Ringing in the New Year with Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes at WU

Happy New Year, everyone!

I don’t know about you, but I’m glad to see 2016 in the rearview. I plan to start the year off by reconnecting with my wip and solemnly swearing that I will put my manuscript before other projects until it’s finished. (Now that it’s in writing, some friends will hold me to this, too. Gulp.)

The thing is, I’ve learned something about myself these last few years: I can *not* write. Find other things to fill my days. Critique and even edit others’ work. Round up 50+ essays and pull together an awesome book for writers (on sale now!). Host a kick-ass UnConference. Manage a kick-ass blog. Make Nutella baklava. Eat way too much Nutella baklava. Obsessively worry about the state of the world.

I’ve learned something else, too, though: I’m happier when I’m writing. When I’m *processing* the world rather than feeling victim of it. When I’m an author in progress.

So I’m going to do something I’ve never done before: turn the volume way down on social media and take a sabbatical from Writer Unboxed. For six months, you’ll be treated to some fantastic fill-in authors, who I wager will leave you asking, “Therese who?” Look forward to essays from Bryn Greenwood in February and March (All the Ugly and Wonderful Things), James Scott Bell in April (Plot & Structure), Kristina Riggle in May (Vivian in Red), and Cara Black in June (Aimée Leduc Investigations series).

We’ll also welcome back former WU contributor Lydia Sharp for a guest post, as she shares lessons learned while writing her debut (Whenever I’m with You). Lydia was a contributor with us from 2010-2014, and it’s genuinely thrilling to see her with her first novel. Look for her post this Tuesday.

Lastly, I couldn’t be happier to announce the names of several new contributors who’ll join us in 2017, including some familiar names and voices:

Natalia Sylvester (Chasing the Sun)

Grace Wynter (Storyboard / podcast)

John Kelley (The Fallen Snow)

Kathryn Magendie (The Lightning Charmer)

and

Elizabeth Huergo (The Death of Fidel Perez)

Please join me in welcoming them to the fold, and look for their first essays to appear here in the coming months.

What do you plan to commit to in 2017? How do you hope to evolve your work, and yourself as an author in progress? What steps will you take to give that hope a fighting chance?