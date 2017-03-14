Emotion vs Feeling

I’m going to tell you something: thoughts are never honest. Emotions are.
—Albert Camus
I’m wading into tricky waters today. If I’m successful, I will have begun a discussion on a topic that is very dear to one of our own, the esteemed and estimable Donald Maass.
If I’m not so successful, I will have stumbled, fumbled, and bumbled into an area that Don understands far better than I do and will have made a flaming bozo of myself.
Sound like fun?
Here goes.
I’m going to refer to two posts here at Writer Unboxed, one by Don titled “Third Level Emotions,” and another concerning his upcoming book, The Emotional Craft of Fiction.
I’m also going to refer to a talk he gave at ThrillerFest two years ago titled, “Why Your Thriller Isn’t Thrilling.”
In each of these, Don addressed a subject of great importance to him in his evaluation of what matters in fiction: the portrayal and evocation of emotion.
My perspective on this: I have been puzzled by what at times has seemed to be a blurring of the line between emotion and feeling.
As I wrote in The Art of Character:
The difference between emotion and feeling is more one of degree than kind. Feeling is emotion that has been habituated and refined; it is understood and can be used deliberately. I know how I feel about this person and treat her accordingly. Emotion is more raw, unconsidered. It comes to us unbidden, regardless of how familiar it might be. Rage is an emotion. Contempt is a feeling.
[For a more detailed, neurological discussion of this distinction, see “Emotion and Feeling” in Descartes’ Error by Antonio R. Damasio.]
Both emotion and feeling are essential in fiction. But given the distinction between them, rendering them on the page requires different techniques. And that’s where, perhaps, Don and I have differing perspectives.
I encountered this issue while reading Jungian analyst James Hillman, about whom I wrote earlier this year for WU.
Specifically, I read an essay of his on Jungian typology titled “The Feeling Function,” which opened my eyes to how important feeling is in everyday affairs. (Feeling is one of the four cognitive functions Jung used to describe the human personality, the other three being Thinking, Intuition, and Sensation.)
To place just the right people in just the right seats at a dinner party requires conscious command of feeling.
More dramatically, as Hillman noted, to emphasize good manners in an era of unprecedented anger and violence is to recognize the importance of the feeling function.
But what about emotion? As I noted in the excerpt quoted above, emotion comes unbidden—we are helpless before our emotions, but in command of our feelings (at least relatively).
Put differently: once we reflect upon and analyze an emotion, it begins its transformation into a feeling, at which point we can use it consciously to navigate our world and engage with the people in it.
When Don gave his wonderful analysis about how to search out and develop “third level emotions,” it seemed to me to be a methodology for turning emotion into feeling. In one particularly illuminative section, he wrote:
Research into emotional functioning has shown that feeling and cognition happen together. There is some disagreement about which happens first and how they mesh, but it’s clear that part and parcel of emotion is the assessment of it…. On the page, writing about feelings entails not only the feelings but assessing them, which is to say observing them and their effects, judging them and discerning their meaning.
My problem with this is that I think it fails to distinguish feeling from emotion. Feeling is precisely the cognitive assessment and evaluation of emotion. But that begs the question: How do we convey emotion (rather than feeling) on the page?
Here, it was Don’s ThrillerFest talk (“Why Your Thriller Isn’t Thrilling”) that proved illuminative.
Don made the point that if you want readers to feel terror, you must first give them hope—specifically, hope that whatever terrible thing appears to be looming might be avoided.
This means that to some extent surprise and/or reversal is critical to getting the reader to experience a genuine emotion. If we see it coming, or if the emotion is already implicit in the scene, its impact is diminished.
Something must bring the reader to a moment of shock, sharper awareness, or deeper empathy. (In his Take Five Q&A, Don put it this way: “To get readers fully engaged in emotional minutiae requires, again, catching readers by surprise.”)
It’s only after such a moment of shock, reversal, or simple surprise is conveyed that the process of assessment can begin. The scene where this normally takes place is called a sequel scene, and it follows a particularly dramatic or harrowing scene or sequence of scenes. At that point, both the characters and the reader will need time to “catch their breath.” In narrative terms, this means they need to:
- Process the emotional impact of what just happened
- Think through the logic of what just happened—i.e., determine why it happened and what it means (because, most likely, what was expected to happen didn’t).
- Make a plan for how to go forward.
I think Don’s methodology—picking a “third level emotion,” then analyzing it in terms of what it says about self-identity—is a really insightful way to go about processing the emotional impact as outlined in step #1 above.
In an article I wrote for Writer’s Digest, premised on Don’s observations, I paraphrased that methodology as follows:
- Dig Deeper: You need a starting point that is not self-apparent, because nothing shuts off the reader like belaboring the obvious. Instead, go to a third level of emotion in the scene.
- Objectify the emotion: Find a physical analogy for it. (It was as though her shame had created a sunburn on the inside of her skin.)
- Compare the emotion: Measure the emotion against other occasions when it has arisen. Is it worse this time, better? How? Why?
- Evaluate the emotion: Is it a good or bad? Proper or shameful? Valid or invalid? Right or wrong? What would a more refined, more honest, stronger, wiser person have experienced?
- Justify the emotion: Despite the evaluation just performed, explore why this emotion is the only proper, honest emotion for this character at this moment under these circumstances.
- Examine the impact on sense of self: What does this emotion say about who the character is, her status, the state of her life? Has she stepped up a notch or sunk to a new low? Has she grown or regressed? Does she recognize the emotion as universal, or does it render her painfully unique, alone, even isolated?
If there’s no emotion to begin with, there’s nothing to assess. If you fail to create the opportunity for an emotional experience on the reader’s part, whatever analysis that follows will bear a greater resemblance to navel-gazing blather than the refinement of emotion into feeling.
This is another point where I disagree with Don (I think). If I understand his remarks correctly, readers only feel something in the assessing and evaluating of the text. In his words:
[F]iction writers assume that readers will feel what their characters do. They don’t. Readers instead react: weighing, judging, comparing and creating, moment by moment, their own emotional journey.
Now, again, I may be misunderstanding what Don is trying to get across—but my struggling with it testifies to how important I believe it to be.
I can only speak for myself, but I find the formulation just quoted to be restrictive. One of the most emotional moments in my own reading experience came from a Tobias Wolff story titled “An Episode in the Life of Professor Brooke.”
It comes when the married Professor Brooke goes home with Ruth, a woman he’s met on an out-of-town trip. Once they’re alone, Ruth says, “I believe in being honest.” Brooke thinks she’s about to tell him about a boyfriend or a fiancé.
Instead she lifted both hands to her hair and lifted it off like a hat. There was no hair underneath it, just a light down like a baby’s.
I have never forgotten that moment, and though I recall experiencing a jumble of emotions at the time (and still do upon rereading it), it wasn’t because of weighing, judging, comparing, or creating. It was from the sudden shock of expecting one thing, then getting quite another—one so touching, revealing, and, yes, “honest,” that the character’s vulnerability is inescapable, and the scene’s indelible emotional impression is made.
However, true to Don’s analysis, the other unforgettable moment from that same story comes at the very end, and it adheres closely to his methodology for assessing emotion:
And Brooke’s wife, unpacking his clothes, smelled perfume on his necktie. Then she went through the laundry hamper and discovered the same heavy scent all over his shirts. There had to be an explanation, but no matter how long she sat on the edge of the bed with her head in her hands and rocked back and forth she could not imagine what it might be. And her husband was so much himself that night, so merry and warm, that she felt unworthy of him. The doubt passed from her mind to her body; it became one of those flutters that stops you cold from time to time for a few years, and then goes away.
What I remember feeling at the time I first read that paragraph was the shock of “stops you cold.” It’s nicely set up by “flutters,” which does not prepare you for what so quickly follows.
But though the paragraph does much of what Don’s methodology proposes—objectifies the emotion (rocking on the side of the bed, head in hands; the passing of her doubt from her mind to her body); compares the emotion to others (she found him so much like himself that night, i.e., no different than on other occasions); evaluates the emotion and examines its impact on identity (she felt unworthy of him); and comments on her life (it comes up every now and then for a few years, then goes away)—that was not what I remembered. I remembered that lancing shock of horrified recognition and fear.
I’m not sure what to make of all this. I realize Don has given much greater and deeper thought into these matters, has researched them thoroughly, and has written what I expect is a must-read book about the issue. I also, to repeat myself, may be misunderstanding what he is trying to say.
But the basic point I’m trying to make is this: Though I agree that there are places in a story or a book where the assessment of emotion allows the reader to think through their own reaction, without a moment on the page to trigger an emotion to assess there’s nothing to sort through. And creating an emotional moment requires a different technique–more dependent on sudden surprise, shock, or reversal–than creating the more reflective deliberation that creates feeling.
I am really looking forward to what Don thinks of what I’ve said, and the discussion that ensues with all your comments. In the meantime:
What particularly memorable moments of emotion or feeling do you recall from your reading?
What moments of emotion or feeling from your own work seemed particularly challenging–or effective?
In either instance–what made them so memorable: the sudden shock of the experience, or the character’s assessment and self-evaluation?
James Fox says
Thank you for your post David.
Jim Harrison’s 1979 Novella ‘Legends of the Fall’ had this great moment when the character Tristan goes and touches a sleeping bear.
David Corbett says
I fell in love with Harrison with that trilogy. It’s filled with moments like that. My personal favorite of the three novellas is “The Man Who Gave Up His Name,” and I love the scene where the protagonist, Nordstrom, who has gone from a corporate hatchet man to a short order cook at a greasy spoon in the Florida Keys, is dancing alone to the jukebox until daybreak.
Thanks, James.
James Scott Bell says
In Revision & Self-Editing, I described the “reaction” scene or beat as Emotion, Analysis, This gives us the authorial luxury of slowing down to focus in … when the moment calls for it. But we can also render the above as a simple beat and achieve a similar effect in keeping with the action that stimulates it. And there must be an action that stimulates it lest the character become like the person at the cocktail party who, when asked, “How you doin’?” begins a long and turgid account of his recent colon surgery.
Swain has a great treatment of the latter subject in Techniques of the Selling Writer (1965), in the chapter “Plain Facts About Feelings.” He calls it the “problem of proportion.” This, it seems to me, is where many a writer stumbles.
David, you mentioned that moment from the Wolff story. I have never forgotten a similar moment from Hemingway’s “Soldier’s Home.” Krebs looked at the bacon fat hardening on his plate. That’s it. But how powerful and perfect it was at that precise moment in the story..
David Corbett says
Thanks, Jim. Timing is everything, especially in moments like this. Where exactly in the story to place it, how long to allow for that slowing down of focus, if at all. Sometimes, as in the Hemingway example, one line nails it.
I’m wondering if anyone will contribute a recalled section that isn’t one of those jolting images or moments, but rather presents an analysis of an emotion, a rendering of it into feeling. We shall see, I guess.
I like your terminology — reaction scene or beat — though I also like the element of planning that goes into the “sequel” (though the term seems to suggest merely a look back, not forward). I find it useful to think of the analysis of emotion and logical as being in the service of a new plan and thus action. So tempting to drift into aimless rumination without that constant focus on moving forward.
Thanks as always for chiming in. I’m now a bit obsessed on finding “Plain Facts on Feelings.”
James Fox says
Hi again David
I’m just a student of fiction, but I think this passage from ‘American Pastoral’ presents an analysis of an emotion quite nicely.
“The god (himself all of sixteen) had carried me up into athletes’ heaven. The adored had acknowledged the adoring. Of course, with athletes as with movie idols, each worshiper imagines that he or she has a secret, personal link, but this was one forged openly by the most unostentatious of stars and before a hushed congregation of competitive kids-an amazing experience, and I was thrilled. I blushed, I was thrilled, I probably thought of nothing else for the rest of the week. The mock jock self-pity, the manly generosity, the princely graciousness, the athlete’s self-pleasure so abundant that a portion can be freely given to the crowd-this munificence not only overwhelmed me and wafted through me because it had come wrapped in my nickname but became fixed in my mind as an embodiment of something grander even than his talent for sports: the talent for “being himself,” the capacity to be this strange engulfing force and yet to have a voice and a smile unsullied by even a flicker of superiority-“
David Corbett says
I think that’s a beautiful rendering of an emotional moment of awe into a tacit analysis of self, for though all the talk is about the adored, the adoring one is implicitly comparing himself to his idol.
Great example. Thanks.
Donald Maass says
Hey Jim. To briefly jump in on this point, I think you know that I have a problem with Swain’s concept of the aftermath or “sequel” scene, what you call the Emotion-Analysis beat.
My muscles tense (emotion!) especially when I read the words “the authorial luxury of slowing down”, which on the more I think about it the more it causes me to feel (feeling!) that we’re granting ourselves permission is wallow in churning exposition.
The fact is that in the seconds following an emotional jolt on the page, the reader quickly does their own processing, weighing the implications and sifting the meaning of what’s happened. We don’t need to rehash all that. Such passages are often dead on the page, stuff to skim.
But I don’t think you’re in favor of that. The pause can be short, just the right line, as in your bacon fat line from Hemingway, a brief cutaway brimming with symbolic significance. But for every Hemingway gem there are a thousand manuscripts with cutaway-pause lines like, “Outside, the wind rustled the leaves in the trees.” I skim those too.
Now, my “third-level emotions” method may seem to belie what I’m saying. The method is to create a paragraph in which a character is processing–exactly what I just railed against–but the emotion being processed is a surprise (dug up from a deep, third-level place) and so analysis is demanded on the part of the reader. The jolt is not in what happens but in what the reader is caused to understand.
When the heck are we three going to discuss all this over a beer? I’m feeling the need!
David Corbett says
You really need to look into this drinking problem you have. Beer! Beer! It’s all you think about (he said with feeling, or emotion, or …)
David Corbett says
Seriously: I think the brilliance of the third level emotion technique is its staring point: a deeper, less obvious emotion within the scene. But I also think the comparing and the analysis of what it says about self is where it really hits home. The character realizes the emotion says something about who he is.
paula cappa says
Wow, this is really good stuff! Thank you, David. I really love when WU does in-depth craft issues like this. So helpful.
David Corbett says
You are most welcome. If only I had a hard-and-fast rule or bit of guidance for you. I’m still figuring this stuff out myself, and Don has been an immeasurable help.
Donald Maass says
This piece poses no problem whatsoever for me. Heck, my ideas are being *discussed*. I’m flattered! I’m also delighted there’s any kind of discussion at all on this topic.
I’m groping to find an argument to start—wouldn’t a literary feud be fun?—or even a bone to pick but I’m not finding much, only semantics and some conceptual differences that don’t amount to a whole lot, but are kind of interesting to kick around.
To me, the difference your draw between “emotion” and “feeling” is a tad academic yet interesting in that it works to distinguish between an emotional response and its subsequent processing. For you, and perhaps Hillman, emotion (if I have this right) is an immediate surge of irrational response to something, while feeling is a later considered understanding of the original response. Yes? We are helpless in the face of emotions, but in control of our feelings.
Well, okay. The thesaurus lists emotion and feeling as synonyms, and I do in my writing use the terms in the more casual and interchangeable sense. But to say that you’re using clinical precision whereas I’m using sloppy English, I think glosses what might be an interesting variation in our approaches. Maybe?
I wonder if when you draw the distinction between emotion and feeling, you are aiming at what’s on the page, meaning whether characters are in the grip of emotion or acting upon feelings. (True?) Regardless, I’m aiming at not what characters are going through but what readers are experiencing. My goal is nothing more than to stir readers up. Emotions, feelings…I don’t care what terms we use, I care only that readers hearts are moved for it is in that state of engagement that readers are open and receptive to the author’s purpose.
Or maybe that’s not right, and we’re both talking about the effect of fiction on us readers? Looking closer, I think that’s true. Your example of Tobias Wolff’s story explains your own reaction to the story’s surprises, how what we read isn’t quite what’s expected. But there are differences. The hat moment provides shock, whereas the laundry moment leads (later in life) to feelings in the professor’s wife that are unexpected and a passage which is more akin to the processing of emotion on the page that I call (and you very accurately report) as “third level emotions”.
Hmm.
My book The Emotional Craft of Fiction is about the totality of ways in which a story creates emotional effect (and, if you must, feelings) from showing-versus-telling, to the story’s emotional environment, to the emotional opportunities in major plot markers, to the effect of the meaning that characters draw from any event, to the interactions of plot and inner journey, to characters’ changes, to turns to virtue, to (even) the mood of the author in writing which in turn will determine how we feel in reading. At the end I urge a magnanimous spirit in composing a story, because an open-hearted author creates an open-hearted reader.
Maybe it boils down to this: you like surprise, shock and reversal of our expectations for the jolt they produce in us. The technique of “third level emotions” on the other hand causes evaluation. For you the jolt comes first, evaluation is secondary. For me, I don’t care about chickens or eggs or anything except that authors need to stir up readers more—much more—by any means available.
So, I dunno. Do we have an argument? Sadly, I’m not sure we do. You bring a nice precision to the response we have to different types of story moment. I’m pushing an arsenal of weapons from slingshots to H-bombs to let loose in an all-out and indiscriminate assault on the reader’s resistant heart—and to fire up timid authors.
I suspect we’re talking around the same topic, getting at it in different ways, in our own terms, preferring our own conceptualization of it yet overlapping so much that whatever differences there may have less practical significance for authors than recreation for you and me.
I think we both want stories to clobber readers. Maybe it doesn’t matter so much how authors get there, or how they understand it, but that they simply do it. What do you think?
David Corbett says
Thanks for chiming in, Don.
First, to clear the proverbial air, nowhere did I state (nor would I) that I was speaking with “clinical precision” whereas you were using “sloppy English.” On the contrary, I think I made it pretty clear I’m trying to muddle through what very well may be a misunderstanding of your intended meaning.
Nor do I believe the distinction between emotion and feeling is merely semantic or a “tad academic.” I wouldn’t waste my or your or anyone else’s time on it if I believed that were the case.
Rather, I agree that your position and mine differ in this regard, as you put it:
“[Y]ou are aiming at what’s on the page…. I’m aiming at not what characters are going through but what readers are experiencing.”
I realize this might seem like utter writer arrogance, but I do like to think sometimes, when all alone with the stars and my cuddle bear, that what readers are experiencing is at least tangentially related to what I’ve managed to put on the page.
And so, yes, I’m approaching this from the viewpoint of technique, particularly because I was fascinated by your breakdown of the analysis of emotion in your post about “third level emotion.” You provided a technique. I found it intriguing. I’ve even found examples of it now that you’ve pointed it out—not just the one I identified above but others, particular one in The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes that I found particularly moving, when the narrator looks back at a moment years before when he was particularly cruel to two friends, his most idolized male friend, and the narrator’s ex, whom he learns had become a couple:
“Why had I reacted by going nuclear? Hurt pride, pre-exam stress, isolation? Excuses, all of them. And no, it wasn’t shame I now felt, or guilt, but something rarer in my life and stronger than both: remorse. A feeling which is more complicated, curdled and primeval. Whose chief characteristic is that nothing can be done about it: too much time has passed, too much damage has been done, for amends to be made.”
I was quite moved by this, but not as much as an echoing passage at the end, where the narrator looks back. “You get towards the end of life—not, not life itself, something else: the end of any likelihood of change in that life.” And, sensing he cannot quite answer the terrifying question, “What else have I done wrong?” he realizes: “There is accumulation. There is responsibility. And beyond these, there is unrest. There is great unrest.”
That ending haunts like the tolling of a death knell. And what I find, in thinking back over those moments in reading that have stayed with me, as well as some of those mentioned by others commenting here, is that the sudden unexpected image or phrase or action or response is often what’s remembered, which suggests it is what has the greatest impact. And I think those moments conjure something more akin to emotion than feeling, but it’s not like an ocean divides the two. The one evolves into the other—where is the line where emotion develops legs and walks upon the land as feeling? Ask Darwin.
I’m not dense enough to think that moments of powerful emotion exist in isolation, even in poetry. They are part of the fabric of everything else being presented. And there is also the necessity for moments when that jolt (or pinprick) of emotion is analyzed, assessed, weighed, incorporated into a sense of self. That creates part of the fabric of the story as it moves ahead. (And I think the two examples from the Julian Barnes novel show that: the first example helps provide the groundwork that makes the final image so devastating.)
But they are quite different moments, one passive, the other active, and require a different technique, as I think the examples indicate. I’m not arguing for one over the other. I’m just identifying what I believe are two distinct types of experience that characters can have. The technique you identify as “third level emotion” I consider to be the process of rendering emotion into feeling. I think that technique is invaluable. But I also believe it is not what readers tend to remember when they look back at moments that they found particularly moving.
And that, to quote Porky Pig, is all, folks.
Barbara Morrison says
I’m a great fan of reversals to heighten emotion in the reader. I’ve mentioned before one of my favorite examples: the moment in the LOTR films when Pippin knocks a suit of armor down a well. After the clanging stops, they all listen intently. Only silence, so–whew!–they relax. Then, slowly, the drums start. That moment of relaxation makes our terror much greater.
I love other techniques too. Reading _H is for Hawk_ by Helen Macdonald moved me in so many ways. Sometimes it was the incredible aptness of an image. In describing her difficulty remembering the days immediately following her father’s death, she says, “The memories are like heavy blocks of glass. I can put them down in different places but they don’t make a story.”
Here my reaction comes from my own experience of grief and the great relief of having it expressed so perfectly (as writer Elizabeth Goudge once said).
Another technique is the clicking into place of several pieces which then resonate against each other. An example is her description of her father’s quirky quest to photograph all the bridges across the Thames. By the end of that section, what bloomed in me was a mix of pleasure, sadness, and satisfaction.
Perhaps these examples also contain your element of surprise, or at least being unexpected. I agree that expectations diminish the actual experience.
I’ve usually distinguished between emotion and feeling a little differently. Considering the contrast between the verbs to emote and to feel, I think of emotion as having something outward or shared about it and feeling as something more inward or personal. Semantics! What fun! I’ll think more about your definitions and look up Damasio.
David Corbett says
Thanks, Barbara. I think your rendering of the two nouns into verbs is brilliant. There is something about emotion that seems to be “breaking out,” even though its place of previous confinement is still within. Feeling, by being more analytical, has that element of “staying within” that thought possesses.
I love the blocks of glass image. Thanks for sharing that. I don’t even know the context that well but it’s staying with me.
Carol Dougherty says
David, as I read your question about a moment of emotion, one came up, and the emotion was definitely mine. It was the first time I read Maeve Binchy’s “Firefly Summer.” There is a moment at the end of the first half of the book (spoiler alert) when the main character, Kate Ryan, has a catastrophic accident. I remember sitting bolt upright on my sofa when I read that and crying out loud, “No, not Kate!”
I’ve never done that before or since with a book, though I’ve been very invested in many a character. And what Maeve Binchy does in the second half of the book is explore the ramifications of Kate’s accident, not only to her, but also to her family and the entire community.
What’s interesting as I think about this, is that every time I re-read it (and I re-read books a lot), even knowing what will happen, I still wish that it wouldn’t. That world is so vivid, that I imagine what might happen if Kate didn’t walk over to the building site, and how that would change everything.
I’ve read Don’s new book, and re-read parts of it, as well as put it to work in my own work. To be honest, I don’t analyze it much in terms of feeling or emotion. I just dive in.
Thanks for starting a wonderful conversation. I’ll enjoy reading this through the day.
David Corbett says
Thanks, Carol (or, as I also know you as: “Doc”):
I realize it may seem as though I’m analyzing the same thing from two different perspective and trying to announce the discovery of a new continent, but what I’m getting at is two distinct moments in a story that reflect different responses on the part of the character, one passive, one active. They need to be dealt with accordingly, and as James Scott Bell noted at the top of this thread, the analysis of emotion comes in a specific type of scene, which I call a “sequel” and he calls a “reaction” scene or beat. In one you get smacked, in the other you walk off the pain. Maybe you also try to figure out what happened, how bad is it, how somebody stronger might respond, why that does or doesn’t help with the pain, and what does it say about you that you’re experiencing all this.
paula cappa says
May I ask a question about the “third-level emotions”? I’m not clear on how that develops and how to move ahead. Let’s say I have a scene where a character is feeling intense loneliness. What else does the character feel simultaneously? Isolation. What else? Dependency. So, the third level emotion is dependency and that should be the emotional focus? And you are saying that the writer should objectify, compare, evaluate, and justify on dependency?
Erin Bartels says
I appreciate the distinction you’re making between emotions and feelings. I have often struggled with the task of getting emotion on the page because it seems that every book or story that has really done me in emotionally says very little about emotion on the page itself. It’s more those little shocks, those reversals, those sideways movements and crooked dialogue. It’s Dickinson’s slant rhymes put into prose. And the books that do spend a lot of time on characters’ emotions I often find tedious and condescending, as though the author didn’t think I was smart enough to figure it out. Perhaps it is just that some authors tackle emotions with subtlety and some are too heavy-handed.
I will never forget the way I felt when I read Cheever’s “The Swimmer” for the first time in high school and came to the last paragraph (which I will not spoil for those who have not read it). And then the going back over all of my assumptions about the narrative. Cheever ends the story before there can be any emotional response in his main character, leaving the reader to do all the processing on his own. It’s not on the page except in clues you didn’t pick up on the first time around.
From that day, I have loved short stories that employ a shock or a reversal at the end. I love novelists who attempt to do that with the ends of their chapters (and I try to do it myself when possible).
I think this ability to know where to make the cut, like a good film editor, is vital. In my freelance editing, I run into a lot of writers who lose the impact they could have simply because they went on a sentence or two too long, and they are usually explaining a character’s feelings about something that just happened or something that was just said. I find myself often suggesting lopping off words at the ends of chapters because they’ve dulled the impact of what just happened by explaining how the character reacted when, if they’ve done a good job with the character’s voice thus far, it’s really unnecessary.
In my own writing, I sometimes attempt to put more emotion on the page than I naturally would. When I revise, I inevitably remove those parts. They always feel like telling when what I really want is not to tell the reader how a character felt, or tell them what they should be feeling, but to EVOKE emotion in them, which is not done, in my experience, by being too plain about emotions. That’s what I think Don tries to get us to get at with the third-level emotions. Something unexpected but, in retrospect, natural.
So I guess my greatest task it to find ways to put feelings into words that don’t quite advertise themselves as such. I think it’s those passages that I inevitably end up underlining in books: moments when the author captured a feeling I didn’t even know I had until I read that sentence.
David Corbett says
Hi, Erin. I second everything you said. Annie Dillard referred to that propensity to restate something that was already said perfectly well “the old one-two.” And there is indeed an element of telling rather than showing to such excesses, the need to explain what is already perfectly clear.
I think sometimes writers do this to convince the reader (or themselves) that they really, truly understood what they just said, as though the powerful image or phrase might lose impact due to some ambiguity, whereas the exact opposite is true: The ambiguity invites the reader in to experience the moment on his own terms.
I think the power of understatement in writers like Hemingway, Carver, Cheever, Didion and others reveals exactly a respect for the reader that you mention in your comment.
However, I’d point out that Don has expressed more than once that he thinks we’ve gone overboard, with a devotion to understatement so profound that it’s mostly “under” with little “statement.” I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but that’s the general gist I’ve taken away from some of his recent posts. He’s in no way into gushy prose, but as I understand him he believes that what is lacking in much of contemporary fiction is emotion and feeling. He’s trying to swing the pendulum back a bit, but not at the expense of elegance or precision.