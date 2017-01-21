5 Biggest Mistakes of First-time Children’s Authors

Warning: Hacks for Hacks tips may have harmful side effects on your writing career, and should not be used by minors, adults, writers, poets, scribes, scriveners, journalists, or anybody.
Writing for children seems like it would be easy, right? WRONG! Kids are smart readers, and you’d best not waste a single word when writing a children’s book. There are a lot of ways to screw up when writing your first book for children. Here are the five most common errors:
- Not reading children’s books. This seems like a no-brainer, but you’d be amazed at how many writers don’t read the sorts of books they’re writing. If you want to write for kids, you’ve got to read their books. Preferably, the copies owned by actual kids. You can check them out from the library in a pinch, but you’ll have better results if you steal them from kids’ backpacks or just grab one out of a kid’s hands and run away at a fast, adult pace. Only by examining which pages are smudged and dog-eared can you tell which parts get read and reread the most; only by gauging the volume of a child’s sobs can you evaluate how good the book is in the first place.
- A heavy-handed moral. Nobody likes lectures, especially children. If you want kids to eat their vegetables, you’ve got to add a spoonful of sugar. Basically, to get kids to swallow a story on the values of sharing, balance it out by showing the protagonist stealing a stop sign from the corner of Dakota and First Avenue.
- Being too prescriptive with illustrations. Illustrators are just as important to a children’s book as the author, and they have their own artistic vision; by spelling out every little detail for them, you’re just getting in their way. The best way to proceed is to simply illustrate the thing yourself. Remember the writing maxim, “Never trust to a flaky artist what can be done by a flaky author like yourself.”
- Lack of conflict. It’s natural to want to protect children from the cruelties of the world. But being overprotective deprives the story of conflict, which means there is no story. Let your characters shine by showing them navigating conflict and overcoming whatever the big, bad world can dish out. Show your protagonist dealing with the realities of getting a divorce, or losing all their assets on one turn of pitch-and-toss, or overcoming their addiction to prescription painkillers.
- Over-reliance on cute anthropomorphic characters. It is a well-known fact that animals do not talk or act or dress like people. This is what literary scholars and theologians alike refer to as an “abomination.” Our clothing is the main thing that separates us from the animals, and if children believe it’s okay for animals to wear people-clothes, it’s only a matter of time before Fido and Mittens try to file as head of household on their tax returns.
There you have it! If you avoid these mistakes, you’ll be on your way to publishing your first children’s book. And if the stars align just right, you can achieve the dream of every children’s writer–to have teachers assign your book in class, meaning kids will HAVE to read it.
About Bill Ferris
After college, Bill Ferris left Nebraska for Florida to become a rich and famous rock star. Failing that, he picked up the pen to become a rich and famous novelist. He now lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina with his wife, Jen, and his sons, Elliott and Wyatt, and he looks forward to a life of poverty and ridicule.
Rita Bailey says
Hi Bill,
Thanks for a post that spread a grin across my face. Your humour gets your point across and appealed to the eleven-year-old in me.
I needed a laugh today!
T. K. Marnell says
Another common mistake aspiring authors make when writing for kids is to talk down to them from the perspective of adults, instead of speaking to them like equals. Kids don’t want to feel like Teacher is Teaching them; they want to feel like the author is a buddy who knows their language and understands their point of view.
Therefore, my next YA novel will contain the following.
1) Prose consisting of exclusively of lowercase Tweets sprinkled liberally with profanity and misspellings. f*** scholastic and there f***ing sh***y rules, imma adult n i can rite wtvr i want
2) Dialogue with mumbled pronunciations represented phonetically, so the written lines will be as incomprehensible as the voices of real teens. This will provide an immersive and realistic reading experience.
3) Robotic characters who care about nothing. From talking to teens, I’ve learned they “couldn’t care less” about their social statuses, their futures, or what their crushes say about them. YA authors have been doing it wrong all this time, giving their adolescent protagonists feelings and dreams and stuff. Real kids don’t have any, obvs.
Elizabeth Todd Doyle says
When I’m at bookfairs representing Little Witch Press, would-be kid’s authors often tell me that they’ve got a story they’d like to see in print. My first question is, always, “Have you read it to a child?” It’s surprising how many haven’t tested it out on their target audience.
linneaheinrichs says
The only mistake I made WHILE writing my novel was not realizing it would be marketed as Young Adult. I simply told the story I wanted to tell, the way I wanted to tell it. Then my publisher told me the book had been nominated for a young readers choice award by the Ontario Library Association and that students all over Ontario and beyond would be reading it. The novel didn’t win but it remains on high school reading lists and still, 10+ years later, students are reading the novel and doing book reports.
One thing I would have done differently would be to dedicate a separate email address for the students. You get a lot of email from kids. A lot. I threw together a website to deal with most of the comments, questions and answers but my personal email address is still floating out there somewhere and their letters slip through.
Don’t get me wrong, I love interacting with the kids but you receive the same questions over and over by each new group of student readers and it takes time to respond to them all. Most frequently asked questions are dealt with on the website and only unique questions or comments students want to be kept private are emailed to me directly.
kath unsworth says
Bill I have been working on my picture book for about three years now. So much to learn as an illustrator I am not confident with my writing skills but have a wild imagination and a curious inner child. I have always collected picture books, the ones my children asked me to read over and over again or books with inspiring illustrations. It was also helpful to get a couple of teachers and librarians to read my manuscript. My issue at the moment is trying to create strong vivid images that don’t look flat or one dimensional. The perspective on each page needs to vary, I’m getting there. Reading lots of how to write and illustrate picture books has helped also. Craftsy lessons by successful picture book Authors opened my eyes to how complex this writing for kids gig can be. Thank you for all that great advice. This is the year I want to finish my first book and then start my next story using all the skills I have learned creating the first.
Kath
Pam Halter says
What I find interesting is many of my kids’ favorite picture books were the ones I hated the most. And I’d sometimes hide them so I wouldn’t have to read them. :) They broke all the rules I’ve learned about writing picture books. So, yeah, the best test is to read your story to a bunch of kids. If you want brutally honest feedback, that is. Then try to convince an editor you have what kids want. Ha!
linneaheinrichs says
I know. My kids loved Dr. Seuss books and my husband loathed them. And they wanted the same few over and over. We knew them so well that just to bug him the kids and I would quote pages and pages of a favorite book while he moaned in agony. :)