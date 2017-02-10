Not Writing for Writers

The best idea I had for my first book came while I was raking leaves the backyard with my dog and realized that my main character also needed a dog. And then, to the soothing sounds of my rake scratching through the grass while I gathered cottonwood leaves into piles, I worked through the all the ways my character could and couldn’t acquire her new best friend. When I sat down to write, I knew exactly what she would do.
Back then, I had lots of time to think things through. Social media wasn’t a big deal yet. Streaming video wasn’t a thing. My phone only made phone calls. There was much blank headspace to be had. Even when I had a full calendar, I still got stuck in line at the post office, and we did not yet have the technology to tweet about it. My writing time felt like downloading. I’d write eight pages for writing group in a few hours on a Sunday night, because I’d spent all week thinking about it.
But the internet took over. It got too easy to fill downtime. Not just in hedonistic ways. I do most of my research via audiobook when I’m walking or cleaning, and I’m grateful to be able to learn while I’m in motion. But my free thought time has become jam-packed with structured thought. With other people’s thoughts. While I was vaguely aware of this, and somewhat troubled by it in a distant, nagging way, I didn’t realize how much of a problem all the noise was until I started sewing.
I’m writing a character who’s an expert seamstress. I’ve done a little sewing, but not much, and wanted to up my skills so I could write her with more authority. At first, I filled my sewing time with audiobooks. But then I started learning to follow a pattern. It’s a new skill for me. I couldn’t follow a book and a pattern at the same time, so I turned the audiobook off (to save for my walk – it’s a great book). I spent an entire afternoon with my thoughts and pushpins and the whir of the sewing machine. I wasn’t trying to solve anything for my book, I was just spending time engaged in a project, but my thoughts started to feel bigger and clearer. I remembered that I used to view thinking as a pastime. I got comfortable with silence. Book thoughts appeared without effort. I liked it. I sewed the next day too and the next and writing started to feel like downloading again.
I also fell in love with making things. I realized being creative with physical results fills my spirit in a different way. I used to be a maker, but writing took over. It’s rewarding to watch the word count rise, or print out a manuscript and see the stack of words I’ve written. But there’s also something refreshing about directly creating a new physical form, when I mostly traffic in ideas.
Through learning a different craft, I’ve taught myself to reclaim my mind. More importantly, I’ve realized that I need to carve out and protect space for creation that’s free from direct purpose, because it’s important to my writing process, and it’s important to my overall well-being.
What amazes me the most is that I haven’t lost anything. I don’t have less time to enjoy the audiobooks and films and tv shows and social media I love. But I have incentive to be more purposeful about what I consume, because it has to be better than spending time with my thoughts. I’ve lost patience for the empty noise, I only want the good stuff.
Many of the writers I know have hobbies and habits that fuel their writing either directly or indirectly. And, because I love talking to writers about how they tick, I reached out to some friends to ask how their non-writing time fuels their writing.
“I find that being a “flaneur” – defined as a stroller, a passionate wanderer inspired by 19th century French literary culture is what inspires me most. Simply put, I spend time wandering around in a state of wonder. Listening, looking, getting lost on purpose, wasting time. It is an entirely different experience from wasting time online. This morning I walked for 2 hours in a city I am just beginning to get to know. When it stopped raining and the sun came out you could feel the mood of people lift as the sky brightened. My own mood went from reflective to buoyant. Suddenly the world was beautiful. Lovers stopped to kiss, I could smell coffee roasting, bread baking. I heard someone playing the saxophone. I was indulging in the what the Italians call far niente, loosely translated as the fine art of doing nothing.” ~Laura Harrington
“My preferred other art form is painting and visual assemblage. In both cases, collage and erasure are important features of the work. I definitely see my visual art experiments as connected to my poems insofar as in both mediums I am attempting to reframe found objects and given forms, using ostensibly mundane reference points for exploration and–hopefully-transcendence…” ~Tony Leuzzi
“After hours of the intense concentration writing requires, I need to stretch: mentally, physically and creatively. Gardening is the only activity in this world where I can be quiet and calm. Perhaps it’s the earth beneath my knees, maybe it’s the creation of a space I love, or, as is most likely, it’s that I am, in some way, at work. Work stills my anxiety and keeps away my ever-present terrors. Gardening combines works and play, give me colors and dimension. Only when gardening is can I simple be. Without an audiobook, NPR, or even music. Gardening, for mysterious reasons I cannot fathom, simultaneously soothes my soul and feeds my need to spin activity.” ~Randy Susan Meyers
“I love art journaling! What I love most about it is the freedom from “right” and “wrong.” It’s just this free-flowing, messy, abstract art that’s totally private and not subject to anyone else’s judgment. Sometimes, if I’m in a writing funk, I’ll open to a fresh page in my mixed media notebook and start doing some totally wacko decoupage. It helps to clear my head, gets me away from my computer screen, and jump-starts my creativity.” ~Kristin Rockaway
“When the words don’t flow easily, I’ll take a break and cook or bake. The creative channel is different and there’s a reward at the end. I tend to work out my plot issues while I’m in the kitchen. By the time I get back to my project, I can usually move forward. My family likes this about me. A few years back, I took painting classes while I took a break from writing. It saved me creatively. I was able to approach my writing with a new perspective and clarity. We creatives often require other channels to express ourselves. Even before I became a writer, I was always crafty and a good cook.” ~Susan Sands
“I also play the piano. I have a handful of classical pieces memorized from the years I took lessons as a child and I love the way my fingers automatically know what to do, without my having to think at all. Now, if only they would do that when I’m typing…” ~Colleen Oakley
“I dance and figure skate. When I’m on the ice or dancing I have to be fully present in my body. This allows my brain to take a thinking break. Then on my way home from the rink or dance I begin to allow the characters to chat again. The extra blood flow and serotonin rush also helps.” ~Marci Nault
“I’m taking improv classes, which I also did a few years back. This time I’m taking one about building characters. I love it. It’s different than writing, but it makes you learn to trust your “flow” and your subconscious, which carries over into writing. And I’m learning new ways of getting to know characters, such as through physical movement, or voice.” ~Margaret Dilloway
Do you have non-writing hobbies or habits that fuel your writing?
About Allie Larkin
Allie Larkin is the internationally bestselling author of the novel Stay (2010), and Why Can't I Be You (2013). She has never ordered a dog off the internet or assumed a new identity to attend a high school reunion. Allie lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband, Jeremy, and their German Shepherd, Stella.
Comments
Kat magendie says
I love physical things that challenge me – like hiking around my woods, claiming steep inclines. As well, just walking and exploring around my Cove here in the Smokies. Nature and silence and discovery of the unique and beautiful, and of myself, fuels a lot of my creativity.
I once sewed – back in the day, but I don’t have patience for it now. I admire those who create beautiful things- sewing is another art form, yes.
Allie Larkin says
That’s a wonderful way to recharge! I know exactly what you’re talking about with steep inclines, there’s something about the simplicity and intensity of the task that’s kind of magic!
Benjamin Brinks says
Does parenting count? No, I didn’t think so.
Walking our dog ought to be down time but she’s a lab mix with puppy energy and a half. Walking her isn’t leisurely.
Walking in general is good but we live in Brooklyn. It’s distracting playing chicken with Fresh Direct delivery trucks. Ditto my bike rides to work, which are like failed kamikazi missions.
Art galleries, jazz cellars, art house cinemas and wine bars…we no longer have the usual recharge venues since, as I mentioned, we are parents now. We do bake together on Monday nights, but I am challenged by measuring conversions. No wheel spinning there.
I dislike gardening, have no interest in knitting, and lack a wood shop. Clearly I have a downtime deficit. I must work harder at not working.
Then again, my daughter just walked by carrying a chair and said, “Are you okay? You’re staring into space.”
Exactly. I wander around my imagination in spite of myself. There are a hundred odd moments in a day and in that empty time my inner storyteller is busy. Maybe I don’t need to worry so much about not worrying?
Thanks, Allie.
Allie Larkin says
I know exactly what you mean about walking the dog! I have an old lady German Shepherd, but she’s on a mission when we walk and I have to stay in the moment with her – which is also good, but in a totally different way. It’s awesome that you have a built in noise reduction system. :)
Denise Willson says
Great post, Allie.
I’ve never been a television watcher. But lately, my days are so jam-packed, I find myself cuddling on the sofa watching shows with my kids come night. It’s a way to spend time with them, to relax, but I must admit, I’m finding great solace in my ability to zone out of work and plug into characters on the screen. Who’d have thunk it? LOL
Dee Willson
Author of A Keeper’s Truth and GOT (Gift of Travel)
Allie Larkin says
Sometimes escapism is a wonderful thing!
Kathryn Craft says
This is such an important post for our times, especially now that “political rant” will be a permanent fixture on our feeds. Fear spreads, confrontation ensues, blood pressure rises, stasis results. Emptying my mind so that new thoughts have space to move in is a real challenge. I am finally moving forward steadily on my WIP by starting each session with a short mediations on its purpose, but I did break away to read this, so my implementation needs perfecting! But I welcomed this thoughtful post. Perhaps I will go back to teaching myself harmonica—can’t multi-task while doing that! Back to work now!
paula cappa says
I’m awful at sewing but a character Hildie in a short story of mine was a lace maker from the 18th century; so, I found myself learning how to hook lace. But most time it’s cooking! I love to create recipes. Just made yellow peppers stuffed with fresh ricotta, chopped black olives, and drizzled with olive oil and basil. One of my characters (Russian) in my novel cooked spicy Chicken Tabaca and I decided to cook that up and then put it on my blog. Characters have to eat and drink too, right? There’s something about getting into the heat of the kitchen and handling food that refreshes me creatively–and my family gets the benefit. Love your post today, Allie.
Allie Larkin says
Oh how cool, Paula! It’s truly wonderful that writing gives us these learning opportunities.
Erin Bartels says
Oh, do I have hobbies. I’m also a seamstress. I quilt, by machine and by hand (I honestly prefer handwork–it allows even more space for the mind to wander). I’m a photographer, an ambler in fields and forests, a gardener, and an occasional reflective cigar smoker. Sometimes I make mosaics. I’ve been known to crochet. I paint in watercolors and now oils. I write poetry.
All of these things give my mind rest, give my body something to do, and get me away from the computer. Before I started writing seriously, all of my free time was spent on these things (and more–back then I was also making jewelry and involved in paper crafts). And whenever I make time for them now, I find I am a better person and, hopefully, a better writer.
Allie Larkin says
Wow! You’re a Renaissance woman! Awesome that you’ve continued to make space for your art.
Maryann says
Enjoyed the post very much, Allie, and am going to link to it on my blog today. On Friday’s I often have a Writing Wisdom feature where I share some insight I have gained from this blog or others.
This was such a good reminder to me of the days when I, too, spent more time in my head and not on the Internet. :-) I think I need to do more of that. And I loved all the ways the other authors connect with their inner spirit.
I do many things to feed my creative spirit. I love to sketch and color, and am enjoying this new era of “it’s okay to color if you are a grown up.” I have a number of coloring books, but I also still do some sketching and then color what I have drawn.
Playing on stage also gives me a huge creative charge, and I just finished playing several characters in “String of Pearls,” a marvelous play by Michele Lowe. It was written for 4 women to play 27 characters, and we had a cast of 7 playing those roles. As an actress, it was such a stretch to do more than one character in a show, and I feel I have gained from the experience. Looking for ways to make the people distinct in the show, gave me insights for making characters in my stories distinct.
Allie Larkin says
Wow! That play sounds so cool! I’m also a fan of the fact that it’s okay to color as an adult now. Thank you for linking to this!
MaryZ says
While my novel is out there searching for an agent, I returned to crafting things. I painted and reupholstered what I call my Queen Throne (http://www.maryzisk.com/my-stuff.html). Now I have a bag of fabric waiting for me to attempt my first quilt. Redirecting my creativity for awhile is letting my finger muscles flex in ways other than keyboarding.
Allie Larkin says
Mary! That chair is gorgeous! I love your style!
Tom Bentley says
Allie, I’ve always loved the word “flaneur”—it’s like being a loafer or lounger, but wearing an Oxford collar. I’m a proponent of active lounging, being the oxymoronic type. I get some of my best writing ideas while walking or bicycling, often when I’m not consciously paddling through the writing pond.
And because I’m 19% OCD, I’m a cleaner and fusser, which also seems conducive to writing reverie. Oh, pruning trees is good too. Flaneur with loppers.
Allie Larkin says
It’s such a great word! Laura is so cool. Flaneur with loppers! Ha! Yard work makes for such great thinking time.
Frances Caballo says
I agree with you. I usually work out at the gym while counting reps or listening to a podcast while I use the treadmill or taking a class. But recently I returned to walking alongside a creek and I rediscovered the value of quiet time. I think I’m most creative while walking in nature (or even brushing my teeth). Ideas come to me for new blog posts, strategies for clients, etc. Quiet activity is something I recently rediscovered and value so much.
Allie Larkin says
It is so valuable! I’m still battling the idea of giving myself the time some days. There’s some mental gymnastics involved in feeling entitled to sew when the house is messy and so are my pages, but I read something about viewing sleep and exercise as an investment in productivity and I really think quiet time is the same category of investment.
Grace Wen says
Such a great post and comments! I quit social media a year ago and had the best writing year in my adult life. Coincidence? I doubt it. My brain finally had breathing room. I have enough negative voices in there without outsourcing the job.
I love hobbies that ground me in the physical world. My dietary restrictions require me to cook from scratch a lot, but I don’t mind. I also knit like a madwoman and run without earbuds. All of these things help center me and train my brain to focus on the process instead of quick fixes or distractions. Everything takes as long as it takes, just like writing projects.
“Flaneur” (and “flaneuse”) are such lovely words, aren’t they?
Diane Holcomb says
Showering. Swimming. Washing dishes by hand. Strolling along the ocean’s edge. There’s something about water that gets my ideas flowing.
Thanks for a great post.
Wendy Unsworth says
Knitting, sewing and making things for the home. Gardening and the great outdoors too! Sometimes I listen to audio books while doing these things, other I just ‘think’ through my own WIP.
But I am also learning Portuguese. I find this a very interesting exercise for half an hour each day as it requires total concentration with no encroaching ‘book’ thoughts allowed!