Killer Apps for Writers

Warning: Hacks for Hacks tips may have harmful side effects on your writing career, and should not be used by minors, adults, writers, poets, scribes, scriveners, journalists, or anybody.

I recently read about The Most Dangerous Writing App, which, if you stop typing for five seconds, erases your work, forever. You thought you had deadline pressure? Buddy, THAT’S some deadline pressure.

I was so impressed by TMDWA, I went in search of other writing apps that inspire creativity through good, old-fashioned terror. Here are some other great apps that will help get your words flowing and your blood pressure skyrocketing.

If you don’t make your daily word count, this app will send your Internet search history to everyone in your phone’s contact list. Something Just Came Up: Once per week, you’ll have to work on your manuscript at the same time as an event scheduled in your Google calendar. Prove your dedication to the craft by skipping a meeting at work, or by missing your kid score a goal in soccer while your eyes were focused on your laptop. Even more insidious: Each word you type on holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries counts double, so it’ll be REALLY tempting to write during those. If you fail to meet your session goal, you’ll receive a calendar invitation ominously titled “FUNERAL FOR THE DILETTANTE” scheduled for exactly one week later. You will try to RSVP “no,” but will find you cannot.

Write Noir: Your typewriter can get in on the act, also. It’s true! Just hammer out eight pages a day on your trusty vintage Remington, and then stick them in the mail. Each day you do this, you receive an additional piece of the map leading to the location where your dog is being held captive.

Team up with another author! By syncing with your Facebook account, Fab Collab scours your network for your fellow scribes until it finally partners you with your old high-school buddy who posts all those racist Facebook memes. Microsoft Word: Fill a blank page with words or else stare into the infinite, maddening white void, all the while knowing that, either way, you’re destined to toil in obscurity, and die penniless, unmourned, and unpublished. An all-time best seller.

What’s your favorite writing app? Spread the word about it in the comments!