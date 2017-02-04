Be the Encouragement

I spend far too much time on the internet. Not (just) reading political stories which occasionally make me feel frustrated and/or helpless, either. No, I also spend far too much time in forums and writing groups and the like, which also occasionally make me feel frustrated and/or helpless. So I’d like to take a moment to address a question/problem that I see posed far too often. It goes something like this:
My son/daughter/partner/friend/mother/cat wants to be a writer, but they’re no good at it. How do I tell them that their writing is terrible and they should find a different career?
Now, I’ve heard this question in meat-space as well, at writing groups (or about members of writing groups), and in general conversation — often roughly 3.5 seconds after telling someone I’m a writer. I’ve also heard/read some absolutely atrocious answers. But I very rarely see the simple, two word answer that is most fitting:
You don’t.
Here’s the thing about writing: No one is good at it when they start out.
Let me tell you about the first novel I wrote. It was an epic fantasy saga, set in a world bereft of geographical, political, or social logic. The protagonist was a young man who was chosen by an ancient prophecy to save the world from poorly-defined evil through the tried-and-true method of finding a magical sword, gathering companions (one wizard, one thief with a heart of gold, one grizzled soldier, one paladin, and one token female who started out — obviously — disguised as a boy), and journeying across the incongruous landscape to take part in an epic battle. An epic battle that was fought and won in a single afternoon. Then, of course, the Chosen One got the girl, refused to take the treasure for himself, and was lauded by everyone in the world as a Hero of Epic Proportions.
I’m pretty sure I managed to shoehorn a few more tropes in there, but I’m too embarrassed to elaborate further.
That novel was named “Dark Forest”, and I was absolutely, positively convinced that it was going to be a bestseller to rival Tolkien.
Spoiler alert: It wasn’t. It now lives in an abandoned folder on my computer, a poignant reminder of how far I’ve come.
As if the hackneyed plot and character-free characters wasn’t bad enough, my actual prose was…. Well, let’s just say that if a sentence could possibly include an adverb, it had at least seven shoved in there. And no dialogue was complete unless it was shouted, whimpered, pleaded, murmured, or spat. Adverbily.
In short, my first attempt at writing the Next Great Fantasy Novel was something less than stellar. I was spectacularly bad at writing.
Just like everyone else.
Ira Glass has a fantastic quote about this very thing:
Nobody tells this to people who are beginners, I wish someone told me. All of us who do creative work, we get into it because we have good taste. But there is this gap. For the first couple years you make stuff, it’s just not that good. It’s trying to be good, it has potential, but it’s not. But your taste, the thing that got you into the game, is still killer. And your taste is why your work disappoints you. A lot of people never get past this phase, they quit.
— Ira Glass
I highly encourage you to listen to his whole spiel, if you haven’t already.
The point is that everyone approaches writing from a point of not being very good at at least some aspect of it. It takes time and work to improve. It takes a focus on the art and craft of storytelling. It takes honest feedback. And it takes encouragement.
If someone I respected had taken me aside back when I was 17 and had just finished writing Dark Forest, and they told me I was a terrible writer and should do something else with my life, who knows where I’d be now. When someone at the beginning of their writing journey comes to you with something they’ve written, what they really need is encouragement. Honest encouragement, to be sure. But encouragement.
So if your son/daughter/friend/mother/cat wants to be a writer but their work is terrible, tell them you’re really proud of them for working so hard. Tell them you like the story, or that one character, or the way they’ve described the tree in chapter seven. Tell them what they’ve done well. Buy them a book on writing craft. Point them here. Invite them to join the WU Facebook group. Encourage them to keep writing.
Be the encouragement you want to see in the world.
Did someone in your life give you the right encouragement to continue writing at exactly the right time? Did someone accidentally (or purposely) discourage you? What would you say to someone at the beginning of their writing journey who doesn’t know if they have what it takes?
About Jo Eberhardt
Jo Eberhardt is a writer of speculative fiction, mother to two adorable boys, and lover of words and stories. She lives in rural Queensland, Australia, and spends her non-writing time worrying that the neighbor's cows will one day succeed in sneaking into her yard and eating everything in her veggie garden. Join her as she blogs about reading, writing, motherhood, and living the simple life.
Comments
Kat magendie says
I’d never ever ever tell someone not to write. Ever. Even when I hear writers “complain” about a book that was published by saying, “That book is crap – I can’t believe it was published!”, I don’t enter that fray–maybe the book doesn’t ever sell, or maybe it’s snapped up by millions – it’s not for me to decide whether that writer did a good or bad job, whether it’s crap or not crap. We all have our journeys. We do this for love, or money, or boredom, or just to say we did it, or out of some curiosity, or hope, or whatever someone’s motivation is. It’s their journey, not mine.
So I encourage and then I let it go.
Vijaya Bodach says
Jo, thanks for this. I’ve been blessed with wonderful teachers and mentors throughout my life and perhaps that is why teaching is in my very bones.
I’ve taught a number of beginning writers and just like Gusteau (in the movie Ratatouille) believes that anyone can cook, so it is with writing. Anyone can write. It doesn’t mean they can write well but we are all hardwired for listening to and telling stories. Even little children embellish the truth for dramatic effect. And this is what I return to when teaching writing. Write the stories only you can tell. Write a lot. Read a lot. Study the craft. And I practice what I preach :)
The other thing to remember is that people write for different reasons. Some want commercial success, others are writing for their grandchildren, for still others, it’s therapy.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I encourage wherever I can – because I remember starting out, insisting on taking some time for myself to learn to write properly, back in 1995 as a chronically ill mother of three small children when I took a course at the local community college eight Monday nights on ‘Writing the Mystery,’ and Mary Elizabeth Allen encouraged all her adult students, and told us we didn’t have to do any work to take her class, but we would learn a lot more if we did. And she was right.
Even though the difference between the scenes in my head and the flat awkward words on the page was large back then, she made us realize it was fixable – if you did the work.
I’ve been ‘doing the work’ ever since.
Encourage all you want – it’s free, and it’s good karma, and no one knows at the beginning who will turn out to be good.
Natalie Hart says
I told this story about the friend I let read my first finished novel, my first encourager, after she died almost exactly four years ago:
It was at one of those sunny Fuller Park play dates. We were gathered at the upper part of the park, since our normal meeting time often coincided with the mowing schedule. Tash came striding up the hill with her daughter, the sun bouncing off her pretty-well-grown-in, spiky blond hair, and then slowed down when she saw me. She sauntered towards me on those long legs, her smile both beatific and mischievous, and said something about reading such a [great] book. (In an ideal world, I’d remember the exact adjective she used, but I didn’t know yet that I needed to hoard memories of her.) Clueless, I asked what book. And then she began to describe my manuscript, even quoting some of my own words back to me.
Validation. Encouragement. Relief.
She was the first non-family person to read my earliest noveling attempt. It was the summer of 2004 and Book Club had a weekly play date at Fuller Park. I’d written a romance novel during my son’s year of preschool. I can’t remember now whether Tash offered or I asked her, but she wound up as the person I trusted to read it and tell me whether it was good enough for anyone else to see. I truly believed that she would tell me, kindly, if it sucked, but looking back now, she was such a big-hearted friend, I’m not sure.
But it meant the world to me at the time.
Susan Setteducato says
Jo,
The Ira Glass quote is worth its weight in gold. Thanks for sharing a piece of it here. Encouragement, too, is gold. I had a High School English teacher who encouraged me to discover what I had to say to the world. Also, a college proff who told me I had what it took, and a group of friends who encouraged me to keep writing. I still invoke their voices when I feel stuck or frustrated, and I want to be that voice for someone else. Thanks for the beautiful reminder. We never do know what the trajectory of our encouragement will be!
Mike Swift says
Jo,
Gosh. I don’t know up from down, right from left, Friday from Saturday anymore. Seems like everything is sneaking up on me. If I hadn’t seen your post in my email, I’d forgotten today was your day.
And I never like to miss a Jo Eberhardt essay.
I can tell you about the benefits of encouragement and I can tell you about the damages of discouragement. I’ve felt the joy and sting of both. I won’t elaborate, but I will say that it takes a thousand “attaboys” to reverse one “that’sa POS.”
Be the encouragement. Love it. Thanks, Jo.
Rita Bailey says
So much truth and wisdom in your words, Jo.
My Grade 11 English teacher gave me my worst mark ever in English and convinced me I had no ability. I didn’t start writing until I retired and even now, despite winning awards in several fiction contests, I still fight that little voice that says “Give it up. Who are you kidding?”
I once read some of Bob Dylan’s early poems, stuff he wrote when he was 18 or 19. They were terrible, nothing like the Nobel Prize winning lyrics of the mature Dylan.
The message? Keep writing. Never quit!