Gettin’ by with a Little Help from Our (Writer) Friends

Tomorrow at 9:45 a.m. my phone will ring. I’ll know without looking that it’s “Writer J,” one of my writing accountability partners. We talk every week at the same time. She’s been through the hard times with me when my words wouldn’t come. So two weeks ago when I typed THE END, we celebrated.
Rewind to last year. Summer of 2016. I was in a rocky place with the same work in progress. Not only was I considering abandoning the novel, I was thinking of giving up writing altogether. I muddled through the daily act. Most days I wrote something. On the others, I either lied to myself. It’s not that bad. Or I despaired. I will never finish another book.
I was signed up to go to the Writer Unboxed Unconference last November, but I felt like an imposter, embarrassed to let on that I was in the middle of a novel I hated. But I went because Writer J and “Writer L” held me accountable, encouraging me to go since I was already signed up.
They were right. To say the UnCon was writing-changing is an understatement. More like life changing.
I met a group of like-minded writers with whom I became close friends. And I met an invaluable writing coach—WU’s own Cathy Yardley. I set goals with Cathy, but she also told me, “All writers write alone, but no writer succeeds that way.” Reach out, she said. We need support as writers or simply as creative people.
We All Need Support
I took her advice to heart. (I take all her advice to heart.)
One of the writers I met at the UnCon (I’ll call her “Writer D”) started a private critique group on Facebook and invited me to join. This is a safe place to talk about writing, to encourage one another, to check in and elicit feedback. To talk about our fears and dreams.
Writer D is now a close friend and new accountability partner. We text almost every day: first thing in the morning and at the end of the day. I’m not sure how I ever got through the day without her, to be honest. She’s supportive but she also challenges me to be my best. Through good and not so good days, we hash it out. “Onward,” Writer D texts me at the beginning of the day. “Onward,” I text back.
Toward evening, I get my daily Facebook message from Writer L—letting me know about her day’s progress. She’s embarking on a new project, and she’s reading background material and planning the story; I text back that I spent three hours revising. Writer L and I have been friends for so many years I can’t remember exactly when or where we met… online somewhere, her blog or mine. We’ve met in person, I know her husband and her kids, her dog and cats. Writer L is an integral part of my daily life.
No Writer Succeeds Alone
According to Wikipedia: An accountability partner is a person who coaches another person… helping them keep a commitment. A University of Scranton study showed that not having an accountability partner to help a person accomplish their goal is one reason 92% of people did not accomplish their New Year’s resolution.
An accountability partner can be a “secret weapon to improve your productivity as a writer,” Lee Laughlin wrote in 2014. Sometimes, my accountability partners and I set goals (word count, time we’ll spend writing, deadlines for drafts); we encourage one another; we remind one another why we love to write; we commiserate when the words won’t flow; sometimes we just talk—we’re friends. Above all, we’re positive with one another. We are kind when the writing world feels cruel.
I reach out to other writers, too, who play the same role in my life (even if they didn’t know it before, they do now), and just asking the question, “How’s the writing going?” brings writing back into the forefront when other things have taken your attention away. This simple act of checking in can help remind us that our writing is more important than reading the news of the day or spending time on social networking or playing a video game; it also reminds us that we need to fit in the writing within obligations that need to get done. When you know you will be accounting to someone, it gives you a reason to come back to the writing even on days it’s not easy.
And so, when I had trouble with my ending scene, I put out a call for help, and “Writer LJ” found time to help me think it through. When I have trouble getting started in the morning, I reach out to “Writer A,” and we text with funny writer’s life scenarios or help one another with a daily scene.
Each time, the purpose of the conversation is the same: what’s stopping you from writing?
Writer Seeking Accountability
I’m lucky. I fell into my accountability relationships.
But if you’re seeking one, start with writers you already know—maybe someone you met at a conference or someone you talk with a lot on Twitter or Facebook or in a common writing group—someone who cares about your progress, cares about you, someone easy to talk to when you feel like you want to give up.
Other important characteristics (this can be quite subjective) are: trustworthiness, kindness, quick wittedness, reasonable response time, commitment to writing, and open mindedness. It’s important to look for someone who is understanding, kind, empathetic, and nonjudgmental, but (for me), I also want someone who will push me at least a little. One of my partners tells me when I need to stop complaining and push through (she’s always nice about it); sometimes I just need to hear someone say it to know that I can.
It’s not (necessarily) important that you write the same genre—one of my partners writes literary fiction, one writes YA fantasy, another writes adult magical realism—maybe you have the same reading and writing preferences and sensibilities; maybe you just hit it off.
However you find someone, don’t feel awkward about reaching out to her. Remember what Cathy says—No writer succeeds alone—which means the writer you want as an accountability partner may well be looking for one too.
I feel grateful and lucky to have these intrepid writers as part of my daily life. I can only hope I offer them as much support as they give me because they helped me get my writing back on track, helped me love my WIP and writing again. And, by the way, if you’re wondering why I concealed their names, it’s to protect the innocent introverts—but take my word for it, they are truly heroes, yet they walk among us.
Do you have an accountability partner? Who are your writing heroes?
About Julia Munroe Martin
Julia Munroe Martin (@jmunroemartin) is a writer and blogger who lives in an old house in southern coastal Maine. Julia's other passion is photography, and if she's not writing at the dining room table or a local coffeeshop, you'll likely find her on the beach or dock taking photos. Julia writes The Empty Nest Can Be Murder mystery series as J. M. Maison.
V.P. Chandler says
My comments are this:
Yes, yes,yes!
and
Thank you for sharing. I’m ready to conquer my writing for the day and report to my accountability person. We’ve fallen out of the habit.
Julia Munroe Martin says
Glad you can relate. I can relate to this: “I’m ready to conquer my writing for the day…” This is exactly how accountability works, including the WU site, for me. Coming here, seeing your comment, makes me want to write! Here’s to renewed habits! Thank you for helping me feel accountable!
Vaughn Roycroft says
I think I would’ve quit a thousand times if it hadn’t been for my writer friends. There’s a special thing that happens with writer friends that can’t happen in any other kind of friendship. Nobody else ‘gets it’ in the same way, nor should they. That’s the first level.
For me, the second level is, there’s nowhere else (online or IRL) that has supplied more wonderful writerly friendships–friendships with like-minded, respectful, open, accepting, challenging, supportive, and encouraging fellow writers–than Writer Unboxed.
I don’t know where I’d be if I hadn’t stumbled across WU (almost a decade ago now!). But I am absolutely certain my life is richer and more fulfilling because I did. I’m very grateful. Thanks for the reminder, Julia! Perfect start to the writing week.
Julia Munroe Martin says
Yes to all of this, Vaughn, thank you. “Nobody else ‘gets it’ in the same way, nor should they.” Yes, writer friends get it; yes, WU writer friends are amazing and supportive; yes, my life is richer for it, too. Have a great writing week!
Denise Willson says
This is awesome, Julia. Sounds like you’ve found a great group.
Julia Munroe Martin says
I feel very very lucky… I love my group. Thank you, Dee.
paula cappa says
“No writer succeeds alone.” Great mantra to keep in mind, Julia. May I use this with my authors group? We have about 38 members in our Pound Ridge Authors Society, which I am co-chair on. While we don’t have individual “coaches” we do have group support that serves well for many. I love your idea of one-on-one though as that can be so much more personal and target specific needs.
Julia Munroe Martin says
Of course you can use it with your author’s group! I think the group support is another really valuable way to stay accountable. One-on-one, friend-to-friend, is a powerful and deeply personal way to target specific needs, you’re right! Onward!
Micky Wolf says
Great post, Julia. “…don’t feel awkward about reaching out…” strikes a chord with me. Being an introvert, I find it a challenge to do this yet I know how valuable it can be to make these connections. It can be the opportunity for a relationship to unfold that allows for encouragement, hope and understanding. And what could be better than that? Thanks so much for sharing. :)
Julia Munroe Martin says
I’m also an introvert, so I know exactly what you mean. Only one of my accountability partners did not come out of a group I belonged to (I think the group made it easier). And she and I, as I said, had been longtime friends and had even met in person when I was visiting her town (in another state). I hope that if you are seeking someone, you find them. I can highly recommend it. :)
Erin Bartels says
I have a local group (Capital City Writers Association in Lansing, Michigan) and a nationwide (and a bit international) group (Women’s Fiction Writers Association) that provide much support and offer me opportunities to support others. But my closest writing partner is my husband. :)
Julia Munroe Martin says
Groups very much offer that support (I have it here at WU), and that’s fabulous to have your husband as your writing partner! My husband isn’t a writer, but he definitely is my most trusted reader, and I know the feeling of that close trust. Lucky you!
Christina Hawthorne says
No accountability partners, but I’ve managed to find some toxic people who excel at using others. There are, unfortunately, an ample number of people online searching for victims. I’ve had more than enough of being a victim. I write about hope and purpose and have no desire to welcome abuse into my life. Thus, I’ve become cautious. Probably too cautious.
Pearl R. Meaker says
Thank you for being bold enough to speak up. I share the same concerns, Christina.
I don’t know many writers and only have one I know well enough to consider a friend. The ones I’ve met at the only conference I’ve gone to (two years in a row) I didn’t really get to know well enough, and I don’t spend loads of time chatting with any writers on Facebook. And do people really talk to each other on Twitter? Not that I’ve seen or experienced. I’ve been burned in the past on social sites and I’m hesitant about saying much on them now.
I’m afraid I’ll be the only one who can’t even seem to come up with any ideas for a story that hold together once I start working to take them from idea to narrative – and that I won’t get helped but looked down on, accused of making excuses or just told I must not want to be an author badly enough despite already having three books published. I’ve run across enough of this attitude and sentiment in blogs and articles, particularly since the beginning of this year, to just not trust that I’ll find a group of kindly, understanding folks who will actually offer encouragement and genuine help instead of badgering and guilt.
I really do wish I did have a group of solid, trusted writing friends. Maybe I would be working on my fourth book right now instead of fretting over it because I can’t get anything to work.
Julia Munroe Martin says
I’m so sorry you have had some bad experiences, Christina. I have to admit that I did have one experience with someone who turned out to be negative. It definitely is important to proceed with caution, particularly with people you don’t know well or haven’t known long. I appreciate that you brought this up, and — again — I’m so sorry for your bad experiences. <3
Diane Holcomb says
I had an accountability partner at one time. But she wasn’t all that accountable. And you’re right, it’s hard going it alone, especially when a lack of motivation creeps into my psyche and I realize I’m watching The Bachelor instead of rewriting my short story, and wonder how that happened. I’ve tried being accountable to myself, but I’m not all that accountable either.
So I found a fellow writer on Twitter who offered to check in with me regularly. This was great, for about a week. Then I tried to sneak in and out of Twitter without her notice.
This sounds like a case of self-sabotage!
Janna says
“All writers write alone, but no writer succeeds that way.”
I love Cathy’s quote and I love your post, Julia. The Writer Unboxed UnConference was the final push for me to get real. I’m writing my first book and usually end the day feeling like a hack. Sigh. It’s hard to reach out to “real” writers when I don’t feel like I measure up. Talking to other writers at all different points in their career quelled my doubts and gave me the confidence to write alone knowing I have friends all over the world who sometimes feel like a hack too – even if they are a smashing success.
Sending you all the best for your WIP and writing enthusiasm.