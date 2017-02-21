Post-Project Depression and Recovery

In the last year and a half I’ve gone through several project milestones on a non-fiction project–completing the manuscript, wading through final edits, poring over proofs, and waiting for it to be published. The milestones came with tight deadlines which were additional workloads on top of the usual day job and family schedule. Getting it all done was exhausting but surprisingly energizing. I had to work at an intense pace, with extreme focus. I got Efficient (Capital E intended) at getting through the daily requirements so I would have time for the manuscript. I jettisoned unnecessary commitments. I let my spouse take on more of the daily chores. As I immersed myself into the writing, inspiration seemed to come hand in hand with the overload. I saw more and more connections, reached better insights. And then, after each deadline passed, I was euphoric, hopeful, excited, . . . sad.
What? Sad? What was wrong with me? I had no reason, no excuse, no justification to be sad. And yet there was no denying it. After each deadline, instead of getting up early to write I was sleeping past the alarm. Instead of being efficient at getting through the day’s requirements so I could have time to write in the evening, nothing got done. Not even the day’s basic non-writing requirements. It was a low almost equivalent to the writer’s high I had been on.
My initial response was to invalidate the sadness. To tell myself how lucky I was and that I should get over it and on with life. Not surprisingly, that approach was an utter failure. It simply added guilt to the lethargy.
It took only a little research to discover I was not alone in my experience. In fact, according to a 1987 New York Times article by Charles Salzberg, I was in exalted company. Writers including Jack Kerouac, Joseph Heller, Larry McMurtry, and Joyce Carol Oates (among others) experienced versions of what Salzberg termed ‘postwritum depression.’ Allison Winn Scotch wrote about it on our very own Writer Unboxed. A google search for ‘post-publication depression’ offered a host of other articles–some satirical, many serious. This brought me to a very helpful realization. Post-project depression is NORMAL. It might even be necessary, a way to replenish the batteries before tackling the next project, the next deadline.
What would change if I called my experiences a post-project recovery instead of post-project depression? It would shift the focus off what I wasn’t doing, and onto the true problem–figuring out how to transition between the ‘not-normal’ life pre-deadline and the ‘normal’ life post-deadline. Each of the authors mentioned in the New York Times article had different strategies to get through the weeks immediately following the completion of a large project. I needed to develop my own.
For months, I had lived and breathed writing. That focus had given my days a purposeful intensity. After the deadline, the mundane demands of my ‘normal’ life just felt so darn small, and well, purposeless. I missed the project and the clarity of what did and didn’t matter in the daily schedule. If I could immerse myself in another project, I could regain some of that purpose. But I needed a project of a more manageable scale. One that could fit in the bounds of normal rather than requiring every spare waking moment. It was a good idea, but it didn’t work. Every time I tried to flesh out a new project idea, I got nowhere. I would stare at the blank screen, or clean out the office, or start surfing the internet. This was certainly not returning a sense of purpose to my days.
I decided I needed self-care before getting back to work. Perhaps I was just exhausted, my creativity at an all-time low. I needed to recharge the creative spirit and the energy needed to direct it. I had just spent more than a year of my life doing little other than work, family and writing. I could afford some time to rediscover my favorite pastimes. I picked up neglected hobbies, added exercise and recreation back into the schedule. Watched movies. Read books. Painted. I enjoyed it, but it didn’t make me want to jump out of bed before the alarm with renewed purpose. And after a week or two of it, self-care started to feel a lot like self-indulgence.
Both of those strategies had been extremes–either a return to a big project or an aimless passing of time on pleasurable nothings. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been trying to find a middle ground–a place between deadline and drifting. I’m making progress, but it is a daily battle of discovery and self-control.
I’ve had the most success when I carve out some writing time but limit myself to working on exercises or short pieces rather than starting the ‘next big project.’ I’ve also felt better when I allow myself guilt-free self-care time but put limits on it. Watching one movie makes me feel better. Binge-watching a whole series makes me feel worse.
My hope is that after a while I will have both the energy (from self-care) to start the next big project and well-honed ideas and writing skills (from daily writing) ready to go when they are needed.
How about you? Do you experience post-project depression? How do you turn it into recovery? How do you transition between deadline and normal?
About Jeanne Kisacky
Jeanne Kisacky trained to be an architect before going back to her first love--writing. She studied the history of architecture, has written and published nonfiction, and has taught college courses. She currently fights valiantly to keep her writing time despite the demands of a day-job, a family, and a very particular cat.
Comments
Julia Munroe Martin says
Congratulations on the end of the project! And I’m with you on the post-project depression. I miss my characters when I am no longer writing about them everyday, and I’m relieved to see I’m not the only one who feels this way. And when I read this I realized I’m approaching the end of another project (I’m in revisions), and I need to prepare myself. For me, it helps to be excited about the next big thing, so I try to do some research toward new projects while I’m working on the current. Great post, Jeanne!
Jeanne Kisacky says
Julia–How exciting that you are close to the end of a project! I’m in awe that you can look ahead and see the next project while finishing the current one. Apparently, I just don’t have multi-tasking genes.
Benjamin Brinks says
The corollary to this, I find, is feeling underwhelmed by, and unexcited, about the next project. Jumping into a new piece ought to renew energy, yet at first the new piece feels thin. Is there enough to it? Why does it lack the oomph of the last one?
There’s enough oomph, I just haven’t spent enough time with it yet. I haven’t invested enough. Serendipity isn’t yet happening. I’m not yet working at peak creativity.
Having been through this a few times, I know that it’s just a matter of time. The old excitement will be there again. I’ll once again be staying up late and stealing time to write. Everything in the universe will start to relate to and reinforce the new story.
It’s all part of the process and that’s why I value WU so much. I’m reminded here often that writing is not only craft and industry, it’s the journey, the ups, downs, doubts, breakthroughs, loneliness and sharing.
It’s all okay. It’s all part of writing. It’s all normal, just as you say. Nice post, thanks.
Jeanne Kisacky says
Benjamin–You are right that the next project options feel thin in comparison to the one just finished. The end of a project is so complex, with interconnections and insights built up over months. The start of a project is scarily empty and hollow in comparison. I can ‘see’ all the interconnections that might happen, but they are fluid and elusive. Thanks for the reinforcement that it is just a matter of time. (And some focus.) ;-)
Denise Willson says
You are not alone, Jeanne. you are not alone.
Hugs,
Dee
Jeanne Kisacky says
Dee how do you always know just the right thing to say?
Greg Levin says
I can totally relate, Jeanne. Whenever I get close to completing one of my novels, I find myself stalling (like I’m doing now by reading your post when I should be writing) because I don’t want the creative process to end and the depression to set in. I even wrote about this on my blog not too long ago:
http://greglevin.com/scrawl-space-blog/the-heartbreak-of-finishing-your-novel
Thanks for your honest and engaging share. People don’t realize the pain we writers must endure when we cross the finish line. The agony of achievement!
Best,
GL
Jeanne Kisacky says
Greg– Thanks for the nice comment. Your blog was lovely and your timing couldn’t have been better. You describe the transition from one project to the next as a series of relationships–leaving one love which has reached closure and moving on to the next. I like the idea that this makes writers the equivalent of serial literary monogamists. I just want to speed up the transition from mourning the end of the first relationship and finding the next true love.
paula cappa says
I agree with Brinks, that it’s all part of writing or completing any demanding project. I just accept the slump for the most part and move on. Bouts of depression are normal in the creative arts. Writer Anais Nin is another author who struggled with depression. I kind of like as you say “drifting” between my novels; letting go, being still and quiet can be refreshing. We are more than writers after all, right?
Jeanne Kisacky says
Paula – You’re right depression is often linked to creativity. I come from a long line of pragmatists who downplayed the role of moods in daily life. Half of my battle is letting myself acknowledge the downswing as real and unavoidable, and not just a means of avoiding what I need to do. But clearly, ignoring it is not going to make it go away. I like the way you put it — “being still and quiet can be refreshing.”
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Jeanne. During the months leading up to finishing up my last project, my wife and I actually made a list of home projects that I could turn to afterward. And some of them were things I was actually looking forward to doing. I love working with my hands, and in the past I’ve found it to be a balm to the post-writing feelings you so aptly describe here. But this time something just wasn’t clicking. I was just going through the motions on my hands-on projects.
So I thought I’d simply get back to writing. I turned to blog posts. I had several due, and thought I could build a nice “bank” of essays. I wrote the three that were “due,” then started another, and… I had nothing. I just wasn’t feeling it anymore. Short projects were no longer diminishing my malaise (btw, current events were a powerful contributor to the condition). Then one day my wife addressed the elephant in my office. Several weeks ago, she asked me what was on my docket, and I gave her a list of chores (what I thought she wanted to hear). She replied with something like, “So when are you going to get going on book two?”
It hit me like a ton of bricks. I’m not sure why I’d been resisting it. But I instantly knew this was what I should be doing, and what I should’ve been doing for a couple of weeks of going through the motions. I’m not sure, but I think this is where series work is a real bonus. In contrast to Julia’s and to Benjamin’s points, I was basically diving back into the same story, with the same characters. It was like being reunited, catching up with, and making new plans with, old friends. And I’ve been on a fairly productive tear since. I’m about 15K into the new story, and I’ve got a page of notes in front of me right now for the upcoming chapter work I’ll be starting today.
I guess it’s sort of like having a condition that’s both a blessing and a curse. It can be a roller-coaster ride, and even though I’m back in the swing, I still experience highs and lows. Some days I think I’m nuts to be working so hard on book two of a series when book one has yet to sell. But believing in it feels right somehow. It might sound strange, but it feels right even if nothing were to come of it. Like it’s work that I *must* do, regardless of the rest of the world’s turnings.
Thanks for voicing something many of us feel and keep bottled up. Wishing you the best in your post-project recovery, Jeanne. Maybe some series work would help? I’ll bet there are people who’d love to read more of what you’ve got to offer. Just a hunch. ;-)
Jeanne Kisacky says
Vaughn – Your wife is very wise, and you are very lucky! In the last months on this project, I compiled a list of undone household tasks so I’d be ready to get to work on them when I finished this last deadline. Just like you, I found myself doing anything but fixing the broken threshold that everyone has been tripping over (including me) for months. Current events definitely contributed to the extent of my nosedive (there are definitely better weeks to have a book come out than inauguration week 2017). But you are right. It’s not the times or the household projects that were the problem, it was that I really am longing for the next big project.
Thanks for the nudge. It’s good to be reminded that it’s normal to dance around a little before settling into something. I’m glad you are letting yourself keep working on the series. That built-in continuity makes for a less abrupt stop and start between projects. And thanks for the reminder that I already do have another big (unfinished) project, waiting in the wings.
Ray Pace (@RayPaceWrites) says
You could try writing past the conclusion of your project. I was in the process of concluding a novel last August and began to dread the editing process. I kept writing on another book. It had a similar protagonist. Writing on the new project while editing the older one has kept me going with a smile on my face. Hope this helps.
Jeanne Kisacky says
Ray-I wish I could keep two projects going at the same time, but every time I’ve tried, one or the other has stalled out and I’ve had to focus on a single one at a time. I’m glad the strategy is working for you, though it sounds like a good way to maintain a steadier calmer pace.
Carol Coven Grannick says
Excellent. I’ve been experiencing, as well as writing about, this transitional period for Cynsations as well as the SCBWI-Illinois Prairie Wind. My favorite way of looking at it now is Norman Lear’s description of moving from “Over” to “Next”: http://www.npr.org/2016/07/02/484009777/not-my-job-how-much-does-producer-norman-lear-know-about-learjets
Thank you!
Jeanne Kisacky says
Carol–thanks for the link. That was a really great show. I love that Norman Lear puts a hammock between over and next, and calls it living in the now.
Jocosa Wade says
Jeanne, you have rattle a cage all artists need to look into. Post-project depression is an interesting label, and one I recognize from life in the theatre. As an actress, I’d be in rehearsals for two to six weeks, and then the run or tour would follow. Six days a week, eight performances a week, I’d pour all my energy and focus into the role I was playing. Eventually, the show would close, and until the next role came around I was unmoored. Lost.
Early on, I sunk into the “depression” you speak of, then I realized my experience was actually something else. What I was really feeling was grief. I was grieving over the loss of the person/role I had grown so close to. Grief doesn’t vanish; it is a state of being we must move through. The length of time will vary, but there is always light and energy and creative life on the other side.
Once I realized I was grieving— missing the connection that was no longer possible— I discovered I was less frustrated and no longer felt lost after a show closed. My experiences with those roles would always be with me, inform me and color and shape the roles to come. Recognizing this allowed that “downtime/grieving or as you named “depression” to shorten in length and simply become part of the ebb and flow of creative life. All good, necessary and part of my journey upward!
Jeanne Kisacky says
Jocosa — Theatre is a whole different level of crazy immersion in a project. I agree that what I’m describing could be as easily termed grief as depression. I think the difficult part of that for me, is that it feels ‘wrong’ to be grieving for a completed project. But I’m not grieving for the completion, but for the emptiness it left behind. I’m betting I’m going to be a basket case when my child leaves the nest.
Stephanie Vanderslice says
I’m kind of there now, I finished two books, an edited collection in September, with all the editing and proofing deadlines that came after, and a nonfiction book of my own. And my dear mother in law died about 3 weeks before the deadline of the last one, so we were in the throes of that as well but I really wanted to make my deadline–so I was writing and grieving and dealing with family and grieving (I also teach and had just started the semester). After I met the deadline, I just collapsed–and also got sick. I felt exhausted and didn’t know how to go back to another project I had been working on. So right now I am doing some primary source reading I had been wanting to do for that other project, trying to take care of myself, and just see where that reading goes. Taking it slow and filling the well, I guess. Besides, the edits will come back soon enough.
Jeanne Kisacky says
Stephanie — What you went through was more than a project. It was a project, a life-changing event, a grieving period, and a day job all hitting you simultaneously. Congratulations on getting things done through what would have been tough times even without deadlines. You have earned a rest, and from what you describe, refilling the well is probably the best strategy you can take right now. Reading has been a highlight of my recharging strategies as well.