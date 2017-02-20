The Significance of Small Gestures

“Any small, calm thing that one soul can do to help another will help lighten the burdens of the world. Anything. You have no idea what the simplest word, the tiniest generosity can set in motion.”—Clarissa Pinkola Estes, from her essay, We Were Made For These Times (quoted throughout the post.)
Do you remember why you started writing? I know—that’s a loaded question, right? A simpler question might be: Was there a specific event or book or story that first prompted you to put pen to paper?
Or perhaps there was a person, as there was for me.
Finding Mr. Raymond
Anyone who’s ever read my bio (all three of you) knows that my writing journey began when my sixth grade teacher assigned me to read The Hobbit. My wife, who had heard the story of Mr. Raymond and the start of my love of reading and fantasy often over the years, recently asked me if I had ever thanked him. I sheepishly admitted that I hadn’t. Indeed, I never saw or spoke to him again after leaving my elementary school on the last day in his classroom.
My wife, being her naturally gracious self, made it her mission to find him so that I could properly thank him. Turns out that Mr. Raymond only taught that one year, his first after graduating from a local university. From there he went on to enter the Peace Corps, graduate from law school, become a partner at a law firm, and raise a family. She found him listed as the Associate Director of a Jesuit Retreat in a nearby metropolitan area.
Wow—full life, eh? No small wonder I never bumped into him again.
To Sir, With Love
With his permission, and your indulgence, allow me to share a slightly abridged version our recent correspondence.
Hello Mr. Raymond,
After an extensive internet search (read: “virtual stalking,” sorry), I’m fairly sure you were my sixth grade teacher at Burke Elementary in 1973. I’m not sure if you’ll remember me, but I wanted you to know that I’ll never forget you, and that you inspired me in a special way. A way that’s changed my life. Allow me to explain.
It seems to me it was a large class, and as I recall, our group behavior really challenged you as a first year teacher (sorry for any part I played in that). But you definitely had a reputation as “the cool teacher.” I think, as a way of dealing with the challenge, you instituted a “divide and conquer” strategy for your reading lessons. A handful of us were put into an advanced reading group. You gave us each a copy of Tolkien’s The Hobbit, and let us read on our own. I quickly became utterly enthralled—totally immersed in a beguiling new world.
After I swiftly finished the book, you gave me a gift that kept on giving: a boxed set of The Lord of the Rings paperbacks. I now realize this was no small thing, for a first-year teacher, right out of college, to open his wallet and his heart in such a way for one of his students. During our discussions of LoTR, you mentioned that Tolkien had based Middle Earth on a version of Europe after the fall of the Roman Empire (that the lost glory of Gondor represented the fallen Rome). I became an ardent fan. So much so that when Tolkien passed, I was determined that I would become the writer that carried the world of Tolkien forward.
Fast forward thirty-plus years. After a successful run in the lumber wholesale business, my wife and I moved to our summer cottage, seeking to live simpler and more meaningful lives. For me, that meant getting back to writing. In hindsight it’s no surprise, but the epic fantasy world I built on the page is set against the fall of Rome, and features the Germanic tribe of the Goths (the inspiration for Riders of Rohan, in the recesses of my mind).
I recently finished a rewrite of a manuscript that feels as close to ready for publication as anything I’ve written thus far. Whether that’s true or not, it feels like a summit has been reached, and I’m in a position to pause and enjoy the view.
I’ve long credited you with my love of reading epics, and hence, my coming to what I consider my true calling, and my life’s work. I think of that gift you so generously gave, and it makes me want to pass it along to other young people, so I routinely apportion a large part of our charitable giving to youth literacy. I intend to do more as my writing career progresses.
All I can say is, thank you. From the bottom of my Hobbit-loving heart.
Sincerely,
Vaughn
The very next day I received his reply.
Dear Vaughn,
I am overwhelmed by your email. I saw it yesterday afternoon and shared it with my wife (while I was in tears) last evening. She was also overwhelmed. It is unlike any other Christmas gift (or gift of any kind) that I’ve ever received. Words can’t express the joy, and humility, I feel. I will cherish your email letter the rest of my life. More importantly, I will cherish our friendship (newly established after 43 years !!) no matter the physical distance between us.
As a person of faith, I believe that God’s given us gifts to use, and asked that we treat each other with kindness, generosity and respect. Your effort to find me so that you could personally thank me for acts that occurred 43 years ago, and your passion and perseverance in honing your writing skills is clear evidence of your use of your God-given gifts and your kindness, your generosity and your respect for me. Thank you.
My wife and I have not infrequently reminded each other, and sometimes our now-adult children, that we never know the impact we have on those we encounter each day, even those we meet just for a moment. Your email letter drives home that reality, in spades.
A woman in our office shared with me yesterday afternoon that her husband, about your age, keeps a dog-eared copy of The Hobbit near their bed, and reads it often. . . . It’s been years for me, but I’m going to pick it up again and re-enter the adventure.
Vaughn, I’m very happy for the success you and your wife have had in life. It’s a great delight that you have supported charities for youth literacy. I’m excited and anxious to hear about the future of your story. Please keep me apprised as things develop.
Sincerely,
Steve (a.k.a. Mr. Raymond)
An Accumulation of Acts
“It is not given to us to know which acts, or by whom, will cause the critical mass to tip toward an enduring good.”–Clarissa Pinkola Estes
It feels wonderful to establish this reconnection. But, for me, it feels bigger than a simple heart-warming moment. To his point, the story of Mr. Raymond demonstrates the potential effects of the little things—small acts of gratitude and kindness. But it also demonstrates scale.
“What is needed for dramatic change is an accumulation of acts, adding, adding to, adding more, continuing.”—C.P.E.
When I say scale, I’m referring to what Estes’ terms an “accumulation of acts.” Think of it. Mr. Raymond’s kindness to a geeky 12 year old back in 1972 led to you and others reading this essay today. And if, having been inspired by Mr. Raymond’s gift, my words end up touching even a small number of readers, and some percentage of them is inspired to their own gesture of gratitude or kindness, well, that is an accumulating scale, don’t you think?
Showing Our Souls
“One of the most calming and powerful actions you can do to intervene in a stormy world is to stand up and show your soul. Soul on deck shines like gold in dark times. The light of the soul throws sparks, can send up flares, builds signal fires, causes proper matters to catch fire.”—C.P.E.
Now let’s bring the power of storytelling into the equation. I’ve explored the issue before, most recently in an essay here at WU, but I’ve come to believe in the ability of storytelling to powerfully commune with, and thereby inspire and even persuade, our fellow human beings.
We storytellers wield a mighty power to move people. We became storytellers because of our empathy—our intense desire not just to explore how others see and feel things, but to convey those outlooks and emotions to even more folks. Or, in Estes’ words, to stand up and show our souls. When you think about it, we storytellers are built to achieve scale.
Shining the Light—Backward and Forward
“To display the lantern of soul in shadowy times like these – to be fierce and to show mercy toward others; both are acts of immense bravery and greatest necessity. Struggling souls catch light from other souls who are fully lit and willing to show it.”—C.P.E.
As writers we understand that we only improve by writing. In other words, through practice. But we are not simply practicing at assembling sentences and paragraphs. We are practicing at displaying the lanterns of our souls. Exposing our souls’ light takes fierceness and courage. Through practice we become fiercer, braver.
Shining for others takes empathy. Through practicing gratitude and kindness, we become more empathetic. And thereby better storytellers.
What better way to practice gratitude than to reach back, to thank those whose actions tipped us toward enduring good? And what better way to practice kindness than to offer those same sorts of gifts to readers and future storytellers?
So yes—we are built to achieve scale. And I believe that together we can achieve critical mass.
Are you with me, WU? Let’s light some fires.
Is there someone who helped to inspire you to embark on your writing journey? Have you ever told them? How do you pay it forward? How’s the lantern of your soul shining in these shadowy times?
Barbara Morrison says
What a beautiful and inspiring post, Vaughn! You (and Mr. Raymond) are so right that we don’t know what effect some small action of ours may have. To give just one example, I was humbled to learn that 20 minutes with my young cousin under the hood of her father’s new car, explaining how the engine worked, led her to a career as an aircraft mechanic.
For my writing, the person to whom I owe the most is Ruth, a close friend during my high school years. We would spend hours before school, during breaks, and in marathon weekend sessions taking turns telling each other new installments of our current saga: two geeky girls in a quiet corner spinning epic adventures starring us (of course) in various guises. In those hours I learned to create stories on the fly, pace them to sustain interest, and trust my author’s voice.
Upon graduation, I lost touch with Ruth. You’re right! I should look for her and thank her.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Very cool about your cousin, Barbara. I was once happy just to hear that a nephew had fallen in love with a band I’d recommended (Sigur Rós, from Iceland). The band made a movie when my nephew was in high school, and I bought him a copy. He loved it, and he recently graduated from film school, and works for a production company. I’m not sure I can take any credit for his awesomeness, but I know that film came along at a good time for him. Another little thing.
I hope you seek out Ruth. I’m glad you’re inspired. Thanks for a great lead-off comment!
CG Blake says
Vaughn, this is such a heart warming post. Your reaching out to Mr. Raymond and his response really demonsrate the need for each of us to thank our mentors and let them know their guidance has impacted us. My fellow journalism graduates used to drop in on a journalism professor we admired after the homecoming football game each year. Though he was a stoic and a dispassionate journalist, we could tell he was touched. He would answer the door and say, “What a surprise,” while he already had snacks and beverages laid out on the coffee table for us. We should never forget those who shaped us and made us who we are.
Vaughn Roycroft says
That’s a cool story about your professor–thanks for sharing it. I’ll bet that meant the world to him. I suspected this might become a love-fest for teachers. They deserve our admiration and so much more. Thanks for joining the love-fest, Chris!
LK says
Vaughn,
Thank you for this beautiful post. I take it as a timely reminder to not only feel gratitude but also to express it.
LK
Vaughn Roycroft says
I’m delighted to be the reminder. Thanks for letting me know, LK!
Benjamin Brinks says
My eyes were opened to writing by an English poet and essayist, Hugo Williams, from whom I was taking a poetry writing class. I have thanked him.
I also thanked my dying father. Such acts were, I think, as meaningful to me as to those who believed in me and shaped my life.
For a writer thankfulness is not just a healthy human practice, it is the essence of being open-hearted. Which in turn is the animating spirit behind the creation of stories.
We cannot write authentic tales unless we ourselves are authentic: open, thankful, aware, listening and generous of spirit.
Like your post. Thanks, Vaughn. And BTW, thank your wife on our behalf, too. A good woman. What would we do without them?
Vaughn Roycroft says
Terrific additions to the conversation, Benjamin!
I sometimes regret having left a few things unsaid with my dad. And they’re mostly to do with unexpressed gratitude. I sometimes find I’m sad that he never read my stories, or knew how much of him is in there–how much he inspired me. But then I remind myself that he does know. After all, he taught me that love never dies, which is one of the recurring themes of my work.
Passing along the thanks to my wife. You’re right–we’d be lost without them. Thanks, as always, for your insight!
Brin Jackson says
I smile through my tears, Vaughn. I remember you speaking of Mr. Raymond and imagine the delight in his receipt of your email. I agree, small gestures often are the largest gifts. I love your photo of the tatty, well-worn trilogy.
I came late to the writing party after an experience in school the opposite of yours. Encouraged by a friend in 2008, she graciously read and reread my tentative words offering support and constructive criticism. When she died, I found myself unable to write. Essays found here, the supportive Facebook group, and subsequent sub-groups, continue to spur me on, even when my pace is glacial.
Thanks for sharing Mr. Raymond, he sounds a man filled with stories, and the Clarissa Pinkola Estes quotes. May your beacon burn bright.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Now you’ve gone and gotten me all misty, Brin. Thank you for sharing your friend with us. I’m very grateful for her, too. And I’m so glad you found your way back to your writing. The world needs your stories, my friend. Shine on!
Rita Bailey says
Vaughn, thanks for sharing this memory with us. All children should have a teacher like Mr. Raymond. The story of your search for your grade six teacher reminded me to thank the people who have made a difference in my life, too.
And kudos for supporting children’s literacy. It is one of the most effective ways to make the world a better place.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Rita, I’m right with you on getting kids reading being central to making the world a better place. We donate to several literacy charities, but one of my favorites is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Our donations go to actual books that go to actual kids in my community on a monthly basis. Each year they send me a printout of how many kids received how many books. It’s a tangible result that feels wonderful.
Thanks for weighing in!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Damn you, Vaughn, I haven’t even had my coffee, and I read this, and now I’m sniffling, and I think something is in my eyes, because they’re both watering.
You know what inspires me everyday? Friends. Like you. Most especially you. Thank you for being here. Blessed be the journey.
Vaughn Roycroft says
No fair! You guys are determined to keep me misty today. Back atcha, B–you inspire me every single day. I’m very grateful. Thanks for being such a vital part of my journey, my friend. Onward!
Susan Setteducato says
Your post is inspiring on so many levels, Vaughn. How awesome that you let Mr. Raymond know how his generosity has rippled through the universe. What a gift to give someone! I had a 7th grade English teacher who had my back as I was struggling to find my footing in school. Years later I let him know that because of him, I’d continued to write and paint. Years later, I was given that gift back when a young friend told me that I’d inspired her career choice. So thank you for the reminder that even an offhand remark or small-seeming gesture can have an enormous impact. That we, as story-tellers, have the ability to frame these gestures and put them out into the world in front of many eyes is an awesome and wonderful responsibility. So thanks for standing on deck and showing us your soul today. CPE’s “soul on deck” put me in mind of Galadriel’s gift to Sam Gamgee. A light for the dark places, indeed!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Ah, Galadriel’s light–such a perfect analogy. I’m grateful to your 7th grade teacher, too. Your additions to the conversation here always shine. Thanks, as always, Susan. Here’s to our awesome and wonderful responsibility!
Becky Brandon says
This is very beautiful — thank you for telling this story! My urge to write started in third grade, but by sixth grade I won an essay contest for the city. It helped me get a scholarship with a private school that also fostered my writing urge. I’ve been able to contact many of those teachers as a grown up, but I often feel my writing is the same voice I listened to back then. Thank you for reminding me!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Wow – writing really has been a gift to you, hasn’t it, Becky? That’s so cool! I love that you find constancy in that voice. I’m delighted to provide the reminder. Great seeing you here (in addition to your steady, valuable contribution to the FB group page)!
Kate Victory Hannisian says
Like Bernadette, I too found there seemed to be something in my eyes while I read your lovely post. I realize I am so lucky to have had so many Mr. Raymonds of my own, some of whom I’ve been able to thank, others whom I might still seek out with a note of gratitude. Way back when I wrote poetry, I made little books of my poems for my grandmothers as Christmas gifts, and years later, when we were sorting through their things after they passed away, we found those books of preadolescent poems saved with other treasured possessions. Here’s a flash of the soul beacons to all those who support, encourage and inspire us — whether they know it or not — and a promise to thank as many of those folks as we can! Bravo, Vaughn!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Very cool story about your poems being treasured gifts for both of your grandmothers – thanks for sharing it. I often buoyed by the soul beacons in this group, but never more so than today. Y’all are filling my heart right up. :-) Thanks, Kate!
Kelly Simmons says
We all have our teachers–who aren’t always teachers–opening those doors for us. What a lovely story and most excellent post! Thank you.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Excellent point, they’re not always teachers. Thank you, Kelly!
Melissa Marsh says
Such a wonderful post, Vaughn. Thank you for sharing. I had three English teachers who were fully supportive of my writing ventures, and fortunately, I’m still in touch with all three. One even came to my book signing! Such a neat moment. :)
Vaughn Roycroft says
How cool that one came to your signing! And how nice that you stayed in touch with all three. That’s a gift to all four of you. Thanks for sharing, Melissa!
Julie Lawson Timmer says
I love this post, Vaughn. Like you and others, I’ve certainly been helped by the kindnesses of others, particularly when it comes to writing.
But I recently met a woman whose story of how a small gesture made a difference is the best I’ve ever heard. Her name is Shen Chefalo, and she lives here in the mitten like you and I. She spent years in the foster care system, and not surprisingly, she felt like a throwaway child, with no future.
But then a high school teacher told Shen that she was special, and that she was smart enough to go to college. Until then, she hadn’t considered college–she assumed it was for other kids, not for castoffs like her. A second teacher paid the fee for her to apply to your alma mater. She got her degree, and years later, she wrote a memoir (Garbage Bag Suitcase) about her time in the foster care system. She now speaks nationwide about the system and the myriad ways we can help the children who are in it, including taking the time to tell them things like, “You are special. And you are smart enough to go to college.”
Future writers, aircraft mechanics, film producers, foster care activists–all of these produced by the seemingly small gifts of books, time and encouraging words.
There is all this fretting on social media about what we can possibly do to make things better–and I do understand it. Marches and protests and letters to representatives all have their place, certainly. A few weeks ago, a social justice lawyer told me he believes there is no political act more powerful than aiding the empowerment of a single young person. I think he would agree your post and the comments make a fine Exhibit A.
You have lifted spirits and infused a sense of gratitude and purpose today, Vaughn. Thank you.
James Fox says
Great post, Vaughn.
My high school English teacher, Mrs. Rowan was the one who inspired me to write. I did track her down and called to thank her.
Although, I still, have some trouble with, comma placement,,, :)
Mary Thornburg says
Thank you. A friend of mine (also inspired, I think, by LOtR) just wondered out loud (well, in a Facebook post) if she should go on writing, given the fact that her books get almost no response. She’s an excellent writer, and I think she knows it, but if all her work and love are disappearing into the void, would she be making better use of her life to direct her energies toward something concrete — something that would make a real, visible difference? I’ll admit that the same question often occurs to me. Totally by coincidence, I read her post only a few minutes before reading yours. I will send your story here to her.
Patricia Dusenbury says
Thank you for sharing this. It’s raining outside this morning, but your blog brought sunshine.
Joe Bowden says
Mrs. Faye Simpson was my muse – harder that nails as a teacher and compassionate as a person. After about 40 years I came across her comments and encouragement to write – ten years later some publishing success and more in the pipeline [hopefully] thanks to her comments on the top of a composition dripping in red – good story, now work on your skill as a writer . . .