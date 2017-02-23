What Fiction Trends Say About Us

The book market is shifting again as it has quite often in the last five years. Let’s face it. It’s desperately trying to keep up with our fast-paced world. How we discover books, how we purchase them, and how we read them have changed completely. All of that change is difficult for an industry that’s been around a couple hundred years, and it’s arguably even more difficult for those of us who create books in the first place. But the market is bound to evolve, especially in a digital, global world that must meet the needs of different kinds of readers. The market changes, sure, but is the craft of writing evolving too? I asked some established authors to see what they had to say. This is what I asked:
How has the craft of fiction changed in the last decade? Specifically, what have you noticed about books in terms of structure, characters, topics, trends, etc?
They said:
“I think in genre fiction, the readers are pushing for shorter chapters, quicker reads, and less depth. The publishers are following their lead. Literary fiction still allows the full beauty of the language to be explored, but genre authors have a unique challenge. Many of us try to inject a literary tone while still producing a page-turning quick read. That’s the sweet spot we are all shooting for, but with shorter attention spans, it is becoming a greater challenge.”—Julie Cantrell Perkins, NYT Bestselling author of The Feathered Bone
“I think the lines between genre and literary fiction are blurring. I think genre lit is becoming more character driven and nuanced. Literary fiction is becoming a little less self indulgent… stuff needs to actually happen in the book. In all cases I think the reader is beginning to expect more in terms of balance between engaging story and well-crafted prose.” —Aimie Runyan, author of The Daughters of France series
“Many published novels are shorter than earlier works, often less than 100,000 words and/or 300 pages and also much more first-person and multiple viewpoints rather than third-person following one pov.”—Sally Koslow, author of The Widow Waltz
“In women’s fiction, we’ve gone from which designer shoes to wear to much darker, beefier themes. I see this as women claiming literary equality: there’s no problem a male character can tackle in a novel that a female can’t–and the female may learn more from it.”—Kathryn Craft, author of The Far End of Happy
“I think there are expectations to crank out books faster and faster. Especially for romance and contemporary books (thrillers, woman’s fiction, mystery, etc).”—Amy E Reichert, author of Luck, Love, & Lemon Pie
Other changes authors have noticed include:
“Deep POV usage, and increased use of first person”—Laura Drake, Rita award-winning author of contemporary romance
“A stylistic shift with dialogue, where quotation marks are omitted.”—Susan Gloss, USA Today Bestselling author of Vintage
It’s a lot of food for thought. To add to the mix from my own perspective, I’ve noticed fewer “warm” writers or those that extrapolate for pages and pages on world-building and character development, in exchange for many more “cool” or lean writers that drive right to the heart of the issue without delay. Because of this, there are far fewer “slow burn” novels that were so popular in the 80’s and 90’s. In fact, I’ve tried rereading a couple of favorites from that time, and I can’t even get through them.
I’ve also noticed snappier openings and an uptick in suspense as a sub-genre across all categories. It’s truly fascinating how much my perspective has changed—and all of our perspectives. I’m sure being an author with a critical eye is partially to blame, but it’s about much more. It’s about what’s happening out there in society.
So what IS happening out there in society? What’s driving these trends?
More competition in terms of entertainment. We went from books, games, and television to apps, social media, memes, and YouTube, as well as endless channels vying for our attention. (Never mind hobbies and life?) I wonder which of these will whittle down and fall away over time? Some argue it will be books. I don’t, and frankly, that thought makes me physically ill.
We have the attention span of a squirrel on crack. Life is faster than ever, therefore fiction must be faster, too. If the book doesn’t grab the reader’s attention immediately, they close the book and go to sleep, or jump on their smart phone and surf the web. I hear this time and again from parents I know. They’re tired at bedtime and won’t read any other time of day. You have to hook them HARD. Hook them in the cheek with a giant, pointy fish hook!
Story—and innovation—is king. To keep readers coming back to the blessed book, it’s imperative to stand out in all the noise. Maybe this is why writers are experimenting with stylistic changes. Readers are demanding something sensational that really grips them, and even changes their view of the world. Writers can’t sit back on their laurels. They must STRIKE OUT and be unique, as well as create a story that’s universal. (You know, because that’s so easy.)
The demand for literary equality is really here. Female readers want books that speak to their daily troubles, their anguish and self-doubts, their struggle to “hold it all” together. Those novels have arrived. Also, female writers want the opportunity to excel in publishing the way only educated white males have been able to do for so long. These new books women like? We want accolades for writing them, for moving readers, for driving to the heart of what matters in a beautiful, poignant way.
But acknowledgement of women-driven fiction is only part of that conversation. It’s also about a greater awareness of diversity in sexual orientation and ethnicity. Thankfully, that awareness has really evolved in the last few years and now, these cries for literary equality are driving major initiatives in the industry. We aren’t the book-reading public of the 1950s or the 1980s anymore. Readers want stories that truly reflect who they are as people. I think that conversation is front and center now, and change is truly afoot.
Fiction is fluid. The most important thing to remember about writing trends is that fiction—and any written language—is an ART FORM, a living entity of sorts. Fiction writing should never be static. Our writings reflect the culture of the day and they also project future trends. The way we communicate in daily life changes, and so should the way we communicate our stories.
Books may be shorter, punchier, in bite-sized segments, accompanied by video and gadgets, and all manner of gizmos and puffery—they may even look different—but they won’t go away. Stories help us make sense of our world and ourselves. Stories help us to peel away layers of defenses, to heal pain, to feel less alone in our struggles. Our souls thrive on stories. As writers, we must continue to innovate and tap into our readers’ needs. I, for one, plan to keep an open mind.
What sorts of craft trends have you noticed in contemporary fiction?
mapelba says
I have mixed feelings about some of these trends. For instance, I don’t write first-person POV. And I don’t know if any of these trends will influence my writing much. I write what I write. By the time I could possibly be published, who knows what will be the trend. Well, shorter. Shorter and shorter attention spans.
Heather Webb says
You should definitely write what you write, Marta, or it won’t be inspired. I do the same! :) Oddly,though,some of these trends are part of a collective consciousness that none of us plan. I’ll be very interested to see what’s next!
Donald Maass says
Your observations and those of others jibe with what I’ve noticed too. Indeed, I wrote a whole book of fiction craft on this topic.*
There is a tension between readers’ twin wishes for fiction today: the desire for an in-depth, well-written, novelistic hardcover read and the counter-balancing desire for a speedy, eventful, plot-driven read.
Contrary to what some say, I have not noticed novels becoming, on the whole, shorter and tighter. James Patterson, yes, but even most thrillers are far longer than once they were.
Remember the slim paperbacks of yore, which sold for $.99, $1.99, $2.99? No more. Hardcovers today are thick. Consumers seem to want a lot of words for $25. I also suspect they secretly skim many of those words.
Topics in story types from thrillers to literary fiction, yes, have shifted to women protagonists, domestic arenas, and different kinds of angst. From domestic thrillers to dystopia, the pervasive underlying feeling seems to be that the world is malevolent, out of our control and that there is little to do but reconcile, heal and survive.
There are heroes and heroines, that’s true, but let’s look at them. When the girl on the train solves a murder, it is through an alcoholic fog. The girl with the dragon tattoo brings about justice it’s because she is a victim fired by rage. To be a hero or heroine today seems to mean being hurt.
The quality of heroism–at least the two-fisted, can-do, save-the-world type–today feels old-fashioned. And it is. Katniss Everdeen wins out, sure, after three books, but what fascinates us is her suffering.
Publishing may be catching up in diversity, but fiction itself reflects changing demographics. I’m sure it doesn’t feel that way to many, but the number of novels featuring protagonists who aren’t white and male is growing every year. Ditto those set in other cultures or which challenge our moral assumptions.
Yes, fiction reflects our times and culture. It’s supposed to. However, I believe fiction’s purpose is also to lead us. It is fine for us to see anew, gain new perspectives, understand others. But what do we do with that insight? Where do we go once we understand?
I have observations, but I also have a mission. Fiction is the most powerful when it not only challenges us to see anew, but when it stirs us to change. That, ask me, is as much the challenge today to novelists as reflecting our times.
Novels change the world and we need that now more than ever.
(*Writing 21st Century Fiction)
Barbara O'Neal says
“From domestic thrillers to dystopia, the pervasive underlying feeling seems to be that the world is malevolent, out of our control and that there is little to do but reconcile, heal and survive.”
Well said. Kind of depressing, but true.
Mike Swift says
Heather,
I came in earlier, read and shared, then forgot to make a comment! Talk about the attention span of a squirrel on crack. (I loved that analogy.)
It’s only been recently (I guess the past four years…maybe five) that I’ve written in first-person, and I started doing that mainly because everyone else was doing it. Well, because all The Powers That Be said that was what sells…what the public wants because it puts the reader in the skins of the characters. But I still let the story dictate the POV. Some stories can’t be forced into a POV it doesn’t like, no matter how hard I try.
Anna says
“Life is faster than ever, therefore fiction must be faster, too. If the book doesn’t grab the reader’s attention immediately, they close the book…”
When Ray invites us to “flog a pro,” is this what the authors of those best-sellers assume they are doing, but weakly and without depth, force, and details that actually support the narrative?
Densie Webb says
Heather, I’m thinking it’s impossible for writers to know the trends, the wants of readers in a timely manner. Agents and publishers are more in the know, because they’re ahead of the curve; they see what’s coming down the pike. Writers write and then don’t see what’s published by everyone else for at least a year or two. When a writer’s manuscript doesn’t sell, it could be that, unbeknownst to the writer, trends have shifted. Only the “insiders” know the genre, the topic, the mood that’s will be “hot” a year or two from now. It’s a dog race and we’re all chasing an impossible-to-catch rabbit. But none of us wants to drop out of the race!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Heather. Your post has had me thinking all morning. I’m obviously quite interested in publishing and in the industry. I do try to watch for trends in my genre. But then again, I sometimes feel like it doesn’t make a bit of difference. Both Marta and Densie got me thinking about the old maxim that writers shouldn’t bother trying to chase trends because by the time they write to that market, the trend has changed.
Anyway, my train of thought went to how I’ve changed as a writer since I started. For starters, I’ve gone from someone in my early 40s to my mid (almost late) 50s. I am quite sure I’ve grown, that my grasp of my craft has improved. I’ve gone from being eager just to get words on the page to being more deliberate and methodical. And yet, when I go back to my earliest work, if I look past the verbosity and stylistic amateurism, the themes are remarkably constant.
I feel both like a literary adolescent, ready to set the world on fire, and a curmudgeon who’d just as soon hide away from the world and write. Depending on the day, I can see my work as either fond reminiscence or cutting-edge allegory, my style and themes as outmoded or rejuvenating. I want to ease readers back, and to jolt them forward.
I have evolved and yet stayed the same. I scorn technology even as I embrace the aspects of it that suit me. I’m an old-fashioned modernist. And I am both comfortable and unsatisfied with that. Regarding the future of publishing, I’m terrified and exhilarated, daunted by the challenges and eager to take them on.
Great food for thought, Heather. Thanks.