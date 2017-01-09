The Perfect Back Cover Blurb

Does it even exist, that perfect enticement to readers, that perfect pearl of a teaser which makes you instantly go to the counter and hand over your hard-earned cash? Perhaps not…but chances are that as an author—whether traditionally or self-published, whether this is your first or your fiftieth book—you’ll have to create, or help create, a back cover blurb for each of your books. And it’s something that in my experience takes some time—as you have to distill quite a few elements to make a sparkling blurb cocktail!
What exactly are those elements? Speaking both as a reader and a writer, for me a good back cover blurb includes:
- A mention of setting and time period of the story
- A mention of the main character
- An intriguing glimpse of the plot, but with no reveals
- A question, or hook, at the end
Optional (but good to have at least one):
- A one-line description which gives an idea of genre of book and perhaps age range—eg A gripping, magical fantasy for young adults
- A line or two from the text itself, which gives a nice flavor of what you might expect of the author’s style
- A mention of the author, which could be in the one-line description, eg, A gripping, magical fantasy for young adults by multi-award winning author XYZ/ or A gripping, magical fantasy for young adults by the author of ABC
- Very short extracts of reviews taken from author’s other books, with mention of where the reviews were published eg ‘XYZ is a spellbinding writer’ (The New York Times) ‘A book to savour’ (The Sydney Morning Herald) Note: If you or your publisher has asked another author to write a ‘puff’ or endorsement for your book, this will often go on the front cover, unless you have a few such endorsements, when they go on back cover.
- Of course if the book/author is ‘an international bestseller’ :-) that gets mentioned too in blurbs though personally speaking that isn’t going to entice me if I’m not interested in the story as revealed in the blurb!
Also, style-wise, a good blurb should be:
- Short and succinct–around 150 words is ideal, to give enough information without overloading the reader
- Snappily and enticingly written with no confusing bits
- Written in third person, even if book is in first-person voice
- Attractive to look at—well-designed in terms of text on the page, what’s around it, colour background, etc—
And finally, starting with a tag line, in italics, works well: maybe setting time and place—eg, Moscow, June 1937—or introducing a main character, eg, Meet Septimus Drake, master magician—or an intriguing line of text from the book, usually from very early on, eg, It was supposed to be a foolproof plan…
What are your thoughts on what makes a good blurb? Do you have any favourite examples, either for your own books or those of other authors? Or even examples of blurbs that do anything but entice the reader?
About Sophie Masson
Sophie Masson has published more than fifty novels internationally since 1990, mainly for children and young adults. A bilingual French and English speaker, raised mostly in Australia, she has a master’s degree in French and English literature. Sophie's new e-book on authorship, By the Book: Tips of the Trade for Writers, is available at Australian Society of Authors.
Comments
Erin Bartels says
Sophie, I’ve been writing back cover copy and catalog copy for a publisher for thirteen years, nearly 2,000 books, both nonfiction and fiction. This is all great advice, not just for the back cover but also for query letters, website copy, etc.
Often people think back cover copy will be easy to write because it’s short. “Hey, I just wrote an entire novel and I’ve been honing it for years, I think I can handle a measly 150 words.” And because it is short it can seem fairly inconsequential. In both cases, nothing could be further from the truth.
Many authors are not the best writers of their own sales copy — in fact, in my experience, I’d say most are not. They are too deeply involved with their books and feel that it is all important and so must all be mentioned. They often are not the best judges of what are the best hooks for the reader.
And while I think most sales are made by word of mouth, the back cover copy (which is also the copy you see on Amazon) is essential for browsers. Written well, it hooks the potential reader and makes them plunk down some money for your book. But if the copy falls flat, fails to entice, you’ve lost a sale.
It took me years to get good at writing sales copy, and it is still tricky to do for my own work because my perspective on it is as an insider who knows too much. If you’re publishing traditionally, your publisher will likely produce this copy for you (and hopefully they will run it by you before going to press). If you’re publishing independently, you’d do well to consider hiring a capable freelance marketing writer to help you with it, just as you’d hire a freelance editor to help you shape and polish your story.
I would add one more element I don’t think I saw in your list: a headline. You mention a tagline (though at my publishing house, that’s what we call the line on the FRONT cover of the book, when there is one) which I think is what you’re calling a headline, but it is mentioned last, almost as an afterthought. As a marketing copywriter, those 150 words or so of body copy are the easy part. The headline is always what takes the most time and thought, because that is what potential readers will see first. If you have a great endorsement or snappy bit of a review from an important publication, you can use that as your headline. If not, that bolded line at the top is what needs the most work and it is absolutely the hardest part.
And though it will be tempting to ask a provocative question, either as the headline or as a way of closing the body copy (“Will she be able to navigate the murky waters of betrayal before it’s too late?”) try to resist it. Because the answer is always, ALWAYS “Yes.” So why ask the question? (Full disclosure, I have done this on back cover copy, often at the behest of authors, but it is nearly always either a compromise or a cop-out.)
One last thing: I’ll reiterate your statement that shorter is better. Keep that in mind for every element, even the bio. No one cares about every single award you’ve won (those are often much more meaningful to other industry insiders than to regular readers). The more succinct you are, the more memorable you are.
P.S. – One last caution: try not to name more than three characters on the back. It gets totally muddled after that. Two is better. If you can get away with just your main character and I still want to read it, that’s gold.