Ringing in the New Year with Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes at WU

Happy New Year, everyone!
I don’t know about you, but I’m glad to see 2016 in the rearview. I plan to start the year off by reconnecting with my wip and solemnly swearing that I will put my manuscript before other projects until it’s finished. (Now that it’s in writing, some friends will hold me to this, too. Gulp.)
The thing is, I’ve learned something about myself these last few years: I can *not* write. Find other things to fill my days. Critique and even edit others’ work. Round up 50+ essays and pull together an awesome book for writers (on sale now!). Host a kick-ass UnConference. Manage a kick-ass blog. Make Nutella baklava. Eat way too much Nutella baklava. Obsessively worry about the state of the world.
I’ve learned something else, too, though: I’m happier when I’m writing. When I’m *processing* the world rather than feeling victim of it. When I’m an author in progress.
So I’m going to do something I’ve never done before: turn the volume way down on social media and take a sabbatical from Writer Unboxed. For six months, you’ll be treated to some fantastic fill-in authors, who I wager will leave you asking, “Therese who?” Look forward to essays from Bryn Greenwood in February and March (All the Ugly and Wonderful Things), James Scott Bell in April (Plot & Structure), Kristina Riggle in May (Vivian in Red), and Cara Black in June (Aimée Leduc Investigations series).
We’ll also welcome back former WU contributor Lydia Sharp for a guest post, as she shares lessons learned while writing her debut (Whenever I’m with You). Lydia was a contributor with us from 2010-2014, and it’s genuinely thrilling to see her with her first novel. Look for her post this Tuesday.
Lastly, I couldn’t be happier to announce the names of several new contributors who’ll join us in 2017, including some familiar names and voices:
Natalia Sylvester (Chasing the Sun)
Grace Wynter (Storyboard / podcast)
John Kelley (The Fallen Snow)
Kathryn Magendie (The Lightning Charmer)
and
Elizabeth Huergo (The Death of Fidel Perez)
Please join me in welcoming them to the fold, and look for their first essays to appear here in the coming months.
What do you plan to commit to in 2017? How do you hope to evolve your work, and yourself as an author in progress? What steps will you take to give that hope a fighting chance?
Irene Kessler says
Funny, my resolve is a bit the opposite. It’s taking better care of myself by, yes, allowing myself to write, but also to get back to being human again by eating better and getting away from my computer and actually speaking with others IN PERSON. What a concept.
A Happy and Healthy New Year to All!!!!!
Christine says
Glad that you are taking the time to re- connect to your own work. You’ve done amazing things here and at UnCon, and it’s important to make time to refresh and renew your own writing. Enjoy!
Brenda Jackson says
Good for you. Time is a monster that is difficult to tame so sometimes alterations are needed. My priority goal for 2017 is my health, but I also hope that more writing time will be a part of 2017 for me as well. Best to you.
Rebeca Schiller says
Yay you on taking a sabbatical. You deserve it! I’m working on writing every day for work, for WIP, and for activism. I’m starting a a weekly series on my blog called Dear Mr. President, which I hope gets many readers–including Mr. Little Fingers himself.
Enjoy your six months!
Vaughn Roycroft says
This post makes me happy. As much as I’ll miss your posts, and seeing you often on social media, I’m happy to think of you reconnecting to your work. I know, I know – this blog, the UnCon, the book editing, the critiquing, it’s all ‘your work.’ And as amazing as you are at all of those other things (and I mean ah. Maze. Ing! – thank you very much), there’s a distinction. Your art is your center, even if it sends you out to explore the edges. Or maybe *because* it sends you there.
And I know I’ve said it before, but the world needs more T. Walsh storytelling, now more than ever (no pressure ;-). I’m happy to think of my friend exploring those edges, knowing she’s centered. I’ve also said before that T. Walsh has done more for writers than anyone I know. It’s difficult for me to properly express my gratitude. But I think my happiness for you is rooted in that gratitude, and in friendship.
Also, Huzzah – fantastic list of new contributors! See how your tribe prospers? Happy New Year, T. Know that we’re all here for you. We’ve got this. And so do you.
Julia Munroe Martin says
So happy to welcome new writer friends!!! Exciting! And really really so glad and happy that you’ll be focusing on and reconnecting to your fiction writing — that’s my hope for the new year as well. xox
Anna says
Sabbatical and reconnection: good for you, Therese, and thanks for all your hard work.
New(ish) contributors? Welcome!
My resolve? OK, I’ll lay it out right here. My nonfiction WIP is heavily based on research. I will churn out text *while* digging into sources and taking notes, instead of condemning myself to do every last bit of research before generating a single word of text (I know that practice is fatal but still believe in it as a superstition). This will be a two-track productivity system, during which I gather information and write paragraphs of text while hopping between the two modes of work in a sort of awkward but forward-moving two-step. If I make any statement while writing text that is not well supported or needs fleshing out, I will not come to an abrupt stop but instead insert a conspicuous mark or make a note to indicate that I need to gather more information later–but not now.
I’d love to say that the entire manuscript will be finished by 12/31/17. Or 9/1/17. Or some even earlier deadline. My previous “deadlines” have not been well grounded. This time I say that I’ll reach the end of 2017 knowing that I have given my best time and energy to the work and have gotten to a good place with it.
mapelba says
Good move. You’ll be missed here, I know. But your story needs you and we need your story.
Happy New Year!
Kim Bullock says
Good for you, Therese! You so need this time in your writing cave.
As for me, I want to get my manuscript “out there” with agents and turn my attention back to the project I interrupted when I started my re-write.
I also intend to focus on my health, getting back in shape, shedding the extra poundage that has taken up residence on my body, and getting better about eating at home more rather than on the run. If I feel better physically, I know I will be better prepared to process the events going on in the world without setting off the anxiety loop in my head.
Thea says
I really tried to streamline my plan during the last year but I didn’t quite succeed. Every time I thought something was a done deal, it fell through or a roadblock appeared. So I’ve decided to only plan out in 1-3 months ahead. Not think of all the things I need/want/can do – I’m just going to ‘do’ in the present moment. That is sort of how the last quarter of 2016 got done for me. Happiest of new years to you, Ter. I think everything’s gonna be okay. Because even when things didn’t go my way, I was still okay. Hugs.
Kerry Lonsdale says
Good luck with your WIP Therese! I want to read your next one. Enjoy the time away as you uncomplicate. (That was my motto a couple of years ago. 2016 was gratitude.) I have a few WIPs I’m juggling (debating which to invest my time in) plus another book publishing in July. Last year was crazy-insane (and I’m so grateful), but I missed my writing communities. I had no time to get involved or participate. I hope to get back to that in 2017, even to a small degree. My motto for 2017? Positivity. Happy New Year!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Blessed be your journey, T! Much love sent with you.