Dare We Disturb the Universe?

Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about hope. And I’ve been thinking a lot about despair. Generally speaking, I try to maintain a posture of hope because I hear it’s good for my abs. Plus, I find I feel better when I am splashing around in hope rather than in despair.
But then I see and hear what others are doing around me, how they are talking, the extent to which they are fearing, and I wonder whether spending time in hope is naive and complacent. Am I an ostrich, my head jammed in the sand? Can someone living in Hope, USA simultaneously fight for social justice? Are conspiracy theorists wiser than I? Is core strength really all that important? And the big one: When the USA is not at all U, am I–as a writer and as a human–meant to plant myself in hope or in despair?
Worried that I have no answers to these questions, I gather my towel, my Otter Pops and my sunblock and meander over to the pit of despair. Sticking my toe in, there’s that immediate, delicious rush of We’re going to die! The world’s going to end! We must tell the others! Don’t forget to put the can opener in the emergency rations bin!
And it all feels so heart-racing and TRUE.
But once I put my whole self into that pit of quicksand and experience that post-rush plummet, I long to be back in my pool of hope, splish-splashing with my feet bare, my head covered by a wide-brimmed sun hat, my tongue dyed Otter Pop orange.
That’s how I have been spending my free time lately: bouncing between the pool of hope and the pit of despair. And man, I feel so wrung out and weary. I don’t know where the world is going, and I don’t know where to stand or what to do as it goes there.
I went in search of guidance and found this beautiful Brain Pickings post that helped me understand whether I–writer and human–should set up camp in hope or in despair.
The answer? Both. And Neither.
This blog post included the words of Albert Camus: “There is no love of life without despair of life,” and reading them, I felt so silly. Remember that guy on Sesame Street, the frustrated pianist who kept forgetting the lyrics to “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and he’d bang his poor Muppet head on the piano keys, lamenting his shoddy brain? That’s how I felt.
Of course love of life and despair of life coexist. Of course there is no hope without despair. How silly to think the world (and my place in it) is Either/Or. The world is simply and always Both.
“We have a bipolar system,” says artist Maira Kalman (also in the Brain Pickings post). “We hope. We despair. We hope. We despair. That is what governs us.”
Yes, and in that bipolarity, there is uncertainty. Thank goodness. Because …
(cue the writer!)
… we writers need uncertainty. We thrive on it. Our skin tingles when we find a question with no single clear answer. We become giddy when there’s the opportunity to eavesdrop on someone’s conversation because the topic and the subject and even the subtext is uncertain: Who is this messy person and what is she longing for? How did she get so messy? Will she ever get herself tidied up and her needs met? How? And at what cost?
We love the uncertainty, the tension that exists in the inky hearts of human beings. We love the questions that arise during times of chaos and uncertainty (times of chaos and uncertainty meaning real, everyday life). Uncertainty in real life isn’t comfortable. Uncertainty in story beckons us to come closer.
Uncertainty about the crime and the criminal drove me to the end of Gone Girl. Likewise there was the uncertainty about human resilience in A Little Life, the uncertainty about Hazel’s health in The Fault in Our Stars, the uncertainty about J.D. Vance’s improbable trajectory in Hillbilly Elegy.
A story without uncertainty is just a whole lot of sentences, end to end.
And in times of external uncertainty, which stories are more effective catalysts of social justice and human connection: stories that lean toward hope or those that lean despair-ward?
I’m not entirely certain.
Maybe the question is not: Better the wading pool or better the quicksand pit? Maybe instead we ask, How can I question and listen and interpret and synthesize and process and cull and gather and shred and digest all that is happening with the goal of decreasing loneliness and adding beauty and compassion to our uncertain world?
Maybe. Again, I’m not entirely certain.
The Brain Pickings post also revives one of J. Alfred Prufrock’s flabby questions in his feeble Love Song, as he asks, “Do I dare disturb the universe?”
¡Sí Señor! íPor su puesto we dare! We must dare bigly.
Perhaps we do our best disturbing when we ask questions rather than answer them. When we listen rather than instruct. When we grapple with uncertainty rather than inform others what we have figured out. Perhaps we disturb the universe with panache and stealth when we illuminate the uncertainty that so intrigues us, when we plunk it on a dinner plate before a hungry reader. Perhaps we hand her a fork and steak knife and the salt shaker and say, “Have at it, dear Reader. Go to town. Fuel yourself.” I bet she wouldn’t even bother with a napkin.
Curious about the uncertainty I was exploring (consciously and subconsciously) in my work in progress, I uncovered some of the questions that perplex me: When is war necessary? What does love in an arranged marriage feel like? What is the future of Arctic Terns, the zippy little birds that fly from Antarctica to the Arctic and back every single year? In what natural or man-made environment can love eclipse fear?
The uncertainty we establish in our stories can feel like a hair shirt to the reader. It can also make readers feel less alone. All stories meddle in the lives of readers. All stories poke. Stories have quicksand moments where, vicariously, we experience despair. Stories also give us the opportunity to see and know others. This can lead to compassion. Compassion can lead to United. And United can lead to a hope that is neither naive nor complacent.
How about you, Writer? In what ways do you disturb the universe in your work? How do you hope to poke at and meddle with your readers? What questions are you asking in your work in progress? Which works of fiction have disturbed your universe?
(For the record I am certainly grateful for the certainty of this WU community.)
Photo compliments of Flickr’s Fitzsean.
About Sarah Callender
Sarah Callender lives in Seattle with her husband, son and daughter. A crummy house-cleaner and terrible at responding to emails in a timely fashion, Sarah chooses instead to focus on her fondness for chocolate and Abe Lincoln. She is working on her third novel while her fab agent pitches the first two to publishers.
CG Blake says
Brilliant post, Sarah. This reminds me of a friendly debate I’ve had over the years with one of my writing colleagues. He bristles when I say that I like ambiguous endings. Why? he says. Endings should be climactic and definitive. But, I counter, life’s not that way. Life is complicated and messy and I try to reflect that in my work. Hope and despair. What we’re really talking about here is conflict, which is the coin of the realm in fiction writing. Yes, we have to give the reader hope because they want to see the main character survive and grow. But we also need a heavy dose of despair along the way. Ultimately the reader wants to see how a character is transformed and how internal obstacles are resolved, but happily ever after? That’s a promise I can’t make.
Sarah Callender says
Hi Chris! (Incidentally, I’m so glad I got to meet you at UnCon.)
I totally agree! I took my daughter to see La La Land this past weekend, and your idea can be applied to that movie. Is the ending of that going to be La La (happy) or is it going to be something other? I was hooked by the charm of the characters (as well as the dancing), but mainly I wanted to know if the couple could make it. Would their love survive? It was fun to hear the chatter on the way out of the theater–viewers from both sides of the “ending” aisle weighing in.
There are Hollywood endings, and then there are the far more ambiguous endings so common in foreign films. A slice of me is always pleased by the Hollywood style; a bigger hunk of me is far more satisfied by the “real life” endings in films and books that aren’t a tidy package at the end.
After all, a happy ending suggests a happiness that is eternally sustainable, (“ever after”) and as you know, there ain’t no such thing.
Sigh. Thanks so much for your comment, mister. Have a great day.
David A. says
When I encounter an ambiguous ending I always feel a bit cheated. Sorry.
Sarah Callender says
No apologies, David! Here at WU, all thoughtful POVs are welcome.
And I agree, there is something so satisfying about an unambiguous ending. It’s the uncertain endings that stick in my craw, which most days I don’t mind. But some days? I just need to know that yes, the guy got the girl, the good guy won, justice was served.
Thanks for sharing!
Taylor says
Sarah, as one who has spent the last several months in the pit, I so appreciate your post. Trying now to find the pool. As to uncertainty, we writers need it, indeed, but I prefer mine to be a bit farther away, where I can poke and prod and explore without endangering those around me. Thanks so much for posting.
Sarah Callender says
Yes! Poking and prodding those around me AND poking and prodding myself. I can get so wrapped around my own axle that I am not so pleasant to be around.
Last night, for example, I had a heated 10:00 p.m. phone call with my insurance company for denying a claim. It made me feel crazy (the denial of the appeal) and even the guy on the phone seemed to think it was a crazy decision) and I burst into tears. The problem with despair is it often brings hopelessness and helplessness. It is so hard to feel helpless, whether in interacting with an insurance company or politicians.
Anyway, thank you for your wise and thoughtful (and encouraging) ideas, sweet Taylor!
Susan Setteducato says
Sarah, holy cow! You rocked my world with this post. There are so many powerful questions and observations here, I don’t know where to start. Well, let me choose my favorite. “We must dare bigly”. Amen, sister. I, too, feel existentially exhausted by the craziness swirling in the air. And from swinging from rage to hope to despair and back to hope. But bottom line, it is in stories that I’m finding hope and getting my fight on for the long haul. I’m thinking of Frodo Baggins surrounded by quarreling elves and brawny men and one fearsome wizard, his little voice finally cutting through the din, silencing them all with his declaration of “I’ll take it. I’ll take the ring.” Right there is a fist-pumping, there-is-hope moment. And by the way, what is an Otter Pop?
Sarah Callender says
Hello, dear Susan. Thank you for your empathy. Don’t you find yourself looking around and wondering, “IS ANYONE ELSE WITNESSING THIS INSANITY?!?” Is it hard to be a human. :)
Otter Pops! They’re totally gross and fake-flavored, and my kids love ’em!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Otter_Pops.
I loved your Frodo reference. In addition to Frodo, might I suggest the comic relief of Trevor Noah? His humor makes me realize everything’s going to be OK. I hope. And if it’s not, we’ll go down laughing!
You’re a beautiful writer. Thank you.
Dan Smith says
A wonderful post, Sarah! You are not alone in waffling between despair and hope. My goal as a writer is to keep my feet on the ground, my head in the clouds, and my heart telling others, “Wow, look at this!” And in the midst of waffling, to never forget the butter and syrup :-)
All best wishes,
Dan Smith
http://www.whatgoesaround.us
Erin Bartels says
Love, love, love. I love this post as I love The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock (in my top ten poems of all time, I think).
I’m printing this one out.
Sarah Callender says
Oh Erin. Thank you.
Yes! Sweet Prufrock. In my (weird) mind I like to imagine J. Alfred having some epiphany and totally busting loose, like some midlife crisis where he’s suddenly racing around, disturbing everything, eating bushels of peaches, not caring about his bald spot. Why? Because there is life to be lived!
I hope your day is filled with many peaches.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I think it’s ours (as writers and as concerned citizens) to feel this rawness. I think willingly taking it on, and swinging with the hope/despair pendulum, are the things that will inform the stories that are needed. To not is to anesthetize oneself. And I think that’s part of what got us here – too many/too much anesthetizing.
We storytellers can provide the window to the rawness and the pendulum swinging, which allows those who seek to view it. Sort of like providing one of those saferooms with one way glass. And hopefully , if we let all we’ve gathered flow fearlessly onto the page, without preaching or moralizing, we provide a willingness to venture from the saferoom, and a knowing something of oneself that’s both new and old, something only each of us can give ourselves.
Hey, it’s a tough gig. But the benefits rock. And so do you, Sarah.
Sarah Callender says
Hi Vaughn! Thank you for these good words. I need as many as I can get my hands on.
The image of the one-way window is perfect. As is the idea of the safe room.
We really have been numbing ourselves (as a country, I mean) and it is a humbling thing to realize just how out of touch I/we have been.
Disturbing the universe is tiring. Feeling so much is exhausting. And lucky us that is our job to disturb and feel. And I think it’s our job to mend that which is cracked.
There was recently a cool thing in Seattle, put on by a city arts organization and Seattle’s local public radio station. By the time I heard about it, the event was sold out, but I loved the premise: let’s get Seattle’s artists together in one meeting place (appropriately, the venue was the Langston Hughes Center) and let’s talk about the role of artists in this difficult time, and then let’s make some art. Literally, there was opportunity to make art–physical art–with others. I don’t know which medium the organizers chose for the art-making component (weaving, decoupage, collage, water color, beading–who knows?!?) but I bet it was cool and I bet it was a hope-filled evening.
Thanks for being such a person of hope and love here at WU!
Anastasia Knudsen says
Absolutely brilliant. Your humor, your earnestness, your enthusiasm for writing, yes, but more to the point–life. I’m mostly a lurker here but your posts always compel me to comment because they’re so wonderful.
I love the acknowledgement of writers thriving on uncertainty. We aren’t made for black-and-white issues; we’re made for truth and the hard questions. “A story without uncertainty is just a whole lot of sentences, end to end.” What a lovely sentence to encounter this morning.
Side note: when your book is published, I’ll be first in line for a copy!
Sarah Callender says
Did you feel that, Anastasia? I just gave you a virtual hug. Thank you for unlurking yourself this morning. I so appreciate it.
We writers are made for truth because as quirky or oddball as our various truths may be, I like to think that at least one other person on the planet is quirky or oddball in the same ways. And for those who are quirky and oddball in different ways, it’s good to be exposed to different truths.
We are made for truth. Man, I love that. We are lucky.
Thank you, Anastasia!
Ann Blair Kloman says
Today it is near 60 degrees, (in CT.) tomorrow big snow, next day 20. Is this topsy, turvy world going to continue? My ‘electronic devices’ are causing me grief (my manual on running my new computer system is 300 pages long.)
I think of the many diverse writers who did all their revisions by pen and quill? How nice to go back for a while–but then my publisher wouldn’t have a ‘phone’. We shall survive. A
Sarah Callender says
Hi Ann. I love your comment … it makes me wonder how technology (which makes everything easier and simpler–ha ha) impacts the final products of our creative work. If Hawthorne or Austen had had the ability to edit and revise using our technology, would their books have been “better”? Different? Would they have been able to write them more efficiently or would they have taken twice as long to get them to final draft stage?
A 300-page manual makes me want to go eat cookies and then take a nap. I hope you have cookies and a nappable place nearby, just in case.
Thank you for sharing and reminding me that the weather–most things governed by Mother Nature–are uncertain. Maybe that’s why I’m so fascinated with the migratory patterns of birds and butterflies. The return of the swallows at San Juan de Capistrano each year? So delightful in the predictability.
Bundle up! Thank you for taking the time to write.
:)
Beth Havey says
Sarah, this packs a punch. Woke me up, got my juices flowing and made me want to jump into the pool. I want my work to inspire hope. I want to disturb the universe. But can I? Little me at my computer? Last night was bookclub. We read THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD by WHITEHEAD. This is a rather staid group of women. When it came my turn to discuss, answer questions–I had done research about points in my home state of Illinois where there were actual sites for the UR. I found myself suddenly sweating and gesticulating with the importance of this novel and how it DISTURBS. We need that. Instability is all around us and we need to discover how to cope with it–to find a platform, some solid ground. Writing helps form that. Thanks for jumping into the pool.
Sarah Callender says
Let’s be pool mates! As long as the water’s at least 78 degrees, I can stay in there for quite a while.
I love that you were the rabble-rouser of your book club. How did the others respond? The UR is the next book in my cue, and I am excited to be disturbed. It is, after all, our history.
Little old you is no littler than little old me, and at one point, I bet Colson Whitehead had the same little old fears. Can you and I really use words to stir the universe? Yep. We can.
Thanks, Beth. :)
David Corbett says
Hi, Sarah:
After my wife died, a friend gave me a copy of When Things Fall Apart by the Buddhist nun Pema Chödrön. In it, she touched on two things you address beautifully here.
The first is the relationship between hope and fear. (BTW: Spinoza chimed in on this as well, noting that there is no fear without hope, no hope without fear.)
Pema Chödrön put it this way (I’m paraphrasing): To conquer our fear, we must also surrender hope.
That wasn’t a call to despair. It was a call to make us notice that both fear and hope deal with what MIGHT happen. Whereas Buddhism is focused on mindfulness in the moment. The virtues of courage, kindness, and mindfulness will carry us through whatever struggles we face — but there are no rosy guarantees. There are no disastrous ones either. They key is to live our lives moment-by-moment as best we can with wise, courageous kindness.
The second thing I gleaned from that book concerned uncertainty. She noticed how just about the time she got comfortable with her meditation routine, her teacher would disrupt it. Her first reactions were anger and frustration. Then she got the message: disruption and change ARE the routine. They are the constant normal.
What I love about your post is the recognition that, as writers, uncertainty is much more than “normal.” It’s a magnet for our imaginations. Reminding us all that the two most important words a writer needs to know are: What if …?
(Though my writing mentor, Oakley Hall, once said the two most important words a writer needs to know are: Steal wisely. But I digress.)
Thanks for the Daily Camus, and the call to the ramparts of the imagination. (BTW: Chuck Wendig did much the same thing today on his blog. I think we’re all feeling it.)
Sarah Callender says
Dear David,
I got a little teary reading your words (though I admit that teariness is not too hard for me lately. Last night, I learned that Cigna had denied an insurance claim appeal for my daughter’s annual check up. I burst into tears while on the phone with the customer service guy who was filled with pretend empathy. I felt so helpless!).
But your words got me teary because they are the opposite of hopeless and helpless.
I am very good at focusing on the “might.” Thank you for sharing this wise woman’s words. And for sharing yours too.
You can bill me for this therapeutic comment (as I assume you are out of network).
Gratefully,
Sarah
Diane Holcomb says
Since we read to make sense of our world, it’s up to writers to show characters in peril, and how they fight their way out. So I believe we need both: despair and hope.
Muscles get stronger by working them, tearing them down a bit, then resting them so they grow. It’s the same with people, I think. Circumstances tear us down, we rest to recover, and become stronger in the process. That’s my take.
Sarah Callender says
Absolutely, Diane. I love your take.
The muscles analogy is great. Working out is hard, and our bods are usually especially uncomfy the day after working out. Sometimes, after a tough workout, it’s painful for me to even sit on le twalette! (That is how I say “toilet” in a made-up language that no one speaks.)
But that’s the way we get stronger! No pain, no gain!
Thank you for taking the time to share your words. Because of you I was able to display my fancy command of a made-up language.
Happy writing, Diane!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Thought provoking questions, Sarah, and I haven’t even had coffee, yet.
I love the description of a bipolar universe…
And, as we delve deeper, the terrifying, beautiful, depressing and exhilarating fact is… our bipolar universe is just the tip of our opening to perception…
Scientists have a theory that there are at least eleven dimensions, so if we can perceive the bipolarity of the universe… imagine the polarity of all we cannot conceive…
Then… comfort zones are realized for what they are… illusions that sweep all the untidiness of existence under beautiful rugs, and distract us from the devastating reality of it all with pretty, matching curtains…
And, no matter how hard we try to pretend, deep down inside we instinctively know that under the safety rug, the universe never stays silent for long. Strange bumps and folds will appear in the carpet, and the curtains for all their solid distractions, still frame windows of uncertain landscapes…
It’s impossible to keep on pretending, when we choose the writerly journey…
Sarah Callender says
Hi Bee!
I LOVE the timing of your comment.
Last night when I was tucking in my daughter, I was grumbling about the mess of clothes, art supplies, school stuff, random recyclables that she uses for her “inventions.” But the thing that most bugged me was her lumpy rug that had gotten caught under the pull- out part of her trundle bed. I was not able to lift the bed AND scooch the rug under the bed to eliminate the ridge.
I know. I have really huge problems.
Sometimes when I hear people talk about how many galaxies (or even just the number of stars!) it makes me feel lonely. Other times, I feel awed by the girth and weight of all we cannot know. We like to think we know so much. Hah!
I also loved your reminder of the “safe” places we hide when we want to think the world is certain and that our place in it is static and secure. We really are so good at distracting and numbing ourselves from the uncertainty!
I’m so glad to know you. Thanks for popping in for a visit.
Matt Jackson says
Hi Sarah,
This is such a wonderful post, and on a topic we’re all contemplating at the moment. Thanks for taking the time to write it.
I can relate well to your goal of “disturbing the universe” with your writing. A primary theme in the historical trilogy I’m working on is “pacifist resistance.” And by “pacifist” I don’t mean passive. Mahatma Gandhi’s brand of pacifism was both active and provocative. Yet, by sticking to his compassionate, nonviolent techniques he managed to move mountains.
One of the primary historical figures in my first novel, which takes place during WWII, is theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer. His struggles are brought to mind because he (and several family members) actively resisted the Nazis during the war. Dietrich was executed in April 1945, just a few weeks before the end of fighting, and the officer who presided over his execution said he had never witnessed a man more at peace when confronting the end of his life. What I find fascinating about Bonhoeffer is not merely his struggle to resist (and to maintain hope) while living under Hitler’s insane rule, but the peace he maintained even in the face of a violent and unjust end.
I expect there are important lessons to learn from men such as Bonhoeffer and Gandhi, and my writing seeks to plumb the depths of their thinking and acting.
I look forward to reading your novels.
All the best,
Matt
Sarah Callender says
Dear Matt,
I’m so glad you are here today! Bonhoeffer is someone who I desperately need and want to read, but any time I start to research where I should start (meaning, which books to start with) I get overwhelmed and pick up some of my kids’ YA instead. Oy.
Will you please recommend a good starting place?
I know, from the many Bonhoeffer stories my pastor has shared over the years, that he is remarkable in so many ways. Bless his brave and peaceful soul!
Thank you for sharing what you are working on and the poking and prodding you are doing within your story. Your ideas and your questions certainly resonate with me. As someone who can get really bogged down by injustice, by “But that’s not fair!” situations, I can see the merits and the peace that focuses not on fairness but in peace and compassion.
I look forward to reading YOUR meaty work! Seriously.
Matt Jackson says
Hi Sarah,
How wonderful that you’re familiar with Bonhoeffer! There are so many great books about him, and I haven’t read them all. Letters and Papers from Prison is a classic, of course, but on my list to read is The Cost of Discipleship (which is perhaps his most famous). As an author doing research, I really enjoyed the biography by Eric Metaxas, titled Bonhoeffer.
You may already know this, but much of Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s family also took part in Resistance work. They paid a heavy price. Dietrich’s brother Klaus, brothers Hans von Dohnanyi and Rudiger Schleicher, as well as his uncle, Paul von Hase, were all executed in April 1945 for Resistance activity.
It’s difficult not to get bogged down when the darkest elements of human nature seem to be on the rise. The historical records show that Dietrich got bogged down, too. He was only human. But he persisted, followed his highest sense of right, and went unto a peaceful end knowing he had lived a life of conscience. I guess that’s as good as any of us can do.
All the best,
Matt