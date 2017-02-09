A Narrative Arc Drawn in Henna

A story isn’t powerful because of what happens, but what changes in your characters because of what happens. Those changes must be rendered with a deft hand so the reader enjoys a sense of discovery as small changes become larger changes in a subtle yet discernible way. These changes comprise what are known as narrative arcs.
The medium of story offers us many ways to show such movement that are more engaging for the reader than “first she felt this way and then she felt that.” In her novel, Henna House, author Nomi Eve made an effective barometer out of the protagonist’s interest in an activity—the application of henna.
Arcs are threaded through scenes over the course of a novel. Plucking them for analysis in a blog post isn’t easy. But why let that stop me? Here, without giving too much away, I hope you can gain inspiration from the many pulse points Eve’s henna arc was able to touch.
Henna as character desire
Henna House is a story of Adela, who at the start is a Jewish child living among Arabs in the Kingdom of Yemen in 1923. Why mention a child with reference to coming of age? It is when she is five that Adela is first betrothed. Her parents’ health is failing, and if she should become orphaned, she will be taken from her family and adopted into the Muslim community. To protect her from the Confiscator’s clutches, her parents create a marriage contract that will go into effect as soon as she menstruates.
Adela is in no rush to grow up, save for one thing: she is enraptured by the elaborate patterns of henna she will not be allowed to wear until she becomes a woman. Until then, Adela watches “greedily” as the women of her community adorn one another. Telling the story from the perspective of someone who desires henna instead of, say, from the perspective of the henna dyer herself, was a great choice. Intense desire bonds us to Adela, and sends her along her arc.
Henna as culture-made-personal
Henna doesn’t make an entrance until Adela’s cousin Hani moves to town on p. 85, but oh what an entrance it is—Hani is a year older and “the fanciest creature” Adela has ever seen, decorated head-to-toe by her mother, a henna dyer.
I learned that night that the only way to know that girl, to know her truly, was to know her henna.
Because of the way Eve sets up her story, the culture of Yemen itself creates the push-and-pull that will keep us turning pages. Along the way we learn rich details about the alchemy of creating henna dye, as well as the mechanics of its application with a stylus.
Henna as indirect emotion
Such details aren’t info dump; in Eve’s hands, they create opportunities for henna to carry emotional load in the novel. Hani aspires to be a henna dyer, too, supporting women at times of vulnerability and hope—such as weddings and births—but as such they are sometimes blamed when things go wrong. When Hani’s mother is accused, she runs to Adela’s house with a wild look in her eyes.
Clutched in her hands was a henna stylus, which she threw to the ground, discarding it like a sword with a blunt tip, a weapon that would do no good in battle.
This not only shows us how upset she is, but is a brilliant example of what I call fiction-speak: the henna stylus will indeed be used as a weapon, and now we are watching for it.
Henna as worldview
Adela also sees such blame as unfair and wants justice on behalf of her newly arrived, exotic family members. A favorite aunt uses henna as a metaphor to deliver an important life lesson.
Everyone knows that henna is not permanent, it fades with time. So will these accusations. But to air them in public, to make a complaint to the court, will only set the dye deeper into the soul of anyone who listens.
Henna as a barometer of growth
Once Adela’s mother has her blessing to receive henna, the ritual is fully described and imbued with great meaning. She concludes:
Without henna, I wouldn’t know how to read myself. With henna, I was as sacred as a sanctified Torah. With henna, I was the carrier of ancient tales—a living girl-scroll replete with tales of sorrow, joy, and salvation.
Later, the absence of henna on the henna dyer’s hands—“her skin like the page of a book that had lost its letters”—is a bittersweet tribute, as ancient traditions give way to modern culture.
Henna as setting
The day Adela and her cousins leave her hometown for good, she looks back over her shoulder and allows henna to add color and meaning to what might otherwise be a description dump:
The jutting towers and graceful minarets, the arches of the gates, and the encircling girth of the walls combined into a henna of history, a henna of conquerors and conquered, a henna of brides and grooms.
Henna as plot vehicle
When Adela finally marries, the elaborate henna party is not quite what she imagined, and when our sensitive and deeply philosophical protagonist finds she has trouble talking to her new husband about notions such as love and fate, she hopes her henna might speak for her. This perfectly sets up a final twist, one that was foreshadowed on the first page of the prologue:
Hani died as she lived, inscribed with henna.
The novel is well worth reading just to find out what that twist is and how Eve set it up, but plot is rarely how a story is remembered. Character growth sticks longer to the ribs, and by drawing it in henna, Eve makes her story all the more impactful.
Inspired to give it a try in your work-in-progress? What aspect of your story could be plucked for use as a barometer of change? What other novels have you read that made use of this technique?
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Kathryn Craft
Kathryn Craft is the author of two novels from Sourcebooks, The Art of Falling and The Far End of Happy. Her work as a freelance developmental editor at Writing-Partner.com follows a nineteen-year career as a dance critic. Long a leader in the southeastern Pennsylvania writing scene, she leads writing workshops and retreats, and is a member of the Tall Poppy Writers. Learn more on Kathryn's website.
Comments
Vijaya Bodach says
Kathryn, the first thing I did is to order Henna House! I love the practice and the snippets you shared brought back so many wonderful memories growing up in India. Decorating hands and feet with henna was the one activity I thoroughly enjoyed with my girlfriends.
I do think objects can be manipulated to have greater meaning than just itself. Once I became aware of how water plays a role in my historical, I began to pay attention to how I could use it even more to deepen the book, going from the monsoon, to scarcity, to just drops, until finally there is abundance of water again.
I loved the Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd because the art of beekeeping is central to the book and also charts the MC’s growth.
Thank you for this wonderful lesson both in objects and character arc and for introducing me to a new author.
Kathryn Craft says
I feel certain you will love this novel, Vijaya, and within it find much inspiration for your own writing.
I love what you said, “Once I became aware of how water plays a role in my historical…”—to ask what patterns they perceive is such a great use of our early advance readers. I believe in the intelligence of our subconscious to plant clues while we draft that, with later awareness and amplification, can deepen the impact of our stories. I admire your process.
Vijaya Bodach says
Thank you. Please pardon my incomplete thought; my fingers didn’t move fast enough, I was too excited. I meant to say I love the practice of henna and …
Barbara Morrison says
I love when an author uses an object to illuminate the MC’s arc! One author who consistently does this well is Paul Scott. Though he’s known mostly for The Jewel in the Crown, my favorite of his books is Birds of Paradise. He uses the birds themselves, subtly changing their meaning as the novel progresses and the MC changes.
He also uses a secondary image: a Verey light. Invented by Edward W. Very in 1910, it’s an intense light fired from a Verey pistol and used during WWI to illuminate an area such as the DMZ between opposing trenches on the Somme or sometimes to communicate. You can imagine the dimensions that could take on.
The changes Scott was able to ring with the birds of paradise came from his research about them. In an essay, “Imagination in the Novel”, he describes how he came up with that symbol and goes on to say that there are three things needed to use such a symbol effectively: the imagination to see a possible symbol in the first place, the research to learn more about it, and “an experience of the oddity of life”. Isn’t that last one terrific?
I’m looking forward to reading Henna House. Thanks!
Kathryn Craft says
Hi Barbara, thanks for these great examples! Anyone who’s read my novels knows that I am a huge fan of letting activities, settings, or symbols carry some of a novel’s emotional load. I am absolutely a student of the oddities of life, lol—love that!
Erin Bartels says
Great questions, Kathryn! I think I can identify two items as barometers of change in my WIP.
The first is a letter. Critical of the protagonist and anonymous, it starts as a crisp piece of paper with clear type. Harsh and bright and sharp enough to cut–in fact it does draw blood from the MC in the form of a paper cut. As the story proceeds, the paper gets soft and grayed and blunted, the corners flaccid and rounded, as it is handled and shoved in pockets and kicked about on the floor. It holds less and less power over the MC as her character arc progresses.
The second is more tied to plot–an old wooden rowboat in which something terrible once happened (in backstory) that deeply affected who the MC would become and factors into how the plot was set into motion. At the beginning of the book, it is sitting in the weeds behind a garage, lurking in the back of the mind, the thing she can’t get over even if she can’t see it. Eventually it is retrieved and put into the lake during a terrible storm (because in a metal boat, one might be electrocuted by lightning hitting the water) and she must get into that boat to save the very person who had harmed her in that boat so many years ago. Eventually, as they both come to terms with what happened and come to a point of forgiveness, she burns the old wooden boat in a gesture of completely putting that event behind her.
There is one other object–a set of bangle bracelets–that will be a visual symbol of hanging on to a friendship that has ended, but I’m not sure exactly how that piece will look in the end yet.
Kathryn Craft says
Erin I can sense the power in your WIP through these two arcs and can’t wait to read it! Really good use of that letter, and the boat as well—I hope everyone reads these comments and learns from what you have done! I have no doubt you’ll think of a cool use for those bracelets.
Maggie Smith says
Erin- I want to read that novel! hurry up and get it done!
Erin Bartels says
I’m trying! It’s my project for this month’s WOW group for WFWA.
Susan Setteducato says
I agree, Kathryn, great questions. Henna House is now on my reading list! Your examples are resonant and powerful. Having been a painter in a another life, I love when a story has concrete visual images that mirror the ineffable in a character. In my novel, my protagonist gets singed by a spiral symbol on the handle of her father’s knife. At first, it looks and behaves like a burn. But as the story progresses and she learns more about who and what she really is, the scab falls off to reveal a tattoo. It no longer sits on top of her skin but become a part of her. By the end of the book it has become nearly invisible, but she knows it’s there. For me this meant that she no longer needs others to see it because she has accepted some big truths about herself. I love this post!!
Kathryn Craft says
Oh, and I love your response to the post, Susan! I love the meaning with which you’ve imbued that “accidental” singeing, and how your character comes to accommodate the tattoo. Sounds great!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Oh, Henna House is now my next read. And, with an eye for all you spoke about so eloquently today. Thank you, Kathryn!
I’m currently reading, The Autumn of the Patriarch by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. He too, uses the environment of his stories to create not only story, but backstory. It’s definitely a fine line between description and info dump and Marquez has mad skills with this.
And so do you… have Mad Skills that is. Thank you for a lesson that was clear, concise and held me enthralled.
Kathryn Craft says
“Enthralled”—wow, thank you, Bernadette!
I’m glad you will read Henna House with foreknowledge of the way she uses henna, because of course there were many examples I couldn’t include.
And thanks for the example with Marquez!
linneaheinrichs says
Love this fascinating glimpse into Henna House. Thank you so much. Wonderful lesson that has me looking for ways to incorporate motif in my novel.
When I began drafting my current WIP, I inadvertently included remnants of trauma I suffered after a horrific experience in my childhood. I looked at it and thought, ‘huh, where did that come from and what can I do with it?’.
I gave my MC a frightening partial memory she does not fully understand. When an accident sends her into the ancient past, she becomes friends with a scribe and gains access to writing materials. Her attitude about this memory and its paralyzing power over her life is revealed in letters written to someone in the present. She feels safe in sharing her thoughts and feelings because there is no risk of judgment. She’ll have been dead for over 2,000 years before ever he reads her letters.
During the course of the novel the old memory becomes clearer and she realizes she’s got it all wrong. The trajectory of her life is gradually altered as she accepts her new reality and eventually becomes desperate to find a way back home.
Kathryn Craft says
Linnea I think your style of story will work well with some sort of symbolic change, especially if that change seems counter to your character’s unfiltered honesty. It would help keep us guessing. An element of setting, perhaps, or some activity the historical character could engage in that can leave behind a relic which could provide a more mysterious aspect of her tale?