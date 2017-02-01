My wife Lisa does not like to get red roses. I discovered this early in our relationship. “They’re so obvious,” she informed me, “Anyone can buy those.” Okay. I began to learn about hyacinths, freesia and bird—birds?—of paradise. And romance. Happily, my education is coming along. I’ve reached roughly third grade level, I’m told. Progress.
I mention this not only because Valentine’s Day is coming, but because many a novel would benefit from a touch of romance. It’s an element that contributes to the swept-away effect that we want our fiction to produce.
I’m not talking about writing category romance novels, a story form built on sustained romantic conflict, teasing and eroticism. Such novels are tightly focused on heroine and hero. Their push-pull attraction is the whole subject. Many how-to books address writing romantic fiction, including one by WU’s own Barbara O’Neal.
What I’m talking about today is a touch of romance, an element in a larger scheme, a surprise and heart delight that can warm any story. It’s a neglected factor that like food, unfolding secondary relationships and a sense of time that, when used, enlarges and enriches readers’ experience. Romance is a welcome and redeeming part of our world yet it is absent from many manuscripts.
To evoke a romantic feeling in readers requires understanding what evokes a romantic feeling in we humans. This is not a topic to which my gender, typically, gives a lot of thought. Male authors are not necessarily better at this than your typical guy. For instance, women readers’ number one, eye-rolling complaint about male-authored thrillers is their clumsy handling of female characters who are improbably ready to jump into bed.
Conversely, as a male reader my number one, eye-rolling complaint about romance protagonists is their improbable 720-minutes-a-day, 5040-minutes-a-week focus on the heroine. Romance heroes don’t have to stay late at the office, sit on committees or travel for work, especially if they are billionaires. They are hyper-focused in a way that in life would earn them a restraining order. We see only one dimension of them.
Still, we’re not talking about the fantasy fulfillment of romance fiction. A touch of romance is an add-on. It’s a surprise, most effective when it is unexpected. Like romantic gestures in life, romantic moments in manuscripts are personal, thoughtful, insightful, spontaneous, creative and send signals of interest. They tease. They hint. They’re a beginning, or maybe a renewal. They suggest not what is, but what might be. They cause us to hope.
That, in turn, depends on establishing a need for love and possibly, better still, a resistance to it. Bringing together two characters who are destined for each other is fine, no problem, but why not build a match that is unneeded, unlikely, forbidden or even impossible? It’s basic reader psychology. When love can’t happen, we anticipate that it will. When love is undesired, refused or rejected, we hope for it all the more. We hope for it not because one party isn’t interested but because the other has already given his or her heart.
Let’s make this practical:
- Who in your story is single? Who wants love? Who doesn’t need it? Who can begin to love that character? Who can love that character despite obstacles? Who can find those obstacles a welcome challenge?
- Focus on the one who is already beginning to love another…what does this character notice about the object of affection than no one else does? What does he or she find interesting? What insight does he or she have? What will break down the resistance of the opaque object of love?
- How can the pursuer give help, time or appreciation to the pursued? What is the best gift? What’s the most unexpected time to give it? What can the pursuer do that is spontaneous, playful or childlike? How can the pursuer make the pursued feel safe?
- What signal of interest would be the most personal, well timed, teasing or creative? What is the most original and symbolic way in which the pursued can accept the offer? What would be the most crushing rejection?
- What must the pursuer give up to win the heart of the pursued? How must the pursuer humble himself or herself?
- Reverse that: What must the pursued let go? What foundation of resistance must crumble? How? What it is the hidden source of resistance and what brings that to the surface? What confession must be made, what sorrow revealed, what fear finally expressed?
- Get sexy: What’s the most unique way in which one party can get the other in the mood? What is a safe and creative way to get the other alone? What would be heart-melting? What would be better than a massage or a puppy? (I know, I know, but think hard.)
A touch of romance reassures us that your story world is, after all, a good world. Despite the vicissitudes of your plot, human hearts can connect. There is hope. There is a future beyond the final page. We feel that in life, so why not provide that feeling for your readers? It’s your Valentine’s Day gift to them. It’s like giving your readers red roses. Or, you know, something better.
Happy Valentine’s Day! Can you add a touch of romance to your current manuscript? If it’s a romance story already, how will you surprise us with more?
Vijaya Bodach says
Don, I agree about the red roses bit with your wife. It’s cliché. And just so you know, third graders can be very creative :) Thank you for your lovely post. I wasn’t originally going to include romance in my YA book but my MC surprised me and it has made the book richer. Truer. And also unexpected. Even in literature for younger children, a touch of romance is appropriate, esp. between the parents. It sweetens the story, gives the child a sense of security, of home, even when they are fighting to save the world from terrible things.
I love what Madeleine L’Engle said when asked what’s the best thing for children. She replied (and I’m paraphrasing): to love each other (referring to her husband Hugh). By the way, her book, TWO PART INVENTION makes a beautiful St. Valentine’s Day gift.
Donald Maass says
Great idea. I just ordered Two Park Invention, an unexpected but wonderful V’Day gift. Don’t tell anyone.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Don – A favorite topic of mine. This is a hit-or-miss element in my genre (epic fantasy). Things have improved over the past decade or so, but still… For example, I’m reading a thousand page doorstop of an epic right now. It’s full of some of great characterization and some of the most intricate and amazing world-building I’ve ever encountered. I’m on page 700, and so far the only slight hint of any sort of romance was a superficial side-plot, and the pursuer just died after admitting to our featured character that his interest in her was feigned for ulterior gains. Seven. Hundred. Pages. Without a drop of sexual tension, let alone any sexual interplay.
I really appreciate your exercises, as they advise working on this throughout the story. For fantasists, romance is not the sort of thing that be wedged in as an after-thought. The Lord of the Rings movies demonstrated that (maybe sometimes all you really need is a little bro-mance). I suppose this is why I intersperse my epic fantasy reading with his-fic and women’s fic. And looking over at my fantasy favorites shelf as I type this makes me wonder. Almost all of the epics that I love that have integral and well-woven romance elements have something in common. You’ve probably guessed it. Yep, guys—women fantasy authors are kicking our asses on this.
Great stuff. Thanks for pointing us to the paths that lead to books that make us *feel*, Don. The world could use a little romance, now more than ever. (Wishing us both luck in finding just the right gift or gesture in two weeks. Fourth grade, here we come!)
Donald Maass says
Agreed, male-authored fantasy suffers from a dearth of romance. Female fantasy authors have the edge. Puzzling, eh?
Angie says
As in real life, a little dab’ll do ya? Nice article; thank you.
Donald Maass says
As in life, so in hairstyling too…and fiction.
Laura says
Your opening is a howl, and your practical suggestions/questions wonderful. Thank you for more great insights.
Donald Maass says
Oh yes, I was very amused when my (now) wife shook her head upon receiving a dozen red roses from me. Very amused. Yep. Felt like a hero that day, truly.
Erin Bartels says
Thanks, Don. I have found in the novels I’ve been working on the past several years that the romantic element is my favorite part. It’s a relief in a troubled world, it makes you smile to see people being in happy little pockets, it gives you something to hope for. When my husband read the manuscript for I Hold the Wind, he said, “This is really romantic.” I hadn’t really even realized that until he said it, so I must have had a weird look on my face because he immediately clarified, “In a good way.”
In my current WIP, there’s a play between a dark, sexualized pressure coming from one direction and a kind, deeply caring love developing from another direction. How desire can go bad and how it can redeem.
Every time I write scenes that involve the two characters I want to see together, I am so happy. I smile as I write. And every time there is a scene involving the two characters where there is something sinister and manipulative going on, I feel stressed and upset. I’m sure it is deepening the scowl-lines that have taken up residence between my eyebrows. I hope those feelings translate to the reader.
Donald Maass says
“I smile as I write”, vs. “I feel stressed and upset”. As I wrote (promo alert) in The Emotional Craft of Fiction, how you feel as you write is how we will feel in reading. In a good way, I expect.
Susan Setteducato says
A whiff of romance always gets me more invested in a story. Love brings humanity along with it. The need for it, the denial of it, are two sides of a coin that for me, can’t be explored enough because I believe the need for connection colors everything our characters do. I’m not a romance reader by nature, but right now I’m binge-reading Jane Austen and I’m fascinated by how she gets me to care about who ends up with whom, and why. I also love what you said about establishing “a need for love and possibly, better still, a resistance.” Here’s to finding the perfect way to celebrate love on the 14th. And to infusing it into our stories so we can spread it around some!! Thanks, Don.
Donald Maass says
Lord knows we need a little love in our nation right now. In books, I don’t think adding romance is adding escapism. It’s adding what makes us joyful and glad to be alive.
Carrie Nichols says
Thank you for the practical tips! I write category romance ( Harlequin debut January/2018!!) but these tips are great to keep in mind as I write.
Donald Maass says
You know it’s funny, an awful lot of romance fiction I read nowadays has a high level of heat and yet a low level of actual romance. Do you feel that too?
Carrie Nichols says
Yes! I love writing lots of sexual tension but I also add large doses of humor…I happen to think sharing a laugh with someone can be very romantic. Although sex can be romantic, romance and sex aren’t necessarily the same thing.
James Scott Bell says
The old movie moguls recognized this. The “love interest” is in virtually all classic films. Preston Sturges satirized that very notion in Sullivan’s Travels. Joel McCrea is making is plea to the studio heads to let him direct a really “important” picture, not the light comedies he’s known for. His film is called O Brother, Where Art Thou? He wants it to be “a commentary on modern conditions … stark realism … the problems that confront the average man.”
To which the studio head responds, “But with a little sex in it.”
The studio boss knew what would sell.
Donald Maass says
The old movies were great at hinting, though, and that’s the essence of a romantic moment, ask me.
Linda Bennett Pennell says
Loved your post this morning. Not only do I agree with what you said, but I feel so darned vindicated! I write historical suspense with romantic elements and have often wondered if I am putting off male readers. At least one male fan has said that he loves my stories except for that “relationship stuff.” He could do without it, but the suspense makes up for it. SHEESH! And as to an alternative to the usual red hybrid tea roses offered by most florists, have you tried gardenias? Their glossy dark green leaves contrast with their white blooms to create a lovely presentation and their scent is wonderful. Your beloved has a multi-sensory experience! Always a good thing, no?
Donald Maass says
Gardenias, eh? Will explore. As to male readers…”that relationship stuff”? One wonders why they are reading romance. For the suspense, then? I guess we shouldn’t quibble!
JES says
Thanks for this, Don.
My WIP has an antagonist who, in earlier drafts, was rather one-dimensional — from the Irredeemable Villain school, y’know. Your workbook got me thinking about that character in terms that would not only make him easier for readers to understand and accept (if not like/admire), but also make him simply more realistic: instead of simply threatening another character, he can be drawn to her. This article helps confirm the rightness of that direction.
So thanks again for this piece — and also for the workbook!
Donald Maass says
Dark and twisted attraction, yum. That can be tough to pull off, though. A suggestion–? Make your baddie attracted to her for good reasons? Longing not to do harm but to offer a genuine love–of which your baddie is incapable, or which is rejected? Just a thought.
Densie Webb says
As a woman, married to the least romantic man on the planet, I get all my romance from the written word and film. (He’s basically a good guy, just clueless and uninterested in being educated on the ways of romance.) Your wonderful post brings to mind a scene I read a few years ago, written by a male writer. It wasn’t a romance novel, by a long shot. But there was a buildup to a man and a woman getting together and I was ready for some real romance. So they finally get together and what did he write? “And then she came and came and came.” Yeah right. Wanted to throw the book across the room. That was his answer to “romance.” He could have benefited from a few lesson of your “education.” .:-)
Donald Maass says
My wife is married to the second least romantic man, I suspect.
One thing to consider, there are many ways in which a man may show love and care. Erma Bombeck once wrote of a romantic note left by her husband, “I filled up your tank today.”
In a novel, if the heroine is forever running out of gas, this could be quite a romantic moment indeed.
SK Rizzolo says
I want some of those gardenias.
My historical mystery series has a romance between two of the main characters. I would characterize it as slow burning with powerful real-world obstacles separating the lovers (she, alas, already has a ne’er-do-well husband). I too wonder about putting off some readers who eschew any romance in their detective fiction, but in any case the mystery is always the main event. Still, I agree that romance can enlarge and humanize a story. Thanks for the post!
Donald Maass says
You’re welcome, and good luck on the gardenia front.
Denise Willson says
LOVE this post, Don.
Oh, and it might be a Canadian-girl thing, the no-go roses. I believe I said the same thing to my husband twenty years ago. He took some training, but he’s graduated in romance. One year, he bought me the moon. Really, an actual plot on the moon. Our favorite movie is It’s A Wonderful Life, our most cherished scene, where the male lead lassos the moon for his love. I think this makes my hubby a keeper. LOL.
As for stories, you’ve hit the target. Many, many books miss the mark on romance. I wonder why? Are authors worried romantic elements will alter their story in a way their readers won’t like? Are authors hung up on genre ‘rules’ that create boxes within their work? Are the masses simply uncomfortable writing romantic or sexual scenes? Is this something too deep, too personal?
I can think of dozens of books, including best sellers, which could have benefited from some relationship building, some sexual tension or intrigue. This is life. This is how we are made, how we communicate, how we continue. Pretending romance doesn’t exist is like covering the moon.
Which, by the way, would make it impossible for ANY flower to grow.
Thanks for the great post, Don!
Dee Willson
Author of A Keeper’s Truth and GOT (Gift of Travel)
Donald Maass says
I don’t know why writers avoid romance in their manuscripts. It’s not “serious”? Anyway, it’s why I wrote this post.
Rhonda Lane says
I can’t remember which movie, but I have a distinct memory of Bette Midler throwing a bundle of long stems at a suitor and screeching, “Roses? Who died?” :)
Donald Maass says
(Snort)
Tina Radcliffe says
“I’m not talking about writing category romance novels, a story form built on sustained romantic conflict, teasing and eroticism.”
While your post was spot on, I couldn’t get past this line which was a slap in the face. OUCH!
So, I’m guessing you don’t read Harlequin Love Inspired where you have to actually show romantic tension, and romance, without teasing and eroticism.
The romantic arc can be nicely summed up in category romance in this manner.
1. Awareness.
2. Heightened Awareness.
3. Emotional Discovery.
4. The Almost Kiss.
5. The First Kiss.
6. Emotional Commitment.
7. Emotional Setback.
8. Acceptance.
Donald Maass says
Slap in the face? Oh, sorry, didn’t mean that to be derogatory. Your outline of the romantic arc is excellent. The Love Inspired line is chock full of romance, some of the best.
To be clear, “category” doesn’t mean “crappy” or unromantic. Wrote some Silhouette titles myself years ago, though I wonder today how high I scored on the romance scale!
Mary Tate Engels says
Good points, Tina.
Beth Havey says
Throughout our dating, which was long and wonderful, my husband thought I loved orchids. I don’t. But I hadn’t the heart to tell him. A knot of roses, and hopefully not red, would be lovely. But again it’s the gesture, the action of going to the flower shop and making the purchase. In my novel, it’s the action of pulling away from the angst of the story and spending a few moments to remember–the intimacy of two people when love is present can heal and help make the next hours of living so much better. As always, thanks.
Donald Maass says
The gesture, um, yes. We guys can only hope that the women in our lives look past our clumsy offerings and see the sentiment underneath.
Which, come to think of it, might make for a cool moment in a story. Hmm.
James Fox says
Thank You for another timely post Don.
Your response to Mr. Bell’s comment above is similar to what I was thinking about as I read this post, albeit for a different movie, The African Queen.
I loved how in that movie how Bogart and Hepburn’s characters started off being so very different. Bogart the salty steamboat captain, and Hepburn the pious and prudish missionary. There’s a great scene at the beginning where Bogart has joined Hepburn’s character for afternoon tea and his stomach is growling louder than a jungle cat, and Hepburn ignores his discomfort out of a sense of decorum. That separation starts to give way when Bogart tries to crawl out of a monsoon and under the canopy where Hepburn is sleeping. She at first forces him to go back outside to preserve her privacy, but her good nature forces her to call him back in. Later, after many brushes with death, they embrace and fall in love. Before Hepburn calls Bogart out of the rain, I couldn’t see these two characters even liking each other. It gave a hint to the audience that there could be a connection between these two characters.
Robin E. Mason says
I don’t write romance “purr say” (per se) but incorporate relationships into the fabric of the story. With my current WIP I wrote an actual kissy scene! and I’m pretty proud of it. Might even try it again.
Donald Maass says
Kissy! Boy, there’s a word I haven’t seen in ages. That one word makes me want to read the scene.
Donald Maass says
One of the pleasures of “The African Queen” is how two total opposites, both as characters and actors, Bogart and Hepburn, come together after all. Thanks, James. (Hey, aren’t you supposed to be on a boat yourself right now?)
James Fox says
We leave Saturday, and I’m looking forward to some warm weather.
barryknister says
Don–I too am in the remedial section of “Romance 101,” but with far less time to get it right than you have. Your wife Lisa’s perspective on red roses is shared by many. It’s half the bookend set of eye-rollers that goes with large boxes of bon bons purchased without thought for people conscientiously trying to watch their weight.
As for “a touch of romance” and how it functions in non-romance genre narratives, I think you state it perfectly: “They suggest not what is, but what might be. They cause us to hope.”
In my latest suspense novel–not romantic suspense–the lead character decides there’s no future possible with the man she loves. She’s a journalist, and she runs off to write a story in Naples, Florida. When she unpacks her suitcase, she discovers she’s accidentally-on-purpose packed one of her lover’s dress shirts. “She raised it to her face and breathed in. The smell was fresh and held something of the steam odor of the pressing machine. Under this she could smell Charlie.”
I see this as a touch of romance, the function of which is to cause the reader to hope. It’s a heartfelt gesture, for no one but the character who’s alone in a strange bedroom. If I’ve set up the moment well, it should make readers more hopeful that the two characters will find their way back to each other.
Donald Maass says
Bring Charlie back into the story! Come on!
barryknister says
Oh, well, all right.
Mary Tate Engels says
Thanks Don, as always, good questions for our WIP. Actually, I gained as much by reading the comments! Love the romantic arc from Tina Radcliffe.
My husband of 51 years isn’t the most romantic man in the world either but does show his love in surprising ways. Like a single red rose first thing in the morning. A surprise because I can’t figure when he got it. He has left it in the outside shed overnight or gone to Safeway at 5 AM. Sweet! This year he surprised me (already) with a new car after me declaring “No more gray, white, or silver! Everyone in Tucson has that practical color.” My car: Ruby Red!
Donald Maass says
I need to have a word with your husband. Raising the bar from red roses to red cars makes the rest of us look bad.