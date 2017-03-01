Impossible Odds for Everyone

Stories that sweep us away have a magical quality. Indeed, we most often associate the swept away feeling with fairy tales. Other types of story sweep us away too, though. Though we may not recognize our capture in those terms, stories as diverse as dark crime, Western sagas and realistic YA can weave a spell around us.
We are enchanted.
What does it really mean to be swept away? How do black and white words on the page produce that effect? It’s a big topic touching upon everything from protagonists to poisoned apples. For today, let’s look at what it is about protagonists that can help weave that spell.
Characters who sweep us away have qualities in common. They face problems born of our deepest fears. They have great loves and are loved by others. They may let those others down, but they learn from their failures and redeem themselves. They have traits we wish we had. They act for the right reasons. They do things admirable and heroic against impossible odds.
Impossible odds. That probably sounds to you like a story quality only useful to J.R.R. Tolkien and Fredrick Forsythe. For other story types odds like that don’t apply, right? How can they? Impossible odds are unrealistic. They’re a gimmick. They’re a cheap way to pump up a story. They’re okay for mass entertainment but antithetical to art. No need to worry about them when your goal is to mirror life and move hearts, correct?
I disagree. As human beings, we don’t experience life as a continuous flow of mild rises and descents, for the most part unremarkable and lacking drama. Our inner lives are more like The Odyssey or Aida. Our trials are epic and our tribulations are arias in an opera.
Remember dating? You see my point. Our lives are, to us, larger than life. What we crave from stories for the most part is not a mirror pond reflection of reality but to sail through a Nor’easter in a vessel with torn sails. We dream of glory. We want heroes like us. We want to prevail over impossible odds, as we do in our minds. We want to be swept away.
Stories are not life. I don’t believe they’re intended to be. The illusion of reality is perhaps—not always but to some degree—necessary for us to override our rational faculties and accept the fictional situation. But the important part of “illusion of reality” is illusion. It’s not merely okay to exaggerate in stories and portray events that in the real world are unlikely to happen, it’s absolutely essential. It’s what stories do.
Every story has a moral map. Every story is political. Whether affirming common values or challenging them, every story has a point. Stories also celebrate faith, endurance, seeking, striving, and reaching for what is good and right. Stories are a testimony to human spirit, agency, autonomy, capacity and skill. They do not say we are helpless, but rather that we are strong. They don’t say we can’t, but that we can.
When we are fired for the right reasons, nothing can stop us. No force is too great to defeat us. We can face even death and come through. That core truth is what stories affirm through their heightened events.
So, impossible odds. They can be built into any story. Anything that a character wants or needs can become impossible to obtain. They key to creating that feeling is asking not what circumstances will make your protagonist’s goal impossible, but who. The key is the antagonist. Not the Jackal or the Eye of Sauron, necessarily, but someone because of whom your protagonist will experience defeat.
Consider your current manuscript. What does your protagonist want? I mean, in the big sense? Think the greatest desire of his or her heart.
Now ask, who does not want your protagonist to have that? For whom is it a threat? For whom is it an injustice? For whom is your protagonist’s desire a dream to be damned and destroyed?
Next, what can this antagonist do about it? How many ways can this antagonist work against your hero or heroine? Give this antagonist more power, more time, more ingenuity. Think of everything. Is there any way out? Any hope left? Snuff it out. Enact defeat. That is what it means to face impossible odds. Hope is lost. A form of death must be faced.
Do those steps sound to you drastic, cheap, unreal or implausible? Is such an antagonist too much for your story?
Here’s the final step: Make your antagonist’s actions plausible. Work with the characters you’ve got and the rules in the world you’ve created. Antagonists can be anyone from supervillains to librarians. (Sorry, librarians.) Evil motives are okay for fables and fairy tales, but the best motives for antagonists are persuasive. When antagonists rub their hands in evil glee we might be entertained, but when they are justified we fear.
Any story, no matter how gentle its world or how humble its characters, can enact impossible odds. Don’t believe me? Re-read Watership Down. Rabbits up against impossible odds? Facing death? Hazel and the other refugees from Sandleford warren do exactly that. Think Redwall. My Friend Flicka. Pride and Prejudice. Mild as are the worlds of those stories, their protagonists nevertheless have powerful desires and outsized antagonists.
Impossible odds have paradoxical effects: the greater the impossibility the more we hope. The more fatal a protagonist’s flaw, the more we believe. The bigger a defeat, the more our hearts break. We cheer the loudest when protagonists cannot win. When we face death itself, we are transported and swept away, more alive than ever.
Could impossible odds work in your current manuscript? What is your protagonist’s greatest desire and who opposes it? What does it mean to face death in your story?
About Donald Maass
Donald Maass is president of the Donald Maass Literary Agency. He has written several highly acclaimed craft books for novelists including The Breakout Novelist, The Fire in Fiction, Writing the Breakout Novel and The Career Novelist.
James Fox says
Thanks for another great post Don.
In my WIP (sequel) the antagonists are deconstructing the hard work my main character made in the previous book, forcing her to admit that her new found individuality can be logically explained by the interactions she had in that story. For my main character, an absence of individuality is akin to facing death. Then I plan on the antagonists offering her a new path that she finds alluring, as a sort of nietzschean ubermensch.
Donald Maass says
“Neitzschean ubermensch”? That sounds bad. Seriously, knowing your story this makes terrific sense. It speaks more to stakes than odds, I think, but that’s a quibble.
linneaheinrichs says
And here you go again – a general rallying his troops. Thanks so much for a terrific post. I am particularly heartened by..”Stories are not life. I don’t believe they’re intended to be….It’s not merely okay to exaggerate in stories and portray events that in the real world are unlikely to happen, it’s absolutely essential.”
My MC’s ‘spirit’ if you will, time travels to share the body and mind of a woman living in ancient Babylon. She has no idea how she got there but soon realizes there is no escape, their fates are tied together, and she will cease to exist if anything happens to this woman. And it’s about to. An old enemy with whom the woman has a very intimate and dangerous relationship threatens the life of the woman’s child, herself, and her entire nation. Of course this would never happen in real life. Thank you for reminding me I can explore anything I want as long as I can believably carry the reader along for the ride.
Donald Maass says
Can’t happen for real? I beg to differ. I was Napoleon in a past life! You said it yourself, even today I’m a general rallying the troops. See?
Vaughn Roycroft says
Don – I guess I ought to get over being surprised by stumbling across WU posts that arrive at the perfect moment. It just happens so often, particularly with yours. Seems the writing gods are generous that way.
I think this is going to be a bit trickier this time around. The forces of antagonism are various and changeable, but my protagonists are properly introduced to the largest and potentially most deadly force of all (the Roman Empire). I was struck this morning with the realization that the empire needs to be personified more swiftly than in past versions of this story, in order to show that they really are persuasive and justified, not just in their policy, but in their worldview. Another strange element is that my primary protagonist’s ambition becomes an antagonistic force. In an overt way to the other characters, but in a stealthily pernicious way to him. So yeah, tricky. But challenging. And fun!
Thanks for the serendipitous epiphany… Again. Coffee’s on me, so cheers! Here’s to impossible odds. May they ever be in our favor.
Donald Maass says
Coffee…aaah! Thanks. Ready to face the Roman Empire now.
Or, hmm, maybe just read your next manuscript…
Greg Levin says
Excellent post as always, Donald.
I love putting my protagonists through hell; they’re cool with it, so long as they (and the reader) get to enjoy a big payoff.
I’m fortunate enough to be in a writing workshop led by Chuck Palahniuk (just had our first session yesterday), and he’s all about creating huge stakes for characters, pushing boundaries, toeing the absurd, but keeping things real enough for readers to go all in.
I’m definitely heeding his and your advice in my current manuscript. The last part of the book’s blurb is:
‘Teetering on the edge of self-destruction, Zero is determined to pursue the one thing that can save him. Trouble is, he’s going to get himself killed in the process.’
What are the odds of that? ; )
Thanks for the great piece!
Best,
GL
Donald Maass says
Love that. Your hero can get what he wants, all he has to do is kill himself. Nice!
Greg Levin says
Not exactly. But exactly.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
This post struck a nerve with me, and brought back a long ago memory that is always not far from my surface of thought. I don’t remember the circumstances clearly, I was what they call nowadays a ‘tween, on the cusp of my teenage years, when I saw Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night. The mother was addicted to morphine. She stood at the sink fighting the need while peeling an apple. The more she fought the deeper the gouges in the apple became. What would happen when there was nothing left?
That scene has stuck with me. Not only did it give me a terror of drugs, I think it showed me the power of obstacles that stand between where we are and who we truly are, and who and where we want to be. No Frankenstein storm has ever raged more powerfully than that woman with the apple.
Thanks for the reminder this morning.
Donald Maass says
Decades ago in London I saw Laurence Olivier in “Long Days Journey”. Amazing production. Addiction is a helluva antagonist, no question.
Erin Bartels says
Tickled to see the nod to Watership Down. My son and I are on his second time through that book in as many years, and it was my childhood (and possibly adulthood?) favorite. And an excellent illustration of your point. As is Pride and Prejudice.
I’m currently researching for novel set in a time of war, which will lend itself to great drama, powerful antagonists, and impossible odds. The trick will be to take that external drama and make it manifest in the internal world of my characters. Luckily, my main character has just the right sort of personality and psychological profile to do this.
Donald Maass says
Yes, in focusing on odds one shouldn’t neglect a protagonist’s inner struggle, too.
Beth Havey says
Thanks, Don. One of the antagonists in my WIP is my protagonist’s husband. His goals, initially aligned with hers, lose that and throw her into a chaos of emotion, forcing her to go along with his choice. When that choice causes a bigger crisis in their lives as their child is abducted, she is lost in the perfect storm of needing him and yet wanting to distance herself from him. And of course I’ve added many other challenges–determined to remember your words: Impossible odds have paradoxical effects: the greater the impossibility the more we hope.
Susan Setteducato says
“…the greater the impossibility the more we hope.” YES! I was glad that Vaughn’s mentioned his protagonist’s ambition becoming an antagonistic force, because my main character has set herself up with an unrealistic desire. Only she’s a teenager, so it’s she wants more than anything and no matter what. The protagonist serves in part to thwart her and in part to send her crashing into herself. So, yes, tricky and exhausting. I just re-read Pride and Prejudice and was completely swept away again. Another one, for me, is Jane Eyre. The humanity in these stories, the universal need for connection, is a beacon. Thanks for this!
John J Kelley says
So much to absorb, as always, with your posts. What speaks to me the most this morning is the question, “What does it mean to face death in your story?” I think anyone can relate to that, in his or her own life, as well as in the stories we read.
In one story, death can mean giving in to the expectations suffocating them. In another, it might mean being unable to save a collapsing relationship. And in another, well, it may indeed mean death – literally.
I think it’s a great question to ask of any character, even a minor one, for what it can reveal. The answer may very well change their behavior in the story, and bring them more to life for readers, even if their ultimate actions change not a whit … though they just might.
Denise Willson says
Awesome advice, Don, as always.
I learned a lot of lessons writing my first book, A Keeper’s Truth, but the biggest lesson came after the book was published and I realized my antagonist was sadly one-dimensional and needed his own story arc, even though his truths are revealed in the next book (of the series).
So, when I was writing my third book, GOT (Gift of Travel), I re-read all my favorite books with great antagonists, those who I really connected with in one way or another, to learn how author’s created those characters. I believe I did a much better job this time around, and my beta readers seemed to feel the same.
You mention impossible odds, and would they work in my current WIP…. Yes! Thanks for the reminder, I’ve got more work to do! LOL.
Dee Willson
Author of A Keeper’s Truth and GOT (Gift of Travel)
Veronica Knox says
Thank you for another inspiring post. You never let us down.
I have a question about micro-tension when it comes to delaying the arrival of the big A. When the main antagonist is not present or obvious in the first few pages, is it too late?
My WIP is a middle-grade time-slip adventure. The hero, Kit, is a young teen who worships science. He not only wants to be a scientist, he desperately wants to be an astro-physicist, no less. Anything remotely supernatural is labeled rubbish. So, when he spontaneously experiences traveling to the future via a time portal in his grandmother’s house, his world crumbles.
Everything changes. He’s devastated. Everything he believes about modern science is blown to pixels. Everything he’s heard about betrayal is true. And yet, he’s intrigued. His eccentric mentor offers him perspective and a challenge, three chapters in:
[“Excuse my ignorance,” Brooks said, tugging his ear, “but isn’t being a time traveler a pretty amazing opportunity to discover a serious strain of forgotten science? You know as well as anyone, recorded history is only five-thousand-years-old. A dozen civilizations could have come and gone without a trace. Who’s to say time travel wasn’t the norm at one time, eh? And then, somehow you end up writing about it a few years from now, presumably with a positive take, to inspire a future generation of scientists. Now that’s a future worth traveling for.”]
Kit is conflicted. But he has a science problem. He has a wild theory. But no way is he going into that portal again unless something crazier changes his mind.
The thing is, he’s a twin. While Kit denies the paranormal, his sister embraces it. The two, once inseparable, are at odds.
As yet Kit’s only antagonist is his nature to flat-out dismiss alternate realities, but a more tangible antagonist is listening. Crazy is waiting in the wings.
This is the last paragraph of the opening chapter:
[ Kit’s thoughts were as changeable as the weather, gravitating between running away and putting down permanent roots. Except the season wasn’t changing. It was stuck on summer, with temperatures exceeding anything recorded in living memory. The thought of roots was disturbing enough, but the nightmarish image of turning into a plant was horrifying. A second trip was never going to happen no matter how hard they begged.]
Many thanks. Coffee for you. Words of wisdom for me.
Donald Maass says
Your original question was about creating tension in early pages when the antagonist hasn’t yet arrived. The technique you’re looking for is what I call “bridging conflict” (discussed in Writing the Breakout Novel Workbook). It means a conflict that occupies your protagonist until the book’s big problem or inciting incident arrives.
Tom Bentley says
Don, if the context is right, the impossible is not only credible, as you say, but compelling. The presumed antagonist in my latest is impossible: six-foot-six Massimo Volpedo, an impossibly strong, impossibly blond, impossibly charismatic Italian who is the nemesis of my hero Pinky, who presumes that Massimo is canoodling with Pinky’s not-quite-love.
Pinky mounts a doomed-to-fail campaign against Massimo, only to find out, after much craziness, that Massimo is gay. A false antagonist after all, and quite impossible. But wonderful to write.
Cathy Shouse says
Someone else who loved “My Friend Flicka?” Be still my heart. :) That’s been awhile, or did you read it with your son? Thanks for the insight and inspiration, both perfect for a deep revision I’m tackling today.
Janna Bushaw says
“What we crave from stories for the most part is not a mirror pond reflection of reality but to sail through a Nor’easter in a vessel with torn sails.” Sailing with torn sails so perfectly crystalizes what it feels like to be swept away by a beautiful story.
Thank you, Don. I cannot read anything you write without pen and notebook for both copying what you write for future inspiration and for the many ideas your thoughts spark my story.
In my WIP the antagonists aren’t against the protag at all, but instead, the characters’ greatest desires are continuously at odds. The protagonist’s deepest desire cannot be fulfilled without stumbling into the antagonists’ greatest fears and vice versa.
As always, grateful for your wisdom.