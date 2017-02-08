Dare We Disturb the Universe?

Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about hope. And I’ve been thinking a lot about despair. Generally speaking, I try to maintain a posture of hope because I hear it’s good for my abs. Plus, I find I feel better when I am splashing around in hope rather than in despair.
But then I see and hear what others are doing around me, how they are talking, the extent to which they are fearing, and I wonder whether spending time in hope is naive and complacent. Am I an ostrich, my head jammed in the sand? Can someone living in Hope, USA simultaneously fight for social justice? Are conspiracy theorists wiser than I? Is core strength really all that important? And the big one: When the USA is not at all U, am I–as a writer and as a human–meant to plant myself in hope or in despair?
Worried that I have no answers to these questions, I gather my towel, my Otter Pops and my sunblock and meander over to the pit of despair. Sticking my toe in, there’s that immediate, delicious rush of We’re going to die! The world’s going to end! We must tell the others! Don’t forget to put the can opener in the emergency rations bin!
And it all feels so heart-racing and TRUE.
But once I put my whole self into that pit of quicksand and experience that post-rush plummet, I long to be back in my pool of hope, splish-splashing with my feet bare, my head covered by a wide-brimmed sun hat, my tongue dyed Otter Pop orange.
That’s how I have been spending my free time lately: bouncing between the pool of hope and the pit of despair. And man, I feel so wrung out and weary. I don’t know where the world is going, and I don’t know where to stand or what to do as it goes there.
I went in search of guidance and found this beautiful Brain Pickings post that helped me understand whether I–writer and human–should set up camp in hope or in despair.
The answer? Both. And Neither.
This blog post included the words of Albert Camus: “There is no love of life without despair of life,” and reading them, I felt so silly. Remember that guy on Sesame Street, the frustrated pianist who kept forgetting the lyrics to “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and he’d bang his poor Muppet head on the piano keys, lamenting his shoddy brain? That’s how I felt.
Of course love of life and despair of life coexist. Of course there is no hope without despair. How silly to think the world (and my place in it) is Either/Or. The world is simply and always Both.
“We have a bipolar system,” says artist Maira Kalman (also in the Brain Pickings post). “We hope. We despair. We hope. We despair. That is what governs us.”
Yes, and in that bipolarity, there is uncertainty. Thank goodness. Because …
(cue the writer!)
… we writers need uncertainty. We thrive on it. Our skin tingles when we find a question with no single clear answer. We become giddy when there’s the opportunity to eavesdrop on someone’s conversation because the topic and the subject and even the subtext is uncertain: Who is this messy person and what is she longing for? How did she get so messy? Will she ever get herself tidied up and her needs met? How? And at what cost?
We love the uncertainty, the tension that exists in the inky hearts of human beings. We love the questions that arise during times of chaos and uncertainty (times of chaos and uncertainty meaning real, everyday life). Uncertainty in real life isn’t comfortable. Uncertainty in story beckons us to come closer.
Uncertainty about the crime and the criminal drove me to the end of Gone Girl. Likewise there was the uncertainty about human resilience in A Little Life, the uncertainty about Hazel’s health in The Fault in Our Stars, the uncertainty about J.D. Vance’s improbable trajectory in Hillbilly Elegy.
A story without uncertainty is just a whole lot of sentences, end to end.
And in times of external uncertainty, which stories are more effective catalysts of social justice and human connection: stories that lean toward hope or those that lean despair-ward?
I’m not entirely certain.
Maybe the question is not: Better the wading pool or better the quicksand pit? Maybe instead we ask, How can I question and listen and interpret and synthesize and process and cull and gather and shred and digest all that is happening with the goal of decreasing loneliness and adding beauty and compassion to our uncertain world?
Maybe. Again, I’m not entirely certain.
The Brain Pickings post also revives one of J. Alfred Prufrock’s flabby questions in his feeble Love Song, as he asks, “Do I dare disturb the universe?”
¡Sí Señor! íPor su puesto we dare! We must dare bigly.
Perhaps we do our best disturbing when we ask questions rather than answer them. When we listen rather than instruct. When we grapple with uncertainty rather than inform others what we have figured out. Perhaps we disturb the universe with panache and stealth when we illuminate the uncertainty that so intrigues us, when we plunk it on a dinner plate before a hungry reader. Perhaps we hand her a fork and steak knife and the salt shaker and say, “Have at it, dear Reader. Go to town. Fuel yourself.” I bet she wouldn’t even bother with a napkin.
Curious about the uncertainty I was exploring (consciously and subconsciously) in my work in progress, I uncovered some of the questions that perplex me: When is war necessary? What does love in an arranged marriage feel like? What is the future of Arctic Terns, the zippy little birds that fly from Antarctica to the Arctic and back every single year? In what natural or man-made environment can love eclipse fear?
The uncertainty we establish in our stories can feel like a hair shirt to the reader. It can also make readers feel less alone. All stories meddle in the lives of readers. All stories poke. Stories have quicksand moments where, vicariously, we experience despair. Stories also give us the opportunity to see and know others. This can lead to compassion. Compassion can lead to United. And United can lead to a hope that is neither naive nor complacent.
How about you, Writer? In what ways do you disturb the universe in your work? How do you hope to poke at and meddle with your readers? What questions are you asking in your work in progress? Which works of fiction have disturbed your universe?
(For the record I am certainly grateful for the certainty of this WU community.)
Photo compliments of Flickr’s Fitzsean.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Sarah Callender
Sarah Callender lives in Seattle with her husband, son and daughter. A crummy house-cleaner and terrible at responding to emails in a timely fashion, Sarah chooses instead to focus on her fondness for chocolate and Abe Lincoln. She is working on her third novel while her fab agent pitches the first two to publishers.
Comments
CG Blake says
Brilliant post, Sarah. This reminds me of a friendly debate I’ve had over the years with one of my writing colleagues. He bristles when I say that I like ambiguous endings. Why? he says. Endings should be climactic and definitive. But, I counter, life’s not that way. Life is complicated and messy and I try to reflect that in my work. Hope and despair. What we’re really talking about here is conflict, which is the coin of the realm in fiction writing. Yes, we have to give the reader hope because they want to see the main character survive and grow. But we also need a heavy dose of despair along the way. Ultimately the reader wants to see how a character is transformed and how internal obstacles are resolved, but happily ever after? That’s a promise I can’t make.
Sarah Callender says
Hi Chris! (Incidentally, I’m so glad I got to meet you at UnCon.)
I totally agree! I took my daughter to see La La Land this past weekend, and your idea can be applied to that movie. Is the ending of that going to be La La (happy) or is it going to be something other? I was hooked by the charm of the characters (as well as the dancing), but mainly I wanted to know if the couple could make it. Would their love survive? It was fun to hear the chatter on the way out of the theater–viewers from both sides of the “ending” aisle weighing in.
There are Hollywood endings, and then there are the far more ambiguous endings so common in foreign films. A slice of me is always pleased by the Hollywood style; a bigger hunk of me is far more satisfied by the “real life” endings in films and books that aren’t a tidy package at the end.
After all, a happy ending suggests a happiness that is eternally sustainable, (“ever after”) and as you know, there ain’t no such thing.
Sigh. Thanks so much for your comment, mister. Have a great day.
Taylor says
Sarah, as one who has spent the last several months in the pit, I so appreciate your post. Trying now to find the pool. As to uncertainty, we writers need it, indeed, but I prefer mine to be a bit farther away, where I can poke and prod and explore without endangering those around me. Thanks so much for posting.
Sarah Callender says
Yes! Poking and prodding those around me AND poking and prodding myself. I can get so wrapped around my own axle that I am not so pleasant to be around.
Last night, for example, I had a heated 10:00 p.m. phone call with my insurance company for denying a claim. It made me feel crazy (the denial of the appeal) and even the guy on the phone seemed to think it was a crazy decision) and I burst into tears. The problem with despair is it often brings hopelessness and helplessness. It is so hard to feel helpless, whether in interacting with an insurance company or politicians.
Anyway, thank you for your wise and thoughtful (and encouraging) ideas, sweet Taylor!
Susan Setteducato says
Sarah, holy cow! You rocked my world with this post. There are so many powerful questions and observations here, I don’t know where to start. Well, let me choose my favorite. “We must dare bigly”. Amen, sister. I, too, feel existentially exhausted by the craziness swirling in the air. And from swinging from rage to hope to despair and back to hope. But bottom line, it is in stories that I’m finding hope and getting my fight on for the long haul. I’m thinking of Frodo Baggins surrounded by quarreling elves and brawny men and one fearsome wizard, his little voice finally cutting through the din, silencing them all with his declaration of “I’ll take it. I’ll take the ring.” Right there is a fist-pumping, there-is-hope moment. And by the way, what is an Otter Pop?
Erin Bartels says
Love, love, love. I love this post as I love The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock (in my top ten poems of all time, I think).
I’m printing this one out.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I think it’s ours (as writers and as concerned citizens) to feel this rawness. I think willingly taking it on, and swinging with the hope/despair pendulum, are the things that will inform the stories that are needed. To not is to anesthetize oneself. And I think that’s part of what got us here – too many/too much anesthetizing.
We storytellers can provide the window to the rawness and the pendulum swinging, which allows those who seek to view it. Sort of like providing one of those saferooms with one way glass. And hopefully , if we let all we’ve gathered flow fearlessly onto the page, without preaching or moralizing, we provide a willingness to venture from the saferoom, and a knowing something of oneself that’s both new and old, something only each of us can give ourselves.
Hey, it’s a tough gig. But the benefits rock. And so do you, Sarah.
Anastasia Knudsen says
Absolutely brilliant. Your humor, your earnestness, your enthusiasm for writing, yes, but more to the point–life. I’m mostly a lurker here but your posts always compel me to comment because they’re so wonderful.
I love the acknowledgement of writers thriving on uncertainty. We aren’t made for black-and-white issues; we’re made for truth and the hard questions. “A story without uncertainty is just a whole lot of sentences, end to end.” What a lovely sentence to encounter this morning.
Side note: when your book is published, I’ll be first in line for a copy!
Ann Blair Kloman says
Today it is near 60 degrees, (in CT.) tomorrow big snow, next day 20. Is this topsy, turvy world going to continue? My ‘electronic devices’ are causing me grief (my manual on running my new computer system is 300 pages long.)
I think of the many diverse writers who did all their revisions by pen and quill? How nice to go back for a while–but then my publisher wouldn’t have a ‘phone’. We shall survive. A
Beth Havey says
Sarah, this packs a punch. Woke me up, got my juices flowing and made me want to jump into the pool. I want my work to inspire hope. I want to disturb the universe. But can I? Little me at my computer? Last night was bookclub. We read THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD by WHITEHEAD. This is a rather staid group of women. When it came my turn to discuss, answer questions–I had done research about points in my home state of Illinois where there were actual sites for the UR. I found myself suddenly sweating and gesticulating with the importance of this novel and how it DISTURBS. We need that. Instability is all around us and we need to discover how to cope with it–to find a platform, some solid ground. Writing helps form that. Thanks for jumping into the pool.
David Corbett says
Hi, Sarah:
After my wife died, a friend gave me a copy of When Things Fall Apart by the Buddhist nun Pema Chödrön. In it, she touched on two things you address beautifully here.
The first is the relationship between hope and fear. (BTW: Spinoza chimed in on this as well, noting that there is no fear without hope, no hope without fear.)
Pema Chödrön put it this way (I’m paraphrasing): To conquer our fear, we must also surrender hope.
That wasn’t a call to despair. It was a call to make us notice that both fear and hope deal with what MIGHT happen. Whereas Buddhism is focused on mindfulness in the moment. The virtues of courage, kindness, and mindfulness will carry us through whatever struggles we face — but there are no rosy guarantees. There are no disastrous ones either. They key is to live our lives moment-by-moment as best we can with wise, courageous kindness.
The second thing I gleaned from that book concerned uncertainty. She noticed how just about the time she got comfortable with her meditation routine, her teacher would disrupt it. Her first reactions were anger and frustration. Then she got the message: disruption and change ARE the routine. They are the constant normal.
What I love about your post is the recognition that, as writers, uncertainty is much more than “normal.” It’s a magnet for our imaginations. Reminding us all that the two most important words a writer needs to know are: What if …?
(Though my writing mentor, Oakley Hall, once said the two most important words a writer needs to know are: Steal wisely. But I digress.)
Thanks for the Daily Camus, and the call to the ramparts of the imagination. (BTW: Chuck Wendig did much the same thing today on his blog. I think we’re all feeling it.)