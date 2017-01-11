Imitation vs. Emulation

My first year teaching high school English, I had a student in my sophomore honors class whom I’ll call Alex. Alex was the first kid I caught plagiarizing. The assignment was an RFTS–Reading from the Silence–an opportunity for kids to write an original anything: poetry, fiction, personal essays, song lyrics. I’d always write an RFTS too, usually a not-inappropriately-personal essay, some very terrible bits of fiction, an op-ed piece about the Oklahoma City bombing, a not-too-revealing poem inspired by the heartache of being dumped two times by one beau.
Each Friday, part of the class was set aside to share our RFTS writing. We’d turn the lights low and sit in silence until the first brave soul started reading his or her piece. Reading from the silence.
That was in Skokie, Illinois in the mid-nineties. At twenty-two years old, I was as green as could be. Even today I want to write apology letters to my guinea pig students in those early years of teaching.
But RFTS was, by most accounts, a big hit. Some liked the freedom of writing whatever moved them. Others liked to space out in a dimly-lit classroom. Still others liked that it was easy points; if the student wrote something original and thoughtful and legible, he earned 10/10. Some kids wrote a fifteen-page RFTS; some kids wrote a single, angst-filled sonnet about questioning authority or defying the school dress code. Some kids shared their work every week; some kids never shared.
My student, Alex, was not one who often shared during RFTS. He wrote analytical essays that felt like algebraic equations. He didn’t seem to love literature. He was a nice kid, a little nervous, but also kind, conscientious and intelligent. On his report card, I might have said the following: Alex completes daily assignments in a timely manner. Alex is an active participant in small and/or large group discussion. Alex communicates effectively. (1)
Alex also turned in an “original” RFTS that was the word-for-word lyrics of a James Taylor song. When I confronted him, he claimed innocence. Several times. Ah, and when the student doth protest too much, methinks there’s a confession to be made. (2)
“What we have here, Alex,” I said, “is failure to communicate.” (3)
And then I started singing James Taylor’s song.
“I didn’t know what to write,” Alex said, suddenly looking like he might cry. “I didn’t think you’d know a song from one of my parents’ albums.”
Sweet Alex used words written by someone else without attribution. That’s clear-cut plagiarism.
There are, however, times I worry that I am using other authors and other novels as inspiration and emulation … perhaps too liberally. Where’s the line that separates copycatting from paying homage to a work or an author?
I have never knowingly claimed the words of another writer as my own, but what if I read Pablo Neruda’s The Book of Questions when I need to rev up my creativity? What if I examine Barbara Kingsolver’s narrative points of view in The Poisonwood Bible and attempt to emulate them in my own fiction? What if I study John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars and David Mitchell’s Black Swan Green to understand why child narrators are suitable or unsuitable for adult readers? What if writing pages of Lily King’s Euphoria, word by word and sentence by sentence, helps me internalize syntax, diction and narrative stance? Is any or all of that considered copycatting?
In my heart of heart (4) using others’ work, even just as inspiration, doesn’t ever feel good. I don’t want to imitate or mimic. I want to be original. Don’t we all want to be mold breakers? Creators of the most novel of novels? I do. So when I use other writers as role models and their novels as examples, it feels a little pathetic, like I can’t quite hack it on my own.
On the other hand, most everyone in every profession and trade needs instructors and mentors. Athletes watch tapes of LeBron James’, Lionel Messi’s and Martina Navratilova’s games and matches. A young doctor doing his fellowship in cardiology learns techniques from the Chief of Cardiology. Gianni Versace was inspired and mentored by his mother, a seamstress who ran her own dressmaking business.
I would never disparage Messi for borrowing from Pele, or Wolfgang Puck borrowing from Julia Child. I want a surgeon operating on my heart to have trained with the world’s greatest heart surgeons. But for some reason using other creative people and their work as guides and models feels shady and shifty.
So I did a bit of research. And I felt a bit better. As it turns out, Gabriel Garcia Marquez says he learned to use James Joyce’s technique of interior monologue (and later, Virginia Woolf’s) in his writing.
Joan Didion says that when she was a teenager, she typed up Ernest Hemingway’s stories to understand how his sentences worked.
Jane Smiley used the plot of Shakespeare’s King Lear as inspiration for A Thousand Acres. David James Duncan wasn’t shy as he borrowed Dostoyevsky’s themes and alluded to Dostoyevsky’s title in The Brothers K.
Passing off James Taylor song lyrics as one’s own is clearly wrong (and not very smart), but I also believe there is nothing new under the sun. (5) I believe there are no new stories; there are only well-worn stories told in new ways. I believe literary trends will come and go and come again, just as modern fashion magazines are currently filled with models wearing the crop tops and high-rise jeans reminiscent of the eighties. The horror, the horror! (6)
If exceptional contemporary writers admit that they stand on the shoulders of giants, (7) perhaps I should do as they do, learning from those far more experienced how to perform heart surgery on a story, how to tell when a character is undercooked, how to know when a manuscript is ready for the majors.
As for RFTS? I learned it from one of my mom’s friends, a veteran teacher of thirty years. Where did she get the idea? Maybe it was her own. Maybe she learned it from another teacher. Maybe it only matters that the idea was a very good one, one worth stealing, borrowing and imitating.
Your turn. Where, in your mind, is the line between imitating and emulating? When have you borrowed from or found inspiration in other writers, musicians or artists? Do you ever feel shady or shifty when you use others’ work to fuel your own writing?
Photo compliments of Flickr’s André Gunthert.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Cleverly done! And if one is serious about becoming a novelist, it’s an issue that’s bound to arise.
After I started writing my first trilogy in earnest, I remember reading somewhere that I ought to make myself aware of what’s going on in the genre I hoped to contribute to. I promptly googled myself a list of top titles and series in epic fantasy and headed to the bookshop. I’d never heard of George RR Martin (and sort of snickered at the Tolkien allusion there) or Robert Jordan, but I picked up Game of Thrones and Eye of the World. I was horrified to find that the two main families in GoT had wolf and lion sigils (my two conflicting clans have wolf and lion totems), and worse yet, Martin had a prominent character named Arya (the name of one of my prominent characters). Then in reading Jordan’s Wheel of Time, I came upon the Aiel – a matriarchal society in which the warriors are the women.
Those things were “after the fact” discoveries, but they still forced me to make decisions. Would I be seen as a copy-cat by readers if I left them all unchanged? In the end, the only thing I changed—the name Arya (to Haelya, which I’ve grown to like better). I know there are other things I’ve emulated, and certainly not always by accident. An example that springs to mind: I recently reread one of my favorite Jacqueline Carey epics, and came across a character using the word *bedamned*. ‘Oh crap,’ I thought, ‘that’s where that came from?’ Yep – one of my main characters uses the term. Fairly liberally. And I’ve left it. I can’t imagine her not saying it now. So I suppose I’ll consider it an homage.
So I agree—there’s nothing new under the sun. As Christopher Booker asserts, there are only seven stories, and we’re all destined to retelling them. Which, when you think about it, forces us to dig for what really has meaning for each of us. As Robin LaFevers says in her Author In Progress essay, we each have to identify our unique spin—that’s what constitutes our authentic voice. And we’re all bound to have already gathered various elements and symbols that have meaning for us. I guess what these examples I mention forced me to do was to decide what I want to claim as my own.
I hope if I’m lucky enough to discover someday that someone has gathered one of my elements to claim as their own, I’ll remember to feel honored. Thanks for delving an unavoidable issue, Sarah!
Sarah Callender says
Thank you, Vaughn, for these great examples. Was there a time that the world had not heard of George RR Martin and GoT? I love your passion for the genre, and while it’s not one I am very familiar with (beyond GoT) I imagine there are tropes commonly used … Why? Because they are familiar and therefore ground the reader in a world that might feel otherwise unfamiliar.
I have no doubt that some day, other writers will pay homage to Vaughn RR Roycroft. Plagiarism bedamned!
Anna says
Reliable alchemy occurs in the space and transit time between the inspiration and our own creation.
Sarah Callender says
Wow, Anna. That’s beautiful. I admit I had to read and reread it several times so I could truly grasp all aspects of it.
Alchemy. Now that is a word we should use more often. To me, the word tastes like jewels, and I love it juxtaposed with a humble word like “reliable.”
Thank you for being here this morning!
Donald Maass says
A reference to Cool Hand Luke? Awesome. Your footnote made it legal, but would you be on the right side of copyright without the attribution?
Good question. Plagiarism per se has mostly been litigated on the basis of stolen words. Ideas? Titles? Even plots? Fair game. But copy my words exactly…too much of that and you’re in trouble.
There’s nothing wrong with influence, as you note. For most it is unquestionably helpful. (Who among writers, I wonder, is my chief of surgery?) Literary reference, though, is where the line can get blurry. The safest plan is to find a clever way to make the attribution.
For instance, you used a footnote. Fine. You might also have said to Alex, “As a cool hand named Luke once said…” Or you might have written, “I wonder if Alex had ever seen ‘Cool Hand Luke’? Not impossible for a kid who also listened to James Taylor on vinyl.”
It’s the exact words that matter. Keep that in mind and your influences will remain as they’re supposed to be: inspiring.
Erin Bartels says
Someone, maybe on David’s post yesterday, had mentioned poetry, and your comments make me think of The Waste Land, which sprinkles in all sorts of allusions and even exact words from other works, yet it is only in an annotated version that most people would know that in our day. So I think the form also matters — In a poem it is understood, I think, that the poet is referring to another work on purpose, much as referring to one line in a psalm should call to mind the entire psalm, which happens rather often in the Jewish and Christian Scriptures. But refer to something in a nonfiction book or article without proper attribution and you are at best sloppy, at worst a plagiarist.
So where does the novel lie? Somewhere in between? We are not all David Foster Wallaces with copious footnotes in our works of fiction. :)
Donald Maass says
Fiction or non-fiction…doesn’t matter, plagiarism is plagiarism.
Do literary references need attribution, though? Not necessarily. “Ted was enjoying his fifteen minutes of fame.”
Direct and verbatim quotes are something else. The words ” “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes” might enjoy copyright protection. They appeared in an essay by Andy Warhol in an exhibition catalogue.
On the other hand, note that the idea of fifteen minutes of fame may not have been original to Andy Warhol. Marshal McLuhan and photographer Nat Finkelstein may claim some credit for that.
However, ideas are not subject to copyright protection. Only their expression is.
In the poem “The Waste Land” are the exact quotes of then-current and copyright protected works, or are they public domain–Biblical quotes, say?
Erin Bartels says
I’m not sure about all of them, and of course copyright laws have changed over time and over political boundaries. Some of his allusions were from poems and plays, I believe. But they may well have been considered public domain. Or perhaps readers didn’t care quite as much about these things then.
Sarah Callender says
Lovely, Donald. As I was writing this, I did wonder if there’s something unique about emulating another creative work. It feels different, from, for example, my son imitating some MLS soccer player’s signature foot skills. Maybe creative work is not supposed to be too liberally emulated because being an “artist” suggests that one is creating something that is unique? We are supposed to be creating … that means we are creaTIVE, and creative people aren’t supposed to copy.
Anyway, I thank you for your words here. They provide great clarity for us all!
Donald Maass says
I don’t believe that soccer footwork can be copyrighted. Nor ice skating or gymnastics moves. Or baseball pitches.
For instance, the “Fosbury Flop” is a method to clear the bar in the high jump event. The move was introduced by American athlete Dick Fosbury who won a Gold Medal in the 1968 Olympics.
The move was quickly adopted by others and is now, I think, the standard way to do the high jump. Not protected by copyright!
Erin Bartels says
Oh, you missed one attribution! “There is nothing new under the sun.” King Solomon, Ecclesiastes. :)
This seems to fit well with David’s post yesterday about reading while writing and worrying about undue literary influence. I think there is a difference between a new book modeled openly and purposefully on something older and an author lifting verbiage they like (whether intentionally or unintentionally) from another writer. There are so many lines I read and wish I had written! But to try to pass them off as mine would be unethical and a pretense.
Sarah Callender says
Oh my gosh, you are right! I obviously missed that one (and it speaks to the challenge of giving credit to others when what others have said have become so much a part of our culture and speech).
I will edit that AND give you (and King S) credit. ;)
Thanks, Erin!
Donald Maass says
Anything said by King Solomon (or Shakespeare, for that matter) is in the public domain, so you’re safe.
Sarah Callender says
Yes, true! But I was trying to show how easy it is to unknowingly steal the words of another. I guess I proved my point. I didn’t realize, for example, that “heart of heart” is from Hamlet … though we have changed it to “heart of hearts.” Good words and phrases stand the test of time. “The test of time.” Is that a phrase I have unknowingly stolen? :)
Donald Maass says
I suspect you’re pretty safe. The phrase “stands the test of time” doesn’t have an origin that I can see. It’s use free use stands the test of time.
But maybe we should take the bull by the horns and test the waters? Will we get whacked? That’s the $64,000 question! Is this subject striking a nerve? Or maybe I’m being a stick in the mud?
The crime here is not copyright violation, but failure to come up with an original way to say things!
Vijaya Bodach says
It’s great to read your piece right after David’s, Sarah. I think there’s a clear line between emulation and plagiarism. And it’s easy to spot. One of my students plagiarized an entire folk tale (in the public domain). I knew right away because it didn’t match her voice. So I called her on it and asked to redo the assignment, given it was her first offense. She dropped the class.
Inspiration and emulation are so very different. At a time when a friend of mine and I were both reading Kathi Appelt, we both ended up writing stories in her style. It was hilarious. And one of my young friends wrote a story inspired by Flannery O’Connor. The influence was unmistakable. When I was learning to write picture books, one of the things I did was to type out the text of the ones I liked. It was eye opening to see how spare and poetic the language was without the art, and how short! But this is how I learned to write PBs.
I’ve never felt badly about this. I think writing is one of the few things you can learn on your own with great books! Emulation is part of the journey.
Sarah Callender says
Yes, and I think we can all agree that if we want to be writers, we must also be readers. Somehow we have to learn how to internalize the flow and the necessary components of a story!
It’s so interesting that your word-borrowing student dropped the class. I wonder if that was due to her embarrassment or because she wanted a teacher who wouldn’t be so astute?
I once had another student who–I was 100% certain–had plagiarized, but after scouring the internet, I could not find proof. She was a sneaky kid, rarely genuine in her interactions and communication with me. It drove me nuts! Then, she asked me to write a letter of recommendation when she applied to the college I had attended. Hmmmm. The lesson: don’t be a sneaky student then ask for a glowing recommendation. :)
Greg Levin says
Great piece. I’m going to copy it word for word and post it to my blog as one of my own. ; )
Sarah Callender says
Ha! What you don’t realize, Greg, is that *I* didn’t write this essay … I just copied it from another writer on another blog. And God only knows where she got it!
(Just kidding. I have all of the crappily-written drafts to prove this came, slowly and messily, from my own brain. But it was inspired by something my writing partner said–so there you go!)
Thanks for making me laugh.
Denise Willson says
Fine line, isn’t it? I find it especially difficult when using research information, where you want details to be accurate.
Great post, Sarah. As always, you get me thinking.
Dee
Author of A Keeper’s Truth and GOT (Gift of Travel)
Sarah Callender says
Yes! I am struggling with that in my WIP. In fact, I was struggling with it so much when I first started that I decided it would be easier to set the story in 2046 where I would have more flexibility and creativity in my “facts.”
Still, I worry about who will read it and say, “She doesn’t know what she’s talking about!” And that person will be right. :)
Susan Setteducato says
So, full disclosure. In another life, I was the girl singer in a wedding band. When I had to learn a new song, I’d start out imitating the ‘voice’ of the original artist until I got a feel for the song. Not that I ever came close to measuring up to Natalie Cole or Gloria Estefan, but from them I learned phrasing and nuance and different ways to deliver a song, which in a way, is like telling a story. I remember our drummer saying to me one night that he’d finally heard what I really sound like. It was a defining moment. I think we are obliged to learn from the masters, but then to tell our stories through the filters of our own experience in a voice that is uniquely our own. BTW, someone pointed out to me that I’d cribbed a line from Tolkien (spoken by Galadriel) almost word for word. I was mortified!! Thank goodness for sharp-eyed editors!!
Sarah Callender says
I love this analogy, Susan. Brilliant. My son’s viola teacher was just talking to him about putting his own spin on a Vivaldi piece, and he should figure out what story he wants the song to tell. I’m so glad you brought that up. (And I love that you referred to yourself as “the girl singer.”)
I do think it takes a while for our own unique, discrete voice to emerge. Of course our voice can change over time or with different projects, but what we once absorbed from our mentors eventually becomes own own. I suppose it’s like our speech patterns or regional accents. We are influenced by our surroundings. As someone who was raised in California in the 80s, I can easily lapse into Valley Girl. Fer shurrre.
I’m so glad you shared this with us!
Veronica Knox says
I’ve written a fanciful trilogy about two ‘Mona Lisa’ paintings, so this image captivated me.
Leonardo purposely gave his later students (after 1503) the assignment to copy the ‘Mona Lisa’. And it was proper for traveling artists to copy from it as well, which is why there are dozens of similar portraits from the same time period.
None of them hold a candle to the original but they did give the apprentices and admirers something to aim for.
There can be only one Leonardo, but he is quoted as declaring students should strive to surpass their teachers. He certainly did with his own master teacher when he apprenticed with Andrea Verrocchio.
Striving is good.
Sarah Callender says
Wow, I had no idea! I love this, Veronica. Thank you for sharing it here. We should make it our goal to surpass our teachers? That’s so cool.
I love Leonardo’s display of confidence as he welcomed others to imitate. I suppose it’s those who lack confidence who are least likely to share generously. He must have been aware of his greatness.
Thank you1
Luna Saint Claire says
In my humble opinion, reading the works of authors I admire greatly inspires me. Hemingway most definitely keeps me in check as does Jim Harrison. None of their stories resemble mine, but on my desk right now are The Old Man and the Sea and Legends of the Fall, as talisman. Lahiri and Tartt as well as classics like Du Maurier’s Rebecca push me forward and make me strive to be better, rather than discourage me. And always Tolstoy to get into the heads of my characters.
Sarah Callender says
Great examples, Luna. Lahiri is one of my most favorite sources of inspiration too. She has been a craft role model for me as well, thought when I “used” her to learn how to write short stories, and the short stories grew to not-short stories, I developed an even greater appreciation for her skill and grace. And I switched to novels. Silly me to think that “short” fiction was easier than novel-length fiction.
I love how you use both the sparse style of Hemingway as well the lush, denser style of Dostoyevsky as inspiration. There is room and a need for both!
Thank you for your thoughts today!
authorleannedyck says
Thank you for this food for thought, Sarah. I wish I’d been one of your students.
My answer to your last question is no.
During a writers’ event, I heard an author say something like writing is a discussion–author to reader, author to author.
I believe we are always building on what already exists. I believe that we all draw from the same creative pool.
And I believe that everything I write is original–because everything I write is filtered through me, is born of me.
Sarah Callender says
Thank you, Leanne, for sharing the idea that writing is a conversation. That is a really lovely way to look at the stories we tell (and to understand that we would all “speak” the words in a conversation in a different style, different tone using different punctuation, etc.)
And I like your reminder that creativity is not a limited resource. There’s enough for everyone, more than enough to go around. I think that allows us to feel and be more generous. There are unlimited pieces of pie in this world of fiction.
Thank you, Leanne!
Deni Cary Phillips says
I have never considered the issue of ethics when I find my sentences taking on a structure or tone that resembles another authors (which seems inevitable if I attempt writing immediately after reading — I have to take a break to maintain my own voice and style).
But where would we be without great examples? Is that not the reason almost every book that teaches writing falls hard on the blade of excerpts? As for cliche, we give into them when our characters need them as props to describe themselves, right? So colloquialism, regional-speak or near quotes are to be expected.
Like authorleannedyck I believe in the originality we possess by virtue of the filter our experiences and learning curves bring to us. And when reading an author that is new to me, I often find myself speculating on their personal experience.
Nice essay. Thanks for your thoughts, and activating mine.
Sarah Callender says
And thank you, Deni, for getting me to think even more about this topic.
We are both victims or benefactors of our culture. Do you notice how so many are using “upspeak”? The way we make our voice go up at the end of statements to make our sentences sound like questions? That drives me bonkers? And I notice that my kids are starting to talk that way too? Their teachers and peers (people to whom they have more daily exposure) influence the way they are speaking. Oy vey?
So yes, I know what you mean about having to take a between reading a book and working on our own. While some of us may think it’s a compliment to be blurbed as “The next Writer X,” no one wants to be blurbed as “Writer X’s copycat.”
Mary Kate says
Austin Kleon’s “Steal Like An Artist” is a great little book on this very thing. I, too, when writing my first novel, panicked that it was too much like other YA out there, so much so that I changed my main character’s name–Isabelle–because I thought it was too much like Bella, from Twilight. Even though I’d started my draft before Twilight even came out, I was afraid I’d be accused of copying. Never mind that my story had no vampires in it.
I’ve since changed it back because no other name felt right, and stopped worrying so much. I wouldn’t be half the writer I am without having read widely, both in my genre and out of it, and I’m sure some ideas from other fiction have creeped into my own, both consciously and unconsciously. All I can do is credit those works when I’m aware of their influence and keep moving forward.
Sarah Callender says
Hi Mary Kate. I’m so glad that you went back to “Isabella.” It really would be so difficult to suddenly start calling my son “Harry” or “Joe” when his name is “Will.”
One of my former critique partners was writing a novel about a woman who goes into a fugue state, and wouldn’t you know it, as she was plugging along, another Seattle writer published a novel with the same premise. She felt she had to abandon the project (the good news: her next novel–fugueless–was published by Simon and Schuster. Who needs a fugue premise anyway?!?) but still, it is traumatic to learn that we might be perceived as copycats when that’s the last thing we are! It’s true that there really is nothing new under the sun.
Thank you for being here. Happy writing!
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I worry about this so much that when I copy something down, I immediately put quotation marks around it, and cite author, volume, and page. Useful, because the reason something strikes me often starts me off on a blog post, and I will need to finf the quote, and the context, again.
That way, when I come across something in one of my old notebooks, I can attest to it being mine if it isn’t so annotated.
The pages are my memory. Now I do it digitally, so it is searchable if I can remember the exact turn of phrase, or some of the actual words.
I KNOW I’ve been affected by everything I’ve ever read, but I have one of those memories which remembers ideas, but not the exact words, so sometimes I just have to accept that I’m paraphrasing (and say so). My kids tease me about my lame Firefly quotes – they can recite every word perfectly.
I’m not ‘classically trained’ as a writer. No English classes, no MFA, no creative writing classes. Unless you count reading everything you can get your hands on from a young age, which I do.
If I use someone else’s specific ideas, I want to give them credit. My quotes from the King James Version of the Bible were run past Cambridge University (they supervise the rights granted to the crown in perpetuity). My epigraphs, the real ones, have attributions (the faux ones I invented have fake attributions – I write fiction).
I’d rather be thought well-read than brilliant based on others’ work. And I’ve never copied a style deliberately, though I’ve learned from MANY books on writing. Some people are excellent mimics – I am not.
Anyone who has ever read something before writing must deal with how to absorb the effect; each writer does it differently.
But I’m almost obsessive about the line between plagiarism – and everything else.
Sarah Callender says
Hello Alicia! I love your idea of immediately citing the source. As I am now middle aged (assuming I live in my nineties) I have to rely so heavily on notes to myself. I have learned to ignore the part of my brain that says, “Don’t worry about writing a note to yourself … you’ll remember it on your own.” Ack!
And yes, it’s so much better to be well- read than to be a cheater. I think many of us can have spells of “Impostor’s Syndrome” and using the words of others would only make that terrible feeling more acute.
Thank you for sharing your ideas and strategies to avoid the mess of excessive imitation!
Jim Porter, Sr says
Do you know the difference between Danny and the Juniors’ first hit, At The Hop, and their second lesser-hit, Rock And Roll Is Here To Stay? Darn little. That’s because, back in those earliest days of Rock ‘n’ Roll, record producers and agents created a market that dictated that songs should be derivative–should sound alike. That is, your fans should be able to pick out your group or you by your sound. In the days when Rock ‘n’ Roll music–today it’s called Doo Wop–was good (get it? Got it? Good), the daily battle plan of the entire Top 40 music industry was to find the next group that could make two or three consecutive hits, songs that preferably sounded somewhat like each other.
Then, someone discovered you could actually get hit records–the screaming, late, faux Bobby Soxers, would actually buy, records from the same group whose records perhaps didn’t sound alike. So they began to drift away, like a child learning to swim by letting go just a little bit from the lift preserver or the edge of the pool. What? Buddy Holly’s Oh Boy was completely different from True Love Way, perhaps the loveliest record of the 20th Century. The Diamonds’ Little Darlin’ with its Latin beat didn’t sound a bit like She Say (Oom Dooby Doom.
So apparently we learn, bit by bit, letting go of the life preserver (not Life Saver because its use to save you would be depending on a small piece of candy) . Oh, and excuse, please, the horrid mixing of metaphors.
So, apparently we can learn to write by imitating others. True, we shouldn’t try to pass off our imitations of our own work if it really isn’t our own work. But what can it hurt to, in the privacy of your writing nook, imitate as much as possible those whose work we admire?
The novel that hooked me was written way back in the 50s by a teenager writer, John Farris. The book, Harrison High, was made into a motion picture starring Dick Clark, among others.. I loved the book. I could honestly see the characters–I would pick out the characters at school. The cute little blond with the really nice, unh, well, it was really nice, was Ricky Summers. The brunette who had a great sway that I followed from Latin to Algebra just HAD to be Anne Gregor. Mr. Huff, my Latin teacher–no doubt that guy was Neil Hendry.
So, in the first years, after avoiding the dinosaurs and the Neanderthals–I mean the actual Neanderthals, not the garage band–and arriving home safely after football practice, I would sit down in the quiet time before my parents got home from work, I would call my girl friend, discipline myself to talk only a few minutes, and then I would try to write–the most horrible stories and prose one could imagine. But, you know what? They read and sounded like Harrison High . A guy named Grit Brimer–not Griff Rimer would try get a girl who, in my mind looked a lot like Anne Gregor, into the back seat of his dad’s car. The same car he put fifty cents worth of gas–two gallons worth–before he went to pick her up after her shift behind the soda counter at the drug store.
My work was all derivative. But, over the years and decades, I began to let go of the life preserver (not the Life Saver), and strike out on my own.
Gradually, my own voice and style began to emerge. It no longer sounded like Jim Trent or the omniscient voice of Harrison High. Ha! This writing thing–maybe I could do it one day. In my own time, my writing thing got pushed forward by decades when a college English instructor said to me, out loud in class, that, though I had a gift of gab, I could never be a writer. So, to this day, every letter I type, my every word, is a poke in the snout of that ole battle axe–my hope being that, on her death bed (it was that long ago), just before she breathed her last, she suddenly wakened, sat up and said, “I was wrong about Jim Porter, Lord.” Then she fell back, gone to the happy hunting ground of papers to grade and still more students to ridicule.
So, in my view, my imitation, not plagiarism, was a positive teaching force, a way to let go and let learning and art take over.
You know what? That sounds like a positive thing. Copy that.
Sarah Callender says
This is all so great, Jim. I have two kids in middle school right now, and I see the need to not be “too different.” My son likes the Nikes but he doesn’t want the Nikes that everyone else has. My rainbow-obsessed daughter still dyes her hair ROYGBIV but it’s done on a smaller section of her hair. They want to fit in but they don’t want to copy.
By the time we’re in our forties and fifties, if we are lucky, we mostly care about fostering our own unique voice, style, attitude, values, etc.
You know what’s cool? Some young people would have been crushed by an “expert’s” comments about talent as a writer. You used it as fuel to prove that old biddy wrong. I dig that.
Happy writing, and thank you for commenting!
Rita Bailey says
In Steal Like An Artist, Austin Kleon differentiates between “Good Theft” and “Bad Theft.” One of his secrets is to steal from many, not just one. In other words, don’t plagiarize or imitate. Instead be inspired by your favourite authors, study how they create scenes, write dialogue or create heightened emotional tension.
One writing exercise I’ve done is to write a scene in the style of a writer I admire. It helps me cut out some of my bad habits–habits I don’t normally notice. Give it a try!
David Corbett says
I will once again invoke the wisdom of my mentor, Oakley Hall: “Steal wisely.”
Sarah Callender says
Hi Rita. Yes, borrowing from many is brilliant!
My daughter has my husband’s thoughtful, plodding pace. She has my sister’s musical ear. She has my mom’s artistic eye. She has my curved pinkie finger. Yet she is totally and wonderfully her own unique person. Her DNA is stolen from others, but when you combine it all? No one could ever accuse her of being a copycat.
Thank you for this point (and for mentioning this book–I will get my hands on it). :)
David Corbett says
HI, Sarah:
Your student’s attempt to slip in a James Taylor lyric as his own should have used this technique one of my classmates used in high school. The assignment was to write a poem. He copied “Fire and Ice” word for word, but titled it “Plagiarism.” He got an A.
Sarah Callender says
Ha! That reminds me of the kid who was applying to colleges. One of the essay prompts asked him to describe a time or a period that required courage. The student wrote a one-sentence essay: This is courageous.
He was accepted. I believe it was an Ivy.
There is a fine line between being clever and being stupid. I suppose the audience determines exactly where that line lies. I probably would have given that student an “A” as well. I admire cajones.
shirley arthur says
Very interesting read and very timely (please forward to Monica Crowley). I’m reminded that a couple decades ago, I was reviewing a book of essays written by young people (a single parent class), and spotted a poem that was a fav of mine. The student passed it off as her own. Long story short; the book was published as-was, I was accused of being “jealous” of the young woman’s talent (no, but jealous of the original poet). I felt slapped and confused about using works of others, but have since come around to doing what’s right. Stealing other’s words is no less offensive to them than stealing their jewels.
Sarah Callender says
Wow, Shirley. Yes! I enjoy and seek justice, and I would never have been able to let that gross act of plagiarism go.
Stealing words is absolutely no different than stealing jewels. I will hold that sentence and that image in my head (always giving you credit, of course).
Thank you for sharing this example. I wonder if that woman feels crummy about what she did … or if somehow she has convinced herself the work was hers. Our brains are very persuasive when necessary.
Happy writing, lady!
James Powell says
Thank you for sharing this. It made me understand more.
James Powell says
Most of the people know what imitation means. Emulation means to try to equal or match. Thus if you try to climb the same mountain your big brother did, you’re emulating him; but if you copy his habit of sticking peas up his nose, you’re just imitating him.
Sarah Callender says
This made me laugh out loud. Yes! A great example. Which brother were/are you? ;)