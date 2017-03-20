Embracing Perseverance

per·se·vere, /pərsəˈvir/ verb – To continue in a course of action even in the face of difficulty or with little or no prospect of success.
As writers we’ve all heard about the need for perseverance in our quest for success, right? Which I’m sure for many conjures images of writing away, day after day. Or perhaps it conveys doggedly submitting one’s work again and again, enduring rejection after rejection. Those are the two ways I used to think of it. Just keep going and eventually you’ll get there.
But at some point that way of perceiving it begs the questions: Keep going at what? And you’ll get where?
I clearly needed to broaden my understanding of what it means to persevere. And I had to come to a new level of acceptance. Let’s take a closer look at what can seem like an ominous word, shall we?
Broadening the ‘At What?’ of Persevering—You’ve Got To Change To Grow
After I finished a draft of my first manuscript, I spent about a year doing little more than shuffling words and commas. I simply didn’t know any better. I kept “editing” my work, then asking for feedback, and getting about the same results (mostly unfavorable). My mentality was one of just keep going, rather than to adapt and grow.
You’ve probably heard Einstein’s definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over, but expecting different results. Without commenting on my sanity, I’ll admit I resisted accepting that I needed to change—not just what was on the page, but in some cases my entire approach. Change is difficult. But the word difficulty is right there in the definition of perseverance. And though the word change might seem to contradict the phrase continue in a course of action, I believe change, or at least adaptability, is essential to maintaining any worthy pursuit. And that the ability to maintain a pursuit is essential to growth.
Broadening the ‘To Where?’ of Persevering—There Is No Finish Line
That same newbie that shuffled words and commas also presumed that the reason for persevering was to get published. And, once published, all would proceed in due course. I not only imagined a finish line, but that once I was past it there would no longer be any pressure or doubt involved.
Though I’m not yet published, I’ve come far enough to know that the publication of a debut is not a destination. It’s a rung on the ladder. I’ve come to see that the climb continues, that the pressure and doubt will never actually go away. I’ve also come far enough to admit to myself that this is a good thing. I mean, is there anything worse than buying a book that’s been phoned in? Without the pressure and doubt, would we continue to challenge ourselves? Would we reach for the next rung?
Of course, as with any endeavor, practice and accumulating competence increases the prospects for individual successes. But this gig will never be easy, and there will never be any guarantees.
So why persevere if there is no destination? If it’s not about finish lines, it’s got to be about the striving, and the change and growth the ongoing pursuit requires. When we choose the writing life, we choose to persevere, or we’re not doing it right.
Two Kinds of Perseverance
With our definition of perseverance broadened, let’s break it into the two types we all endure. I’ll call the two types internal and external perseverance.
Internal perseverance is simply doing the work—actually sitting down and writing. It’s office door shut, alone with your characters in a world of your creation. It’s word-by-word, sentence-by-sentence to The End.
But internal perseverance also includes the walks, and writing down snippets on a pad on your nightstand, and hurrying to record an idea after driving or getting out of the shower. It’s revision, of any sort. It’s also idea notebooks, and storyboards, and drawing maps, and collecting pictures of characters, and yes, even editing (as in shuffling words and commas).
Whereas external perseverance is everything about writing that involves contact with others. This type of persevering usually starts with study, such as reading craft books and blog posts. After study comes personal interaction. It can be online, such as commenting on blogs, through writing groups and forums, or simply via social media. Or it can be in person, such as in critique groups, classes, conferences, and retreats. And then, of course, there’s submitting and/or publishing your work.
But external perseverance is about more than just community interaction and publication. It’s inviting critique, and processing feedback, and working with agents and editors. And let’s not forget corresponding with readers. I suppose we can summarize by saying it’s putting yourself and your work out there. It’s about our connection with the outside world.
Which Type Challenges You?… Today?
At any given time, one type or the other will present more of a challenge. It can depend on the writer. For example, extreme introverts might have a tougher time persevering externally. Another writer may love their writing community and going to conferences, but for them getting through a draft is like pulling teeth. It can also often depend on the circumstance.
For the first several years of my writing journey, I had no trouble getting words on the page. But I simply couldn’t imagine interacting with other writers, let alone allowing anyone to read my stuff. A decade or so on, my circumstances have changed. I look forward to conferences. And I enjoy, and rely on, my interactions with community—including the daily conversation here at WU. I’ve also come a long way in regard to critique, both giving and receiving it, and utilizing it. I’ve evolved to having a greater struggle with internal perseverance. As an aspiring series writer, I find it challenging to continue to forge ahead with the fate of the previous edition still in question.
Don’t misunderstand, I love writing (I’m not sure any of us would persevere without love). Once I’m immersed, this story flows beautifully. I still find joy in the work itself. It’s between sessions that I grapple with resolve. Each day I have to remind myself that this work is important–to me even if to no one else.
So it’s an internal perseverance issue at the moment. But I don’t doubt this circumstance can reverse itself.
Persevering Isn’t Always Pleasant
Now I’ve gone and made our aspiration sound a bit like drudgery, haven’t I? Maybe even like you must be a masochist for choosing it. Well, let’s see if we can flip that outlook.
I’ll admit, this is not the first version of the final portion of this essay. I won’t tell you how many preceded it, but suffice to say, it required perseverance (heh, sorry). An earlier subtitle was At Peace With the Process. But I couldn’t quite put into words why we should be at peace with perseverance. After all, truth be told, I’m frequently not at peace with it. But isn’t that the point? I’ll say it again, difficulty is right there in the definition. The elements of aspiration that necessitate perseverance are there to keep us on our toes, not to provide a peaceful, easy feeling.
In other words, persevering isn’t always pleasant. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t accept and even embrace it.
Connoisseurs of Connection
I was on my nightly walk on our nearby beach when I had the epiphany that led to this essay’s revised ending. I’m frequently moved to photograph the lakeshore. In fact, I’ve averaged a couple of hundred saved photos per year for the last decade or so. Why? (I mean beyond obsessive compulsion.)
I’ll never perfectly capture the beauty of our majestic lakeshore. But I can document its changeability. And why would the inability to achieve perfection preclude me from trying?
Let me try another approach. Say you’re a fan of impressionist paintings, and you finally get to Chicago’s Art Institute, and you see Monet’s 1906 Water Lilies canvas. And you think it’s the closest to perfecting the style that you’ve seen… Thus far. Would you want to stop experiencing impressionist paintings? Should Monet have stopped painting his lily pond? I mean, he did 250 paintings of the subject. Do you think he ever thought he nailed it? Should he have quit? Or was his ongoing exploration fruitful?
If a musical artist has a hit record, does she stop seeking new techniques or approaches to preforming or recording?
Of course not, right? Do you think it’s incumbent upon the painter or the musician to keep trying; to change and grow; to explore various facets of their passions; to accept that they’ll never achieve perfection?
This is who we are. We write. We aspire to capture beauty. And joy. And sorrow and catharsis.
And we seek contact. Again and again, always exploring a new perspective, reaching for a new understanding, and a better way to convey what we’ve found.
We are storytelling devotees. Whether we struggle more with the internal or the external part of the process, we are dedicated to enlightening and elevating human interaction. We are connoisseurs of connection.
We are imperfect beings endlessly seeking perfection. Perseverance is part and parcel to who we are.
How’s your perseverance holding up, WU? Which type currently causes you the greater challenge? Have you embraced the unending striving required of our chosen life?
About Vaughn Roycroft
In the sixth grade, Vaughn’s teacher gave him a copy of The Hobbit, sparking a lifelong passion for reading and history. After college, life intervened, and Vaughn spent twenty years building a successful business. During those years, he and his wife built a getaway cottage near their favorite shoreline, in a fashion that would make the elves of Rivendell proud. After many milestone achievements, and with the mantra ‘life’s too short,’ they left their hectic lives in the business world, moved to their little cottage, and Vaughn finally returned to writing. Now he spends his days polishing his epic fantasy trilogy.
Comments
paula cappa says
Wow, some really inspiring insights here, Vaughn. Perseverance is a tough one no matter how you look at it. I’ve always liked Churchill’s take on this: “If you are going through hell, keep going.” Being in the writing and publishing industry sometimes does feel like hell with the pressure to put new work out there and keep sales and promotion going. For me, I have to keep reminding myself that I don’t have to beat the clock. I’m in this for my life so slow down and enjoy the journey.
Vaughn Roycroft says
“I have to keep reminding myself that I don’t have to beat the clock. I’m in this for my life so slow down and enjoy the journey.”
So wise, Paula. Many parts of the process really should be savored. Thanks for weighing in!
barryknister says
Vaughn–Thank you for taking us with you on a meditative ramble along that remarkable stretch of Lake Michigan you photograph so brilliantly. I’m sure you’d agree that the writing-walking-beach-and black lab with you are all crucial to your thinking on such a walk. You are occupied by the idea of perseverance, internal and external, what each means, and whether perseverance has meaning without a fixed destination.
I think you lay all this out pretty well, so I don’t have much to add.
Only this: for those who stick with it, I think the idea changes. Perseverance implies focused effort, a willed, intentional mission. For me, that perspective has metamorphosed over time into something closer to a habit of mind. At this stage, to stop writing, to stop thinking of myself as a writer is–unthinkable, at least in practice. It’s a fact of life for me now, a self-constructed, built-in attribute that’s there for the duration. Former goals and outcomes have come to seem far less consequential than they once were. A fair response is to ask whether this change is rationalization in the face of unrealized goals. Maybe so, but write I must, and do. For the duration.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I really like the phrase “habit of mind”, Barry. I’m traveling at the moment and all through the trip I’ve noticed that my perspective is of the writer in me, more so as the years pass. I experience the world as a storyteller – always gathering, processing, and repurposing. Youre right about the metamorphosis of goals, too. But I think that awareness helps with the avoidance of rationalization. Or at least with keeping a less troubled mind in the face of a sometimes adverse pursuit. Thanks for your always incisive perspective.
Carol Baldwin says
All true!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Thanks, Carol!
Diane Holcomb says
I’m spending more time on the external perseverance and would be wise to spend more time on the internal variety. Although, like you, I tend to rearrange on the page, rather than revise, which is akin to taking the pillows from one end of the couch, moving them to the other, and then back again. Still working on that one.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts! And stunning photos.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Take heart, Diane. It’s an ever evolving process. And I’m sure those pillow changes have helped to shape your perspective. Nothing is ever wasted, and awareness is half the battle. Thanks for your kind words, and for sharing!
Rita Bailey says
Vaughn, thank you for giving voice to what I am experiencing right now. I attend two writing groups weekly, the odd author talk, readings, and professional seminars. Then there are great blogs to read, like this one!
Some weeks I struggle to find time to write. One solution I’ve discovered: Go to bed early! This lets you get up an hour or two earlier, giving you quiet writing time before the day interrupts.
Another idea: A Writing Date! Partner with writing friends to meet once a week at a library or coffee shop to write for 2 hours. No talking, just writing. After the two hours you are free to socialize but not before. It really makes you focus and write fast, especially if you are squeezing your writing in between a day job and an active family.
Another tip: stretching. I can persevere for longer periods if I get up and stretch every 45 minutes or so.
Thanks for a great post.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Sounds like your external perseverance is hitting on all cylinders, Rita. Better still, you’ve found some excellent ways to harness your command and utilize in the name of internal perseverance. Brilliant! Thanks for sharing your great tips.
Tom Bentley says
Vaughn, thanks for a reflective piece on the struggle, the advances and retreats, the doubts and the breakthroughs. As Vonnegut said, “So it goes.”
My own fiction writing state these days is more of quiescence than perseverance: I am dormant, almost like a winter garden, even though spring just sprung. I hope that action will follow reflection, and I thank you for these good words on where “forward” might be.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Heaven knows dormancy can be not only restorative but nourishing. Fields that have lain fallow are the most fertile. Wishing your post-quiescent ‘forward’ to be a flourishing stretch skyward, my friend.
Tonia Harris says
There’s a great deal of compassionate wisdom in this post, V. Unsurprising. However, this one really helped lay out a few things in my writing life, so much so that I had to stop and write three pages before I could finish reading this post and leave a comment. Perseverance has been on my mind a lot lately. After some wonderful breakthroughs (many of them courtesy of the UnCon), I was stuck spinning my wheels through most of the winter. I would try to realign things, so to speak, but end up at point A all over again.
Then I had long conversations with several good writer friends and realized I was simply at a different stage. A stage,as Tom aptly pointed out, of dormancy. The struggle was in accepting that. That line where you point out that perseverance isn’t always pretty, but we should embrace it struck home. I think that’s why I had to stop and flesh out the end scene. I borrowed a little compassionate wisdom to give to my character. ;)
Writing is so much like love. We have to let ourselves fall again and again. I don’t think that’s masochistic. I think that implies a kind of divine faith in the act of writing itself.
Nicole L. Bates says
Fantastic post, Vaughn!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Beautiful post, V!
Barbara Morrison says
Thanks for taking the idea of perseverance apart and looking at it different ways, Vaughn. There are days when it seems to be the most important quality in the world. Other days I can recognise its wheel-spinning potential.
I often think of a mantra writer Lee Gutkind shared, the one that he uses to push himself: “Never give up. Never give in. Fall down nine times; get up ten.” We all fail. It’s the going on that matters.