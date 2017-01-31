The Devil Went Down to Georgia

Twelve years ago I decided to sell out.
I landed on an idea that I felt would be a financially lucrative novel series. I’d been reading the fiction bestsellers at the time and I realized that they were, to a large degree, formulaic, trite, fast-moving, and written on about a fourth-grade reading level.
I thought I could certainly write that poorly. It would require less revision, fewer edits, and I could pump out the books much faster, probably producing several per year.
All it would require was me being less insanely neurotic about quality. I figured that mediocrity would actually boost my career and help me put away more money for my daughters’ college education one day.
So, I put together a book proposal for the new series and spun out a few sample chapters. My agent sent it out, and it made it to the pub boards of two of the New York publishers.
I admit that I was excited when I flew up to New York City to meet with editors to discuss the book, which we were hoping to put on auction—but in the end it didn’t sell.
Thankfully, oh thankfully, that series didn’t sell.
It would have sent me down a career path that I know, and (if I’m honest with myself), that I knew at the time, wouldn’t have been one I could be proud of.
Not long after that, I had an opportunity to ghostwrite for one of the biggest names in publishing. “You’ll make a lot of money,” my agent told me. “You’ll be a New York Times bestseller.” So, I had to figure out what to do. Write my own stories, even though they didn’t have Mr. Famousguy’s name on the cover, or go ahead and write stories for him, make a ton of money, buy myself some time, and then go write my own books after I’d cashed the check.
It wouldn’t have been immoral. I’m not judging ghostwriters. I have many friends who ghostwrite and I’ve done work for hire myself. In this case, the bigger question was whose stories I was going to spend my life telling. It would have been a lucrative job at a point in my career when I could really have used the money.
At that time, my daughters were young, and one day as we were driving home, I was talking in the front seat with my wife about the possibilities of the ghostwriting.
I guess I didn’t even think they were listening in, but kids have a tendency to do that—especially when we don’t think they are.
When there was finally a pause in our conversation, my youngest daughter asked me, “So what are you going to do, Daddy?” She was maybe five at the time.
I was about to tell her that I was planning to help this other man write his stories, but right before I answered, I felt a nudge deep in my heart to say something different.
“I’m just going to write the stories God has given me to write,” I told her, even before I realized what I was actually saying. “Even if I don’t make as much money, at least I’ll be telling the stories that I think need to be told.”
“I’m glad, Daddy,” my daughter said.
And that was that.
And so, I did not end up ghostwriting for Mr. Famousguy.
The issue never came up again.
And thank God I did not end up selling the dumbed-down series.
In the past twelve years, I’ve written a dozen novels, and, yes, some have been bestsellers. Many have not. Some created buzz, others hardly appeared as a blip on anyone’s screen. Some have won rather prestigious awards and acclaim, others not so much.
But the journey has taught me a few things.
As you foray into the world of fiction writing, you’ll be tempted to settle for less than your best. You’ll be tempted to follow the latest marketing and publishing trends. You’ll be tempted to write what you think will sell rather than the story you think you should tell. And of course, today with the ease of self-publishing, you’ll be tempted to publish a book before you’ve edited it a dozen times, before it’s ready for the world, before it’s been sweated over and revised until you can hardly stand it anymore. It’s good enough, you’ll tell yourself. I’ll just send it out there and see how it does.
My friend, do not give in to this temptation. Write books that no one else in the world could write, and write them so well that you will never live to see the day when you are ashamed to have your name on the cover.
Frankly, I don’t care if you self-publish or not. I don’t care who publishes your book, or where or how they do so. But I care when it’s published. And I have yet to read a self-published book that was ready to be published. Self-publishing poorly-written fiction doesn’t suddenly make it better, it just proliferates mediocrity. It’s just so easy to press enter and so hard to print out the book again, start from the beginning, and revise the hell out of it.
Do it anyway.
Don’t sell yourself short and don’t sell yourself out. Only you will know the degree of integrity you put into your work. Rage against mediocrity. Write worthy books, and tell the stories that God has given you to share with the world.
++++++++++++
Steven James is an award-winning, national bestselling author. His novels have won wide critical acclaim from Publishers Weekly, Library Journal, the New York Journal of Books, and more. His latest craft book Troubleshooting Your Novel (Writers Digest Books, 2016) is helping thousands of writers improve their manuscripts themselves. For more information about his popular seminars, click to www.novelwritingintensive.com
About Steven James
Steven James is the critically acclaimed author of thirteen novels. He serves as a contributing editor to Writer’s Digest Magazine, hosts the biweekly podcast The Story Blender, and has a master’s degree in storytelling. Publishers Weekly calls him “[a] master storyteller at the peak of his game.” Steven’s groundbreaking book Story Trumps Structure: How to Write Unforgettable Fiction by Breaking the Rules won a Storytelling World award as one of the best resources for storytellers in 2015. When he’s not working on his next novel, Steven teaches Novel Writing Intensive retreats across the country with New York Times Bestselling author Robert Dugoni.
Comments
Anna says
Personal integrity: it’s needed these days more than ever, in whatever field we labor. Thank you, Steven James, for inspiring us to keep our backbones strong–and for using an engaging story to make the point.
Vijaya Bodach says
Thank you for this. Since the beginning of this year I’ve been thinking of a shifting my priorities to: “Write worthy books, and tell the stories that God has given you to share with the world.” Your essay couldn’t have come at a better time for me.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Thanks for exposing a side of the publishing world many of us have yet to glimpse. And for pushing us to stay true to ourselves and to push ourselves to undeniable excellence.
Donald Maass says
Rage against mediocrity.
That’s it, my friend. Do we live life just to get by? Are we called to just do okay? No. We are charged to do our best. For our God. For our country. For our planet. For our kids.
For the reading public who long for stories that enthrall, lift and inspire. That happens only when we tell the stories that only we can tell.
I don’t think any author believes they are imitating, rushing or doing less than their best. Yet we read the results and know that we are not always getting the best.
Rage against the mediocrity begins with honest self-assessment and a fierce demand of one’s own work. It must be original. It must be forged in fire. It must show our deepest understandings and stir us to live according to our highest ideals.
We expect that of our family, community and leaders. We seek it in fiction. Sometimes we get it, sometimes we don’t but there is one place we can always get it: in our own pages.
I admire your decisions and am proud to know you. Good books too, BTW. Great post today, Steven. Glad to see you here.
Steven James says
Great to see your face here, Donald. Thanks for your encouragement over the years and for taking the time to comment. I know we share the same passion for excellence in storytelling!
Cathy Shouse says
In trying to form a response, the word “refreshing” comes to mind. Your transparency about your past motives for writing, and calling out self publishing are something I haven’t seen in awhile. Both viewpoints can be debated but it’s so nice to read something stated so well and with such conviction. You’ve gotten me thinking about what ways I might be selling out, possibly without even being aware of it. Thanks!
Maggie Smith says
Heartfelt comments, Steven. As a participant in your Novel Intensive Workshop, I saw first hand the integrity with which you both write and teach. The story of your journey as an author is inspiring – I can feel how important it is to you to provide for your family and so holding true to your principles was even more of a push-pull. You made the right decision.
Diana Stevan says
Steven, glad you didn’t sell out. Like that you pleased your five year old, an honest critic, even at that young age.
As for your comment about self-published books, I agree there are many that have been put out too hastily, but I’ve also read some that compare favourably with those traditionally published.
I’m a self-published author who sweats over quality. My two novels took years to write and I hired both substantive and copy editors to make sure readers buying my books wouldn’t be wasting their money.
John Robin says
Steven,
Exactly what I needed to hear today. Your message resonates with me mostly on the self-publishing front. I intend to self-publish my debut novel but I want it to be the best it can be and I will likely go over it 30 times in the next year and a half, with a team of editors and beta readers I’ve already got lined up, and settle at nothing other than sheer awesomeness in the book I put out. Not just for that book, but as a milestone of the standards I want to shoot for, and outshoot, with every novel after that. On a somewhat related note, I believe the right book has a way of finding us, when we need it. I’ve been reflecting on this as I finish the current book I’m reading (Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, amazing book!). It seems Troubleshooting Your Novel is next. I can feel it. Thank you!
Patricia L. Morris says
I’m not a perfectionist. I just completed reading Steven James, “Troubleshooting Your Novel.” It inspired me to turn my manuscript “upside down and shake it.” Your perspective in this blog post is life affirming. Thx.
ps There are some mistakes in the printing in WD edition that I read. It adds irony in a writing book
Mary Kate says
Bravo to you. I love this so much and really needed it today.
I have a novel I’ve been working on for 3 years (off and on, as I need breaks between drafts to gain objectivity) and I’m getting ready for another big revision. Recently someone who’d read it said to me, “But it’s good how it is! It’s better than a lot of stuff out there. It doesn’t have to be perfect.”
It *doesn’t* have to be perfect–but for me, it has to be the best I can get it, and it’s just not there yet. Will I be less prolific than other writers by spending so much time on one book? Sure. But I’m not in this for the money. Are any of us?
It comes down to that Steve Jobs quote: “Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn’t matter to me. Going to bed at night saying we’ve done something wonderful… that’s what matters to me.”
And at the risk of drawing wrath, I have to agree with you about self-published novels. I have yet to read one that’s drawn me in past the first chapter. Not to say they’re all bad, I just haven’t come across a good one. Most of the time I just want to yell, “Go revise this. You can do better.”
SK Rizzolo says
Yes, this advice resonates with me too. We hear so much about writers producing full-length manuscripts in a matter of weeks, four and five novels in a year. And, who knows, maybe these books are well written. But I will never be able to do that. It takes me a long time to conceive, draft, revise, agonize, and agonize some more over a book.
Sometimes when I start to read a novel, whether traditionally or self-published, I get a strange dead feeling. The prose feels lifeless, the story formulaic, the pacing manic. I always put that book down and look for something else.
Kathryn magendie says
My one attempt to write something my publishers said “would sell really well if I’d just try writing ‘a certain kind of book'” ended up being the novel I am most disappointed in and would love to have a “do over” to write it as I would write it on my own without this weirdling Kat staring over my shoulder, using my fingers as its fingers, typing out a novel as if I were a puppeteer and puppet both at the same time! Instead of being my “biggest seller,” it has been my least seller (and it’s not my publishers fault – it’s mine for straying from what works for me!) Maybe I don’t talk about the book enough for it to sell better because I’m not as happy with the result. Who knows? I just wish I had that do over!
I have to say I briefly thought, “Oh! To be asked to ghostwrite for some bigger bucks! Oh! I’ll do it! I’ll do it!” because I just paid my mortgage, and my refrigerator needs some food, and winter heating bills aren’t going to be pretty, and my road assessments had to be paid (ouch) and my car needs major repairs (OOOOUCH!), and I’m doing this all on my own, etc etc. But then, I thought, “But, I’m able to do those things, even if it’s hard and even if it’s tight – I’m doing it. On my own. With my editing income and my book income. I’m doing it all from the comfort and sanctuary of my home, on my own schedule. So there you go, Kat.” *skips off all la tee dah*
Beth Havey says
Thanks, Steven. I’ve been on a very long writing journey, but I promise you, I will not settle. If I cannot make my novel the best that it can be, then it stays with me and the world won’t see it. My name will be on it. It has to be the best. Great post.