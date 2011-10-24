The Difference Between Your “Current Platform” and “Future Platform”

This column excerpted from my book, CREATE YOUR WRITER PLATFORM (Nov. 2012, Writer’s Digest Books), a guide on how to build your visibility, brand, and network to better market yourself and your books. The book includes lots of interviews with literary agents and platform-heavy authors.
Ah, platform. It’s that dirty word writers hate. It appeared several years ago like a bad dream — a word publishing bigwigs used to describe a writer’s ability to sell their own work through a writer’s social media, networking and visibility. The bigwigs made it clear: Writers would not only have to write books now, but be the main marketing force behind them, as well.
Let’s be clear: If you’re a fiction writer, you want a platform. If you’re a nonfiction writer, you need a platform. In fact, if you’re writing nonfiction and you don’t have at least a modest platform, literary agents and editors probably won’t even consider your book idea, no matter how good it may be. If you can’t sell your own book, they ain’t interested in your pitch. In fact, I’ve been speaking so much about platform lately that I wanted to write something here about it here on WU — my thoughts on “current platform” vs. “future platform.” See, building a platform is difficult and takes time. But some good news, in my opinion, is that if you get off to a solid start, you can use realistic, down-to-earth predictions when pitching your book regarding where you will be in the future. After all, your book won’t get published for a year and a half or two years. Surely by that time your platform will have continued to grow — so feel free to mention where you think you’ll be.
ELEMENTS OF A PLATFORM
Off the top of my head, here are some elements that contribute to a writer’s platform:
1. A successful blog
2. A successful newsletter
3. Article/column writing with bylines
4. Contributing to large publications/blogs/etc.
5. Networking and who you know
6. Public speaking, such as presenting at writers conferences and retreats
7. Social media (Twitter/Facebook/etc.)
8. Organization membership
9. Media appearances and interviews
These are all things that a publisher will want to hear about if you’re pitching a nonfiction book. These are your weapons in pitching to a publisher as well as selling your book to readers.
YOUR “FUTURE PLATFORM”
When you’re writing a nonfiction book proposal, you will be examining all of the above elements and listing out the weapons at your disposal. Now, after that section is done, feel free to include some quick notes on where you think your platform will be in 1.5-2 years.This is your “future platform.”
For example: How many page views does your blog get a month? Perhaps 7,500? But what was that number three months ago? Six months ago? A year? Discover those numbers and chart its monthly growth rate. After you do that, your nonfiction proposal can include the line. “My blog, (URL), currently receives 7,500 page views a month, and is growing at a rate of 12% a month. By spring 2013, even using a more conservative growth rate, the blog should receive more than 20,000 page views a month if not more. The author is committed to blogging at least (X) times per week and will be continuing that frequency in the future…”
Another example: “In 2011, the author presented on (topic/specialty) to two trade conference: (conference name and other conference name). He/she is already contracted to present at least three events in 2012 with more invitations expected. In 2013, the goal is 6-10 major speaking appearances at industry events, with audience numbers ranging from (number) to (number)…”
The catch regarding all this is: Do not bullshit a literary agent or editor. If you bullshit us, we see through it immediately, and discussing your future platform unrealistically will actually work against you. When uncertain, err on the conservative side with numbers. Even a conservative growth in blog figures or public speaking appearances will aid your pitch.
(Looking for agents handle nonfiction? Peruse my growing list of nonfiction agents.)
Last important note: Your current book promotion ability (your current platform) is all that you are able to do right now. Your future platform is a realistic prediction as to your platform growth in the next few years. Note that in neither definition do I want you to discuss what you would be willing to do. By that I mean: “I would be willing to do radio interviews in support of my book. I would be willing to discuss a book tour. I would be willing to be interviewed by Oprah.” All those possibilities are hypothetical, pie-in-the-sky scenarios that you are not able to make happen. When discussing your platform, only discuss what you are able to do. If you cannot make it happen for certain, do not discuss it.
Photo courtesy Untitled blue
About Chuck Sambuchino
Chuck Sambuchino is a freelance editor of query letters, synopses, book proposals, and manuscripts. As an editor for Writer's Digest Books, he edits the GUIDE TO LITERARY AGENTS and the CHILDREN'S WRITER'S & ILLUSTRATOR'S MARKET. His Guide to Literary Agents Blog is one of the largest blogs in publishing. His own books include the bestselling humor book, HOW TO SURVIVE A GARDEN GNOME ATTACK, which was optioned by Sony Pictures, as well as the writing guide, CREATE YOUR WRITER PLATFORM. Connect with Chuck on Twitter or at his website.
Comments
Anne Greenwood Brown says
Interesting! I always thought of “platform” as something for NF writers, but then again I didn’t realize social media and blogs were considered platforms. Clearly these things are important for Fiction writers. And SOOO important to start chatting people up early — even before you’re querying.
Ethan Pariseau says
Advice articles such as this are agreat source of information and dose of reality for aspiring writers. It only makes sense to have several forms of social media and self promotion already in place and established when seeking publication. A motivated author is a busy author, which could also mean less money the publisher has to spend on marketing that author.
alex wilson says
It is, indeed, a Darwinian marketing world out there for authors. For the most part, we are such naifs at the self promotion business . A writer is prototypically an introvert, a solitary worker bee plying craft magic in his/her garret. But, man up, girls. This is the game as Chuck is describing. No one will carry that ball for us.
Brianna says
Excellent post. If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the last year is that marketing myself is more important than anything I could possibly do. Sure, the writing is important, but more than that, I need to have loyal followers, people who care about what I’m doing. It’s a constant struggle.
Jan O'Hara says
If “platform” is a dirty word, we all need to lay in the soap, because it’s a reality. Thanks, Chuck.
Benoit Lelievre says
Always good to read you, Chuck. There are a few people are giving worthy advice for writers and you are one of them.
Mari Passananti says
Thanks for the Monday morning dose of common sense.
I hardly ever blog about writing (lots of people do this already, musing on process isn’t that interesting to me, other things strike my fancy), but I’ve only recently realized that a blog is actually like a column. And if blog visitors like a blogger’s style, they will be more likely to give his or her fiction a shot.
Bonnie Dodge says
Thanks for all this great information. Writers today need a platform as much as they need a finished book (product). One of the first questions I get when submitting is, “What is your marketing plan?” Having a platform in place helps me define a marketing plan.
Jessica Messinger says
Like it or not, this is the reality for writers.
Stacy S. Jensen says
Lists are always helpful, so we can check off and think about what we are doing or need to do.
Christi Craig says
Thanks, Chuck, for such a great post, and for the reminder that building a platform takes time — start now.
Charlie Holmberg says
Elements of a platform list–very useful. Thanks!
Molly says
This could come in so handy in dealing with publishers–which can be a hassle. Thank you!
Jessica Nelson says
This is a great post, and an excellent giveaway offer. I would like to add that more and more often, I see authors whose marketing plan revolves solely (or almost solely) on Kindle sales, and this saddens me. I would like to see more authors marketing to ALL e-book formats, with emphasis on physical books. While platform-building is becoming more and more important every day, I see so many people who have successfully built a thriving platform, then cut off half their readership by limiting how their books will be published, rather than making them as widely available as possible. Tsk tsk.
Molly says
This could come in so handy in dealing with publishers–which can be a hassle. Thank you! Can’t wait to hear more about this.
diane bongiorni says
Thanks so much for this great information. I am working hard on setting up my current platform right now, and this definitely points me in the right direction!
Kim Kircher says
I’ve always had the impression that any kind of future prediction of platform was considered bad form. Thanks for clarifying this via the “no bullshit” caveat.
Jonny Eberle says
Unfortunately, the days where anyone will market on your behalf are a thing of the past. Everyone should really be getting involved in self-promotion. I know it has been been deemed as somehow “below” writers, but it really is a necessity. If you handle your own promotion, you can have complete control over what kind of press you’re receiving. In a way, taking the reigns frees us and with enough cultivation, you can build yourself into a brand that will pay off in the long run.
Dee Worley says
Thank merciful God for this much-needed shift in the publishing world, and thank merciful you for offering some discerning How-To guidance on the subject.
Being a former champion athlete-turned writer-turned branding, marketing and PR pro, I’m an unapologetic believer in the truth that no one can market me like me. While a strong “supporting cast” of the publisher’s marketing efforts should complement the mine, the fact remains that no one is going to have the same amount of passion, commitment, urgency and forward-thinking about my projects as I will have about them.
So, yay.
P.S. Give flabby-yet-lovable Graham a belly rub for me.
Lisa R says
Interesting note that “future platform” doesn’t include what you would be *willing* to do. Great to know future platform should only include what you *can* and *are* doing.
Tina says
I wonder how many aspiring writers already do some of the items on this list? I, for example, have Twittre & Facebook, I’ve blogged in the past and am currently setting up a new “me” oriented blog in which my writing endeavors are high lighted (among other things), and I’m currently pitching ideas for posts and articles to other blogs and magazines. So right there, I’ve got about half the list. As for the other stuff… best get on that, right?
Thanks for the very informative post!
Michelle S says
Thanks for the information. I am reminded to continue my efforts in building my platform alongside my creative writing. Sometimes it can seem overwhelming as there is so much to keep up with, but prioritizing and reevaluating my schedule and goals month to month helps with the balance. Thanks again!
Derek Pullings says
As an aspiring writer I appreciate posts like this one. I’ve been busy focusing on brainstorming, outlining, character development, and writing for many months now. I haven’t thought about how to get readers until recently. That was a major oversight. I am gobbling up all I can about building a platform. Thank you!
Angie says
Awakening to understand it is not just about the text, it is about the context.
Promotional items says
There are two sides to this coin of writers. On one side, its a tough competition for writers these days to survive and make their point, and on the other side they are having lots of platforms to prove their guts. However, only the fittest survives. Its like “when going gets tougher, the tougher gets going”.
Adriana Ryan says
It’s so nice to have a list of “must haves” in order to have a successful platform. This can be a little intimidating for newbies like me. There’s enough information out there to drown us in seconds. Thank you!
Alissa says
Wow. That makes me realize just how weak my platform currently is. I have a blog and twitter, but very few followers on either one. As an unpublished fiction writer, it’s hard to motivate myself to build a stronger platform. I feel like nobody really cares what I have to say, but I guess that’s the challenge. By proving I can be interesting, it shows my platform will be even stronger once I’m published.
Thanks for this article!
Alissa says
Wow. That makes me realize just how weak my platform currently is. I have a blog and twitter, but very few followers on either one. As an unpublished fiction writer, it’s hard to motivate myself to build a stronger platform. I feel like nobody really cares what I have to say, but I guess that’s the challenge. By proving I can be interesting, it shows my platform will be even stronger once I’m published.
Thanks for this article!
G. Donald Cribbs says
I love reading an article I need to read, and I love it even more when I actually learn something new. Thank you for this post. I like the clarification between what a platform might be now vs. what it can grow into in the future. Great, great info.
Kristine says
thanks for the helpful information. I had no idea all the elements that count as part of a writer’s platform. I have lots of work to do :-)
Ike Obidike says
I honestly believe that publishers are abdicating their responsibility where marketing is involved. I don’t remember reading anyone’s blog before reading his or her book. That you can write an article of 1000 words does not translate to a bestseller. Unless you are putting out your stories, probably short stories which might seduce me to get your book.
I think publishers should work harder in amrketing their writers’ books. They have the freedom to get the writer in to play his role in any of the activities they’ve lined up. Naturally, he would use all opportunities within his influence to promote his book.
What we need is to see good books being well marketed so that they sell well. It will be sad the day a ‘bad’ book sells better that good books just because the writer managed to ‘hoodwink’ his/her followers to buy it.
Kristan Hoffman says
Thanks for talking about current vs. future platform. It’s good to know what we need to be thinking about and what publishers have their eye on.
Girl Parker says
Thanks for breaking this down. Makes sense and makes me look at my blog more critically.
Nan Hanway says
Thanks for this post. Great information, and it means I’ve got work to do.
aileen says
we live in interesting times – we can see it as a curse or blessing and act accordingly.
Jess Macallan says
Great article! I think this is a difficult area for many writers. Building a platform while continuing to write is no easy task, but it’s a necessary one.
Larry Felun says
I am actually just starting the process of building my platform as I prepare and begin my journey towards getting my work into the public eye. The points you make in your article are very helpful and I can already see the jumps I feel I can make after noting down the ‘Elements of a Platform’ list.
Dean Curtis says
I think it’s clear there are few rules regarding a viable “platform.” It goes hand-in-hand with the notion that “there’s no such thing as bad publicity.” Sure, you don’t want to pitch a children’s poetry book to the printer of DIY meth lab plans but somehow, some way it’s POSSIBLE there might be a connection somewhere, with someone. Just like the lottery, though, you can’t win if you don’t play. KEEP WRITING, KEEP PITCHING. Also, never give up; never surrender. Just sayin’…
quest4fire says
I mean, I get it, and it makes perfect sense- the whole idea of marketing your work. Just hadn’t put much forethought into it. Thanks for the article!
Ida Arici says
I’m glad I stumbled upon this article. It was very informative and easily understood. I knew self-promotion and marketing were important, I just didn’t realize how important they were.
My only question is, because this can be so overwhelming, how would you recommend someone go about creating a platform?
Also, what about fiction writers? Is the platform the same basic principle?
Melissa says
Can I win the giveaway? Pretty please? :]
Christina Katz says
My two favorite parts of this post are:
“Do not bullshit editors.”
And…
“I would be willing to be interviewed by Oprah.”
A lot of the old book proposal books suggest that the whole marketing section sound like the second point, which is absurd also because it doesn’t contain any information about how the writer intends to make that happen.
I writer who is making things happen knows how to make realistic projections based on what they have already accomplished, as you said. :)
Sheri says
Great post. This one sentence is key: “Let’s be clear: If you’re a fiction writer, you want a platform. If you’re a nonfiction writer, you need a platform.” ;-D
Sheri Bell-Rehwoldt says
My first comment went awol, so i’ll just say, “Great post!”
Lawrence Hasenour says
Until this post I had no idea how important a platform was, or how to go about building a platform. This is truly the best post I have read on the subject. Thanks for sharing it.
Maxine says
Very helpful information for me as a fiction writer trying to get out into the published world. Thanks!
Linda Pruitt says
I agree with Lawrence> before this post, I didn’t know what a platform was, but I did know that you have to promote yourself. Great post. So helpful!!!
Allison says
I’m having fun developing my fiction platform, and this post was a great read. Favorite line: Do not bullshit editors. You really tell it like it is!
Adrianne Russell says
This is great information. I think it’s important for users to discover which method of delivery works best for them as all formats may not be conducive to their needs and goals.
Rekaya Gibson says
Great read. Your last two sentences brought me back to earth. I was getting overwhelmed with the possibilities and not getting much done. Thank you for the reality check.
K.D. Rush says
As an aspiring author that’s just getting started, your advice is proving to be an eye opener. Thanks for sharing your wisdom. I have a feeling it will be very helpful over the next few years.
Thanks,
–Rush
Kathleen Bolton says
Awesome post, Chuck. Thanks for hanging in there through our technical difficulties
Sharon K Owen says
Thanks Chuck for addressing the issue of writers’ platforms. Since I am currently building my own platform and wondering if the time I am spending on that project is worth the time it takes away from the writing of my novel, it was rewarding to read your recommendations and realize I’m on the right track and my time is not being wasted.
Ally Cowee says
Terrific post! Great and useful info. Thanks!
Bernadette Phipps Lincke says
Thanks for this informative and useful information. Another WU post to bookmark for reference. I am constantly learning new ideas and rethinking old ones on the blogs here.
Pam Hogeweide says
If platform is the dreaded P word, then brand is the dreaded B word.
Part of establishing platform is branding yourself. I don’t like either of these words because they are business terms and I do not want to think of my writing talent as a commodity. I am not a commodity.
But, then again, I am.
So I swapped out the terms to make it more palatable for myself.
Platform = Influence.
Brand = Reputation.
What measure of influence do I currently possess and what reasonable forecast can I make about my future degree of influence?
And am I creating a consistent reputation for myself as the genre of writer that I’m targeting?
This is my simplistic Marketing 101 approach to getting my name and writing out there to the readers I just know are waiting for a voice like mine.
(great post!)
JLOakley says
Thanks for the list. I’m a fiction writer who wants a platform. I also write non-fiction and know that I need it. Since my novel came out last spring, I have been hitting many of the items on your list, the most important of which for me is public speaking. Being able to present a program on the background to my historical novel has made good old fashioned social media (talks and readings) a plus as it translates into book club reading lists and library presentations.
Using Twitter and guest posting on blogs has been part of my fiction and non-fiction platforms. Recently, I asked to be interviewed on a public affairs program and was accepted. It’s being broadcast for a second time this weekend. The program generally talks to non-fiction authors, but because of the topic in the novel, I was interviewed. As for a future platform, the point of being realistic is very well taken.
Sheri Fredricks says
I have my platform started and am constantly working on it while I’m not writing. It’s a never ending and, thus far, thankless job. But persue it I will, just as I persue my writing. The two go hand in hand these days.
Thanks for posting your list, Chuck.
Sheri Fredricks says
I have my platform started and am constantly working on it while I’m not writing. It’s a never ending and, thus far, thankless job. But persue it I will, just as I persue my writing. The two go hand in hand these days.
Thanks for posting your list, Chuck.
Shari Green says
Thanks for the tips! One option I think I have as a fiction writer is to only embrace and develop the platform elements I’m comfortable with. Not that I shouldn’t push myself out of my comfort zone – I should! – but some things are so far from being a good fit for my personality that I don’t do them. I focus on doing the best I can with what’s right for me. If I hoped to publish non-fiction, it might be a different story…. ;)
Wendy Neudorf says
Great advice, as always. Platform can be everything.
Jordan says
I love this post.
And I really want that agents guide.
Melissa Gandy says
A friend of mine who just got her first contract said that she was told by the publishing company that she needed twitter, facebook, and a website to help promote her book.
Didn’t realize that you needed all of that but you article just reinforced what she was told.
Great article!
Paty Jager says
I agree, you have to have a good book but even more so you have to be willing to promote yourself and your book(s). I write fiction and I’m finding that it takes perseverance and a belief in your writing to get anywhere in this business.
Great article!
Chantal Wiebe says
I also considered furture platform (predictions) to be in bad taste – too pushy. Current platform is something I get stuck in thinking about but focusing on future helps create goals.
Thanks!
SEHouston says
Thank you for the insight on keeping a monthly log of blog hits and making a projection. I keep a daily log, but now I will put the numbers into a spreadsheet to make it more accessible and easier to manipulate.
Jean says
Thank you for the post reminding us to keep building our platforms. It’s good to have a running start before ever submitting a book.
Audrey says
So my question is, if you keep a personal blog/twitter feed do you need to wipe them out and start over with a professionally oriented one or can you simply slowly change over?
And I hope I win the book.
P-A-McGoldrick says
Great to see a list of “platform” possibilities!
Carmen says
The extent of “establishing a platform” that I feel comfortable doing pre-query (fiction) is making a beautiful website. Just about anything else gives me a kneejerk “How arrogant would THAT be of me” reaction when I consider my options…
Brandi Schmidt says
Thanks for the info. I am an aspiring author (very early stages) and had no idea the amount of marketing required by yourself.
Lanea Miller says
Thank you for the great information. You had a lot of helpful ideas that I will definitely look at incorporatimg in my proposal.
Tricia says
This is good information to know! I am a just beginning to lurk around the publishing world as a start working on my non-fiction book.
Danielle S. says
I appreciate your inclusion of bylines and traditional print media in the “platform” – a lot of authors and wannabe writers forget about these outlets for recognition and credibility!
Getting started on your platform can be tough. It’s terrifying to put in all that effort and see minimal impact on your page views and site traffic. It’s all too easy to be shortsighted with an author platform and forget about long-term goals and aspirations.
Thanks for reminding authors (aspiring and already published) to keep plugging away and looking ahead to future projections… and likely greener pastures.
Great post, Chuck!
Kathrine Roid says
Do agents actually believe you when you give “future platform” stats? I personally always find myself questioning the method of calculation whenever I here “future” statistics. Curious if anyone knows…
Dan West says
As someone who works professionally and is just getting into the writing habit, this makes a lot of sense. If you are looking for a job, you need to do a careful job of creating your brand as well as understand just what shape of a hole a recruiter is trying to put you (as a round peg) into! A couple of folks have commented that publishers need to do a better job of marketing, but that is not facing reality. It’s just not going to happen in today’s world.
Kudos to Chuck for effectively laying out the world we live in. Thanks for a great post.
Claudette J. Young says
This is one of the hardest products to get off the assembly line for any writer. Success has suddenly been tied to this nebulous quality product without adequate preparation for the launch of a writing career.
This is the tool that comes before the writer’s software, the spreadsheet-style tracking program, the conferences. It’s so basic now to the future of the writer’s success that it’s the elephant that the three blind men are trying to describe without using those fatal words “This is heavy work.”
Stacey Slager says
I am sort of new to the writing scene but I didn’t realize that writers needed a platform – is there a template about what this should look like? And why is platform a dirty word? It’s basically another word for ‘branding’ if I’m not mistaken.
Also I wonder what it means to have a ‘successful’ blog. That depends on the intention of the person writing the blog. I blog as often as I can, and with a growing readership I have great conversations with many people. I’m pretty happy with that, but if it’s fewer than 500 readers a month, is that not still successful? I think there needs to be a more tangible definition of such terms.
Tina McEwan says
Thanks for the great post. Very interesting and given me lots to think about.
Dean Turnbloom says
As a newbie fiction writer, with a day job, I’m wondering how I can establish a platform and if it’s an absolute necessity..?
Elizabeth M Thompson says
Our writers are all at various stages of platform-building. Your advice will help us map out our future platform growth and how to present it in our proposals in a no-nonsense way. Thanks!
Andrea says
Thanks for the clearly presented information. Your posts always help me to think more about what I’m doing for my writing career.
Nicole Alexander says
Glad to see I’m doing a few things right, but I still have a ways to go to complete that list.
Judy Dunn says
You have given me reason to feel good in certain areas (a successful blog and a highly visible presence on social media) and provided a wake-up call in others. As I work to complete the first draft of my memoir, I now have definite gaps in my platform and some useful tools and strategies to close them. Thank you for that.
I had given thought to my current platform, but not to my future one. I need to get busy defining those goals and constructing a plan. This post is coming at the perfect time for me. : )
Samantha Jean says
I’m not gonna pretend like I have something of value to contribute to this. I’m here for the giveaway. I don’t have a platform to talk about yet, and the idea of trying to build one is quite overwhelming. Building a platform is so much harder and more time consuming than writing a novel. It would be so nice if there was some magic formula to follow to create a vibrant platform able to convince agents/publishers that I’m worth the risk. Anyway, I could really use this book and appreciate the giveaway and the article you wrote on the matter.
Gabriela Pereira says
I’ve often wondered about this question of existing platform vs. the potential for growth and how that plays out when pitching a book proposal. This post is the first time I’ve seen someone spell it out so clearly and it really helped. I’ll definitely be bookmarking this and referring to it in the future. Thanks for a great post!
H.L. Banks says
Yikes!! Tons to do…thanks for the post.
Chuck Sambuchino says
WINNER!!!!! Adriana Ryan won the GLA. I tweeted her. If anyone knows her personally (25th comment down), tell her to write me at chuck.sambuchino(at)fwmedia.com
Thank you for all the nice comments