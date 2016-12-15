Flog a Pro: would you pay to turn the first page of this bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number one on the New York Times trade paperback fiction bestseller list for December 18, 2016—because of the character’s name, you will likely recognize it. Try to leave that aside and assess whether or not this opening page would, all on its own, have hooked an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer? Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the first chapter.
Ove is fifty-nine.
He drives a Saab. He’s the kind of man who points at people he doesn’t like the look of, as if they were burglars and his forefinger a policeman’s flashlight. He stands at the counter of a shop where owners of Japanese cars come to purchase white cables. Ove eyes the sales assistant for a long time before shaking a medium-sized white box at him.
“So this is one of those O-Pads, is it?” he demands.
The assistant, a young man with a single-digit body mass index, looks ill at ease. He visibly struggles to control his urge to snatch the box out of Ove’s hands.
“Yes, exactly. An iPad. Do you think you could stop shaking it like that . . . ?”
Ove gives the box a skeptical glance, as if it’s a highly dubious sort of box, a box that rides a scooter and wears tracksuit pants and just called Ove “my friend” before offering to sell him a watch.
“I see. So it’s a computer, yes?”
The sales assistant nods. Then hesitates and quickly shakes his head.
“Yes . . . or, what I mean is, it’s an iPad. Some people call it a ‘tablet’ and others call it a ‘surfing device.’ There are different ways of looking at it. . . .”
“Ove looks at the sales assistant as if he has just spoken backwards, before shaking the (snip)
Was this opening page compelling to you? If it was, you can turn the page here. My vote and notes after the fold.
This is A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Blackman. Was this opening page compelling to you?
My vote: no.
Well, I’ll grant that the writing is engaging, and that there is scene tension in this opening page. I’m sure if you’re in the mood for what appears to be a story about a cranky, ignorant, and rude man, it will be fine with you. It does agree with my personal notion that it is character that creates plot—that is, what happens.
But what happens here? A dialogue and action that demonstrate Ove’s character, as described above. Writing pundits talk about characters needing a goal, a desire, and that a story is about frustrating that desire and the character’s actions to satisfy it. The desire, the goal here? To understand what a tablet computer is. I know that Don Maass talks about using “bridging tension” to move a story along, and I’ve seen it work, but for this reader this was not compelling.
Disclosure: my daughter gave me this book for my birthday and told me how much she liked it. I have stalled out about halfway through, at this time unwilling to continue with this perverse person. I suppose I’ll have to try to finish it, now that I’ve written this post and now that the book is a movie. If the book hadn’t been given to me by my daughter, I would not have turned the page.
Your thoughts?
David A. says
A total snooze-fest.
James Scott Bell says
I’d give it another page. It opens with a disturbance and establishes itself as a comic novel with author-voice, which means it carries a heavy burden. I liked the policeman’s flashlight image, but thought the “O-Pad” line was a tad forced…I’d turn the page just to see if the author can stay on the high wire he’s started across.
linneaheinrichs says
Although a lot depends on my mood, I would turn the page on this one. The character is immediately recognizable as the kind of person I’ve met many times over the years. He’s the kind of person whose attitude can get him into a whole lot of trouble and I’d probably read the first chapter just to find out. If nothing happens but more of the same, then I’d quit reading. But for now, yes, I’d happily turn the page.
Theresa Hupp says
My book club recently read A Man Called Ove. Some of us loved it, some of us hated it. I was in the camp that loved the book–highlighting many sentences on many pages.
As a first page exercise, the first page is intriguing but not compelling. What I loved about the book is this old curmudgeon (which the first page depicts well) developing into a man who comes to realize that life is worth living and that he can contribute to the happiness of others. For that, the book is worth reading. It speaks to the curmudgeon in all of us (at least in me).
So, Ray, finish the book already!
Anna says
No: too many words to demonstrate cleverness, not compelling.
However: 1000 thanks, Ray, for giving us some comic relief exactly when we need it!
Normandie says
No, thank you. I want to like a main character or at least be intrigued enough to want to figure out why I don’t like him.
And if an author is going to use the present tense, I need something more compelling than this snippet. I wouldn’t turn the page.
Anna says
Normandie, I’m with you on disliking the present tense in fiction. It immediately wrecks the fictional dream, or at least compromises it. Already my to-read list contains more good novels than I’ll be able to read in my lifetime. Why bump one of them for a present-tense novel, unless it is truly distinguished?
Rebeca Schiller says
No. I know it’s a book that’s being read by a group comprised of Writer Unboxed readers who are using Don Maass’s criteria of Breakout Novel. I read the blurb on Amazon, and even that couldn’t get me to read the sample chapter. The premise didn’t appeal to me and reading this first page confirmed that this isn’t the book for me.
Benjamin Brinks says
I have already read this book, a word of mouth success and worldwide best seller.
It’s about he grumpiest man alive, one trying to kill himself, but whose plans keep getting interrupted by people who need his help. And a mangy cat. It’s utterly wonderful.
The opening is off-putting, I’ll admit, but what makes it work? What kept me going? It was the hints of humor. “O-pad.” Not much of a chuckle but it does promise that we shouldn’t take this crank too seriously.
This book will melt your heart, I promise. And can you believe it’s Scandinavian? Not a dragon tattoo in sight. The world is full of surprises, sometimes, if you read past the first page.
Rebeca Schiller says
The melt-your-heart quality of the story from the Amazon blurbs is what didn’t appeal to me. I think I like stories that are darker and with gravitas.
Erin Bartels says
I voted yes. I loved the tone and could see myself being fairly happy to get jerked around a bit by the narrator for 300 pages. Story questions and tension aside, this kind of opening often does it for me. A character I find interesting and off-putting. The plot almost doesn’t matter so much to me in a case like that.
Mary Kate says
Oh, I absolutely would keep reading. I really like the voice and the writing, and a good voice and strong writing are usually enough to draw me in.
I also used to dislike the present tense, until I started reading more and more present-tense novels, and even started writing one. I think it takes some getting used to, but now it doesn’t faze me at all. There are some amazing present-tense books out there!
Ray Rhamey says
Because I have a novel that’s in present tense, I once asked an agent if that was a barrier. It wasn’t for her–she said that all that mattered was a story that hooked her. But on my blog I hear from readers now and then that they don’t like present tense. Many of them, though, say something like “It might be my age, but . . . ” I say go for whatever tense works for you and your story.
MaryZ says
Saw the movie so I recognized the book. I loved Backman’s next novel “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry.” Quirky characters, imaginative plot and dialog, and a dose of magical realism.
Samantha says
I voted yes because I actually read the first page on a shelf and decided that I wanted to read, so I did.
Rebecca Vance says
I voted no. I lost interest from the second paragraph. My eyes glazed over and I had to go back a few times to continue reading it. I had no connection with the protagonist and nothing was happening that would make me want to turn the page.
Will says
It was a narrow yes for me. I could see and trust that I was in for detailed examination of character, situation and description and I do like that. Too slow? Oy, surely enough for another few pages here!
I’m not sure I could call this dark or ominous yet- my villains tend to be, for example, liches and demons, so Ove so far has amusement value, not threat. And I would bet you a dollar there really isn’t much about a tablet at stake here. Something much deeper in his character, surely. Or else I WOULD feel ripped off.
Jan O'Hara says
Yup. I read this novel. I loved it. And now revisiting this first page, I see how this small conflict foreshadows the central ones of the book. Here’s a man at odds with the world in terms of interpretation, values, and connection. (The iPad is a metaphor.) These things make him seem curmudgeonly and petty here but in a broader context, make him heroic, wise, and the paradoxical creator of a community.
Jan Bull says
I read this novel and loved it, even from the first page. Our book group had more who didn’t like it than did and I think most read it only so they could complain about it at the meeting. Of course it was my choice…..?? I liked the old man, I liked his harrumphing and I thought the author caught the character very well.
Veronica Knox says
I’ve heard good things about this book and I intend to read it, but I followed the instructions. These opening lines did not compel me to turn the page. So, my vote has to be no.
Julie Weathers says
No, I would not keep reading. It seems like it would be one of those books that spends its entirety navel gazing and I just can’t get excited about that. I’m sure many people loved it. It’s just not for me.
Plus, the “O-Pad” is so forced and contrived I groaned at it. Even my truly, truly tech hating ex would not be that obtuse.
Lisa O. says
I’m a yes, based on well-drawn character, the hints of humor, and the terrific writing.
Was on the fence whether I’d continue, because the character isn’t particularly likable, but I like a good turnaround/redemption story, and this one is the author’s to lose.
And the O-pad made me laugh, because it’s something my avowed-technophobe father would say (despite knowing exactly what an iPad is).
Thomas says
Gave up at O-pad. As observed above, it’s forced. Different sounds, not realistic that anyone would get them mixed up. If the good Ove is doing it on purpose, he’s cranky minus funny. Might be the author’s point, but then he’s forgotten to give us a reason to sympathize with poor Ove first. May ALSO be the author’s point, showing us a character who starts out dis-likable and ends up lovable — but on the other hand, it might just be lousy writing. The author is famous and a success, though, so this might just be ME being cranky ;-)
Barbara Morrison says
This is the sort of book where my answer depends on what else is going on with me. I started reading it for my book club and was not interested enough to go on past the first couple of pages. Then I went through a rough patch which left me wanting to read something less challenging than my usual. I picked up this book aand enjoyed it, though not perhaps as much as the rest of my book club who all loved it. Feeling quite curmudgeonly myself at the time, I confess I took an evil pleasure in his grumpiness and rooted for him to stay that way.
Kevin John Lenihan says
I am enjoying this series of examining openings. But…
“Writing pundits talk about characters needing a goal, a desire, and that a story is about frustrating that desire and the character’s actions to satisfy it.”
That’s a good starting point for teaching fiction(and screen). But the problem is that gurus are crystallizing these things into rules. It’s a huge problem. There is no rule that the character’s goal or desire must be established on the first page. There are many ways to get the reader to want to turn the page.
It is, of course, important to begin to draw the reader into the story. Here, the draw seems to be two things: colorful character and a distinct narration voice.
The character Ove is presented as a very unlikable sort. So why would the reader want to follow along with this old fart? Because of the narrator, which provides colorful and insightful interpretation of Ove as we go. And in such capable hands the astute reader makes a further guess: that we will come to sympathize with the grumpy old Ove. Anyone remember Scrooge?
This is where current conventional wisdom, which gets boiled into rules, fails to guide the writer. Here, the narrator’s voice becomes necessary to get us past the initial challenge of an unlikable character, so close POV is not the technique used. A strong narrator is exactly the right strategy in a story like Ove.
I have not read Ove myself, so my comments are based on reading the except here.