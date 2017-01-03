We are so happy to have former regular contributor Lydia Sharp back with us today! Lydia was one of WU’s ‘unpublished writers,’ writing for us from 6/10-3/14. We’re thrilled to help her celebrate the publication of her debut novel, WHENEVER I’M WITH YOU (Scholastic Press), releasing TODAY, and glad to welcome her back to share lessons she’s learned while working on that story. A little more about her:
Welcome back, Lydia, and huge congratulations!
Lessons Learned from My Debut Novel
My debut novel is not the first novel I wrote (it’s the 8th!) but the experience of it brought me a lot of firsts. My first book deal was also my first novel sold on proposal—only a synopsis and sample pages were submitted to the publisher—so it was also my first experience with fast drafting under contract followed by turbo editing on an intense deadline. My editor and I went from story idea to rough draft to finished book in a matter of months, and at the start, I honestly had no idea if I’d be able to pull it off.
But I was honored to have the opportunity, so onward I wrote, and then onward we edited that book together. It might have looked more like a potato sack race than a relay race at times, but we did it. We crossed the finish line with a book we’re proud of.
And here’s what I learned along the way:
“I’ve never done this before” and “I don’t know if I can pull this off” are NOT reasons to NOT try.
This can be applied to pretty much anything in life, but it’s especially important to remember as novelists. The publishing world is constantly in flux, so to survive, we must constantly try new things, or different approaches to the same thing. You never know, that “impossible” idea you have could end up being your author legacy. To step away from a new idea, you should have a stronger reason to not try it than your reason for wanting to try it in the first place. So if your circumstances permit, just try it and see what happens. If nothing else, you will have spent time practicing your craft and stretching your imagination.
Don’t get too attached to your plot, your characters, or pretty much anything BUT your core story.
My editor at Scholastic tweaked the plot synopsis I’d included in my proposal before giving me the go-ahead to finish writing the manuscript. And by “tweaked” I mean she completely scrapped about 75% of it and then we brainstormed a new plot together. That was only the beginning.
During the editing process, I had to completely rewrite the final third of the book 3 times, did major revisions on large sections through the middle, and added new scenes to the opening chapters. Some of those rewrites involved removing characters that I loved, or changing a character’s role. And the changes had to be made quickly. It was rapid-fire revising, which required shifting my view on how to tell the story, multiple times, within days of one another, until we came up with something that worked.
Keep in mind that “story” and “plot” are not the same thing. A plot can go through major changes and still tell the same story. So when revising a manuscript, whether it’s under contract or not, ask yourself, “What is my core story?” You should be able to convey it simply and succinctly. (This was mine for Whenever I’m with You: Girl falls for boy in Alaska. Boy disappears in the wilds. Girl and boy’s brother go find him. Adventure + romance + family issues.) As long as you don’t stray from the core story, the changes you make to how that story plays out, no matter how extensive, are not really changing your story. They’re helping you tell it in a better way.
Never underestimate the power of your tribe.
Your family, friends, co-workers, fellow authors, agents, editors, everyone who is supporting you, cheering you on, doing whatever necessary to help you succeed in your current writing endeavor—the stronger they are, the stronger you are. Do not take any one person for granted. Do not discredit even the “small” ways others show their support. A simple word of congrats, or an inquiry like “how’s your book going?” will keep your motivational fire burning strong.
I never knew how many people were truly in my corner—and have been for several years—until this book deal happened. It’s been a wonderful, eye-opening experience. And I would not have succeeded without my tribe—which includes the WU community, so thank you, all of you. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and for so many others. Write on!
What have you learned while writing your work? Please share in comments.
Ellen Cassidy says
Congrats on the publishing of your book! And, WOW. I guess I’m naive, but as much as I envision future editing of my current work, I never dream it might involve scrapping 75 % of blood, sweat and tears. Maybe because i have already scrapped a ton of it, myself. Good for you for persevering!
Lydia Sharp says
Thank you! Yes, it is hard to say goodbye to all that work, in any situation. But it’s always for a specific reason and always improves the story in some way, so I’ve always felt it was worth it! Bittersweet, though, for sure.
Barbara Morrison says
Oh, yes, remembering the tribe is important! What a good reminder of how easy it is to give another writer a lift. I treasured every encouragement, large or small: a celebratory dinner from my book club when an excerpt from my then-unpublished memoir won a contest, a brief remark from a friend that he kept my poetry book by his bed to read before turning out the light, a handwritten comment by an editor on a form rejection letter. I try to pay it forward. This is how a community grows: through what we give each other.
Lydia Sharp says
Thank you, Barbara, so well said!
Cathy says
Congratulations! Thanks for sharing your insights. I’m sure you did tons of self editing before submission. Wondering if you have thoughts on any way to streamline the process, perhaps not worrying about turning it in”perfect.” Also, why do you think the publisher/editor was willing to work so much with you, since we’ve been told that editors are looking for reasons to reject and have no time to work on needy projects? Just curious!
MaryZ says
I’m also curious. And how did you get to the editor in the first place? Do you have an agent? Just getting through to a gatekeeper is a major challenge. Congrats on your persistence!
Lydia Sharp says
Hi Mary, thank you! Yes, I have a fantastic agent, Laura Bradford, and she connected me with my editor at Scholastic.
Lydia Sharp says
Thank you, Cathy, and this is such a good question!
First, this particular book was quite different from the usual for a debut, since the manuscript was not complete yet when it was acquired. The original submission was a 5-page synopsis and a 30-page writing sample (about the first 3 chapters). I wrote that proposal in a couple of days, then got feedback from my critique partner and my agent and did a revision of it before my agent said it was ready. In less than a week. The editor/publisher acquired it pretty much on the potential they saw in both the story idea and me as a writer able to fulfill that potential. Then, after we had a contract, I worked with my editor to revise the plot and then I got to work finishing the manuscript.
I had a deadline on which to turn in that completed manuscript, and that deadline gave me only 2 MONTHS to complete it. So, if you’re still with me, that means I super-fast-drafted the novel and turned in what was basically my first draft.
Yep.
So I really had to let go of the “this needs to be perfect before my editor sees it” mindset because I just didn’t have time to perfect it. I actually completed the manuscript in 6 weeks and spent those final 2 weeks doing a few targeted revisions, so it wasn’t terribly rough. But it was still rougher than what I would usually even hand in to my agent to review, let alone an editor.
The only advice I can give on how to do that without having a brain implosion from stress is to let go of the expectation that it has to be perfect and trust your gut that it’s good enough–not perfect but workable–when you submit.
All of that being said (and apologies for the lengthy comment!) under normal submission circumstances, and coming from an editor standpoint as well, you really do want your manuscript to be the best it can be before submission. Finish writing the manuscript first (unless you’re submitting a proposal). Get several reads on it from trusted readers in your circle, and if you have an agent, they will likely want some revisions on it too before submitting to editors. The more “finished” the quality of the manuscript is when you submit, the greater your chances of it getting acquired. But at the same time remember that EVERY book gets edited after it’s acquired, and no editor expects your book to be perfect, just WORKABLE. Keeping that in mind might help you to admit it’s as done as it can be and ready to submit.
Hope that helps! Best of luck to you!
Vijaya says
Thanks for this look into your process. I cringe at the thought of anybody seeing my first drafts but you are so right about letting go of the perfectionist mentality and getting a “workable” draft done. That’s exactly what I’m doing right now, so your advice comes at the perfect time for me.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Congratulations! It is an awesome feeling. And Scholastic is a very prestigious publisher.
It sounds as if you put in a TON of work. You earned this.
Hope the rewards come in to your satisfaction, and you get working on the next one.
Lydia Sharp says
Thanks so much, Alicia! It was a lot of work but definitely worth it.
Vaughn Roycroft says
First off, big congratulations on your debut, Lydia! I’m so happy for you. Happy in a way that only those who’ve known each other for years can be for one another.
I have a bit of an understanding of how hard you’ve worked, and how hard it is to persevere. And I also know that I don’t know half of the story. We all have our own challenges and obstacles, and at least half of them reside between our ears, right?
Reminds me of an Andre Dubus quote I saw the other day: “It’s very easy to quit during the first ten years. Nobody cares whether you write or not, and it’s very hard to write when nobody cares one way or the other. You can’t get fired if you don’t write, and most of the time you don’t get rewarded if you do. But don’t quit.”
I’m so glad you didn’t quit. :) Wishing you the best with the book!
Lydia Sharp says
Vaughn! You’re making it really hard not to cry today! :)
Thank you so much for your support through the years, and your amazing attitude. There were several times I wanted to quit–my husband got a lot of practice “talking me down from the ledge” of giving up on publishing. It is a tough tough business but you’re right many of those challenges come from our own heads. Love that quote. Best of luck to you, always!
Vijaya Bodach says
I enjoyed reading your story Lydia! Congratulations!!! It’s scary to be accepted on proposal and then write on a tight deadline. This is also how I made my debut in the world of magazine nonfiction. What I learned is to say YES first, panic later, and that I am capable of doing more than what I expected.
Lydia Sharp says
Thank you, Vijaya! “Say yes first, panic later.” Lol, love it!
Rita Bailey says
Congratulations on landing a contract with Scholastic. But most of all for having the dedication to continue writing novel after rejected novel until one was finally accepted. You’re a warrior!
I love your metaphor for writing and revising as a potato sack race. That’s exactly how I felt as I wrote and revised my first (not yet published) novel. Thanks for a post that has inspired me to keep writing that second novel, one clumsy potato sack jump at a time.
Lydia Sharp says
Thank you, Rita, and best of luck to you!
Sarah Callender says
I am so happy for you, Lydia, and so inspired by you! Thank you for sharing and for being here on WU. You have proved that writerly success is a mega-marathon rather than a sprint. Three cheers for you!
Lydia Sharp says
Thank you so much, Sarah!
Steve Fey says
Thanks for the encouragement! I don’t know how many books I’ve written, but I have a good feeling about a project now in the final stages of drafting (maybe 25th draft? don’t know.) I think the best advice, based on what I’ve seen with other writers, is the bit about the core story. The rest is all detail, innit?
Lydia Sharp says
Absolutely, Steve, best of luck to you!
Therese Walsh says
I am beyond thrilled for you, dear Lydia. The ability to see beyond what *is* to what could be, hard work, perseverance, and mild tranquilization of ego are key in my experience.
May you have much success!
Lydia Sharp says
Therese, I owe so much to you!!! You’ve been such a great mentor and friend over the years, and your support means the world to me. And I love that phrase “tranquilization of ego” – so true! *hugs*
Steve MC says
Congratulations, Lydia! Had no idea you went through so much to deliver this novel. My copy is arriving tomorrow, and I shall treat it with the proper respect by tearing open the box, jumping into my chair, and diving right in!
Lydia Sharp says
Sounds perfect, Steve, thank you!