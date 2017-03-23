Writing through the Soggy, Infuriating, Anxiety-Inducing Middle

I’ve just blasted through the first act of my new work in progress. It was like falling in love again, my passion ablaze for this new subject and new characters. My fingers flew over the keys and the exhilaration of creating had me in its grip—until I got THERE. You know the “there” I’m talking about. That point when you realize you’ve laid all the groundwork you need, and it’s time to start making things happen. This is where the stakes must rise and the character really starts to unravel. It’s the place where I down-shift from fifth gear to first, and suddenly feel as if I’m wading through waist-deep mud.
At this stage, the “shiny new idea” has lost some of its luster. Those perfect and lofty concepts of story have suddenly morphed from glorious, inspired musings to basic building blocks: word count, paragraphs, dangling participles, bad grammar. GAH! Yeah, that’s all part of it, but the other big issue is the psychological mind f*ck that happens during the long, rambling second act. The characters seem to all sound the same, the plot feels flimsy and unbelievable, and the descriptions awkward. My confidence drains away and I start to feel like a total hack. I begin to question myself. Should I scrap these pathetic pages? Is this novel complete tripe? Does it even have a point? NO ONE WILL READ THIS CRAP.
I sink deeply into that mud. In a moment of desperation, I dial a writer friend! Invariably the conversation goes something like this:
Me: I AM THE WORST WRITER EVER. This is such shit. Why am I doing this to myself again?
Her: Because you’re a writer and writers write. Are you in the middle?
Me: How did you know?
Her: I always feel like crap in the middle. A “poser”…and then I worry the novel won’t sell—
Me: And then other writers will think you’re a loser. Worse, you won’t be able to pay your bills.
Her: And then I’ll lose my house.
Me: And your dreams will be flushed down the toilet, and your reputation ruined.
Her: Yep. But you have to keep going or you’ll be stuck in the middle forever. You’ll be that writer who doesn’t finish anything. Just throw something down. You’ll figure it out. KEEP WRITING. You’ll fix it in edits. Go have some wine and get back to it. Also, you’re one of the most brilliant people I know. Now, go!
Me: Thank God for editing. And wine. And friends who say you’re brilliant.
No matter how many novels you’ve written, these nasty feelings pop up and fairly often. So how do we combat those destructive, negative vibes, and more importantly, how do you write through the middle? Let’s take a look.
DIAGNOSING THE PROBLEM
Are there big picture problems with the draft that are preventing you from moving forward?
Reorganize: If you’re really stuck, chances are, something is out of whack and needs to be moved to a different point or cut. Study your outline. Do every single one of your scenes need to be there? Examine the Goal-Motivation-Conflict in each scene. Do each of your scenes have GMC? Is there tension? Did you leave a breadcrumb trail to follow to the next pivotal moment This should give you a feel for the pacing as well as the direction your arc is taking. It may also help you ascertain any issues you’re having with raising the stakes. *** If you’re a pantser and don’t have an outline, write a rough outline of the scenes you’ve already written and study them. You’ll be able to get a real sense of what’s already there and how you should move forward.
Research: Perhaps the problem is that you don’t have enough information about a character (backstory including hurts, triumphs, history, and traits), an event (inciting incident or stakes), or maybe even something as simple as a prop needed to carry the scene. Spend some time digging for more information. This could take the form of nonfiction research, journaling in a character’s voice, or even reading other novels that accomplish well what it is you’re trying to do. Study. Absorb. Take notes. Again, look at your outline. Weave these new-found tidbits into the scenes. Research can unlock the deadlock you’re experiencing in a snap. It feels magical when it happens.
Relax & Write On: It’s just your first draft so don’t beat yourself up. They’ll be plenty of time to revise—though if you don’t get SOMETHING down, there will be no bones. Just write. Keep moving forward. ***If you’re slogging through the middle during revisions, this could be an indication the pacing needs adjusting (in other words, there’s not enough tension and the stakes aren’t high enough. Perhaps the emotional ties to the stakes are flimsy). It could also mean you need time to let the manuscript rest and cool off. Give yourself a break and come back to it. Meanwhile, see “research” above.
You’ve diagnosed the issue, but you’ve got ZERO motivation to move on. Writers write. Remember that from my crit partner above? And just how do you THAT?
FINDING MOTIVATION
15 Minute Warm-Up: Pull out a pad of paper before your “real” writing begins. Scribble down a few notes about what you’d like to accomplish that day. Now think about what you’d like for this next scene to convey to the reader. Perhaps you even scratch out a few ideas on what that scene should look like. These notes are a great way to “stretch” before you dive in. You may even find the words flowing instantly to the page. There’s something about that “fake writing” that disarms your defenses and blocks.
Small Goals: After a rough or busy day, a very small goal can make you feel like you’ve accomplished something. Aim for a lowly one hundred words—even if they’re terrible. Just get them down! Often a miraculous thing happens. Not only do you meet this tiny little goal, but you exceed it. Sometimes you won’t, but at least you’ve given it a fair go.
Work with Sprint Partners: This is one of my favorite ways to stay motivated. Hook up with a crit partner or friend through an online chat, or perhaps in person if that suits your schedule. Set a short time limit, say thirty minutes or an hour, maybe an hour and a half. (It’s important to keep the time short so that you don’t meander on the web or decide to clean your toilets in the middle of your sprint. It helps keep the pressure high.) Next, there are two ways to go about your sprints: 1.) You can race against your partner for the highest word count (I never do this), or 2.) you each set your own goal. For example:
“I’ll edit two pages this hour. What about you?”
“I’ll write 250 words.”
At the end of the allotted time, report back to your partner. Peer pressure is a beautiful thing. It works. I promise. You don’t want to be the jerk who doesn’t meet their goal and you don’t want to feel like a loser-writer.
Above all, keep going: Many of these issues work themselves out in editing, so don’t give up! Push on until THE END. You won’t have a book unless you push, pull, and drag yourself there.
How do you combat the middle blues? Or are you one of those miraculous humans who love drafting and zip through it?
About Heather Webb
Heather grew up a military brat and naturally became obsessed with travel, culture, and languages. She taught high school for a decade before turning to full time writing and freelance editing. Heather's historical novels BECOMING JOSEPHINE & RODIN'S LOVER have been sold in six countries, were chosen as a Goodread's Pick of the Month, and have received starred national reviews. Her books have been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Cosmopolitan, France Magazine, and more. Next up? Her WWI epistolary novel LAST CHRISTMAS IN PARIS releases from HarperCollins in Oct 2017. As a freelance editor, Heather has helped over two dozen writers sign with agents, and go on to sell at market.
Comments
CG Blake says
Heather, you nailed it. This is where I always get stuck. I learned a few tricks doing NaNoWriMo. You mentioned one of them. My group used to do word sprints. Our ML would set a timer for 15 minutes. I always ended up with between 240 and 245 words. Every time. But it got me writing. The other trick I learned when I was stuck during my first NaNoWriMo was to skip ahead and write the ending. Once I figured out the ending, a lot of things fell into place and I was able to cruise through the dreaded middle. Thanks for the great tips. I will try them.
Lori Benton says
Ugh, I say. I’m caught in the middle mire now, while also doing line edits for a novel that just had a release date unexpectedly moved forward a month. And I’m researching and developing what might be the novel I write after the one I’m presently mired in. I’m busier than I’ve ever been as a writer and that’s good in that I don’t have time to sink into the doubt and despair I usually indulge in at this point in a first draft. It’s there, hovering at the edges, but I try to ignore it and keep pushing that story forward, a little each day, and remind myself to trust this writing process that has worked, in some form, for five contracted books and will work for a sixth, by gum! Thanks for reminding me of that. It’s so easy to forget, isn’t it? I’ve had that conversation with writer friends too!
Julie Lawson Timmer says
Terrific article, Heather. I’m in the middle of my WIP, too. Sigh. What helps me, when middles aren’t coming easily, is to remind myself that middles almost never come easily for me, and yet I’ve always managed to make it to Act III anyway. I may not love writing second acts, and some may feel particularly excruciating, but they’re part of my writing life, so there’s nothing to do but slog through them, joyfully or not. In this regard, they’re not unlike like the never-emptying baskets of dirty laundry or the never-disappearing pile of dirty dishes–we may not like them, but there’s no getting around them, so it’s best to save the angst for something else and get back to work.
As for specific hands-on techniques, you’ve prevented a very helpful list here, and I have used them all to varying degrees. I have also been known to write huge swaths of middles in ALLCAPS when the words aren’t flowing easily. My allcaps scenes are often quite choppy and mechanical–“IN THIS SCENE, X ARRIVES AT THE OFFICE AND LEARNS THAT Y HAS HAPPENED. HE DOES Z IN RESPONSE, THEN LEAVES EARLY”–but they’re words/ideas on the page, at least, and that always feels like progress. Also, like your 15-min exercise, my ALLCAPS technique is pressure free, and often ignites some spark of creativity, sometimes leading to fully-formed ideas about partial scenes, or vibrant snippets of dialogue, which I’ll write in regular font, switching back to ALLCAPS when the vibrancy fades.
Finally, reading articles like this, and hearing other authors say they struggle with middles, is always a big help. The mindfu*k you mention loses its power, at least for me, when I realize I’m not the only writer in its grasp. (And this is one reason why I was inspired to comment today. I think it’s so helpful to other writers to know that no matter the challenge of their writing day, they’re never alone).
Hey, Heather – let’s make a date to celebrate together on Twitter (or InstaG or FB) when we both reach Act III. #mindovermiddles #seeyouthere!
Donald Maass says
This week I’m leading a workshop in Oregon, a big focus of which is the middle. There is no reason for it to be muddy.
It helps when the story journey begins on solid ground, meaning 1) a thorny external problem, and 2) an inner need driving the main character toward change.
Generating material for the middle then, on one level, becomes as simple as asking 1) What would make this problem worse?, and 2) What would make this problem matter more?
The middle, however, is so much more than that. Secondary characters can act. Relationships can change. You can force a shift in your protagonist’s understanding of everything from the story’s social world to the plot problem itself. There is no end to the ways in which your protagonist’s main task, driving need, security and very life can be shaken, twisted, tested and refined.
If nothing else, just think change. In each scene, what can change? Many writers limit themselves to thinking only about changing plot circumstances. Do that and you’re bound to get bogged down. Action becomes contrived because it does not spring from the vast and organic well of human experience.
Look at it this way. Are all the changes in your own life merely changes in your circumstances? Of course not. Change is many things. Change is as multi-faceted as life itself.
And what about the devious business of manipulating your readers’ expectations? Mind games! There’s so much more.
The middle isn’t quicksand, it’s a sandbox. It’s a place to play, the place for surprises. It is the most fun part of the novel because it’s the least burdened with the heavy requirements and rules of set up and resolution.
So, sorry Heather, you get no boo-hoo of sympathy from me. Get back to work at playing. Have yourself some fun! When you do, I will too when I read your middle.
Denise Willson says
Sorry, Don, but I’m printing your comment and adding it to my “great advice” pile. How about that; you, the agent, in a pile. LOL. Not a slush pile, but still, I like the irony. :)
Thanks for the awesome suggestions on having fun with middles. I happen to love writing middles. It’s where all the good stuff happens.
Dee Willson
Dee Willson
Rita Bailey says
I’m printing this one off and posting it by my writing desk. Those warm-up exercises and motivation tips are just what I need right now. Thanks for a terrific post, Heather.
Diane Holcomb says
I’m a pantser, so I blast through the middle quickly. As long as I’m writing quickly, I don’t get stuck in my head, which gets me stuck on the page. If I write something I know is crap, I italicize it (quickly) to remove later, or I’ll type in all caps FIX LATER. That seems to appease my inner editor.
David Corbett says
Hi, Heather:
I smiled as I read this, for I just turned in an article for Writer’s Digest on “taming your inner critic,” I begin by having the reader imagine she’s the protagonist in a story about an author with a great idea for a novel.
Guess where things get miserable?
I like Don’s advice and I’d add that causality is your friend. Start your writing day with, “What’s the most natural thing my character(s) would do next?” Then, as Don advises, make whatever problem they’re facing worse–have the opponent raise the stakes or intensify his opposition; have a secondary character supply unexpected assistance or resistance–or even betrayal. Have fun by allowing the story to surprise you. Worry about trimming and fixing and shaping later.
But above all–don’t beat yourself up. The pain we should always experience while writing is the natural pain of growth, not punishment.
Wonderful post. I’m going to share it with my students over at Litreactor.
Densie Webb says
Very timely; my DE has been pounding these exact words into my stubborn brain: “Do every single one of your scenes need to be there? Examine the Goal-Motivation-Conflict in each scene. Do each of your scenes have GMC? Is there tension? Did you leave a breadcrumb trail to follow to the next pivotal moment?” Thanks for another swift punch to the head. :-)
Lori P says
So helpful, Heather! I’m going to print this article, as well as the comments, and put them up on my bulletin board. Thank you!
Linda says
Thanks Heather! I really related to this post and love your tips. It’s good to know that I’m not alone with the “soggy, infuriating, anxiety-inducing middle” and even better to read your practical advice. Thanks again.