Low-tech Tools for Writers

Warning: Hacks for Hacks tips may have harmful side effects on your writing career, and should not be used by minors, adults, writers, poets, scribes, scriveners, journalists, or anybody.

We writers love our technology. The problem is, though, that the computers we use to write our works of genius are the same machines we use to waste time reading about celebrity antics and to yell at strangers on Twitter for having opinions slightly different than ours. Sometimes, pen and paper are the killer app (though pencils tend to be sharper). Today, we’ll be talking about how to turn low-tech into high productivity.

  • The notebook: You can buy a notebook pretty much anywhere. However, why not get one of those leathery Moleskine notebooks? They’re handy, and they signal everyone around you that you’re a Writer doing important Writing Stuff. After two weeks, it’ll turn into a glorified grocery list, but that just gives you an excuse to buy another snazzy notebook.
  • The pen: You’re a writer, so you’re probably already spending an hour a week pacing up and down the aisles at Staples, admiring the selection of writing utensils and wondering if anybody would notice if you slid one into your bag. Get yourself a pen whose ink flows smoothly, but doesn’t gush out like it’s a firehose. Gel pens are great for this. Avoid ball-point pens. There’s no joke here, those things suck.
  • The Typewriter: The older, the heavier, the more beat-up, the better. The main thing is you want it to be LOUD; when you type, it should sound like an army of spooky skeletons are storming your front door. This has the added bonus of scaring away any roving bands of skeletons, who are very territorial and don’t like to move in on another skeleton gang’s territory.

  • photo by Richard Gustin

    Some good-quality paper: Show people you mean business by buying some heavy bond in brilliant, gleaming white. Paper so white, it hurts to look at. Paper so white, it’s pronounced “HHWHITE!” Paper so white, if it gives you a paper cut, the cops will let it off with just a warning.

  • One of those big writing tablets: You won’t be writing much in them, but if get an unwelcome distraction in the form of an acquaintance or family member intruding on your writing time, if you hold a tablet in one hand, pen poised and ready in the other, that is the international symbol for, “I’m doing a character study on you right now. Do you really trust me to portray you in a flattering way?” This will get them to either run for the hills, or to start heaping praise upon you about how cool it is that you’re a writer, so it’s win-win.
  • A quill pen and inkwell (for advanced users): This is how Shakespeare wrote his sonnets and plays. You’re gonna look like a super-pretentious jerk, so you’d better bring your “A” game if you’re going to bring all this paraphernalia. You’ll also want to bring a roll of paper towels for when you inevitably spill ink all over the place.

Now that you’ve embraced your more primitive side, you know that you don’t need all that fancy technology to be a productive writer. It’s such a revelation that you should get your laptop and brag about it on Twitter and Facebook.

Do you prefer pens and paper to PCs and PDFs? Tell us about it in the comments!

About Bill Ferris

After college, Bill Ferris left Nebraska for Florida to become a rich and famous rock star. Failing that, he picked up the pen to become a rich and famous novelist. He now lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina with his wife, Jen, and his sons, Elliott and Wyatt, and he looks forward to a life of poverty and ridicule.

Comments

  1. *From the screenplay for Misery*

    CUT TO

    PAUL, watching her — it’s all kind of amazing. She hands
    him a box of typing paper.

    ANNIE
    I got you this expensive paper to
    type on.

    CUT TO

    PAUL, looking at the paper. It’s Corrasable Bond. An idea
    hits him; he masks it as best he can.

    ANNIE
    (putting the rest
    of the paper on the
    table)
    And I got a great deal on this
    fifty-pound clunker — on account
    of it’s missing an “n.” I told the
    saleslady “n” was one of the
    letters in my favorite writer’s
    name.

    PAUL
    It’s two of the letters in my
    favorite nurse’s name, Annie.

    ANNIE
    (embarrassed, blushing)
    You — fooler…!
    (turns, grabs up pens,
    pencils, paper)
    Did I do good?

    PAUL
    (gesturing to the
    box of paper)
    You did great, except there’s just
    one little thing — I can’t work
    with this paper. It’s Corrasable
    Bond, it smudges. Maybe you could
    go back into town and bring me some
    white, long-grained mimeo.

    ANNIE
    But mine cost the most so I don’t
    see how it could smudge.

    PAUL
    (quickly taking a
    sheet of paper, making
    a pencil mark on it)
    C’mere, I’ll show you.

    As she approaches, he rubs his thumb over the pencil mark.

    ANNIE
    (looking at it)
    Well, it does smudge after all —
    isn’t that fascinating?

    PAUL
    I thought you’d be interested. I’d
    like you to be in on everything,
    Annie. Not just the finished book,
    but how it’s written.

    ANNIE
    Thank you for thinking of me.
    (She can be so
    charming when she
    wants)
    Anything else I can get while I’m
    in town? Any other crucial
    requirements that need satisfying?
    Would you like a tiny tape recorder?
    Or maybe a handmade set of writing
    slippers?

    PAUL
    No, just the paper will be fine.

    ANNIE
    (suddenly very agitated)
    Are you sure? ‘Cause if you want,
    I’ll bring back the whole store
    for you.

    PAUL
    Annie, what’s the matter?

    ANNIE
    What’s the matter? I’ll tell you
    what’s the matter. I go out of my way
    for you. I do everything to try and
    make you happy. I feed you, I clean
    you, I dress you. And what thanks do
    I get? “You bought the wrong paper,
    Annie. I can’t write on this paper,
    Annie.” Well, I’ll get your stupid
    paper, but you just better start
    showing me a little more appreciation
    around here, Mister Man.

    With that, she throws the ream of paper in PAUL’S LAP,
    causing considerable pain.

    1+
