Blow on the coal of the heart…

I have had the hardest time trying to figure out what to write for this post.
Part of the problem is that so many other Unboxers have written so well, so honestly, and so inspiringly about the deep and troubling things that are on many of our minds.
Jael McHenry, Donald Maass, and Lisa Cron, in particular in just the past week or so have touched on politics, personal purpose, and story as a source of meaning, respectively. And those posts have invited such generous, insightful comments from all of you that it seemed a great deal of what was on my mind concerned ground already covered–not just well, but brilliantly, movingly.
Part of me wants to answer the bell and add my own rallying cry (How about a discussion of George Orwell’s “Why I Write?” Um, no.), while another wonders if we all aren’t now just a wee bit spent, and could use a moment of respite, or a palette cleanser, or just a decent joke.
For those hoping for Door #3:
Angela Merkel arrives by plane in Paris and walks up to Passport Control.
“Nationality?” asks the immigration officer.
“German,” she replies.
“Occupation?”
“No, just here for a few days.”
As a palette cleanser, I considered writing about the lost art of memorization, or some nerdy, specific element of craft, like how to handle Free Indirect Discourse. But I couldn’t convince myself anyone would really want to plow through any of that, especially given the general gestalt. And I couldn’t really rev myself up to write it, either. (Maybe in 2017, when the dust settles … Will the dust ever settle?)
A moment of respite isn’t really allowed. As much as I might like to hang up a sign reading “Closed for the Holidays,” I doubt Therese would humor me (which testifies to her wisdom).
Finally, I realized I was experiencing writer’s block, which is interesting because I’m finally hitting my stride with the new novel and the pages are coming much more easily and readily than before.
So why the logjam here?
Part of it is precisely because I’m following after such wonderful posts by others, with such marvelous comment threads, and am unsure about my ability to meet the challenge. (And how many of us have found ourselves sitting before a blank page stifled by exactly that fear of not measuring up?)
Part of it is because the general post-election angst has had a stifling effect on my oomph. (Though not with the novel, thankfully. Go figure.) This resonates with the wonderful recent post by Cathy Yardley (“How to Write When Life Sucks”).
Finally, I realized I only have one small thing to offer that I think you, fellow Unboxers of the Great Hive Mind, might have any call to sit through.
It concerns one of my favorite quotes, from a play by Archibald MacLeish titled J.B., based on the Book of Job. (Forgive me if I’ve brought this up before; I seem to be repeating myself a lot these days.)
The lines I love come at the end of the play, when J.B. and his wife, Sarah, are struggling to understand how to interpret the devastation they’ve suffered—and how to go on living.
Sarah says to J.B.:
Blow on the coal of the heart.
The candles in churches are out.
The stars have gone out in the sky.
Blow on the coal of the heart
And we’ll see by and by.
I included that quote in the pamphlet I handed out at my late wife’s funeral. I knew I would rely on those words as I swam upstream against my grief.
I offer them here as part solace, part inspiration. Despite all the fear and loathing in the air right now, I know I will find my way only by trusting the guidance of my heart: my humble belief in my own wildly imperfect worth; my honoring the example of those who inspire me to be a better person—more brave, more honest, more loving—one of whom, my father, is pictured at the top of this post; and my commitment to see the dignity in others, and to care for them.
It may well be that we are in for a culture war unlike anything we have ever known, and it may last a very long while. Maybe it’s been going on the whole time—well, natch—and hostilities are not beginning, they’re just amping up. (Henry Adams famously remarked that politics has always been “the systematic organization of hatreds.” And I’m reading a book right now titled Deer Hunting with Jesus, concerning the cultural chasm dividing America these days. It’s a real eye-opener, trust me, and a worthy follow-up to J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy.)
I don’t know when the particularly bitter pitch of this conflict will subside, or if it will, or how many lives will get blighted in the process.
As in all wars, the wind of hate will rake across the land, sparing few. Brothers will despise their sisters and neighbors will slam shut their doors. Fists will shake, tempers will boil, voices will grow shrill.
But after—assuming there can ever be an “after”—what then?
In the Russian film Alexander Nevsky, directed by the great Sergei Eisenstein, there is a scene titled “The Battle on the Ice,” in which the Russian forces drive the Teutonic crusaders onto the frozen River Neva, where the weight of their armor and their horses force the ice to break, and the menacing invaders drown in the freezing water.
A great triumph. Right?
The very next scene is titled “The Field of Death.” In it, a peasant girl hunts for her lover, kissing the eyes of the slain soldiers she encounters in her search.
The music, by Sergei Prokofiev, is one of the most hauntingly beautiful pieces you will ever hear. Though I know the mezzo-soprano is singing other words entirely, what I imagine her saying, in one form or another, is:
Blow on the coal of the heart…
What lines or passages from your favorite works are you returning to, relying upon lately to gin up your inspiration, your resolve, your hope?
Mary Incontro says
Oh, David, I played Sarah in our college production of J.B. and haven’t thought about it for years. Thank you for reminding me. “Blow on the coal of the heart…” Such a calming and inspiring thought for whatever we might be going through. This was a perfect post!!
David Corbett says
Thanks, Mary. The role of a lifetime, I’d bet.
James Scott Bell says
It was a blonde. A blonde to make a bishop kick a hole in a stained-glass window. (Raymond Chandler, Farewell, My Lovely)
David Corbett says
Ha! Well, whatever gets you through the night, big guy. There are worse Virgils in the world than Chandler/Marlowe.
David Corbett says
P.S. Hmmm … I hope everyone realizes I really got a kick out of your comment and wasn’t being snide.
Vijaya Bodach says
David, I’ve been reading Madeleine L’Engle’s Walk on Water: Reflections on Faith and Art. It’s funny, but I read this when I was an atheist and it spoke to me (and that tells me that some things are written upon our hearts whether we choose to believe or not), but re-reading this as a Catholic, it resonates down to the marrow of my bones.
I posted a bunch of great quotes on my blog but this one reminded me again what Christian art is and it is inseparable from your life: “If I understand the Gospel, it tells us that we are to spread the Good News to all four corners of the world, not limiting the giving of light to people who already have seen the light. If my stories are incomprehensible to Jews or Muslims or Taoists, then I have failed as a Christian writer. We draw people to Christ … by showing them the light that is so lovely that they want with all their hearts to know the source of it.”
Pax et bonum.
David Corbett says
Hi, Vijaya:
I long believed that the only truly honest, valid, and effective form of proselytization is example.
But, of course, that’s incorrect — or incomplete.
As Lisa makes clear so often (as did Jesus, through his use of parables), stories provide a way to reveal at least a portion of the path.
Erin Bartels says
Vijaya, I am reading The Irrational Season by L’Engle right now–perfect for Advent, for the dark of winter. And I have underlined so many passages I may as well have started by underlining the things that did NOT strike me as beautiful and challenging and worth remembering.
Vijaya Bodach says
I’ve not read that Erin, and must remedy that. Laughing about all the underlining. When that starts to happen I draw a vertical line in the margin with my own notes.
Barbara O'Neal says
That is one of my favorite writing books of all. “Enflesh me.”
Vaughn Roycroft says
Because of what I’d recently been through when I started, it doesn’t take a genius to see the connection between my choosing to set my first novel against the backdrop of the chaos and turbulence of the fall of the Roman Empire. Or that it grapples with destiny and death, and finding meaning for the lives of my characters, both the noble and the humble alike. But it took hindsight for me to see it.
I’ve been dealing with divisiveness born of resentment and fear on the page for some time. Some of that divisiveness even occurs between family members. And staying true to one’s heart is at the thematic core of every manuscript I’ve written. So even when I become alarmed by the events of the day, I think I’m lucky to have been grounded by my prior exploration.
I’ve thought often of one of my favorite passages, from the work that first inspired me to become a reader and a writer. Yep, sorry, the fantasy geek’s going with The Lord of the Rings (surprise, surprise!).
Frodo: “I wish the Ring had never come to me. I wish none of this had happened!”
Gandalf: “So do all who live to see such times but that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us. There are other forces at work in this world, Frodo, besides evil. Perhaps Bilbo was meant to find the ring, in which case you also were meant to have it. And that is an encouraging thought.”
Here’s to deciding what to do with the time given to us, and to the “other forces” at work in this world. You’ve carried me through the emotional gamut this morning, David. Thanks for sharing.
David Corbett says
HI, Vaughn.
I think turning to Tolkien at times like this is perfectly understandable. And wise. He wrote in the aftermath of the worst self-inflicted butchery known to mankind up to that point. He was trying to make sense of what had happened to so many of his generation. And his words proved prophetic, for the evil to come was even worse.
I’m reading a book titled Why Nations Fail, and it discusses the Roman Empire among a number of other civilizations that failed because for too long they were geared toward serving the elite, not the general population. Clearly relevant given recent events.
And what becomes apparent as you read through all the examples is how fragile even great empires become in the face of sudden unexpected turns of fate: famines, the Black Death, etc.
The disaster is normally only half the problem. It’s the selfish, belligerent, unwise response that normally finishes them off. Tolkien’s words seem only too apt. Thanks!
Donald Maass says
“My humble belief in my own wildly imperfect worth.”
Lack of confidence is not a quality that I associate with you!
But I get it. We all may be feeling a little helpless in the face of the historic forces pulling us downward, of the seemingly unstoppable politics of fear, the irony of a vote for a governance of selfishness that is the opposite of the better world for which voters were hoping.
Here’s the thing: We are history in the making. You. Me. All of us. In our era we discount our own importance. That is wrong. Each of us makes a difference. Each of us is along on a march over a bridge in Selma, arguing for marriage before the Supreme Court, writing stories that change minds and hearts.
Blow in the coals? No way. Stoke the bonfire. Burn with truth. Don’t wait for others because the ones we’re waiting for are us.
David Corbett says
Thanks, Don.
Don’t mistake humility for lack of confidence. Or commitment. If my rallying cry is gentler than yours, it is only because I wrote this in a reflective spirit. Even Dr. King had his moments of quiet questioning, and sooner or later he all find ourselves in Gethsemane.
Denise Willson says
David, there is always an ‘after’. Always. Cling to that.
Big hugs,
Dee
David Corbett says
Thanks, Dee. I know there is always an “after.” And yet I also know that sometimes, like Moses, we are forced to see it from afar.
(Geez Louise, listen to me and the Biblical metaphors today.)
Barbara Morrison says
Sometimes we can only take the smallest action, as your quote reminds us, David. Thanks for that–I’d forgotten it, even though there was a time when I read and reread JB.
Sometimes just going on is a victory. I’m aiming for bonfires, as Don exhorted, but for now, when I have to “put away the beautiful fairy stories” and go on “without enchantment”, as Stevie Smith said, I’m holding onto a couple of lines from Tom Waits:
“Gotta get behind the mule/in the morning and plow.”
David Corbett says
Tom Waits, oh yeah. Your line is a lot more positive than the one that sprang to mind when I saw his name:
“Misery is the river of the world.
Everybody row!”
And yet I think they’re two sides of the same coin. If my call to the ramparts is quiet, it’s only because I am contemplating both the difficulty of the challenge and the wisest course of action.
Heather Webb says
David, it turns out you had something to say after all, and it was an absolutely beautiful post. My turn comes due next week and I’ve been thinking the same thing–what could I possibly say that hasn’t been said? How can I encourage when I feel such angst and disgust? I suppose I’ll think of something. :) Glad to hear your fiction is going well. Mine is, too!
David Corbett says
Know any good jokes?
Yeah, Therese read my post before it went up and confided much the same thing. And yet the bell rings. Can’t just sit in your corner. You’ll think of something.
Glad to hear the fiction is coming along well. Curious, how that is. I think the narrative mask we assume as storytellers allows us to address the truth in a unique way. There’s an irony about that — the adoption of a mask to tell the truth — but that’s part of the mystery of voice.
LJ Cohen says
Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,
That wants it down.
That line from Frost’s poem “Mending Wall” has been in my mind of late. And also the irony in how often one particular line from that poem is so often quoted out of context. Frost meant “good fences make good neighbors” ironically; the poem is a meditation on challenging that separation.
David Corbett says
That’s great line, especially in light of the current divide. Thanks LJ.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
“There was a silly damn bird called a phoenix back before Christ, every few hundred years he built a pyre and burnt himself up. He must have been the first cousin to Man. But every time he burnt himself up he sprang out of the ashes, he got himself born all over again. And it looks like we’re doing the same thing, over and over, but we’re got one damn thing the phoenix never had. We know the damn silly thing we just did. We know all the damn silly things we’ve done for a thousand years and as long as we know that and always have it around where we can see it, someday we’ll stop making the goddamn funeral pyres and jumping in the middle of them. We pick up a few more people that remember every generation.”
― Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451
David Corbett says
I’ve been thinking of that story a lot recently, almost unconsciously. Images form the film keep coming to me. And the music, by the great Bernard Hermann. I love this quote, and suspect even the speaker recognizes that Christ and the Phoenix are pretty much the same thing.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
People forget that The Book of Job* is about steadfastness, and hope, and the ability to trust in God in spite of the disasters that occur during life. And bad advice from ‘friends’ to curse God when bad things happen to us. The allegory stands whether you believe or not: will you give in to despair – or will you not?
The hope, the light at the end of the tunnel, is what keeps us sane. After all, we know what the future will eventually bring.
How we respond, what we do with the gift of life in between, that’s where the stories lie.
*Glad to hear of someone else using the inspiration of Job; it is the spiritual underpinning of my debut novel, and the rest of the trilogy I’m writing.
David Corbett says
My understanding of Job seems to be a bit differed from yours.
As I understand it, Job is subjected to a game between the Devil and God. The Devil bets God that he can destroy Job’s faith by ruining him. God agrees to the wager. (Not God’s finest hour, imho.)
The Devil then takes away everything Job loves, destroying not just his prosperity but his family.
His friends — Eliphaz, Zophat, and Bildad — try to get him to repent, because his misfortune is clearly (they believe) the result of some sin. But Job refuses to repent, because he knows he has done nothing wrong.
The story basically repeats itself instead of developing, with Job standing by his decision not to repent for a sin he didn’t commit.
The original was clearly influenced by Greek tragedy, but the original ending is lost. Another author (with the guidance or consent of religious elders) apparently replaced it with the ending that exists in Scripture — where God thunders down from heaven, “Where were you at the beginning of time,,,” and so on. Job kneels in supplication (if not penance) and because he never lost his faith despite the terrible hardships God returns to him all he lost.
That’s my understanding of the story, at any rate. Thanks for the comment. Good luck with the trilogy.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I’ve always been intrigued by the part where God restores everything Job had lost – and more – and by the personal which chimes in, “But those were not the same children he lost.”
The allegorist had a very widget-like approach to children.
Susan Setteducato says
This is a beautiful and inspiring post! I’m with Vaughn regarding Tolkien. Hobbits as heroes? I’ll go with that. And with the hope that they represent. And the image of a coal being blown into a flame goes along with that for me. But I’m also for Don’s bonfire. For jumping up and down and saying no no no no to the hate. My solace is that instead of bubbling away in the shadows, all the ugliness now out where we can see it.
David Corbett says
Thanks, Susan.
My only problem with the bonfire imagery is that I remain very much influenced by the Stoics, and know how easily reason gets betrayed by the passions. In my case, I have spent more time in my life cleaning up the wreckage after a bout of anger than I care to admit, and I don’t want to revert to anger — fighting hate with hate — unless it becomes clear that this is a shooting war and it’s them or me. I don’t think we’re there yet. But I also know I could be wrong.
Susan Setteducato says
I just checked in with an afterthought. When I read your title I thought your post was going to be about always staying connected to the heart of your story. And maybe in a way, it is about that. For me a bonfire is something that can light up the night and bring people together around it. But I relate to your image as well (Irish-Italian temper, me). And I agree, you can’t fight hate with hate. We’ve tried it and it doesn’t work. I also remember a favorite quote by Pogo. “We have seen the enemy and he is us.”
Beth Havey says
Beautiful post, David, and I needed this today. I find my escape right now in my writing, in the struggles of my characters and how their lives are moving forward. That helps me approach each day with some hope and there is always reading. The blending of hearts and minds lifts me up. You wrote: I knew I would rely on those words as I swam upstream against my grief. Poet Mary Oliver’s book of essays UPSTREAM can take you on a journey of beautiful words and concepts that “blow on the coal of the heart.” There are gifts this season, we have to search them out and believe in the future, though there will be struggles that we must all work to overcome. Take care.
David Corbett says
Thanks, Beth. I’ll look for UPSTREAM.
Thomas Burchfield says
Thanks David. I think of a quote somewhere along the lines of it’s better to die on your feet than lying down. I don’t think of myself as a political writer per se, but it infuses its way in nonetheless. Now is the time to stand.
I didn’t intend or expect for BUTCHERTOWN, my latest, to be suffused with so much environmental angst, but it must’ve been the way God and my Muse wanted it. The sad thing is it won’t change any minds that are not already on board, but maybe it’ll provide a helpful portrait of what men and women of reason are up against when faced with the um unreasonable situation we’re in now.
Blessings to you and everyone!
David Corbett says
Thanks, Tom. We can’t escape who we are — or what we believe — when we write, and shouldn’t try. And I’m not entirely convinced that singing to the choir doesn’t, on occasion, expand the choir. Have a great holiday.
Barbara Haworth-Attard says
Just…thank you.
David Corbett says
You’re welcome.
Kelly Simmons says
Just chiming in to say how much I LOVED this post. I had never heard the quote before, or seen the play. But I’ll remember it now, always. :)
David Corbett says
Thanks for the lovely words.
Sarah Callender says
I loved this, David. Thank you.
One of my favorites is from the end of The Great Gatsby: “So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”
But I think I like it because I only pay attention to the first third and I add my own optimistic spin on that little snippet: So we beat on … so we endure, persevere, strive for better, learn from our mistakes, understand that in this life we will have troubles.
And speaking of Job, one of my favorite parts of that rather bleak story is the idea that God isn’t scared of Satan. God’s like, “OK, you think you’re more powerful than I am? Show me whatcha got.”
That comforts me in this scary and surreal time.
I love your posts. Thank you.
David Corbett says
Hi, Sarah:
Thanks for the kind words.
I always understood that line from Gatsby, which I also love, as meaning we cannot escape who we are (as Jay Gatsby tried to do, but the past via several coincidental zigs and zags caught up with him).
As for Job, I’ll admit to being appalled by the whole set-up. The idea that God would allow the hideous misfortune that befalls Job’s wife and children — it ain’t pretty — for the sake of a wager doesn’t comfort me. Instead it makes me feel like the universe is in the hands of a reckless indifference.
But I like your take on it. That the forces of good should not be shaken, but stirred. (Can’t believe I just wrote that.)
I’ll go now.
Tom Bentley says
David, I’m willing to do some coal-blowing, as long as my lungs hold out. As Anne Lamott said,
“In general…there’s no point in writing hopeless novels. We all know we’re going to die; what’s important is the kind of men and women we are in the face of this.”
(Of course, Robert Heinlein said, “Writing is not necessarily something to be ashamed of, but do it in private and wash your hands afterwards,” but he was weird that way.)
Thanks for a soulful post.
David Corbett says
I love that Anne Lamott quote.
However, I would add that Anna Karenina, Heart of Darkness, The Red and the Black, Oedipus Rex, A Streetcar Named Desire, and a number of other works I love could arguably be called “hopeless.”
Sometimes an encounter with hopelessness is required to forge the kind of men and women we are in the face of death.
I’ll go wash my hands now.
Tom Bentley says
Yeah, I have a taste for the dark ones too. Probably why I’m always washing my hands.
Kathryn Craft says
Great post, David. I’m a firm believer in coal-blowing.
From my background in dance, a quote from Martha Graham always worth revisiting when we fear that our voice doesn’t count:
“There is a vitality, a life force, an energy, a quickening that is translated through you into action, and because there is only one of you in all time, this expression is unique. And if you block it, it will never exist through any other medium and will be lost.”
David Corbett says
Good reminder.
Sarah Callender says
Ha, yes! Your understanding of the Gatsby quote is the “right” one … your understanding of Job is probably right too.
Just call me Pollyanna! And have a great day.
Optimistically,
Pollyanna
David Corbett says
PollySarah?
BTW: I agree that the forces of evil are not invincible, or as Gandhi noted: Tyrants fall.
Luna Saint Claire says
As always, I cherish your posts…and read them again, and ponder. (they are all saved in One Note — you have your own folder!) Every year between Christmas and New Year I watch each of the Lord of the Rings movies as an inspirational ritual to begin the new year with faith and hope. After reading “A Little Life” (whew! what a terrific well-written novel imho) I will need Lord of the Rings!
btw, also just finished The Soul’s Code (per your recommendation – thank you)
David Corbett says
How flattering–my own folder!
That’s very kind of you. Thanks. I’ll have to look up A Little Life. Thanks for the recommendation.
Glad you found The Soul’s Code worth your time. As I noted, there were parts I found less convincing than others, but I’m glad I read it.
Sally McDonald says
Well, I shouldn’t have read all the erudite comments because now I feel like I need to add an equally intelligent comment when all I really wanted to say was – thank you! It was comforting to know that others, like me, fear and despair for our world’s future. Your kindly words let me know that I’m not alone and even more importantly that there just may be enough of us around the globe to get through the next four years with a shared kindness and humaneness. Which isn’t to say I’m not prepared to ‘stoke the bonfire’ as Donald Maass suggests. It’ll take all of us standing together to prevent the erosion of our hard fought rights.
David Corbett says
I fear that it may not just be rights, but freedom itself, or even our lives, that we will need to fight for. Thanks for the kind words.
barryknister says
“The mind in creation is as a fading coal, which some invisible influence, like an inconstant wind, awakens to transitory brightness; this power arises from within….” Shelley
David Corbett says
Wonderful quote. And it couldn’t be more apt. Thanks, Barry.
Topaz Winters says
“She wasn’t doing a thing I could see, except standing there on the balcony, holding the universe together.”
I think perhaps sometimes existing is the greatest act of strength. Defiance, even.
Thank you for sharing with us, David. I will hold these words close to my chest on nights when it feels so easy to forget all notions of light. xox
David Corbett says
I love that quote.
And yes, isn’t it sometimes said that 90% of success is showing up?
Petrea Burchard says
Thank you, David. I’m having a hard time keeping my spirits from boiling, and it’s nice to know I’m not alone.
Lorraine Norwood says
Wow, David, you obviously got everyone thinking about your post that ostensibly had nothing in it. It had a LOT in it. Thoughtful, soulful, and searching. You’re the shaman with the torch going out in front of us all. I have never seen J.B. or read those beautiful lines about the coal of the heart, but I have copied them and put them on my desktop so that I can go back to them. Beautiful imagery. Thank you for sharing with us.