Your Two Plots

If you’ve read much about the art of writing, you know that your action has to change your main characters in some way if you want to engage and satisfy your readers. You can avoid pitfalls and take advantage of opportunities by thinking of this change as a separate, inner plot woven through your outer plot.
When your characters see something that transforms how they view the world, that’s an inner plot twist. When they’re facing some conflict that’s tearing them apart, that’s inner tension. This inner plot can and should interact with the outer plot, but it has its own pace and logic.
Of course, a lot of good, well-written and fun novels don’t pay much attention to the inner plot. Adventure novels, from Dumas’ Musketeer stories to Dan Brown’s international puzzle quests, are almost purely edge-of-your-seat action – all about the outer plot. And a lot of literary fiction – Virginia Wolfe, for instance – explores the development of the characters’ inner lives, with what little action there is forming more of a background.
But even if a story leans heavily one way or another, it will be more memorable when it works on both levels. I’ve already written a bit about the need for some external action, even in the most inner-driven novels. The reverse is true, as well. The Da Vinci Code is a romp, but by the end, Robert Langdon has come in contact with a religious faith that leaves his world a little larger.
Even the ultimate outer-plot novels — Ian Fleming’s Bond books – eventually give Bond an inner life. In On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Bond falls in love and marries – only to have his wife, Tracy, killed on their wedding day by Blofeld. In You Only Live Twice (the book – the movie is very different), Bond is mourning Tracy, drinking steadily, and slowly coming apart. The external story, in which he hunts Blofeld across Japan, is driven by his grief and helps him overcome it. The adventure is stronger because the outcome means something to the hero.
Of course, there’s more to managing your inner and outer plots than deciding which is most important. The two should complement one another. How to do you weave the two together so that you make the best use of both? How can you use your two plot threads as a storytelling tool?
One way is to make your ending more satisfying by having the same event wrap up both plots at once. I recently worked with a client whose near-future dystopian YA involved Mea, a genetically engineered young woman (she’s about 40% Neanderthal), who is trying to find her identity in a society suspicious of genetic modifications while being hunted by a secretive group who want to use her as a lab animal – a well-balanced set of inner and outer stories. Mea eventually manages to confront and defeat her hunters, but the story of how she’s accepted in her new home (and learns to accept herself) takes another forty pages to wrap up. Since the tension behind the hunt is riveting, it feels like the story is over once that tension is resolved, and forty pages is way too long for an epilogue. I suggested that the author use something that Mea discovers in the process of defeating her attackers to win the town over to her favor, essentially tying the two threads together.
Another way to make good use of your two threads is to surprise your readers with the inner one. Depending on how self-aware your characters are and how distracting your action is, you can hide how your internal story develops until the end. I’ve already written in detail about the plot of John le Carré’s The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, looking at how he manipulates what readers know and when. But the story is also a wonderful example of building an inner story without your readers realizing it’s happening, then springing it on them. If your main character has an unexpected moment of self-awareness near the end, then things your readers already knew will gain new depth and significance. That sense of a curtain being pulled away to reveal a story behind the story is always striking and satisfying.
You can control your pace by changing the focus from the inner story to the outer. When things get a little breathless, start paying attention to what’s going on inside one of your main characters. Let them pause and take stock, and you will be giving your readers a break from the action while still giving them the feeling the story is moving forward.
You can also understand the use of unreliable narrator in terms of inner and outer plots. Your unreliable narrator’s inner life is certainly at odds with the external action, and as I’ve written, you can use that difference to create tension. Margery Sharp’s The Gypsy in the Parlour tells the story of a mercenary young woman, Fanny, trying to take over a family farm. But it is told from the point of view of an unnamed niece who idolizes the woman. Sharp generates tension not only about the fate of the family but over how the niece reinterprets events to preserve her admiration for Fanny. Readers are driven to keep reading in part to watch the moment when the inner and outer plots collide.
Of course, you’re probably already writing both an inner and outer story — it’s almost impossible to avoid. But if you’ve never thought of your story in these terms, it can be revealing. Don’t just focus on how your main characters are changed by the climax, think of how you’re setting up that change ahead of time. What is your internal plot arc? It can even help to write out two separate plot summaries, one of what actually happens, and one of how your characters’ internal landscapes change. How do the two feed one another? How much attention do you pay to each thread at any given time?
Being in conscious control of your outer plot lets you make the best use of techniques that boost tension and drive readers to the end. Treating your inner plot with the same conscious consideration lets you weave meaning through the story to make it stay with your readers long after they’ve finished the book.
I’d like to hear about your take on the relationship between inner and outer plots. How are you managing them both in your own work? Who have you read who does it well?
I’d also like to renew an offer I made a while ago. If you have questions about your own writing, feel free to ask, either in the comments, through email, or on the WU Facebook page.
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Dave King
Dave King is the co-author of Self-Editing for Fiction Writers, a best-seller among writing books. An independent editor since 1987, he is also a former contributing editor at Writer's Digest. Many of his magazine pieces on the art of writing have been anthologized in The Complete Handbook of Novel Writing and in The Writer's Digest Writing Clinic. You can check out several of his articles and get other writing tips on his website.
Comments
Ronald Estrada says
I just finished reading a middle grade book called OUT OF MY MIND by Sharon Draper. The protagonist is a young girl with cerebral palsy. She’s trapped in a body that can’t walk, speak, and barely able to function. The outer journey is there, of course, but the inner journey takes center stage in this case. And it’s ingeniously done. The girl is actually brilliant, but even as she proves it, she’s still seen by her peers as mentally handicapped because of her physical condition. Great read. I highly recommend it.
For my own writing, I try to attack that inner arc early on in my outlining and character development. I think most of us understand that lesson. Since I write middle grade and YA as well, it’s necessary to look to the parents of my protagonist to find that inner struggle. In SCORPION SUMMER, my protagonist deals with the loss of his father, bullies, a crush, and the usual middle shool issues. But he’s also struggling with his mother’s downward spiral after the loss of her husband. Her inner struggle becomes his, because they’re a family with no father and no income. My adult readers will figure out that Mom has not been faithful to her now dead husband, stemming from her running away at 15 to marry this sailor and abandoning her own father. It all wraps up when my protagonist takes it upon himself to heal that old wound and save his mother from herself. Thus saving the family in the process.
For kidlit writers especially, the inner struggle is linked, more often than not, to the parents. We may not realize how much impact our parents’ inner struggles have on ours, but they do. We do, indeed, inherit our parents’ insanity.
Thanks for the post, Dave. Always among my favorites.
Anna says
Thanks recommending the Draper book. I love YA and JY books and will definitely read this one for enjoyment and illumination.
Dave King says
Ron, that is exactly the sort of thing I’m talking about.
Without getting too far into the weeds of your story (or revealing more than you’re comfortable with) can you tell us how you are using the two parallel plots to feed one another? Are there any moments of revelation in the inner story that then change the flow of the outer one? Are you using the connection for pacing reasons?
Ronald Estrada says
Sure, Dave. In a YA or MG book, it’s essential that the child protagonist solve the problem with little or no adult interference. In fantasy or sci-fi, that’s easy. But in a contemporary or historical setting, it’s more difficult. So I had to come up with a reason why mom is unable to take care of her family after the loss of the dad. Thus her backstory. She’s falling apart, wracked with guilt and estranged from her father.
Jack, my protagonist, looks to his mother to support him and his baby sister after the dad is lost. But he figures out, eventually, that she is unable to do so. The breaking point is when mom loses the only job she could get and begins to shut down, even around the new baby.
That’s Jack’s spark to take action. He’ll locate the grandfather he’s never met, hitchhike from Norfolk to Michigan (it was 1968…good times), and get to work on repairing the relationship in order to save his family.
When I began writing it, Mom was just another character. But as I began to ask the “why?” questions, it became apparent that she needed to be removed as a possible savior in this predicament. Her backstory and inner struggle became even more important than Jack’s. But the plots run parallel throughout the book. Mom’s downward spiral and Jack’s upward trend into going from an ordinary 11 year old to taking on the weight of his family’s survival overlay perfectly (in my not-so-humble opinion).
By the way, the introduction of the baby, Jack’s sister, was critical as she became the object by which I reflected Jack’s growing maturity and Mom’s downward spiral into depression.
Hope all that makes sense!
Dave King says
It makes perfect sense. And, yes, it’s an excellent example of using the inner plot (two of them, in fact) to drive the outer action. You’re right that the mother’s collapse and Jack’s growth feed one another. And the excitement of hitchhiking across the country (which was an adventure, I’m sure) means more because Jack is carrying his responsibility (and I’d guess some resentment) with him. The outer plot is more tense because, at that point, it’s running parallel to the inner story.
And I’d guess that all the stories — Jack’s, his mother’s, and the outer plot — wrap up at about the same time, yes?
That’s what I’m talking about.
Bethany Reid says
You have made me want to read your book!
Doug Brower says
A great example! I really like how the plot-mechanical question “How am I going to get this kid to act for himself” turned into the character-driven question “Why isn’t his mom there to take care of him?”
Ann Blair Kloman says
On my way to buy S. Draper’s “Out of my Mind”. Often, YA novels can be very soothing. Like now, after a morning of root canal. xoxAnn
Dave King says
I read YA novels absolutely without shame. They are often brilliant and emotionally engaging.
Dana McNeely says
Exactly. I just read “The Graveyard Book” and “Fortunately the Milk” by Neil Gaiman. I suppose only the first is YA or MG and the second is probably children’s – but as you said, brilliant and emotionally engaging – not to mention, lots of healing giggles.
paula cappa says
I struggle sometimes with this in my head most of the time while working on a story. It seems though that when I do the actual writing on the page, the connections emerge and I find my way. It almost never happens in my head before hand. Maybe it’s the characters telling me from the page they live on? Very mysterious.
Dave King says
See my longer reply below.
Susan Setteducato says
I love what you say about having the same event wrap up both the inner and outer plot. My question would be, can this apply to more than one character? My MC will be the main actor in the big conflict scene, but several other characters are changed by the result of that event, albeit on different levels and for wildly different reasons. Thanks, Dave!
Dave King says
Another really good question, Susan. Usually, stories don’t center around more than two characters — the lovers in romances, the detective and murderer in mysteries. And those two characters’ lives are pretty intertwined. So it’s not hard for a single event to wrap up both your internal stories. In fact, you could understand romance novels as two inner plots intertwining and coming together at the end, with the outer plot a third strand in the braid.
Where you have other, minor characters who still have a developed inner plot, treat them like you would treat subplots in the outer plot. They don’t need to wrap up at the same time as the main plot, but they shouldn’t finish up too far off.
Susan setteducato says
So helpful! Thank you.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Thanks for this post. I’m going to read it again on my lunch break.
From my first take it seems to me to talk about a blend of inner life and outer reaction, along with an exact opposite outer life and inner reaction. And finding a logical blend. This clarifies a lot for me.
Point of view. By understanding different aspects of POV, I can see far more clearly.
Stephanie Claypool says
Thanks for the post, Dave. As always you are a great teacher. I write women’s fiction, not the kind full of suspense or mystery. It is the inner life of the protagonist that creates tension, even in a mundane external plot point. If I am more mindful of the balance between the inner and outer plots, I can be in better control of how the story moves forward.
Dave King says
Thanks, Stephanie.
Would it be possible to give us an example of how you’ve used the balance between the two plots to advance your story?
Stephanie Claypool says
I’ll try. It’s hard to do it without giving too much background or giving away parts of my novel.
Beginning of inner plot: A woman who (for reasons I won’t disclose here, but the reader knows) is afraid to go on a date, but has created a comfortable life, so it’s not so bad.
External plot point: she loses someone very close to her making her life a lot less comfortable.
Internal: She tries (unsuccessfully) to rationalize a way to repair the cracks in her comfortable shell.
External: A man asks her out.
Internal: She has to screw up the courage to start dating or risk living a lonely life.
External: she agrees to go on the date.
This date would be a ho-hum plot point except that we know the stakes for her inner plot.
I hope this works as an example.
Dave King says
It does, thank you, yes. It shows how the inner plot, with its own arc and flow, gives meaning to the outer events.
Dave King says
Paula’s comment above, about the inner plot emerging as she writes the story, raises an interesting point — and one I should have raised myself. I’ve written before about how you can get to know your characters and allow their lives to unfold organically as you write. Now I’m writing about the value of tracking your characters’ inner journey as a separate plot, perhaps even outlining it. How do you balance the organic and conscious approach? How do you give your characters room to grow and still keep control of their inner journeys?
I think the answer lies in the difference between your first and second draft. Your first draft is where you discover what your story is, and the most effective way to do that is to simply let it develop. But after you know the story you want to tell and the characters you want to inhabit it with, that’s the time to start looking at how effectively they’re coming across — and make adjustments to things like pace and flow, where a plot outline of the inner plot might help. Essentially, you use your imagination to create the story first, then use your reason to make it work as well as it can.
Hmmmm. May be another column there.
Vijaya says
Dave, thanks for such a useful post on balancing the internal and external story elements. I just finished a major edit (I would call it polishing) on my novel. And because I know each and every character so much better than when I began, it was easy to backtrack and add in the little bits I knew. For instance, I had to kill off the mother before the book began so that the MC has to take responsibility (this is a YA book) but in a later draft my MC begins to understand what made her mother so obese (she dies of a heart attack). The family relationships are deepened.
I paid careful attention to make sure that the emotional arc was more clear. I learned a technique from Carolyn Coman. When making a scene list, draw the action (stick figures will do) and then write the emotion. I used this during a 3rd draft to cut out all the scenes where nothing really happened and it really helped to add in the emotional content when stuff was happening.
One thing I’ve worked very hard on is to make sure that the decision my MC makes at the very end doesn’t come out of the blue. My MC makes a shattering discovery near the end of the book that makes her even more resolute to get the hell out. However, the very person who was responsible now needs her more than ever (though she dare not ask because of what’s happened) and although in real life I think it would take years to get over something like this, there is an external event (the inevitable) that triggers my MC towards forgiveness. It’s as if great big hummocks of ice begin to fall off her frozen heart. A trickle turns into a river of love. Everything isn’t hunky dory but we know this family will survive because they can love one another.
I didn’t mean to go on and on, but I just finished and got excited. After all these years, I still love these story people! And I want to share them with the world.
Dave King says
No, please, go on and on. I’ve realized that, to really engage you all about your stories requires quite a bit of summarizing. Consider it practice for when you write your query letter.
“One thing I’ve worked very hard on is to make sure that the decision my MC makes at the very end doesn’t come out of the blue. ” Yes! Essentially, you are making sure that your inner plot forms a coherent arc, with the ending flowing from what came before. That’s an excellent example of the kind thing I’m talking about — understanding your characters’ inner lives as a coherent plot.
Steve Fey says
I learned about Goals, Motivation, and Conflict, um, a few years back, and I always try to figure out my main characters’ inner motivations before I start drafting. Not sure if it always turns out like I plan it, but it does help when I make them face the unexpected.
Rebecca Vance says
Dave, thank you for this post. It makes some things a bit less confusing for me. I apologize for my question because it is off topic, but something that I’ve been struggling with. I know that titles don’t fall under the copyright law, but what if you use a company that is still in existence in the title? This is a historical mystery. Is that allowed or would I need to get the permission from the company in question?
Dave King says
Sadly, Rebecca, I have no idea. I know there is a principle of fair use, which includes use of a copyrighted brand name as long as you’re not libelling it — I think. But I’m not a lawyer and should probably not be trusted on this.
Rebecca Vance says
Thank you, Dave. I will check with an attorney friend of mine.
Virginia Rinkel says
I’m trying to have a plot with my non-fiction picture book. This is hard for me…There are 4 main characters, each a different species, and I’m trying to show their diversity, yet their need for each other in order to survive. Do you have any suggestions about their inner arc? Is this where they need to reveal their dilema first (to themselves) and then upon showing their vulnerabilities, does the outer arc happen as they come to some resolve?