And now for something completely different.

So, let’s get a discussion started. Take a look at your favorite suspense novels. How do the writers do it? How do they balance anticipation with uncertainty? Have you known of any suspense writers who have failed — who broke plausibility and lost you?
About Dave King
Dave King is the co-author of Self-Editing for Fiction Writers, a best-seller among writing books. An independent editor since 1987, he is also a former contributing editor at Writer's Digest. Many of his magazine pieces on the art of writing have been anthologized in The Complete Handbook of Novel Writing and in The Writer's Digest Writing Clinic. You can check out several of his articles and get other writing tips on his website.
