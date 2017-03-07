Hot Bunking for Writers

Many years ago, I worked for a call center, where three different shifts shared the same cubicles. Like hot bunking in the military, I shared a desk with two other people. There were minor annoyances, like always having to adjust the chair, but there were benefits, too. Whoever worked the first shift had to do system updates on the computer and replenish the office supplies.
I thought about this the other day, when I was trying to describe to a friend how I can possibly work on multiple writing projects at once. I’m currently writing three different novels. Plus a few essays. And a short story. And this weird thing that may or may not be a hillbilly mythology comic book about my dog. Sometimes I feel like I’m at the writing equivalent of an enormous brunch buffet. I’m hungry and everything looks delicious! I can’t resist piling my plate up, so I’ve had to learn how to balance the urge to write several things at once.
Don’t imagine that working on multiple projects at a time is only for wild-eyed maniacs like me. There are benefits for perfectly sane writers to working on more than one thing at a time. For example, hot bunking can absolutely kill writer’s block. If you hit a block on one project, instead of butting your head against it, move on to one of your other projects and give the troublemaker a rest. Think of it like having a knee injury that keeps you from running. You can either sit around getting out of shape, or you can take up swimming and still get exercise while resting your injured knee. Studies suggest that people can’t really multitask, but that’s not what you’ll be doing. Instead you’ll be splitting your writing time to allow you to focus on more than one thing, and using that split to get a new perspective on each project.
Get fresh eyes on your characters
When you work on more than one manuscript within a short period of time, you’ll be able refresh your eyes. Rather than looking at the world from the angle of one book all the time, shifting between multiple projects can make each of them look new. If one project has a teenage candy striper as the protagonist, and the other involves a middle aged car salesman, you can use those differences to shape those characters. You can even throw them together while you brainstorm to see how they react to a character who’s very different. Would the car salesman remind the girl of her favorite uncle, the DMV employee who flunked her on the driving test, or the sleazy older guy who tries to flirt with her at the coffee shop? Would the girl’s youth be refreshing to the man or would it make him feel bitter? You’ll learn something about both characters by enquiring.
Stretch your legs
Conversely, if you’re writing two books that are of the same genre, you can use the process of switching out to introduce more variation into your books. Have you ever read several books by the same author and felt that the narrative characters all started to blur together? Hot bunking is a way to make sure you don’t fall into the same trap. Seeing the main characters of two different projects side by side on a daily basis can help you push them further apart. If you’re writing two young adult novels that both have a teenage girl as the main character, alternating between them can help you compare and contract.
You can make purposeful choices to differentiate them and their personalities. Instead of producing two protagonists who sound alike, you can give them both their own specific vocabularies and idiosyncratic turns of phrase. One is prone to calling all her friends dude, while the other likes to use obscure Jazz Age slang. You can also introduce subtly different dynamics to their relationships. Even girls who love their mothers don’t love them in the same way. Say both your teen protagonists are lying to their mothers, but one is lying to protect her mother from reality while the other is lying to avoid disappointing her mother. You can use this to step outside your comfort zones and think about characters in new ways.
By now you’ve either run away from me or you’re thinking, Okay, I might be willing to give this a try. If you’re still here, let me share some of my methods for getting the most benefit out of hot bunking while minimizing confusion in the process.
Make a schedule
If I’m working heavily on multiple things, I typically have set times of the day or days of the week when I focus on each project. I may dedicate my late night writing to one, my lunchtime to another, and my weekends to a third. These aren’t set in stone, but I usually get into a pattern that’s comfortable, and then habit takes over. I get into bed thinking about the night project. While walking home at lunch, I’ll record voice notes to myself about the lunch project. On Sunday, I usually spend the whole day on a single project.
Different methods & materials
I keep the line between projects clear by taking different physical approaches to the writing process. I frequently buy separate notebooks for projects, so that I can quickly swap between them without getting my wires crossed. I also usually have one project that I work on exclusively on the computer. My brain quickly learns that when I’m on my laptop, we’re going to work on that (and you know, maybe check Facebook), and when the computer is off, it’s time to write longhand on a different book. The muscle memory of those two different writing methods helps me keep projects separate.
Those different methods can also help you reinforce your schedule. The notebook for my night project stays on my night stand. When I get into bed, there it is, with a favorite pen, ready for me to write. What I produce on any given night may be three sentences in five minutes, or if the mood strikes, I may write many pages that keep me up past my bedtime.
I also typically maintain a spreadsheet that contains a sheet for each project and a comparative sheet. That allows me to keep all my characters and locations straight. It also gives me a record of those compare and contrast observations about different protagonists.
Carrot & Stick
Hot bunking is most useful to me when I’m struggling with a project. Sometimes when I have a serious project that refuses to budge, I’ll alternate with a very silly self-indulgent project. I’ll say to myself, If I can finish this very hard scene, then I’m allowed to play with this fun project the rest of the night. Not surprisingly, I often come back to the serious project primed to work after relieving the anxiety of my own expectations.
Keep the bed warm
No matter how you approach it, working on more than one project can serve the important function of keeping you in the habit of writing. Instead of waiting for the (non-existent) perfect opportunity to jump back into a project, you can take advantage of even small windows for writing. With hot bunking, your brain will already be warmed up and ready to go.
About Bryn Greenwood
BRYN GREENWOOD is a fourth-generation Kansan, one of seven sisters, and the daughter of a mostly reformed drug dealer. She earned a MA in Creative Writing from Kansas State University and continues to work in academia as an administrator. She is the author of the novels All the Ugly and Wonderful Things, Last Will, and Lie Lay Lain. She lives in Lawrence, Kansas.
Comments
James Fox says
Thank you for your post Bryn.
I don’t know if I’d ever try to do 2 or more projects at once, but you make a convincing argument to do so. It is very helpful to hear about your writing routines, especially that you give yourself rewards for finishing difficult scenes. That strategy is going to stay with me.
Bryn Greenwood says
I always have “secret” projects that are for my consumption only, and that’s often the only way to convince myself to work on the “real” projects.
Beth Havey says
I admire what you are doing, but where I am right now in my novel, I don’t think it would work for me. I do write a blog post once a week. And occasionally, I will write other smaller pieces. But the novel? My characters are living with me right now. Almost every day something happens in my life which I can apply to that work. Maybe if I were working on a short story and the novel, I could separate out the two. But this book has to be completed before I even think about jumping back into two other novels I wrote in the past ten years. Thanks.
Carol Oyanagi says
Thanks for sharing this, Bryn. Hot bunking – I can relate. It’s nice to have a diagnosis, (ahem), name, for what I’m doing and how my writing has chosen to play itself out this year. My current projects include my women’s fiction novel about a dancer (that I’ve been revising for an embarrassing number of years), my MFA thesis project (psychological twin mystery) and my newer fantasy novel.
In my younger years I used to be able to work on one story and live in that world for months on end. Now, as I continue to revise, it’s nice to have the smorgasbord going on to keep things fresh. The process has also given me some unique dreams. The other night I dreamt that I was dancing in a show but had to poison someone while I was performing. Go figure.
Anyway, glad I’m not the only one doing hot bunking.
(BTW, I am one of eight sisters in my family. There are also four brothers.)
Bryn Greenwood says
I always feel like multiple projects keep me from closing up my expectations for any given project. Because there is bleed-through that introduces new aspects. Aaaah, we were at least spared brothers. ;)
CK Wallis says
Love this!
One of the lessons drilled into me while growing up was “Finish what you start.” This has had many positive, productive results in my life…except my writing.
The feeling that I can’t commit to another writing project until I finish the original one has left me with three computers (one desk top, two lap tops) and numerous notebooks littered with bits and pieces (and some pretty good chunks) of writing, promising that “as soon as I finish that first project I’m going to seriously work on this one.” Like you said, sometimes the original project is stuck, and fiddling with the bits and pieces does seem to help me figure out why it got stuck.
This morning I’m thinking I don’t have to wait to make a serious commitment to a some of those bits and pieces–if the main project has stalled, why not seriously work on something else for awhile?
Such a simple shift in perspective and now all these new possibilities. The wonder is that it didn’t dawn on me years ago.
Thanks.
Bryn Greenwood says
One of the biggest benefits I’ve ever seen from hot bunking was that after pecking away for two years on four separate projects, I woke up one day and realized they were ALL THE SAME BOOK. Like I’d been hit with a hammer. I folded them together, and that was my second novel, Lie Lay Lain.
Sara Stojkovic says
I admire my author friends who are able to work on multiple books at a time and do it with so much energy and enthusiasm. I have yet to attempt this, and I don’t know what’s holding me back other than the general fear that I’ll be wading daily through scenes I can’t bring to life or characters I’m unintentionally killing. Of course, I already go through this with each book I write. Perhaps the hot bunking method is a more intense way of keeping the material fresh, and I wonder if rationing/allotting my writing time among three projects versus one will motivate me to work against the clock and produce faster instead of lollygagging over first draft issues. For me personally, I’ve discovered my first drafts completed over nine months are not better or stronger than the ones I wrote in less than four months. There’s too much unnecessary deliberation going on with me second-guessing and having periodic panic attacks. It’s possible hot bunking could mitigate those issues for me.
Bryn, other than separate notebooks and voice notes, do you use Scrivener or any other tools while writing multiple projects? Do you outline all projects at the same time and have a system of creating and maintaining scene notes, and any other notes added, other than notebooks and dedicated writing times? In other words, how do you organize your notebooks, spreadsheets, and various scribbles so you can keep each project manageable?
You say your schedule on each project is not set in stone, but do you think that over time, combining your “methods and materials” with your “personal habits,” you’ve inadvertently made your hot bunking method very highly structured? Or do you feel that it’s a fairly casual process?
Before today, I never heard of hot bunking — it conjures up something else entirely in my mind — but I love repeating it over and over in my head. A new OCD. Just what I needed.
Bryn Greenwood says
I don’t use any special software, just Word and Excel. I’m also a super chaotic writer, who doesn’t plan or outline. This is actually what set me down the road to doing multiple projects at once. I stumble onto something and set to work. For example, my bedtime project right now is quite new, and I have no clue what’s going to happen, so every night I just write whatever comes to mind–character notes, snippets of dialogue, random scenes, backstory. Eventually, I’ll have enough stuff that the plot will be clearer and then my work will be more purposeful. Until then, it’s just whatever strikes me before sleep.
Erin Bartels says
I’d never thought about it, but I guess this is what I naturally do. Because I work in publishing and I am always working on three seasons of books at any given time (positioning and titling the Spring 2018 list while writing catalog copy for the Fall 2017 season and finishing up back cover copy for Summer 2017) I’m used to changing gears a lot.
I like to be involved in multiple books at the same time in my own writing mostly because I feel like it breaks up the type of work I’m doing nicely to give me a break. So I can be doing final edits on Project 1 while revising Project 2 while drafting Project 3 while researching Project 4.
It also means I can get more manuscripts finished in less time. They all may take 3 years to truly finish, but if I’m working on a rolling basis, instead of 4 projects taking 12 years total, they’ll take 6 years total. That means I just may get to all of my ideas before I die. Maybe.
Ivy Decker says
This was a really helpful post! Recently, I’ve been working on two novels, plus writing a blog for fun, all at the same time, and I was starting to wonder if that was a terrible idea. After reading this, I think if I’m a little more deliberate about how I plan and schedule my writing time, this is actually a great approach to keep me writing every day instead of getting stuck. Thanks so much for this advice!
Diane Holcomb says
You’ve put a positive spin on what feels like overwhelm to me. I have copywriting jobs to do, a business plan to write, a weekly post to blog, a short story to finish editing, and a novel to revise. It makes my head spin. I tried making schedules to complete one at a time, but found myself veering to whatever project I wasn’t scheduled to do, or telling myself I should be working on something else.
I like your idea of having a separate location or writing tool for each project. I can don a hat for my copywriting. Head to the coffeehouse for my novel, the library for my short story, and my car parked at the lake for my blog. Hmm. This has possibilities!