Are Your Characters Talking?

The title of this post isn’t actually a rhetorical question. I’d love to hear what other writers have to say to the question: do your characters talk to you while you’re writing their story? Because I know that answers vary. I know authors– wildly successful authors– who will give you a funny look and an, Uh, no, because they’re . . . fictional? response if you ask whether they hear their characters’ voices. I know other authors– also wildly successful– who swear that they’ve had entire books thrown into disarray by a particularly “noisy” character who refuses to cooperate with the planned story. I’ve also read books and articles on craft– some of them here on WU– that are fairly dismissive of the idea that a fictional character can, or should, influence the direction of a story. Writers, these articles suggest, should take responsibility for their own plots, be the captains of their own ship– and I’m not sure that I necessarily disagree.
But I do tend to hear my character’s voices. Now, I don’t think either answer to my question makes you more or less of a writer or better or worse as a storyteller. Every author is different, and everyone has to find the writing process that works for them. But I have had characters entirely hijack my plot before. Villains who insisted that they were going to reveal themselves as heroes in the end. Romantic pairings that I never planned for, because one character simply pointed to another inside my head and said, “I want that one.”
I also know that it’s the kiss of death to a work-in-progress when my characters stop talking to me and go radio silent. It’s happened a few times, and every time, I’ve had to set the work aside and write something else until they– thankfully– started talking again. So what do you do if your characters have suddenly gone quiet on you? Or if you haven’t had characters who feel like they’re talking inside your head, but want to see whether you can encourage yours to start speaking up. Here are a few strategies that I’ve found are helpful when I need to “hear” what my characters have to say:
Dialogue. Probably the most obvious strategy for getting your characters to talk is to give them something to say. Makes sense, right? Sometimes if I’m stuck on where a scene is really going, or what the emotional heart of a chapter needs to be, I’ll start with dialogue and ask myself, “What does this character MOST want to say out loud, in this moment? If someone asked them to voice exactly what they’re thinking, what would it sound like?” Now, your character may not actually say what they’re thinking out loud in the final draft of your story. But still, knowing what they want to say always helps me to channel that emotional truth into the story.
Backstory. This one is huge for me. I usually don’t fully connect with a character until I know the details of where they came from and what made them who they are at the moment my story begins. What was their family life like growing up? What were their childhood hopes and fears? What were the best and worst things to every happen to them? Of course, not all of those details can possibly make it into your story, but I always find that imagining the life my characters led before I and the readers met them makes them come to life in my mind in a way that nothing else can.
Journal. I also really like this one. If a scene just isn’t coming alive for me, I like to try to imagine how it would read if one of my characters was writing it down as a diary or journal entry– or maybe as a letter to someone they love. I don’t necessarily write that journal version down, but just imagining it is often enough to get my character talking again.
Abandon Ship. I’m mentioning this one last, but I do think it’s important. Sometimes my point of view character is flatly refusing to talk to me when it comes to narrating a scene– and it turns out that that’s okay, because that particular character wasn’t supposed to, an entirely different character was. I’ve been stuck on impossible scenes or chapters that suddenly worked when I flipped the point of view to another character’s. Sometimes your characters may not be talking because they’re trying to let someone else speak up for awhile.
On the plotter/pantser scale of writing, I fall much more towards the plotter end. I love outlines, I typically jot down an ordered bullet list of key points in a scene before I write it, and I never start a book without knowing– or at least thinking that I know– how it’s going to end. But I also have to say that I live for those unplanned moments, the moments when my characters seem to take on a life of their own and throw all my careful plotting out the window. Whether or not you hear your characters voices, I think most authors would agree that there’s an element of magic to crafting a story. Call it the muse, call it the manifestations of the writer’s subconscious, there are moments in writing that take your breath away because they come to even you, the author, as such a revelation. Those moments when I can hear my characters’ voices are my favorite of all.
Do your characters talk to you? What do you do when they go stubbornly silent?
About Anna Elliott
Anna Elliott is an author of historical fiction and fantasy. Her first series, the Twilight of Avalon trilogy, is a retelling of the Trystan and Isolde legend. She wrote her second series, the Pride and Prejudice Chronicles, chiefly to satisfy her own curiosity about what might have happened to Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy, and all the other wonderful cast of characters after the official end of Jane Austen's classic work. She enjoys stories about strong women, and loves exploring the multitude of ways women can find their unique strengths. Anna lives in the Washington DC area with her husband and three children.
Comments
jeffo says
No, my characters don’t talk to me, but I “hear” them. I will “hear”/”see” scenes in my head while doing things like the dishes, driving, etc. so that, when I sit down to write, the pump is primed. When the scenes stop playing and I get stuck, that’s when I try outlining to figure out “what’s next.”
Mike Swift says
Hey, Anna,
I usually start my work with developed backstories for each of my main players, as well as how the story will begin, end, and the plot and pinch points along the way.
And although I’ve had dialogue strike me at the oddest times (a 2:00 a.m. jolt out of bed to write a poignant scene), it usually develops naturally within the story.
However, it always has to remain true to character. Would that particular character notice that “thing” — whatever that “thing” may be — and if so, how would they verbalize it? And that’s when the voices — the characters — speak to me. Some will say, “I wouldn’t give it a second thought,” while others exclaim, “Oh, SHINY!”
I think the best way for your characters to speak to you is to really know your characters, inside and out, and follow their lead. Thanks for helping us get to know and listen to them better.
Benjamin Brinks says
It’s my greatest struggle: to let characters be fully independent, not just a reflection of myself.
Lately I’ve hit upon a helpful technique. Instead of dialoguing with my characters, interviewing them, writing their backstory or similar getting-to-know-you methods, I’ve asked characters in the story to tell me about each other.
Each has a different perspective, sees things I and others don’t. I ask a secondary character, for example, what do you think that the protagonist is going to do or say right now? The answers are sometimes more interesting than what I might have come up with on my own.
Or, wait…oh, never mind the chicken-or-egg puzzle. The point is to get out of my head and into theirs.
AJ says
My characters talk to me all the time. I have occasionally talked back, but usually I just listen to what they have to say. When they go quiet I start to worry. I took Topamax for migraines a while back, but it made everything go quiet. I couldn’t write because my brain was fogged, and the funny thing was I didn’t even realize it until I couldn’t figure out why my car wouldn’t move – it was still in park and I had a difficult time remembering how it worked.
JES says
That “car stuck in parking gear” image is the perfect metaphor for writerly “stucked-ness”!
Densie Webb says
I’m afraid I’m a bit of a pragmatist and I’m of the mind “Uh, no, because they’re —fictional?” I wrote a blog post not long ago about how I don’t believe in the muse, which I suppose is of the same family. Maybe it’s my science background, or my lack of belief in angels, spirits and poltergeists, but here’s my take: Sometimes we may feel as if an outside force or voice is prodding us along, filling in the story, but it’s just the creative part of our brains kicking into high gear. And I believe we should take full credit when we listen to it and nurture it, not attribute it to some outside, unseen force.
Linda Bennett Pennell says
Hi Anna,
This is an interesting topic. My characters don’t speak to me, but I know them so well before I begin their stories that I sort of slip into them as people as I write. I think it’s somewhat similar to what character actors do when they take on new roles. They create each character as unique individuals as opposed to the movie star who simply seems to play the same role no matter what movie he/she is in. Through this method, my characters become living, breathing individuals to me as I slip in and out of their personas while writing. Though it may sound a little like a mental disorder (think multiple personalities – LOL), I find it best feeds my creativity.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I’ve long relied on snippets that unlock the flow. These snippets typically come to me on my evening walk. I jot them down when I get home, and they are the kindling for the next day’s writing fires. And they’re almost always in the form of dialog. It’s always a character key to the upcoming scene, and they often give me the critical component to it.
So yep, they talk to me. And I’m grateful. Thanks for letting those of us who listen know we’re not alone, Anna!
Vijaya Bodach says
LOL, Anna, no wonder some people think I’m crazy because my story people do talk to me. Sometimes they talk to other people (also in my head) and I’m just eavesdropping. This is usually at the beginning of a story. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever started a story without a character insisting that I listen.
I think it’s interesting that once I begin plotting and writing, they quiet down, unless I get stuck, and then the come out to complain, but I also find where the story should go. Being stuck often means I’ve plotted myself into a corner, the character wouldn’t really do those things.
I have a LOT of unfinished stories. What’s funny is that when I get busy with other projects and abandon my characters, they’ll harass me. So I give in, even if I’m deadline for something else. The story people that stay with me year after year are the ones I pay attention to and I do eventually finish their stories.
JES says
Hi there, Anna — thanks for this post!
I lean towards pantserism rather than plotterism and so, yeah, I always delight in surprise first — and bring in the rational/intellectual analyzer afterwards. Over time, I’ve gradually learned that I can encourage the surprises by (ironically) subjecting my writing to absolute routine: always, always write at the same time of day — whatever works — and never stare at the screen for more than a couple-three minutes. Keep the keyboard lively. And if I do that long enough, for enough succeeding days or weeks, it’s almost as if I’ve trained myself to create surprise.
Twenty-some years ago I attended a weekend writing workshop run by SF author David Gerrold. He preached the routine, too, but he also brought in an unexpected and very, well, spooky exercise: he turned out the lights and walked us through an opportunity to mentally interview our protagonist. The results really rattled me: I was writing short stories then, which featured a recurring main character; when I suddenly found myself “face to face” with him, it surprised the hell out of me. And when I “heard” him ask me, in deadly earnest, “Why don’t you ever let me DO something?!?”… well, I just about jumped out of my skin. But by the gods, did that exercise help me!
A gimmick I’ve used sometimes if I do find myself momentarily stuck: I start a new paragraph or section or chapter, even if I have no intention of using it, in which a principal character completely loses his or her composure: give the person a hissy fit or a crying jag, or bring him/her to tears with laughter. And do it in first person (again, even if that’s at odds with the surrounding paragraphs, chapters, whatever). It’s weird, but the extreme emotion seems to jar loose the words which have been stuck in my fingers.
Thanks again to you for the post, and also to the previous commenters who gave me good stuff to think about!
Lorraine Norwood says
Hi Anna,
Thanks for the great post. Yes, my characters talk to me — and not just the characters in my novels. When I write short stories, my characters talk to me. In fact, that’s when I know I need to write — when a character enters my head and says “write this down before it’s too late, I have a story to tell.” In my first novel, a brand new character, one I hadn’t anticipated in the outline, synopsis, character descriptions, or bullet points, suddenly appeared and became a critical player. He’s fun to write and offers needed comic relief. Where did he come from? I don’t know. Subconscious? Maybe. I don’t believe in a muse. I DO believe in leaving oneself open to possibilities. And that means listening inside your head. Does it sound touchy-feeling? Esoteric? Mumbo-jumbo? Absolutely. I plan, I research, I prepare and then, to borrow from Ray Bradbury, I jump off the cliff and build my wings on the way down. And while I’m heading for the desert floor like Wiley Coyote, my characters talk to me.
I’ve never had the experience of characters going radio-silent so in the event that happens, I’ll keep your advice handy. Thanks again.
Mike Brown says
After 3+ years deeply entrenched in my small town of colorful characters, writing two books, the answer is YES. They have cried out in my sleep which is why I keep a pen and pad bedside. As long as they speak to me, their next story is already taking shape too.
Karen Tomsovic says
This happened to me on a recent project. I’ve had a certain character in my head for years and suddenly I lost her voice because I’d been immersed in another character. So I usually shift gears by asking questions, particularly about the character’s conflict. Then I let them respond. I’m very visual, so this plays out like a movie in my head. After I live the action in my head for a bit, it starts to transfer through my fingers and onto the page. Great topic!
Leah McClellan says
Fun to read this. My characters sort of talk to me, but it’s more like I see the story unfolding, like a movie, as my characters do their thing and talk with one another. Sometimes I can’t keep up.
With my recent novel, I was shocked as I wrote a scene. The male lead approached the female, and she was thrilled to see him. And he just stared. I was sort of in his head as he stared at her, and he wouldn’t say a thing. I carried on—the female sensed a problem. Why was he so quiet? And then I couldn’t figure out what to do. It was a shut down.
So I took a few days off and let him work it out in my head. I made an effort to keep him in mind as I went about other tasks. Turns out, he wanted to break up with her, or he had second thoughts/worries. And that became a secondary conflict as they worked out, together, the main problem with the antagonist. And it revealed a lot about him and her and what the problem was on his side as they had big arguments! So I was glad he stopped until I figured it out.
It’s almost like the characters are real people in my head, but I figure it’s like some part of myself, maybe like imaginary friends for a small child. Pretty crazy, but I go with the flow.