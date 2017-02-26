And now for something completely different.

The piece is the Fantasia and Fugue in A-minor, by Bach, BWV561. And I’d like to thank Trinity Church, Shelburne Falls, MA, for letting me use their beautifully preserved, late nineteenth-century Hook and Hastings.
So, let’s get a discussion started. Take a look at your favorite suspense novels. How do the writers do it? How do they balance anticipation with uncertainty? Have you known of any suspense writers who have failed — who broke plausibility and lost you?
Dave King is the co-author of Self-Editing for Fiction Writers, a best-seller among writing books. An independent editor since 1987, he is also a former contributing editor at Writer's Digest. Many of his magazine pieces on the art of writing have been anthologized in The Complete Handbook of Novel Writing and in The Writer's Digest Writing Clinic. You can check out several of his articles and get other writing tips on his website.
Amos Decker would forever remember all three of their violent deaths in the most paralyzing shade of blue. It would cut into him at unpredictable moments, like a gutting knife made of colored light. He would never be free from it.
–From David Baldacci’s Memory Man
This was the opening paragraph of the book, and WU’S monthly Flog A Pro series would have a hard time not turning the page IMHO. We don’t see the clichéd Thriller opening here. What we read is the reaction the main character has had to a horrific event, and that’s why I think it’s so effective, and it builds anticipation in the reader because we want to know what happened.