Speaking Your Truth Through Fiction

With so much happening in the news these days, I’ve been thinking a lot about truth. What is truth, exactly? Is it an objective fact that can be validated by concrete evidence, or is truth an abstract construct that gleans its meaning from the emotional experiences of an individual? Judges and cops will tell you, for every witness they question they hear a different version of the story. At what point do the fact-based truths and personal truths collide? More importantly, should we weave them into our fiction?
Absolutely.
For example, Josephine Bonaparte climbed in status from daughter of a meager sugar plantation to empress of France. Much of her climb involved hopping from man to man in search of stability, but she also had an eye for power. While promiscuity and “using” people isn’t something I necessarily condone, I still portrayed her as not only sympathetic, but likable. For one thing, it’s important to understand the context of the times. The French Revolution was a tumultuous and volatile time, so following the line of power not only meant her debts would be paid, but it meant she could avoid a date with Madame Guillotine. (She came within a hair’s width as it was.) The other issue was, her first husband financially abandoned her and their children, leaving her with no means to support herself. What choice did a woman of her social standing have?
Through my portrayal of this woman, my personal truth is clear: judgment should be rendered with care—or not rendered at all. In order to grasp why someone makes the choices they do, you have to understand the pressures they face, their traumas, and their belief systems. You have to, in a sense, become them. How would you feel in their shoes? Context always plays a part as well. Through the use of evidence-based facts as well as my personal truth, I have illustrated a vibrant picture of a fascinating woman. It may be weighted with feelings over facts, but it is a truth nonetheless.
Why is it important to take a stance in your fiction? To relate some sort of greater message through themes as well as your characters external and internal actions (and inaction)?
Because speaking your truth—taking a stance—is really the meat of your author voice. The banana in your banana split.
What the author has to say about certain aspects of life (philosophically and otherwise) bleeds into their narrative. You could also say the author’s backstory is funneled onto the page. Mix this philosophy and backstory with personal style and you have author voice. THIS is what readers connect to, either subconsciously or overtly.
Speaking your truth doesn’t mean every character sounds the same. A few notes on this:
- Stay true to your MC’s personality. A skilled writer can create a solid, believable character no matter how different they are from the author, yet still weave in the messages he/she wishes to convey. Perhaps the writer accomplishes this through supporting characters—antagonists, best friends, lovers, etc. There are many ways here.
- Cherry-pick the messages that make sense to the plot. Don’t force it. If you’re forcing a theme, it will feel phony and awkward to a reader.
- Take care not to come off preachy or pedantic, and avoid talking down to your readers. It’s insulting and ultimately a turn-off. As a historical fiction author, I must “teach the reader” without the book reading like nonfiction, as well as avoid the pitfall of making it come off like I have an agenda.
- Consider what makes sense for your genre and style. There’s a range of “truth-telling” in different kinds of books. We have the Kurt Vonnegut, Chuck Palahniuk, and Tom Robbins end of the spectrum in which the very story itself serves as a vehicle to demonstrate their philosophy. On the opposite end, we have the romance sector in which the characters are of the utmost importance. “Truth-telling” is a by-product. Loretta Chase for example, makes it clear that intelligent women are the heroines of their own lives, though one gleans this through a humorous tale of love with a happily ever after. No style is better than the other. It’s all about your goal, your voice, and your genre. Just remember to make the message poignant and relatable or it’s lost.
- Be careful not to confuse plot and character voice with author voice. They aid each other, but they are not one and the same. (This is a post for another day.)
This voice that you develop will begin to emerge outside of your pages as well—in articles, in social media, and in discussions, panels, or speeches. This is what your readers come to expect and seek out: your very unique perspective set off by your very unique style.
Which leads me to a rather philosophical question:
When a strong sense of voice is missing, does this mean the author has no opinions of their own, no personal truths? Perhaps the writer’s skills simply haven’t developed enough. It could also be a question of the writer not being bold enough to speak his/her mind. It’s too risky. OR, maybe the writer doesn’t know themselves very well at all….
What do you think? Should a writer speak their truths through their fiction, or are our works little to no indication of who we are as people?
About Heather Webb
Heather grew up a military brat and naturally became obsessed with travel, culture, and languages. She taught high school for a decade before turning to full time writing and freelance editing. Heather's historical novels BECOMING JOSEPHINE & RODIN'S LOVER have been sold in six countries, were chosen as a Goodread's Pick of the Month, and have received starred national reviews. Her books have been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Cosmopolitan, France Magazine, and more. Next up? Her WWI epistolary novel LAST CHRISTMAS IN PARIS releases from HarperCollins in Oct 2017. As a freelance editor, Heather has helped over two dozen writers sign with agents, and go on to sell at market. She may also be found teaching craft courses at a local college. When not writing, she feeds her cookbook addiction, geeks out on history and pop culture, and looks for excuses to head to the other side of the world.
Comments
CG Blake says
Heather, thanks for this thoughtful and insightful post. A writer’s worldview will always be reflected in the writer’s work. The challenge is to avoid coming across as heavy handed or preachy. The best writers can get their points across without ever overtly stating the broad theme. Take Jane Smiley’s novel, Good Faith. That was clearly an attack on the Reagan Era and financial deregulation, but she did it through an amiable Irish con man who bore no resemblance to President Reagan. The power was in the story and the humiliating downfall of the likeable main character, who was victimized by the antagonist con man. Your post is especially timely in light of recent events. Well done.
Mike Swift says
At the UnCon, Don reminded us we have the power to change the world with our words and our truths. If we don’t interweave our personal truths into our stories, then we’ve not lived up to that unique potential each of us possesses.
Our stories can change the world. But we must hurry before the good stuff gets banned.
Marc Vun Kannon says
A writer should speak nothing else. All the characters are ultimately the author. They will have their views on what is the case, and the author should render them all accurately. Characters that are not the author, just some cobbled together lists of parts and attributes that are used to make the plot move, probably lack both truth and interest.
To address your first question, though, yes, there is a truth, but we don’t know what it is. (I was attacked by my first fantasy novel while I was Graduate Student in philosophy, can you tell?) What we can know is not the truth, but a representation of the truth from our limited perspectives, and we each have our own. Facts, knowledge, and communication are therefore very indeterminate things, stories with a high degree of correspondence, coherence, and contiguity, rather than the firm constants they are often taken to be.