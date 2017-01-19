Flog a Pro: would you pay to turn the first page of this bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number one on the New York Times hardcover fiction bestseller list for January 22, 2017. How strong is the opening page—would this narrative, all on its own, have hooked an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer? Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the first chapter.
It was dusk on a warm June day, as the enormous motor yacht Princess Marina lay at anchor off the coast of Antibes in the Mediterranean, not far from the famous Hôtel du Cap. The five-hundred-foot yacht was in plain sight for all to see, as deckhands of the seventy-five-person crew swabbed down her decks, and washed the saltwater off her as they did every evening. At least a dozen of them were hosing her down. Casual observers could get a sense of just how huge she was when they noticed how tiny the deckhands looked from the distance. You could see lights shining brightly within her, and everyone familiar with that part of the coast knew which boat she was and who owned her, although there were several nearly as large at anchor nearby. The giant superyachts were too large to dock in port, except for ports large enough to handle cruise ships. It was no small thing to dock a boat that size, no matter how large the crew, or how adept they were at maneuvering her.
Her owner, Vladimir Stanislas, had three more motor yachts of comparable size positioned around the world, and a three-hundred-foot sailboat he had bought from an American, which he seldom used. But Princess Marina, named for the mother who had died when he was fourteen, was the yacht that he preferred. She was an exquisite floating island of ostentation and luxury that had cost him a fortune to build. He owned one of the most famous villas on the coast as well, in St. Jean Cap-Ferrat. He had bought it from a famous movie star, but he never felt (snip)
Was this opening page compelling to you? If it was, you can turn the page here. My vote and notes after the fold.
This is The Mistress by Danielle Steel. Was this opening page compelling to you?
My vote: no.
It has been almost a year since we flogged a Danielle Steel bestseller (Blue, February, 2016). The last time the vote went this way:
Here’s my 30 cents: 6%
My 30 cents stays with me: 94%
It’ll be interesting to see if this opening page fares better. This info dump goes on for 1500 words, 6 full pages, and then shifts to a similar info dump about his mistress for almost 1000 words, another 4 pages. Then he arrives on the yacht, they are happy to see each other, they make love, they take a shower, they have dinner, they talk about art . . . I didn’t go further. You will not be surprised that this didn’t get a page-turn from this reader. It’s clear, though, that I am not the target audience that her name and reputation attract—she delivers what her readers want. But I wonder, yet again, if it delivers what an agent looks for in the slush pile these days. Would an agent read more than this first page if Jane Wannabe submitted it? My bet is no. Any agents out there care to comment?
Your thoughts?
Stop by my “Flog a BookBubber” feature (usually on Mondays) Flogging the Quill. BookBub is a website that offers free or very low cost ebooks. It is heavily used by self-publishers, though established authors are sometimes there.
We often see the meme on the Internet that self-published authors should have had editing done before they published. So the new Flog a BookBubber posts take a look at opening pages to see if that’s true. You can vote on turning the page and then on whether or not they should have sought an editor. Visit on Mondays and take a look.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Ray Rhamey
Ray Rhamey is the author of five novels and one craft book, Flogging the Quill, Crafting a Novel that Sells. He's also an editor who has recently expanded his creative services to include book cover and interior design. His website, crrreative.com, offers an a la carte menu of creative services for self-publishers and Indie authors. Learn more about Ray's fiction at rayrhamey.com.
Comments
David A. says
Appalling.
Barbara says
I stopped reading after the first sentence. All I could think of was, “It was a dark and stormy night.”
jeffo says
I did not even finish that first long paragraph.
Keith Cronin says
So what you’re saying is that the yacht is big, right? Yeah, I think I got that.
Sheesh. Talk about proof that when you’re super-famous, you can publish your freaking grocery list and somebody will buy it.
To put it more succinctly, I voted no.
David Corbett says
I was waiting for the itemized list of the silverware.
Barbara Morrison says
Yeah, no.
As you say, I am not the target audience. Even for them, though, I would think there is not enough here to help them immerse themselves in the world of ostentatious wealth and luxury and love that they crave.
Donald Maass says
Standard issue, objective POV, glitz’n’glitter opening of the sort that was all the rage in the 1980’s, when adulation of the rich and famous was at its height.
That cultural era has given way to a different type of fascination with wealth, one cynical and ironic, a fascination with falseness such as with the nasty, petty, bottle blonde housewives of wherever.
Which in turn doesn’t appeal to me any more than glitz’n’glitter or radishes. Not for me, I have too much else to read.
James Scott Bell says
Don, I was acting in NY in the late 70s, and working by day as a temp typist, when I was dispatched to the offices of Crown Books. They needed help because they were giving the big push to a new author, and her debut novel, Scruples. Wasn’t that the book that started the “rage”?
Donald Maass says
Dunno, Steel was publishing in earnest from 1977. Krantz’s Scruples came out in 1978. To me the progenitor was Sidney Sheldon’s The Other Side of Midnight, 1973.
Or maybe it wasn’t a book at all, but Studio 54?
Eileen MacDougall says
It was a bigly yacht. Because he has all the best yachts.
Rebecca Vance says
LOL! Good one! :)
Maria Connor says
Thanks. Love this feature!
T. K. Marnell says
I caught a glimpse of the cover and the name on it before I read the extract, so I already knew how boring and wordy the first page would be. Flogging a Danielle Steele novel for failing to be an engaging story is like flogging a Twinkie for failing to be a real cake. It says “Twinkies” right there on the box–what do you expect?
Romance readers today want interesting and heartbreaking stories, just like fans of every other genre do. They don’t want to fall asleep on the first sentence. I’m certain this manuscript would not make it past the slush pile if Steele were a newbie with no name recognition. No one would even request a full.
But there’s no point in resenting Twinkies when we’re trying to bake and sell real cakes. People who like Twinkies are going to eat Twinkies. People who like gourmet cakes will recognize quality when they taste it.
Ray Rhamey says
Love the Twinkie analogy. But we are students/practitioners of writing, and I think it’s fair to ask of bestsellers what is asked of us and to spotlight what they do. At least, in contrast to this excerpt, Twinkies taste good.
T. K. Marnell says
Yes, as pastry chefs we can look at the Twinkie and decry the Twinkie, but I don’t think we need to worry about emulating the Twinkie.
I’m wary of taking writing lessons from big bestsellers because the people who like those books are not regular readers. If I, as a hypothetical pastry chef, were to analyze a Twinkie and say to myself, “Ah, this is what’s selling, so this is clearly what customers want,” I’d lose sight of my real customer base: people who appreciate gourmet cakes.
I don’t think the fact that Danielle Steele is rich and famous means her style and stories are what people “ask of us.” I think it means she got lucky. I think it means the people who read her don’t branch out much, so they don’t know that thousands of much better romance authors exist. I think it means her publisher devotes oodles of money to putting her books front and center in the checkout aisles of grocery stores. If there’s anything to learn from Danielle Steele, it’s that marketing and hype have a lot more to do with commercial success than quality of writing does.
Rebeca Schiller says
Good grief, no. But I don’t belong to her target audience. By the way, I like radishes.
Not That Johnson says
Yes! A radish fan! We should keep in mind that “Danielle Steel” is more of a factory than a writer. They don’t care if we look down our noses. They weren’t aiming it at us anyway.
Bob Iozzia says
After reading the first sentence and before knowing the identity of the author, I was thinking it sounds like a pitch for a cheesy 1980s made-for-TV mini series.
The sample is unimaginative and loaded with more clichés than an interview with a pro athlete.
Other than that, it’s great.
Veronica Knox says
The opening hit an iceberg in the first sentence. I voted NO. When will big, bigger, biggest floating palaces ever learn.
Will says
This is the first time I over-scrolled and saw the author’s name before starting to read. And honest to God, I figured that a famous author like her might annoy me some, but that it would be better than this. Everything everyone else said- it steams me up to think that we wouldn’t get away with even one of these many sins without her name on the top. The sudden, confusing, valueless shift to “you” voice in the middle was just a pet peeve of mine that put it to death.
Makes me really admire someone like JKR even more, for trying to publish under another name. Maybe that should be mandatory once you have maybe five bestsellers, to have to submit one within the next year under a different name.
Ray Rhamey says
In my “Crafting a Killer First Page” workshops I always ask the voters why they voted the way they did. I would love to hear from those who vote “Yes” for this excerpt. How/why did this page earn a page-turn?
Jean Gogolin says
Does she even write them by herself anymore, or does she have a fleet of starry-eyed young girls doing it?
Suzanna J. Linton says
I bet she has a ghost writer to help. I don’t understand how anyone can write something like that. I’d get bored with myself if I tried it.
Ray Rhamey says
Ha! Suzanna, your comment reminds me of an author who was doing a reading of her novel. She was working her way through a loooong passage of description (that I’d previously read and would have advised be cut dramatically) when she broke off, looked up at the audience, and said, “I find myself wishing that this would just get on with the story.”
As it happened, the author was also an editor and a partner in a small publishing company.
Erin Bartels says
Absolutely zero interest.
David Corbett says
Rage — Goddess, sing the rage of Peleus’ son Achilles,
murderous, doomed, that cost the Achaeans countless losses,
hurling down to the House of Death so many sturdy souls,
great fighters’ souls, but made their bodies carrion,
feasts for the dogs and birds,
and the will of Zeus was moving toward its end.
Begin, Muse, when the two first broke and clashed,
Agamemnon lord of men and brilliant Achilles. .
(Now THAT’s an opening.)
Not That Johnson says
That’s wonderful stuff, but this is one of my all-time faves:
I will begin the story of my adventures with a certain morning early in the month of June, the year of grace 1751, when I took the key for the last time out of the door of my father’s house.
Who wouldn’t read a little more?
linneaheinrichs says
Unfortunately no, I wouldn’t read on. However Danielle Steel has never been on my reading list. Such an awful opening made me kind of sad. Had she always written like this? I had no idea. So I checked about a half a dozen of her earlier novels. The writing was better and she’d opened with her protagonist’s point of view, something she didn’t do here. I wondered what had happened to her? Was she even writing her own novels any longer? Was she ill or had something far worse befallen the poor woman? Hmmm. Might make a good story, no?
Rebecca Vance says
This is one of the most boring and awful passages I have read in a long time! I have a review blog for indie newbies with less than three published novels. I have read many stinkers. I am a newbie myself, and I know that I can do better than this, even in a first draft! What was she thinking? Did she even write this? If she did, how could she let it go to the editors? Even more of a mystery to me is how could the editors approve of it. Did they read it? I admit that I am not her target audience, but I can’t understand them putting up with it, either. I read one of Dean Koontz’s books not too long ago. I am a fan of his earlier works, but this one? It was horrible. I gave it a two-star review on Amazon. I couldn’t believe it came from his pen. If I had bought this book, I’d have asked for my money back! What a disservice to the fans. I was not too impressed by his website either. It isn’t fan friendly. I hope none of us ever feel above the fans. I may try another of his books, but I will not buy it.
Charles says
Seriously? This gets published and I don’t have a prayer?
My opening line…
“Last night I dreamed of hell.”
I think it’s chilling and worth reading more.