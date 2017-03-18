Low-tech Tools for Writers

Warning: Hacks for Hacks tips may have harmful side effects on your writing career, and should not be used by minors, adults, writers, poets, scribes, scriveners, journalists, or anybody.
We writers love our technology. The problem is, though, that the computers we use to write our works of genius are the same machines we use to waste time reading about celebrity antics and to yell at strangers on Twitter for having opinions slightly different than ours. Sometimes, pen and paper are the killer app (though pencils tend to be sharper). Today, we’ll be talking about how to turn low-tech into high productivity.
- The notebook: You can buy a notebook pretty much anywhere. However, why not get one of those leathery Moleskine notebooks? They’re handy, and they signal everyone around you that you’re a Writer doing important Writing Stuff. After two weeks, it’ll turn into a glorified grocery list, but that just gives you an excuse to buy another snazzy notebook.
- The pen: You’re a writer, so you’re probably already spending an hour a week pacing up and down the aisles at Staples, admiring the selection of writing utensils and wondering if anybody would notice if you slid one into your bag. Get yourself a pen whose ink flows smoothly, but doesn’t gush out like it’s a firehose. Gel pens are great for this. Avoid ball-point pens. There’s no joke here, those things suck.
- The Typewriter: The older, the heavier, the more beat-up, the better. The main thing is you want it to be LOUD; when you type, it should sound like an army of spooky skeletons are storming your front door. This has the added bonus of scaring away any roving bands of skeletons, who are very territorial and don’t like to move in on another skeleton gang’s territory.
-
Some good-quality paper: Show people you mean business by buying some heavy bond in brilliant, gleaming white. Paper so white, it hurts to look at. Paper so white, it’s pronounced “HHWHITE!” Paper so white, if it gives you a paper cut, the cops will let it off with just a warning.
- One of those big writing tablets: You won’t be writing much in them, but if get an unwelcome distraction in the form of an acquaintance or family member intruding on your writing time, if you hold a tablet in one hand, pen poised and ready in the other, that is the international symbol for, “I’m doing a character study on you right now. Do you really trust me to portray you in a flattering way?” This will get them to either run for the hills, or to start heaping praise upon you about how cool it is that you’re a writer, so it’s win-win.
- A quill pen and inkwell (for advanced users): This is how Shakespeare wrote his sonnets and plays. You’re gonna look like a super-pretentious jerk, so you’d better bring your “A” game if you’re going to bring all this paraphernalia. You’ll also want to bring a roll of paper towels for when you inevitably spill ink all over the place.
Now that you’ve embraced your more primitive side, you know that you don’t need all that fancy technology to be a productive writer. It’s such a revelation that you should get your laptop and brag about it on Twitter and Facebook.
About Bill Ferris
After college, Bill Ferris left Nebraska for Florida to become a rich and famous rock star. Failing that, he picked up the pen to become a rich and famous novelist. He now lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina with his wife, Jen, and his sons, Elliott and Wyatt, and he looks forward to a life of poverty and ridicule.
Comments
James Fox says
*From the screenplay for Misery*
CUT TO
PAUL, watching her — it’s all kind of amazing. She hands
him a box of typing paper.
ANNIE
I got you this expensive paper to
type on.
CUT TO
PAUL, looking at the paper. It’s Corrasable Bond. An idea
hits him; he masks it as best he can.
ANNIE
(putting the rest
of the paper on the
table)
And I got a great deal on this
fifty-pound clunker — on account
of it’s missing an “n.” I told the
saleslady “n” was one of the
letters in my favorite writer’s
name.
PAUL
It’s two of the letters in my
favorite nurse’s name, Annie.
ANNIE
(embarrassed, blushing)
You — fooler…!
(turns, grabs up pens,
pencils, paper)
Did I do good?
PAUL
(gesturing to the
box of paper)
You did great, except there’s just
one little thing — I can’t work
with this paper. It’s Corrasable
Bond, it smudges. Maybe you could
go back into town and bring me some
white, long-grained mimeo.
ANNIE
But mine cost the most so I don’t
see how it could smudge.
PAUL
(quickly taking a
sheet of paper, making
a pencil mark on it)
C’mere, I’ll show you.
As she approaches, he rubs his thumb over the pencil mark.
ANNIE
(looking at it)
Well, it does smudge after all —
isn’t that fascinating?
PAUL
I thought you’d be interested. I’d
like you to be in on everything,
Annie. Not just the finished book,
but how it’s written.
ANNIE
Thank you for thinking of me.
(She can be so
charming when she
wants)
Anything else I can get while I’m
in town? Any other crucial
requirements that need satisfying?
Would you like a tiny tape recorder?
Or maybe a handmade set of writing
slippers?
PAUL
No, just the paper will be fine.
ANNIE
(suddenly very agitated)
Are you sure? ‘Cause if you want,
I’ll bring back the whole store
for you.
PAUL
Annie, what’s the matter?
ANNIE
What’s the matter? I’ll tell you
what’s the matter. I go out of my way
for you. I do everything to try and
make you happy. I feed you, I clean
you, I dress you. And what thanks do
I get? “You bought the wrong paper,
Annie. I can’t write on this paper,
Annie.” Well, I’ll get your stupid
paper, but you just better start
showing me a little more appreciation
around here, Mister Man.
With that, she throws the ream of paper in PAUL’S LAP,
causing considerable pain.
Anna says
Please ask her to get me a set of handmade writing slippers, too. Size 9.5 wide. Embroidered with ravens, naturally.
Vicki T. Goodwin says
I have some, I am not about to get others, but where do I find a nice quill?
Greg Levin says
You give good snark, Bill. That’s really all I look for in a Twitter friend. Speaking of Twitter, I shall be sharing this on there after I bang out a couple of fake pages via my vintage Underwood. It’s how I get everyone to leave me alone in my house. #DontBotherMeImWorking
Janice C. Johnson says
Baaaahahahahaha >wipes tears< –I love your hacks!
In all seriousness, I do use a ruled "Composition Book" and a sucky purple ballpoint pen to scribble my way down "what ifs" and other rabbit trails. If I try to freewrite on the computer, my inner editor keeps pestering me.
Diane Holcomb says
I’ve tried every pen on the market, but my handwriting is still illegible. I should have become a doctor.
So it’s the laptop for me. I type as fast as my thoughts come, which is too fast for my inner editor to keep up. The downside? Trigger Finger. My right index finger became permanently cocked because my brain couldn’t keep up, either. It didn’t recognize the finger anymore. Took me a year of finger exercises, acupuncture and visualization to straighten it out. But I digress.
Thanks for the laugh, Bill. Great post.
Ray Rhamey says
There ought to be an app for this, specifically one that sends a loud clacking of old-fashioned typewriting to your computer speakers when you use your computer keyboard. Give it a volume control so you can ensure that the neighbors know when you’re writing. If you aren’t really in the mood to write but just want to be left alone, hit random keys on the keyboard, it’ll sound just like real writing. Hey, maybe I’m onto something here . . .
Roland Clarke says
I feel so old having used almost all of those for my writing – or a living joke perhaps. I still collect notebooks even though my scribbles require a doctorate in hieroglyphics – Mesoamerican of course. Never used the quill, although I went to schools with inkwells in the desks and used those pens you dipped when not using a fountain pen. I even have a heavy glass and silver inkwell that I inherited from someone, but they died when their quills were too blunt.