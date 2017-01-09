The Perfect Back Cover Blurb

Does it even exist, that perfect enticement to readers, that perfect pearl of a teaser which makes you instantly go to the counter and hand over your hard-earned cash? Perhaps not…but chances are that as an author—whether traditionally or self-published, whether this is your first or your fiftieth book—you’ll have to create, or help create, a back cover blurb for each of your books. And it’s something that in my experience takes some time—as you have to distill quite a few elements to make a sparkling blurb cocktail!

What exactly are those elements? Speaking both as a reader and a writer, for me a good back cover blurb includes:

A mention of setting and time period of the story

A mention of the main character

An intriguing glimpse of the plot, but with no reveals

A question, or hook, at the end

Optional (but good to have at least one):

A one-line description which gives an idea of genre of book and perhaps age range—eg A gripping, magical fantasy for young adults

A line or two from the text itself, which gives a nice flavor of what you might expect of the author’s style

A mention of the author, which could be in the one-line description, eg, A gripping, magical fantasy for young adults by multi-award winning author XYZ/ or A gripping, magical fantasy for young adults by the author of ABC

Very short extracts of reviews taken from author’s other books, with mention of where the reviews were published eg ‘XYZ is a spellbinding writer’ (The New York Times) ‘A book to savour’ (The Sydney Morning Herald) Note: If you or your publisher has asked another author to write a ‘puff’ or endorsement for your book, this will often go on the front cover, unless you have a few such endorsements, when they go on back cover.

Of course if the book/author is ‘an international bestseller’ :-) that gets mentioned too in blurbs though personally speaking that isn’t going to entice me if I’m not interested in the story as revealed in the blurb!

Also, style-wise, a good blurb should be:

Short and succinct–around 150 words is ideal, to give enough information without overloading the reader

Snappily and enticingly written with no confusing bits

Written in third person, even if book is in first-person voice

Attractive to look at—well-designed in terms of text on the page, what’s around it, colour background, etc—

And finally, starting with a tag line, in italics, works well: maybe setting time and place—eg, Moscow, June 1937—or introducing a main character, eg, Meet Septimus Drake, master magician—or an intriguing line of text from the book, usually from very early on, eg, It was supposed to be a foolproof plan…

What are your thoughts on what makes a good blurb? Do you have any favourite examples, either for your own books or those of other authors? Or even examples of blurbs that do anything but entice the reader?