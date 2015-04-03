Four Questions To Ask When Your Writing Is Stuck

I’ve worked with hundreds of genre novelists over the past few years, as an editor, “plotstorm” partner, and coach. My job is to help them take the swirling, chaotic mess of characters and premise fragments and “cool ideas”, and guide them to a clear, cohesive vision of how the story could work.
In all that time, I’ve noticed that when a writer is stuck, there are four basic questions which identify where they’re getting tripped up, and often how to fix it.
Keep in mind: these are most applicable to genre-geared three act structure. That said, they can apply to any story. If you’re feeling stuck, see if you can answer these four questions:
- What does your character want?
If you don’t know what your protagonist wants, both in life in general and in this story particularly, then odds are good you’re going to get stuck. Protagonists are characters who, as a direct result of their journey through the struggles of the novel, change and grow. They also go from reactive to proactive. Consequently, they need to want something.
This is also best put in positive terms. State what the character wants as opposed to what he doesn’t want. It’s better to say “the character wants to make it to the American embassy” rather than “the character wants to evade the bad guys.”
For one thing, the first statement is clear, tangible, and measurable. He’s either at the embassy, or he’s not. As long as he’s not in the hands of the bad guys, on the other hand, he’s technically “evading the bad guys.”
At the very least, put a time limit or other tangible restriction on it – evade the bad guys until the package gets delivered or something. (Although, in that case, it seems like the characters goal would then be ensure delivery of the package… you see how that works?)
(The other side of this coin: if you have a story with an antagonist, knowing what he wants is also crucial. He can’t simply be bad simply because you want a conflicting force. That’s how mustache twirling two-dimensional villains occur. Nobody wants that.)
- What is the consequence if the character doesn’t achieve what he wants?
This is a test for stakes, which I’ve discussed in depth in an earlier post.
The character must not only want something, he must want it very, very badly. We don’t want to see someone ambling through a story, bouncing against new characters and situations like a pinball, with no direction of his own.
He can be confused, he can be reluctant, but he’s got to have a clear desire, and there needs to be a real and significant consequence if the goal isn’t met. That will increase urgency, both for the protagonist and for the reader.
- What’s the worst thing that can happen to the character, in terms of the story goal?
Note that last phrase: in terms of the story goal.
What I often hear from authors are tragic but unrelated “bad things” that could happen to a character. Say the character wants to solve a crime. The proposed worst things: he gets cancer, or he’s evicted, or his wife leaves him.
These are all bad, and they probably would impact a person’s ability to sleuth. But they aren’t directly related to the goal, or more importantly, to the motivation behind said goal. Unless it’s directly related to the central goal, it’s not the “worst thing” (or “black moment”, to use genre parlance.)
If the character wants to solve the crime because it will capture the person responsible for his wife’s death, for example, then the worst thing might be the person he suspects has no proof and will continue to live free and hurt others. To make matters worse, said killer may now target the protagonist’s sibling, child, or new love interest to further inflict pain on the protagonist. That is a way of raising the stakes, showing that the conflict can definitely get worse.
The “worst thing” question is both a test of focus, and a test of conflict scalability. If the worst thing is both ineffective and could happen relatively quickly, you may not have enough conflict to sustain a full length novel.
- How is the character different at the end of the book, as a result of the struggles he’s been through, as opposed to the beginning of the book?
Remember how I said that protagonists change and grow? This is a test of that principle.
The change must be more than simply a situational change. Let’s say you have a book, where the character goes cross country on some adventure. If the only difference in the character is the fact that he’s 3,000 miles west of where he started, then you probably don’t have a compelling novel. You can have a character in the same job, same house, same life situation, but if his attitude and character have been altered, and if he has noticeably grown and developed, then you’ve got the change readers are looking for.
Again, these are all most applicable for three act structure genre novels. If you’ve got a literary fiction novel, or a series of vignettes, these rules will not apply. But if you’re writing in pretty much any genre, then these four questions will generally get you unstuck — and writing — in a hurry.
Let’s put it into practice. In the comments, can you answer at least one of these questions for your current work in progress?
About Cathy Yardley
Cathy Yardley is the author of eighteen novels, published with houses such as St. Martin's and Avon, as well as her self-published Rock Your Writing series. She's also a developmental editor and writing coach, helping authors complete, revise, and get their stories published. Sign up here for her newsletter to receive the free course Jumpstart Your Writing Career.
Comments
Pauline Yates says
Your post is perfect timing. I was stuck, but I could answer those four questions and now I can move forward. So in reply, I’ll answer the first question. My character wants proof. Simple really when I look at it. Thank you.
Cathy Yardley says
They’re handy questions. I’m glad they worked so quickly for you!
Sharon Bially says
Nice post, Cathy! And speaking of perfect timing, tonight is the first night of Passover. One central and defining ritual of the seder is asking “The Four Questions.” Basically, together with their answers, the Four Questions explain why we celebrate Passover, its spirit and why it’s different than the rest of the year.
I couldn’t help wondering if this timing was intentional when I saw your post’s title…? :-)
Cathy Yardley says
The timing wasn’t intentional, but I love the serendipity! Happy Pesach!
Barry Knister says
Cathy–
As usual, your post today offers succinct advice, which makes the advice easy for a writer to apply to her/his work. Thank you.
My new suspense novel comes out in July. I classify it as suspense, because that seems the least confining genre category–what novel can be interesting without some degree of suspense?
In fact, though, the novel is a mixed-breed or hybrid: I’ve tried to balance the more detailed character development true of most mainstream “literary” novels with the greater degree of plot and pacing that applies to genre fiction. Good luck with that, you might say, but that’s what I’ve tried to do. Why bother with something easy?
I’ll take up the last of your four questions: How is my protagonist different at the end of the novel? Like most people living ordinary, everyday life, Brenda Contay doesn’t go around wondering whether she’s a good or bad person. She just meets each day’s challenges as they come. But in the climax of my novel, she must confront that question. Brenda makes choices that reveal what she’s capable of when her chance for personal happiness is threatened. In other words, she reveals herself to herself. The novel ends (I hope) with the reader anxious to know how Brenda Contay is going to manage “daily life” from now on. In other words, “stay tuned.”
Cathy Yardley says
Always great to hear from you, Barry. I will say that genre writing should actually have very detailed character study, because (as I teach it, anyway) you can’t create an organic and well structured plot with cardboard characters, since the plot hinges on the character’s logical and realistic choices. Notice that the four questions are all related to your protagonist: if you don’t know him (or her) well, and don’t know what he’ll do in certain situations, then your plot will lock up.
That’s a good point to bring up: when in doubt, or stuck, always return to your character.
Ron Mahon says
Barry, luckily Amazon let you choose two Genre’s.(categorites)
The trick is to pick the right two. I new trick that free and can be done quickly is to use Kindle scout.
Look your Genre, and see how many other Genres that book shows up in.
One of very few Amazon ticks that are both quick and free.
Good Luck with you book.
Ron
Barry Knister says
Ron–
Thank you very much. I am something of a technophobe (read: technical ignoramus). I know about getting to choose two genres at Amazon, but not about Kindle Scout. I’ll definitely check it out, and thanks again.
Lori Benton says
Good timing for me. I wasn’t stuck, but getting a little hazy, as I work my way into a new novel. By answering “What’s the worst that can happen to my protagonist?” I’m able to sharpen my focus on how I’m going to make that worst thing happen and make sure it’s my protagonist’s core self that contributes to it. What he wants is easily defined, but attaining that goal requires he act against his basic nature for a prolonged period of time and (sorry Alex) that just isn’t going to fly. By his own choices he’ll invite that worst thing to befall.
Thanks for the post, Cathy. Always good to pause and refocus. First drafts make me do that about every 30 seconds it seems.
Cathy Yardley says
I’m glad that the questions helped, Lori. Since you say that your protagonist is required to act against his basic nature to attain his goal, I’m assuming that the motivation for the goal is very, very important. And first drafts can be tricky. Good luck with your project!
John Robin says
I wasn’t stuck, but I knew the end of my latest scene as I planned to write it was falling flat. I asked a question similar to your #1, and the result was my first erotic scene (completely unplanned, and so radical I had to alter plans for future scenes with this POV character).
*blush* I really didn’t know if I was off my rocker or not, so when I submitted my 10 pages for the week to my editor at Author Accelerator I didn’t know what to expect. Instead, I got quite a bravo–the sex scene, it turns out (and I kind of sensed this as I was writing it) really conveyed so much more than sex, because in that scene my character’s deepest wounds and yearnings came to the surface, and, knowing his overall arc in this story, that scene very much sets him up for your #3 (now a much greater loss), and #4 (since now we as readers really see the person he’s striving to be if only he can break free of the limiting worldviews based on fear, self-punishment, and past hurts).
It’s interesting and affirming to read your post today Cathy, because these four things you’re describing are basic yardsticks by which I not only write but by how I think (and rethink) about plot but also when Scrivener is open and the cursor is blinking. I think these are the four pillar stones that make writing great and let us dig deeper. Tying this to Don’s post on Emotion Work, if we want to make readers feel with our character–if we want to ourselves really FEEL with the characters in a way that readers are going to inevitably see the results on the page–then we need to be in touch with these four fundamental aspects of the character arc. All those deeper things that remain hidden in a superficial narrative–vulnerabilities, long-standing fears, desires, needs, moral self-revelations, change in worldview–they come out when we make sure in our tale that we stay connected to these four questions.
Cathy Yardley says
I love that an unexpected scene, such as an erotic sex scene, was the catalyst for your breakthrough. Even as much as I love plotting, as long as you’re true to your character and willing to open yourself to the unexpected (while keeping on the same overall arc) you’ll wind up with more powerful and surprising fiction. Well done!
Vaughn Roycroft says
I wonder how long ago it was, Coach, when you first asked me question number one and left me stammering. I remember it so clearly. Isn’t it funny how well the moments of embarrassment/shame stick with you? Although I have some really great memories of uplifting and “ah-ha” moments from your teachings, too, that clarity of past shame is something we can well-apply to our characters.
In any case, it was very effective to have gone through these questions with you, as they applied to the trilogy. I made sure that first one never happened since. I now jot down the goal of my POV character before I start each scene (even if I have it in chart form – thanks for that, too). I like writing it down and leaving it on the desk in front of me. You’d be surprised how often it reminds me to stay on course. Well, maybe you wouldn’t.
Thanks for another great set of reminders and examples, Cathy!
Cathy Yardley says
Ah, grasshopper, I still remember asking you question 4! But there shouldn’t be shame in it, in my opinion. You’ve got such a wonderful, detailed world to write, and such epic scope. We all start somewhere, and I’d venture to say we all make the same mistakes, at different times. And of course, it warms my heart to know that you’re staying on the GMC track — with a plot chart, no less! :D
Donald Maass says
Cathy-
I’d say these are excellent questions not only when stuck but when starting! Good post.
Cathy Yardley says
It’s definitely what I teach as far as writing approach. But for those who didn’t start with this sketched out, better late than never! :)
David A. says
Having recently completed a three act genre novel, I’d say this is excellent advice.
Cathy Yardley says
Congratulations on finishing your novel, David!
David Corbett says
Hi, Cathy:
I’m with Don — I’d say these are crucial questions during the whole process. But they are particularly invaluable when you find yourself in wandering around in the weeds.
I particularly love #3. I think this is invaluable advice to all writers, because we often unconsciously shrink from those scenes that not only demand everything from our characters, but from us. (“But I’d rather write something easier … The prose will be brilliant, I promise …” Um, no.) Those “worst possible” scenes are exactly the ones the reader wants, and the story needs.
Another question I sometimes ask myself when I find myself stuck: What’s my story (again)?
Wonderful post to end the work week with. Thanks!
Amber Cartriana says
I’ve had a character stuck in his “motive” through 2 revisions, and last night finally figured out why. Because I hadn’t done the Character Profile / Background story on the character fueling his actions (and 3 others). I’d done all the other Character Profiles, but not hers, yet it was her murder that triggered all events. I suppose I figured she was murdered, so why bother, but it was what she did in tiny details in the days before her death that manifest in the actions and mystery of the book, especially in the villain I’ve been stuck on.
I 100% believe in Character Profiles. I use them faithfully throughout my writing process, and I create them shortly after creating a character. In Facebook many of us just had a lengthy discussion on these.
Victor Powell says
Great questions Cathy.
It’s even applicable for starting a story as Donald Maass has said.
I take you up on your offer and have placed my answers to your questions.
This is a mixed genre novel of the science fiction / detective variety.
1. What does your character want?
A. He wants to find the villain that is disturbing the peace he has worked hard to preserve on his patch by using the social upheaval caused by a generation of war to commit murder and mayhem via orphaned children.
2. What is the consequence if the character doesn’t achieve what he wants?
A. If he doesn’t catch the killer and mob boss, he risks the intrusion of outside authorities that would trample his ordered world and exercise their prejudice against him; his reputation for always catching his man would be ruined; and the quality of life and safety of his town for his children would be fall.
3. What’s the worst thing that can happen to the character, in terms of the story goal?
A. The worse that can happen is that the case takes too long to solve for his superiors, declared ineffective, and removed from his post and position. Thereby giving the villains an opportunity to escape justice and carry out their threats against him and his family.
4. How is the character different at the end of the book, as a result of the struggles he’s been through, as opposed to the beginning of the book?
A. He is more vigilant in his attitude and approach in dealing with his superiors, some of whom have expressed open hostility towards him and wish to see him come to harm. He is also more acutely aware of the danger and the dangerous that surrounds him as the dissolution of his ordered world continues.
Becca says
This is such fantastic advice. Thanks to Janet Fox for pointing me here!
Mae says
Thank you thank you thank you! These questions were extremely helpful, especially the first one. My characters were basically wandering around on horses doing nothing but when I asked what the viewpoint character wanted, POOF! Stuff happens! And perfect timing. Thank you!
mary says
Really helpful! And not just for drafting the story, but also for summaries and queries. I was well aware of the stakes for my young protagonist in my first novel (which I’m presently querying), but somehow had not stated them in a simple sentence. It was really important to be able to do that, and I think it improved my query no end.
This is what I ended my summary with: If he (my protagonist) succeeds, he and his cousin will rescue his little brother at the cost of their own lives and honor. If he fails, his brother will die in the mines, and he will condemn his entire family to slavery or death.
Becca says
I just wanted to drop in and say, almost two years later, I’m still using this post as a way to unstick myself when I’m writing. Thanks so much for posting this! And you’re right. Every single time, it’s been one of these things. This one is evergreen! Just used it today.