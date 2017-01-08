Please welcome Gina L. Mulligan as our guest today. Gina is a veteran freelance journalist for numerous national magazines and the author of the award-winning novels, Remember the Ladies and From Across the Room. After her own diagnosis, Gina founded Girls Love Mail, a national charity that collects handwritten letters of encouragement for women with breast cancer. She was honored for her charitable work on the nationally syndicated television talk show The Steve Harvey Show, and was featured on People.com and TODAY.com.
I was working on an epistolary novel and had been researching letters for years. Then I became a cancer patient and received over 200 get-well letters and cards. This was when I realized the healing properties of letters and they became my passion. Along with finishing my epistolary novel, FROM ACROSS THE ROOM, I started a charity called Girls Love Mail that collects hand-written letters of encouragement for women newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Since our start in 2011, we’ve sent out over 70,000 letters.
Dear Reader: Does the Epistolary Novel Still Have a Place in Modern Literature?
If you lived in the late 1700s, you drank corn whiskey, spun your own cloth, and spent your evenings in the glow of candlelight reading an epistolary novel. If the term epistolary is unfamiliar, you’re not alone. An epistolary novel is a fictional story told through letters, and though it’s not common today, it was the most popular novel format throughout the 18th and early 19th centuries. In fact, epistolary novelist Samuel Richardson was the Stephen King of his day. Then tastes changed and writers turned to Gothic romances and adopted more straightforward narratives. Since its heyday, the epistolary novel really hasn’t made a come-back. As an author who wrote an epistolary novel and runs a letter writing charity, I had to ask if there’s still a place for this beautiful, albeit challenging, format in modern fiction.
A Voyeuristic Peek
Though we now think of letter writing as a lost art, letters hold a certain fascination because they are a voyeuristic peek into private thoughts and actions. Letters have long been preserved as national historical records, and who hasn’t heard a story about discovering a bundle of long-lost love letters in the attic trunk? If real letters pique our interest, can they be used to create a compelling novel? Part of the answer is found in the format itself. Letters provide intimate insights, remove author intrusion, advance plot, and develop characters.
Because letters are first-person expressions of beliefs and feelings, readers organically develop a deep and quick understanding of characters. Think how much we know from a simple “My Dearest Rebecca,” versus, “Hey Dude.” Letters also have built-in pacing. Short or unfinished letters create a page-turner. To slow down important moments, longer, intricate letters or multiple letters with different points of view do the trick. Even setting and plot are advanced because a letter naturally demands some level of description.
Some Familiar Titles
If you think you’ve never heard of an epistolary novel, think again. The Color Purple, Carrie, Dracula, Dangerous Liaisons, and 84 Charring Cross Lane, to name a few, are all epistolary. What all of these wonderful novels have in common is that the letter format helps make them great. In 84 Charring Cross Lane, letters are carefully arranged to give a sense of time passing, enhance the physical distance between characters, and stimulate the imagination with engaging descriptions and language. Each letter in The Color Purple begins “Dear God.” In just two repetitive words, the reader understands the depths of Celie’s burdens. And humor is exaggerated in Dangerous Liaisons by clever misdirection and the intricate plot. The movies and plays were good, but the novels are definite Must Reads.
Bram Stoker’s Dracula is a terrific example of how letters enhance the story. Suspense is created by what information is revealed and concealed. When Jonathan Harker is in Transylvania, the reader knows something is amiss by the details he omits in letters to his wife Mina. At the same time, we feel Mina’s concern through the elaborate letters she exchanges with friends. Further, the use of diary entries provides insight into the fears of the characters. This creates a profound connection which heightens the awareness of impending danger.
The Story as a Puzzle
Still, the fact remains that in 2016 I found only seven new epistolary novels, mine included. This is likely also due to the format. A pivotal challenge of the epistolary is who to tell what. If you’ve already told one character, then how do you share it with another without boring the reader? And if letters are going back and forth, how important is the timing of the letters? The story itself becomes a giant puzzle.
That said, modern readers are accustomed to digesting information in pieces and letters provide busy readers convenient stopping and starting points. We need look no further than the prevalence of emails and texts to know that as a community we continue to bond through written exchange and engage in intimate dialogues through today’s forms of a letter.
It’s comforting to know that classic epistolary works are still studied in Literature classes, and a few modern authors have experimented with the traditional epistle by creating stories from blog entries, emails, instant and text messages. These create a wonderful depiction and record of our current culture. If, like these authors, you’re thinking of taking on this challenge, you’ll want to spend time laying out the story and finding creative ways to convey basic information. Think about which characters needs to communicate, how often, and about what. And consider how to use language to your advantage. Would your character write in the same style to a friend as he would his mother?
So, do epistolary novels have a literary place in our society? Yes. The ongoing fascination with letters continues because they connect us with our past and provide a means of recording our society with in-depth perspectives and first-hand accounts. They also improve comprehensive reading skills and are ideal in helping writers develop story pacing and unique characters.
Perhaps with a little awareness we can bring back the glory days of the epistolary novel and spark new life into this forgotten format. We should. We may not live in the 1700s, but Lord Byron’s words still resonates today. He wrote, “Letter writing is the only device combining solitude with good company.”
Do you think epistolary novels have a literary place in our society? Have you ever read an epistolary novel? Would you consider writing one?
Bob Bois says
I love epistolary novels. Dracula, of course, was fantastic. Right now, I’m reading The Accursed, by Joyce Carol Oates, about some evil goings-on in and around Princeton University circa 1905 -1906. The cast of characters includes Woodrow Wilson, Grover Cleveland, Jack London, and Upton Sinclair. The narrative includes long chapters from character’s journals, etc. The novel is highly recommended, if you haven’t already read it. I am a fan of JCO and ‘evil goings-on’ so my opinion should not be considered completely objective.
Gina Mulligan says
That’s great. I haven’t read The Accursed- one to add to my reading list. Thank you!
Will says
A big yes to epistolary flavor, at least, in novel writing. Bob Bois mentioned Dracula which is probably the acme, but Frankenstein also deserves consideration for fantasy fans, that one’s a real nesting doll of speculation.
My epic fantasy novels have journal entries as well as letters which inform the plot; as Gina pointed out, the timing and placement are crucial. Long-ago diary entries can show that a curse is coming back to repeat itself: put them anywhere earlier than the crisis to foreshadow, but then pay attention to the character’s moment of reading that diary. You may find the readers are already “up on” her reactions and emotional mood, because now she knows what they knew all along!
One of my characters is a prolific letter writer, he almost always opens with a hackneyed cliched phrase like “I can bear this no longer” and closes with a post-script, or even two. I think the readers come to expect and appreciate it.
Gina Mulligan says
Sounds like you have a fun and exciting way of using letters in your works. That makes me smile. I love that level of creative thinking in books! Thank you for your comment!
Tori Bond says
I just read WHERE DID YOU GO BERNEDETTE which used emails, text messages, and police reports to tell the story. It read very quickly, and I enjoyed the puzzle-like quality of the narrative. I felt that this modern epistolary form allowed for the author to release and withhold information from the characters and the reader to build tension and draw the reader to want to know what’s next. I can imagine order, when to reveal info, and closing which character reveals that information could be conplex.
I agree that the epistolary novel still has a place in modern literature.
Grace Wen says
Where’d You Go, Bernadette? is one of my all-time favorite books. I love epistolary novels because, when done well, they’re even more intimate than first person POV. First person POV always requires me to ask, “Why is this character telling me this story in this way?” In epistolary novels, that question never comes up because I’m reading something that wasn’t meant for me. In other words, I’m an eavesdropper (or a snoop), not the audience.
Other epistolary novels I’ve enjoyed: Ella Minnow Pea by Mark Dunn and Dear Committee Members by Julie Schumacher. I’ve also seen the form used effectively, using emails/texts/social media posts, in a Harlequin novel (Molly Cooper’s Dream Date by Barbara Hannay), chick lit (Save As Draft by Cavanaugh Lee), and YA (TTFN and others by Lauren Myracle).
Writing an epistolary novel is one of my personal goals. As Gina noted, there are so many ways for people to communicate now. Capturing that in a novel would be a fun challenge!
Gina Mulligan says
I hop you give writing an epistolary novel a try! It’s fun… and a lot of work. But totally worth it. And I loved Ella Minnow Pea too. Fun book!
Gina Mulligan says
Tori, thank you for agreeing! It’s always great to hear from a reader who appreciates and understands the format and the complexities. I think putting the puzzle together is fun, too.
Victoria Chatham says
I love 84 Charing Cross Road, a book I often take off my shelf and re-read. The movie, starring Anne Bancroft and Anthony Hopkins as Helene Hanff and Frank Doel, was quite true to the book and therefore almost as enjoyable.
I have a ‘book under the bed’, recently re-discovered, started in longhand sometime in the early 90s. It is a series of letters between two women who meet on a train. I had no idea what to do with it but this post has prompted me to start work on it again.
Gina Mulligan says
Keep working on it! From Across the Room took me 8 yrs to write, or as I say, figure out. It’s not easy but worth the effort if you love it. And 84 Charing Cross is one of my favorites, too. The letters make it charming!
Rita Bailey says
As a writer of historical fiction I relish reading letters, diaries and newspapers from the era my story is set in. They provide a sense of place, offer an authentic voice and shine a light on character development.
In Margaret Atwood’s historical fiction novel ALIAS GRACE, several characters reveal aspects of their personality in letters. We are left to decide if this revealed character trait is authentic or false. This adds to the tension of the story.
I vote to bring back the epistolary novel. It certainly has a place in historical fiction. Throw in a few diary entries and newspaper accounts while you’re at it. They help create a flavour of the times.
Gina Mulligan says
Good point about newspapers and diaries. I use them in my research too and they really help give the tone and feeling of an era beyond the bones of the history. Alias Grace is a terrific example of letters used to build tension. I forgot about that one. There really are so many wonderful examples. Thank you for sharing your thoughts!
Julia Munroe Martin says
I really love epistolary novels. I used letters to tell one character’s POV in a novel about a soldier in Vietnam, and I’ve often thought of writing a book only in letters…for all the reasons you mention, I think it would be a fascinating way to tell the whole story. I will definitely check out your novels; thanks for a great post!
Gina Mulligan says
Thank you! From Across the Room is the epistolary novel. My other book, Remember the Ladies, is a narrative with a key letter at the end. If you’re thinking of giving it a try, I say go for it! You could even start with a short story. I did and it helped. (You can read the short story on my website.) Inspiration!!
Rebecca DeMarino says
Recently I read Fanny Burney’s EVELINA (1778) as part of my research for my current manuscript. Ms Burney was not only one of the first female novelists in England and gave a delightful view of 18th century London, but her epistolary work would have been a fovorite of my heroine in the colonies. I love reading epistolary novels myself, and look forward to reading From Across the Room, Gina. It sounds fascinating!
Gina Mulligan says
I hope you enjoy it! Thank you for sharing a joy for the format. It’s good to hear it’s not dying out!
Maryann says
I do think that epistolary novels may see a resurgence as writers look at ways to use comments on blog posts, Twitter and Facebook posts and other social media postings to create stories. It is not something I am the least bit interested in writing, but I love to read this type of book.
Gina Mulligan says
Great…we need readers like you to spread the word! 😊 So glad you enjoy epistolary novels and thank you for sharing your thoughts!
Scarlet Darkwood says
If the letters are written clearly and placed in an order that tells a story, I see no problem with an epistolary novel. Of course, I’m 52 and of an older generation who started out reading classics and other books with this format. There a formats and styles that don’t bother me, but will send a young reader screaming for the corner. I think the use of emails and text messages are the “modern” way of doing this in books, and I find it quite as effective as its older letter counterpart. As long as the elements fit the book and tell the story, I see no problem.
Gina Mulligan says
Great insight. Thank you. I sure hope the newer style of books using text messages and the like encourages younger readers to try some of the classics!
Betsy Ashto says
I love the intimacy of the epistolary novel. My fav is Miss Lonelyhearts by Nathanael West.
My agent recently asked me to read a romance manuscript. Written entirely in tweets, the dialogue between the man and woman was every bit as wonderful as the classics. I hope the story finds a home in print.
Gina Mulligan says
Wow, even tweets work. That’s great. I hope it finds a home, too. We need to keep the format alive! Thank you for sharing this. Makes my day!