subsequent novels, HEMINGWAY’S GIRL, CALL ME ZELDA, FALLEN BEAUTY, THE HOUSE OF HAWTHORNE, and GRAND CENTRAL, a collaborative short story anthology. Erika writes about and reviews historical fiction at her blog, Muse, and is a contributor to fiction blog, Writer Unboxed. She is also a member of the Historical Novel, Hemingway, Millay, and Hawthorne Societies.
Comments
Scott Rossi says
Well your insightful eye opening and well written commentary on guilt vs. shame has been truly eye opening and constructive. It has taken me 14 years to write a now 525 page book that will soon become the definitive book on Ernest Hemingways depresssion, and in that time one of my closest family members has taken enjoyment in bullying me like using the phrase when I turned 39, I’ve been hearing about this book for 39 years (since my birth no less lol) and that he hasn’t seen nothing (meaning no results.) Its because I’ve had to write my book without a book contract, and write only on my days off while working close to 30 hours a week at my main job. The same family member once said Hemingway ruined my life, but in spite of it all thanks to a friend I made in 2010 I now have a powerful book proposal, she introduced me to a literary agent in 2015, and Im due to follow-up with him once I complete my final ten pages worth of writing. And the same friend offered to set up a meeting between me and an editor she knows at Simon & Schuster for me to give a presentation on my book. Its all thanks to God and perseverance. Thanks to your article I feel no more shame. Thank you.
Erika Robuck says
Scott, I am sorry to hear you have had to endure this. I’m glad these words brought you comfort. Your perseverance is admirable, and I wish you every success. Viva la Papa!
Scott Rossi says
Thank you so much! Hemingways granddaughter author Lorian Hemingway and Hemingways publisher Charles Scribner III both told me on separate occasions that I am on a “quest”. Lorian even gave me her personal email address at her book signing in Key West in 2004 when I presented my research to the Hemingway Society and we were email buddies for ten years. I’ve had a great support system and also great critics but my book became a calling in my life. I was blessed to discover Hemingway had two major exposures from toxic lead by the age of 35 one of which that was a retained lead bullet from a 1935 shooting accident while fishing on the Polar and it was never removed. And I also learned he had so many concussions this he is now a candidate for CTE chronic traumatic encephalopathy also known as degenerative brain disease. CTE was first discovered in the medicine by Dr. Bennet Omalu in the brains of former NFL football players as early as 2006. I am a man on a mission and even had to overcome illness of my own. Thank you for your kind words of support, it means a lot.
Vijaya Bodach says
Wow! That you persevered in spite of the naysayers is huge. Congratulations!!!
Scott Rossi says
Thank you!
Vijaya Bodach says
Thank you for the distinctions you make. They are so important. I made a mistake vs. I am a mistake. What’s funny is that when I was growing up I had no sense of guilt or shame. My mother would make me stand in a corner to think of the bad thing I’d done, usually disobedience, but I never felt sorry and so would refuse to apologize. Standing in a corner was totally worth it for playing out well past dark. But I’ve grown up since then … and that Catholic guilt has made a huge difference. I am able to confess my failures and have a renewed desire to amend my life.
For me, the only way to get past the rejection is to quit submitting and focus on the writing. That also takes care of the feelings of being a fraud.
Erika Robuck says
I love that you had no shame–an abundance of confidence! One of my boys is the same.
Returning to the writing is always the medicine.
Thank you for your comment.
paula cappa says
I’m Catholic too, Erika, so guilt can be a hard hit at my back. What helps me is to read other highly successful authors’ negative reviews. Somehow that levels the playing field when someone like Donna Tart, a Pulitzer prize winning author, gets nearly 10% 1-star reviews with really harsh remarks (The Goldfinch). Sometimes authors are not always writing at their best, or readers sometimes can’t or don’t appreciate the story for whatever reasons or are not fair and accurate in judgment. As in indie author who works hard not only to write my best but also works hard for every review and every book sale, this is an ongoing and challenging issue: to keep steady and move on.
Erika Robuck says
That’s an excellent strategy. Thank you for the reminder!
Best wishes in your work.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Excellent reminders, Erika. Here’s something I find helpful when I’m feeling shame, doubt, or generally mopey/self-pitying: I get over myself.
Here’s a recent reminder. I attended a community gathering full of people I only see a couple of times a year, and ran into a longtime, supportive beta-reader. Standing in a group of a dozen acquaintances talking, the reader was kind enough to ask the status of my work in regard to its publication. I said something along the lines of, “Getting close. Fingers crossed.”
The group conversation immediately following this exchange made a couple of things very clear. First, most people in our community now know that I’m a writer. Second, they had no idea I was still unpublished. Which leads one to the natural deduction: They couldn’t care less.
I mean, they were all nice enough about it – but it was clear to me that, even once I am pubbed, it won’t affect their lives in the slightest. Duh, right?
Don’t get me wrong. I hope to one day connect with readers. Lots of them, hopefully. I hope my words will have an impact on those who are *meant* to find them. I want to sell well, and to have the chance to continue to publish. But the vast majority of well-meaning folks will remain blissfully unaffected by my publication status, as well as by how my work is ultimately received, circulated, reviewed, etcetera.
The thought reminds me to focus on the good stuff, like those who actually are in my corner (thank you!), and on those (few, so far) who’ve actually connected with the work, and found some level of resonance.
Thanks again, Erika! Here’s to getting over ourselves and keeping the focus on what matters: the work and those who connect with it.
Erika Robuck says
That reminds me of an old saying I told my teenager: “You would worry less what people thought of you if you realized how seldom they did.”
Great reminder, Vaughn! I hope you are well!
Vijaya Bodach says
Hey Vaughn, quit saying you are not published. I’ve seen your name in print and online :) And all the best wishes on getting your novel published soon.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Ha! You got me, Vijaya. I was officially published with WU’s own Author-In-Progress. Thanks for setting me straight, and for the well-wishes!
Love that saying, Erika! Have a great weekend, you two.
Linda W. says
The timing of this is incredible! Having just received a rejection, I can definitely relate. Time to establish a ritual.
Erika Robuck says
I’m sorry to hear it. Onward!
Densie Webb says
Oh yes, Erika! This: “Those authors who make a career out of writing aren’t necessarily more talented than unpublished writers, but they are more stubborn. More positively: they adapt and move on.”
Stubbornness, persistence, stick-to-itiveness, perseverance, insistence, a disregard for obstacles thrown in your way—whatever you want to call it, it’s part of the job description for being a writer.
Well said!
Erika Robuck says
My son just told me about a world champion boxer who snapped a reporter who asked about his natural talent. He said, “There is no such thing as talent. There is only hard work.”
I’m glad you enjoyed the post.
barryknister says
Erika–Thanks for your post. You present a useful analysis of shame and guilt, but my shorthand understanding of these concepts goes like this:
Guilt is something internal, the product of learned values on a personal, private level. As a Catholic, you have absorbed the Church’s teachings, and when you know you’ve done/said/thought something at odds with those teachings, you experience guilt. Shame on the other hand is social: the experience has mostly to do with perceiving oneself as having violated a communal, group-based set of standards or behaviors. You are shamed by a sense being the object of others’ disapproval, not what you charge yourself with. Here come those editors/critique groups/agents, et al.
Or at least that’s how I’ve always understood it. What’s the answer in either case? I suppose developing calluses on the ego is about all a writer can do. That, and coming, over time, to a sense of confidence about how and what s/he writes. That makes it easier to sort the wheat from the chaff of criticism. It’s important to hear others, and learn from them–and it’s also important to know when they’re just wrong and you’re right.
Erika Robuck says
I like your analysis, Barry. Learning to sift through and judge the voices will be a lifelong pursuit, I imagine.