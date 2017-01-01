Ringing in the New Year with Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes at WU

Happy New Year, everyone!
I don’t know about you, but I’m glad to see 2016 in the rearview. I plan to start the year off by reconnecting with my wip and solemnly swearing that I will put my manuscript before other projects until it’s finished. (Now that it’s in writing, some friends will hold me to this, too. Gulp.)
The thing is, I’ve learned something about myself these last few years: I can *not* write. I can find other things to fill my days. Critique and even edit others’ work. Round up 50+ essays and pull together an awesome book for writers (on sale now!). Host a kick-ass UnConference. Manage a kick-ass blog. Make Nutella baklava. Eat way too much Nutella baklava. Obsessively worry about the state of the world.
I’ve learned something else, too, though: I’m happier when I’m writing. When I’m *processing* the world rather than feeling victim of it. When I’m an author in progress.
So I’m going to do something I’ve never done before: turn the volume way down on social media and take a sabbatical from Writer Unboxed. For six months, you’ll be treated to some fantastic fill-in authors, who I wager will leave you asking, “Therese who?” Look forward to essays from Bryn Greenwood in February and March (All the Ugly and Wonderful Things), James Scott Bell in April (Plot & Structure), Kristina Riggle in May (Vivian in Red), and Cara Black in June (Aimée Leduc Investigations series).
We’ll also welcome back former WU contributor Lydia Sharp for a guest post, as she shares lessons learned while writing her debut (Whenever I’m with You). Lydia was a contributor with us from 2010-2014, and it’s genuinely thrilling to see her with her first novel. Look for her post this Tuesday.
Lastly, I couldn’t be happier to announce the names of several new contributors who’ll join us in 2017, including some familiar names and voices:
Natalia Sylvester (Chasing the Sun)
Grace Wynter (Storyboard / podcast)
John Kelley (The Fallen Snow)
Kathryn Magendie (The Lightning Charmer)
and
Elizabeth Huergo (The Death of Fidel Perez)
Please join me in welcoming them to the fold, and look for their first essays to appear here in the coming months.
What do you plan to commit to in 2017? How do you hope to evolve your work, and yourself as an author in progress? What steps will you take to give that hope a fighting chance?
About Therese Walsh
Therese Walsh is the editorial director of Writer Unboxed, and co-founded the site in 2006. She was the chief architect and first editor of the upcoming Writer Unboxed book, Author in Progress. Her second novel, The Moon Sisters, was named a Best Book of 2014 by Library Journal; and her debut, The Last Will of Moira Leahy was named one of January Magazine’s Best Books of 2009, and was a Target Breakout Book. She's never been published with a lit magazine, but LOST's Carlton Cuse liked her Twitter haiku best and that made her pretty happy.
Irene Kessler says
Funny, my resolve is a bit the opposite. It’s taking better care of myself by, yes, allowing myself to write, but also to get back to being human again by eating better and getting away from my computer and actually speaking with others IN PERSON. What a concept.
A Happy and Healthy New Year to All!!!!!
Christine says
Glad that you are taking the time to re- connect to your own work. You’ve done amazing things here and at UnCon, and it’s important to make time to refresh and renew your own writing. Enjoy!
Brenda Jackson says
Good for you. Time is a monster that is difficult to tame so sometimes alterations are needed. My priority goal for 2017 is my health, but I also hope that more writing time will be a part of 2017 for me as well. Best to you.
Rebeca Schiller says
Yay you on taking a sabbatical. You deserve it! I’m working on writing every day for work, for WIP, and for activism. I’m starting a a weekly series on my blog called Dear Mr. President, which I hope gets many readers–including Mr. Little Fingers himself.
Enjoy your six months!
Vaughn Roycroft says
This post makes me happy. As much as I’ll miss your posts, and seeing you often on social media, I’m happy to think of you reconnecting to your work. I know, I know – this blog, the UnCon, the book editing, the critiquing, it’s all ‘your work.’ And as amazing as you are at all of those other things (and I mean ah. Maze. Ing! – thank you very much), there’s a distinction. Your art is your center, even if it sends you out to explore the edges. Or maybe *because* it sends you there.
And I know I’ve said it before, but the world needs more T. Walsh storytelling, now more than ever (no pressure ;-). I’m happy to think of my friend exploring those edges, knowing she’s centered. I’ve also said before that T. Walsh has done more for writers than anyone I know. It’s difficult for me to properly express my gratitude. But I think my happiness for you is rooted in that gratitude, and in friendship.
Also, Huzzah – fantastic list of new contributors! See how your tribe prospers? Happy New Year, T. Know that we’re all here for you. We’ve got this. And so do you.
Therese Walsh says
Thank you, V! That means a lot. And you’re right: I know WU is in the best of hands.
Julia Munroe Martin says
So happy to welcome new writer friends!!! Exciting! And really really so glad and happy that you’ll be focusing on and reconnecting to your fiction writing — that’s my hope for the new year as well. xox
Anna says
Sabbatical and reconnection: good for you, Therese, and thanks for all your hard work.
New(ish) contributors? Welcome!
My resolve? OK, I’ll lay it out right here. My nonfiction WIP is heavily based on research. I will churn out text *while* digging into sources and taking notes, instead of condemning myself to do every last bit of research before generating a single word of text (I know that practice is fatal but still believe in it as a superstition). This will be a two-track productivity system, during which I gather information and write paragraphs of text while hopping between the two modes of work in a sort of awkward but forward-moving two-step. If I make any statement while writing text that is not well supported or needs fleshing out, I will not come to an abrupt stop but instead insert a conspicuous mark or make a note to indicate that I need to gather more information later–but not now.
I’d love to say that the entire manuscript will be finished by 12/31/17. Or 9/1/17. Or some even earlier deadline. My previous “deadlines” have not been well grounded. This time I say that I’ll reach the end of 2017 knowing that I have given my best time and energy to the work and have gotten to a good place with it.
Therese Walsh says
Smart goals, Anna. I wish you all the best with your wip and research habits.
mapelba says
Good move. You’ll be missed here, I know. But your story needs you and we need your story.
Happy New Year!
Kim Bullock says
Good for you, Therese! You so need this time in your writing cave.
As for me, I want to get my manuscript “out there” with agents and turn my attention back to the project I interrupted when I started my re-write.
I also intend to focus on my health, getting back in shape, shedding the extra poundage that has taken up residence on my body, and getting better about eating at home more rather than on the run. If I feel better physically, I know I will be better prepared to process the events going on in the world without setting off the anxiety loop in my head.
Thea says
I really tried to streamline my plan during the last year but I didn’t quite succeed. Every time I thought something was a done deal, it fell through or a roadblock appeared. So I’ve decided to only plan out in 1-3 months ahead. Not think of all the things I need/want/can do – I’m just going to ‘do’ in the present moment. That is sort of how the last quarter of 2016 got done for me. Happiest of new years to you, Ter. I think everything’s gonna be okay. Because even when things didn’t go my way, I was still okay. Hugs.
Kerry Lonsdale says
Good luck with your WIP Therese! I want to read your next one. Enjoy the time away as you uncomplicate. (That was my motto a couple of years ago. 2016 was gratitude.) I have a few WIPs I’m juggling (debating which to invest my time in) plus another book publishing in July. Last year was crazy-insane (and I’m so grateful), but I missed my writing communities. I had no time to get involved or participate. I hope to get back to that in 2017, even to a small degree. My motto for 2017? Positivity. Happy New Year!
Therese Walsh says
Great motto. I’ll cheers to that. Happy New Year, Kerry. I’m very happy for you and your success in ’16.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Blessed be your journey, T! Much love sent with you.
Barbara Morrison says
Ha! You read my mind. My one-word resolution: Finish.
I’m grateful for all you’ve done–here at the blog, the Uncon, the book–and wish you all the best in taming that WIP.
Lancelot says
So, so happy to read this. Good for you!
Godspeed on your wip.
(Which autocorrected to “woo” on my phone originally and is entirely appropriate).
Therese Walsh says
Love the auto-correct. Thanks, Lance! You inspired me with your social-media sabbatical, you see?
Lancelot says
Aww, that is awesome. I’m getting lots done for sure — just mailed out 20 letters today, compilation of articles is out, and starting this novel!
Keep me updated on your progress. You got this.
Kathryn Magendie says
I’m excited and honored to be a part of WU.
And I, too, am going to concentrate on my WIP in the coming months.
Happy new year!
Therese Walsh says
We’re thrilled to have you with us, Kathryn! Happy New Year.
Barbara O'Neal says
Good resolve, sister!
Brunonia Barry says
This is very exciting, Therese! I’m with Vaughn on this. The world needs more storytelling from you, and I do, especially. You’ve done so much for so many of us, it’s definitely your time.
I’m going to finish the follow up to my first novel, a story that I’ve been trying to write for years. I’m also going to fix my ankle, so I can go on those long walks with all of you at the next Unconference. That should help with other health issues, I suspect.
Therese Walsh says
Thanks so much for the support and kind words. I’m very excited to hear about your Lace Reader follow-up, Bru. Good luck strengthening that ankle in ’17.
SK Rizzolo says
Sounds like a plan, Therese. I wish you many richly creative days in 2017! I too need to reconnect with my creative work and finally move forward. I’m sure this site will continue to be very helpful to me in that process. Happy New Year to all!
Therese Walsh says
Cheering you on, SK!
Maryann says
We will miss your posts, but I totally understand. My resolve for this year is to pull back some from blogging and social media and concentrate on writing. The past year I was not able to write much at all because of health issues, so I am determined to finish a book I started two years ago.
Another resolution of sorts is to try to organize myself a bit better. My husband used to joke that I had a push-down-pop-up approach to everything I did, always jumping to whatever popped up. He was right. LOL So now I am going to do something I never thought I would. I am going to plan the next three months on a calendar and map out when I am going to finish the online editing workshop I am doing; finish the history book I’m working on with our local historian; and when those two projects are finished, I start working solely on the WIP.
Happy New Year to WU, and welcome to the new contributors.
Therese Walsh says
Maryann, I applaud your efforts to control those push-down-pop-up tendencies, which I share! Wishing you all the best with your plan and wip. (If I were less in need of distance from social media, I’d suggest we start an accountability thread! Maybe something for WU down the road, if there’s interest…)
Therese Walsh says
Thank you so much for your understanding and support, everyone. It eases all those last threads of guilt. WU is in great hands, and I won’t disappear altogether.
Wishing everyone much productivity and success in 2017!
Densie Webb says
You go, girl! Good decision. May your 2017 be as productive as possible and you come back to WU renewed and refreshed. Sometimes you just have to step back and take a breath.
Pam Halter says
I echo everyone’s sentiments. Taking a break is good for body and soul. I don’t comment a lot here, but I do lurk. And I enjoy so many of the posts. :)
I’m working on getting back to my WIP, too. Spending tonight reading over my timeline and what I’ve done so far so I can reconnect with my characters.
Vijaya says
Therese, we all need quiet to write. I too am resolving to be more silent so that I can listen better: to the still small voice of God, to my stories, to my husband and children. Bless you for doing all you do. And welcome to the new contributors!!!
Therese Walsh says
Thank you, Vijaya! You’re right about the power of silence; it’s something I need to reconnect with. Happy New Year!
Heather B says
Happy sabbatical, Therese! And I can’t wait to read posts from the new folks.
Brian King says
Good for you, Momma Tee. Write. Get that book done. Take a break. You deserve it.
BUT- for the record, the um-er-ahhh- “Therese who?” thought, AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN! EVER! In my 44 years of sucking air, I’ve never had a giggly-huggy friend. (I’m giggling just thinking about it)
You have been seared into everyone’s HEART, here, at Writer Unboxed.
That being said, when those fill-in authors take center stage, we’ll be thinking- OMG, Momma Tee, definitely, knows how to attract some serious, badass talent.
Therese Walsh says
I am looking forward to plenty more giggly times, BB. Thanks for your support, friend!
Tom Pope says
Therese, so happy to hear this.
Because I have nothing else to do, I’ve been keeping my ear to the ground, hearing little moans and regrets (only about leaving your WIP standing lonely.) I have worried more than a little about that tension.
BTW you didn’t add in the huge piece of launching your son to USC (film school) and all the prep and continuity work that has demanded. I predict that having granted yourself so much time away from your story you will be hot and excellent with the view and details of writing. Can’t wait to see what has been cooking in your life behind all the love you have given others, have given all of us.
Therese Walsh says
The film-school push was a fuel-consumer earlier this year, but well worth it. We’re looking forward to watching today’s Rose Bowl. (By the way, ‘Fight on!’ is USC’s motto. Seems like a great parallel to our motto here at WU, no?)
Thanks for all the well-wishes, Tom. I hope you’re right about the heat of my long back-burner exercise with story. I’m ready to cook — with no intended hat-tip to Walter White there.
Happy New Year!
Marc Vun Kannon says
I don’t plan anything. If I planned it, I would regard it as my moral duty thereafter to disregard the plan. My first and only rule of writing: If you’ve seen it before, don’t do it again. My writing is in a constant state of evolution. Plans fall into the category of things seen before, so…no.
Beth Havey says
Great decision, Therese. Your accomplishments for 2016 were many and 2017 will be a great writing year for you. Thanks for all that you do for us, Beth
Tom Bentley says
Therese, what? Stepping away to write? You writer types are so self-absorbed. But what if there are ants in the WU kitchen? What if there’s a draft? Goodness, what if Vaughn misplaces a box of commas?
Oh, all right, I trust in your wisdom, because you have ten bushels of it. And as others have said, we need your writing.
You have done and do so much for all of us—thank you from the bottom of my keyboard (which is cleaner than you might think). Looking forward to seeing all the goodness that is WU continuing to delight and inspire. But please do stop by now and then for the the tea and crumpets.
Therese Walsh says
I will continue the ant-watch, Tom; never fear. But will you let me know if you see a spill of commas? They are dreadfully hard to recapture, especially when you don’t pounce on them right away.
Happy New Year, friend.
Jocosa Wade says
Cheering for you. You deserve this time to nurture your voice and develop your stories that deliver powerful messages to the world. Bathe in the glory of creativity. Happy 2017 to you!
Donald Maass says
You won’t really be gone, your generous spirit pervades the place. Thanks for everything in 2016, T, and enjoy your writing time.
Therese Walsh says
Thank you, Don!
Jan O'Hara says
I said this on Facebook but it bears repeating: I’m very happy for you, T. And for us. When you return, it will be with another book, refreshed, and to an enlarged and warm writing family. What is not to like? xoxo
Therese Walsh says
You’ve inspired me as much as Lance has, Jan. Thank you for your support!
Dale Whybrow says
As ever, Therese, you are inspiring. x
Kizzy says
Good luck. Sounds like an ideal time to step back and focus on your writing. Really looking forward to reading all the new contributors.
Therese Walsh says
Thank you, Kizzy. They’re a powerhouse bunch, for sure. Happy New Year!
John J Kelley says
So proud of you, Therese. I’m glad you’re sorting your priorities, something we all need to do on occasion (and something I know all too well).
Look forward to your return and, even more so, look forward to enjoying the fruits of your labor from your sabbatical. Write on, indeed.
Therese Walsh says
Thank you, John! I’m so glad 2017 will see much more of you on WU. (A big thanks to Julia for this change, too!) Write on, and Happy New Year.
Claude Forthomme says
We’ll miss you Therese, but that is no doubt the right decision. Good luck on your sabbatical, looking forward to a winning novel! Happy 2017!
Deborah Batterman says
You could say there’s a synchronicity in the air (or great minds think alike ;-) but my last two blog posts on my website have touched on retreat (not to confused with denial) as a writer. I know the feeling well — I cannot ‘not’ write, so when the world is too much with us, time to hunker down, observe from a little more distance. Isn’t that where perspective comes from? Here’s to a New Year with a little light — and all the places (subtle and profound) that change takes us.
Therese Walsh says
Lovely. I’ll cheers to that, Deborah. Happy New Year.
Rebecca Vance says
Best of luck to you and enjoy your writing time. I also wanted to thank you personally for the Author In Progress book from the contest. I am enjoying it so much and it, along with you and others here at WU, are a source of much inspiration to me. I resolve to at least get a first draft of my WIP, and hopefully more. I’ve been dragging my feet on getting started with the writing. I am going to stop procrastinating and get it done! Ok, since I put that into writing, I have to do it! :) Thanks for all you do and a happy and prosperous 2017 to you and to all WU!
Therese Walsh says
Rebecca, that makes me glad to hear; thanks for letting me know you’re enjoying the book! (Please consider leaving a review at all the usual haunts once you’ve finished. We’d all appreciate that.)
Getting started is sometimes the hardest part, though getting restarted after a break may be worse. ‘Santa’ brought me a new clicky typewriter-style keyboard this year, so I’m looking forward to work for a change.
Wishing you luck getting started and in finishing your wip. Write on!
Richard Mabry says
Therese, I took the month of December off from my blog (and I only post twice a week), and now I wish it could be six months. You’ve given me an idea…
Seriously, great subs lined up. Glad you’ll be devoting your time to your writing.
Therese Walsh says
Productivity can be addictive, you say? That’s great to hear. Maybe you *should* extend that sabbatical for yourself, Richard. Happy New Year to you!