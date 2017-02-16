Flog a Pro: would you pay to turn the first page of this bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number one on the New York Times hardcover fiction bestseller list for February 12, 2017. How strong is the opening page—would this narrative, all on its own, have hooked an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer? Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the first chapter.
“IF YOU REACH the camp before me, I’ll let you live,” the Soldier said.
It was the same chance he allowed them all. The fairest judgment for their crimes against his people.
The young man lay sniveling in the sand at his feet. Tears had always disgusted the Soldier. They were the lowest form of expression, the physical symptom of psychological weakness. The Soldier lifted his head and looked across the black desert to the camp’s border lights. The dark sky was an explosion of stars, patched here and there by shifting cloud. He sucked cold desert air into his lungs.
“Why are you doing this?” Danny whimpered.
The Soldier slammed the door of the van closed and twisted the key. He looped his night-vision goggles around his neck and strode past the shivering traitor to a large rock. He mounted it, and with an outstretched arm pointed toward the northeast.
“On a bearing of zero-four-seven, at a distance of one-point-six-two kilometers, your weapon is waiting,” the Soldier barked. He swiveled, and pointed to the north-west. “On a bearing of three-one-five, at a distance of one-point-six-five kilometers, my weapon is waiting. The camp lies at true north.”
“What are you saying?” the traitor wailed. “Jesus Christ! Please, please don’t do this.”
Was this opening page compelling to you? If it was, you can turn the page here. My vote and notes after the fold.
This is Never Never by James Patterson and Candice Cox. Was this opening page compelling to you?
My vote: no.
This novel received a fairly crummy average review rating of 3.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon, so I’m guessing that Patterson’s name and reputation are responsible for its bestseller status ‘cause, if you listen to the reviewers, it ain’t the story. It was good that the chapter opened with an immediate scene that plunges us into the “now” of the story. But where are we? Why does one character have a name and the other a label? Who are “his people?”
Clearly something is going wrong for sniveling, whimpering, wailing Danny, but I’m not inclined to root for him. There’s a bit of a logic flaw here, too—the Soldier points out the locations of two weapons with very specific detail, but also says that if Danny reaches camp before the Soldier does Danny will live. So why on earth would Danny go somewhere to get a weapon rather than directly to the camp? The camp is clearly visible. While the Soldier is off getting his gun, Danny could snivel his way to the camp and save his life.
And then there’s the writing. The Soldier barks. He has to lift his head to look at the desert. Instead of simply pointing in a direction, we have “an outstretched arm” pointing. And shouldn’t those be shifting clouds that create multiple patches on the sky?
Should you look inside to read more, you’ll find more overwriting—after the Soldier jumps from that large rock (inadequate description–“large” is relative), he straightens his belt and draws down his cap, which are clearly action details designed to not only rivet my attention but must certainly pertain to moving the story forward. Or perhaps characterization of the Soldier as fussy and tidy is necessary to understand what’s going on in this story. This reader anticipates more overwriting, lack of clarity, and unappealing characters ahead. No go for me.
Your thoughts?
Stop by my “Flog a BookBubber” feature (usually on Mondays) Flogging the Quill. BookBub is a website that offers free or very low cost ebooks. It is heavily used by self-publishers, though established authors are sometimes there.
We often see the meme on the Internet that self-published authors should have had editing done before they published. So the new Flog a BookBubber posts take a look at opening pages to see if that’s true. You can vote on turning the page and then on whether or not they should have sought an editor. Visit on Mondays and take a look.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Ray Rhamey
Ray Rhamey is the author of five novels and one craft book, Flogging the Quill, Crafting a Novel that Sells. He's also an editor who has recently expanded his creative services to include book cover and interior design. His website, crrreative.com, offers an a la carte menu of creative services for self-publishers and Indie authors. Learn more about Ray's fiction at rayrhamey.com.
Comments
Keith Cronin says
Wow, that’s an excellent analysis, Ray.
Initially, my “no” vote was simply based on my gut reaction that no, this is just not my kind of story.
But after taking a second look, I’m impressed by the way you pinpointed every single thing that was bothering me, in ways I don’t think I could have articulated so clearly. Well done.
Ray Rhamey says
Many thanks for your kind words, Keith.
Donald Maass says
My vote was a very reluctant yes. I had similar feelings to yours, Ray. No one to care about. Pure evil villain. Pure purple prose. Not promising.
It was the very logic flaw you point out that intrigued me, albeit only a little. There’s something wrong with the setup. Why offer the kid a weapon? Why even give him a choice? Why give him a chance to live at all?
Something’s weird. I have a faint hope of a plot twist, some reversal of the situation or some kind of surprise. I know, I know. Probably I am being too generous. The awful prose and cutout characters haven’t really earned my optimism. Still. One more page.
[Follow up: Using Amazon’s “Look Inside” feature, I did read the next page. The next three, in fact, which in Patterson novels means the next three chapters. It gets worse. “Sobs racked through his chest.” Standard issue thriller cold opening. Thirty cents gone. Should have listened to you, Ray. Lesson learned.]
Keith Cronin says
“I did read the next page. The next three, in fact, which in Patterson novels means the next three chapters.”
LOL!
Will says
Close, and it IS more my genre, but I said no. The over-the-top writing and men being manly is just my thing, but I fell down hard on two things: a) you dig yourself a hole if both characters are unsympathetic, and b) he missed badly on the car-rock movement.
Slamming a door and twisting the key, to me CLEARLY means you got IN and started her up. But next sentence he’s walking over to stand dramatically on a rock. Everything fell to pieces; right at the time when Soldier boy is displaying all this technical know-how and survival-guy toughness, I don’t believe it. Because he doesn’t even know how to get out of a van!
Veronica Knox says
I would have to resort to purple praise to describe how I would never pay thirty cents for an entire book like this, let alone a snippet.
I guess you could say I voted a firm no.
Thanks Ray, for another reason to gaze dumbstruck at the wonders of publishing. Your analysis was perfect. Donald Maass, yours made my day brighter.
An amazing win win from a decided no.
Anna says
Guess what: I voted to keep on reading–not my usual practice in these exercises, despite all the flaws already mentioned, and even though this genre is not for me. Why? Because I need a break from the very real horrors that are visited on us daily by the very honest press. Even bad writing can be a merciful escape from bad reality. Thank you, Ray, for providing some sadly needed comic relief.
barryknister says
“He sucked cold desert air into his lungs.” No, he sucked cold desert air–you can’t suck it anywhere but in, and you can’t suck it in anywhere but your lungs.
Reluctantly, I think I’m going to stop commenting on your feature, Ray. It’s just too discouraging to see, over and over, what works for readers.
Jean Gogolin says
That books like this make the best seller list may help explain how the Short-Fingered Vulgarian became President.